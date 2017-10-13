Daily Trivia: Team that Steve Pennington led to a state title in 2005
Steve Pennington of Southeast Bulloch got his 200th victory last week in 35-14 win over Johnson of Savannah. He got a Gatorade shower to prove it. Which school did Pennington lead to a state title in 2005? (Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: Douglass is the school among eight playing their 50th football season that has the most victories (285) and took its nickname from 1968 current events (Astros).
