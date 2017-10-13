Four Questions with Bremen coach Davis Russell

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Davis Russell, Bremen

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football? “Good players, great support and love. You have to have a team that loves football, a staff that loves the players and a program where everyone loves one another. When you develop that, you will win one or two games every year that you shouldn’t.”

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration? “I have had several great players that are also great people. Jamie Skalski at Northgate was a leader and a great player. He was a coach on the field. (He is now currently playing at Clemson). At Bremen, we have a ton of kids with high character. We have a linebacker, No. 27 Campbell Sweatt, who loves football as much as breathing. He is as tough as woodpecker lips, and his passion for the game makes every day fun.”

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home? “I went and watched LaGrange play at Peach County in the state championship game in 2003. It was an amazing atmosphere. LaGrange won. My dad, Jay Russell, was the A.D. at LaGrange at the time. Also, any game we play on the road at Bremen is a great atmosphere. Our fans travel really well and they are loud. They create a home-field advantage on the road. We have the best fans in the state!” [Jay Russell is now the assistant executive director of the GHSA.]

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again? “I would go back to the national championship game my senior year of college, in which we beat Northwest Missouri State 25-20 and just play that last play again. I snapped the ball to the QB, he took a knee, and we were champions. The last play of my career was the best play in football. Victory! What a great feeling.” [Russell played for Valdosta State’s 2007 Division II national championship team.]

