Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
83
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Friday Night Chat: Football scores, updates, chat – LIVE

ajc-sports.ajc, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Football, Fulton County, fulton county, Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News, North Fulton County.

It’s on to week nine of the high school regular season. Come here tonight to find scores and discuss the games.

On the Web
The NFHS Network will present live streaming of the following games this week. To view the games, click here. Note that the times listed are the start of the broadcast and not necessarily the kickoff time, and that more games might be added to the schedule.
Today
*Washington at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.
*Swainsboro at Bacon County, 6 p.m.
*Callaway at Heard County, 7 p.m.
*Carver (Atlanta) at Riverwood, 7 p.m.
*Troup at LaGrange, 7 p.m.
*Tucker at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.
*Eastside at Woodward Academy, 7:10 p.m.
*Pierce County at Long County, 7:15 p.m.
*Whitefield Academy at Mount Paran Christian, 7:15 p.m.
*Portal at Calvary Day, 7:25 p.m.
*Blessed Trinity at Chestatee, 7:30 p.m.
*Cambridge at Northview, 7:30 p.m.
*Colquitt County at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
*Dade County at Coosa, 7:30 p.m.
*Hillgrove at Marietta, 7:30 p.m.
*Jackson County vs. Hart County, 7:30 p.m.
*Johnson (Gainesville) at Clarke Central, 7:30 p.m.
*McNair at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.
*Mill Creek at Peachtree Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
*North Springs at Grady, 7:30 p.m.
*Oconee County at St. Pius, 7:30 p.m.
*Sequoyah at Dalton, 7:30 p.m.
*South Forsyth at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
*Trion at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
*Walton at Roswell, 7:30 p.m.
*West Hall at Marist, 7:30 p.m.
View Comments 0