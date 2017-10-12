New Power Ratings: Private No. 1 is ELCA (again) Public No. 1 is new (again)
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Prince Avenue Christian are still in the top two positions in this week’s private school Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Power Ratings, while for the third week in a row the public school ratings have a new No. 1. Irwin County moved from No. 3 last week to the top spot, while Mt. Zion-Carroll dropped one spot to No. 2. Jenkins County moved into the top five with a two spot jump, from No. 6 last week to No. 4. On the private side, Calvary Day made the largest jump, from No. 10 last week to No. 5.
Class A Private
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5-A
|7-0
|15.70
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A
|7-0
|14.76
|3
|Athens Academy
|8-A
|6-0
|13.49
|4
|Wesleyan
|5-A
|5-2
|13.25
|5
|Calvary Day School
|3-A
|5-1
|12.89
|6
|Stratford Academy
|7-A
|6-0
|12.78
|7
|Tattnall Square Academy
|7-A
|6-0
|12.67
|8
|Mt. Paran Christian
|6-A
|5-1
|12.60
|8
|Mt. Vernon
|5-A
|6-1
|12.60
|10
|Mt. Pisgah Christian
|6-A
|6-1
|12.27
|11
|George Walton Academy
|8-A
|5-1
|12.03
|12
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A
|4-2
|11.72
|13
|Mount de Sales Academy
|7-A
|3-3
|11.53
|14
|Darlington
|6-A
|4-3
|11.31
|15
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8-A
|4-2
|11.22
|16
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A
|3-2
|11.16
|17
|Savannah Christian
|3-A
|3-2
|10.97
|18
|Aquinas
|7-A
|4-2
|10.96
|19
|First Presbyterian
|7-A
|5-1
|10.69
|20
|Brookstone
|4-A
|5-2
|10.51
|21
|Athens Christian
|8-A
|2-4
|10.44
|22
|Walker
|6-A
|3-4
|10.31
|23
|Lakeview Academy
|8-A
|2-4
|9.56
|24
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5-A
|2-4
|9.25
First team out: Fellowship Christian (3-3, 9.21 rating)
Worst team in: No. 21 Athens Christian, No. 23 Lakeview Academy and No. 24 Our Lady of Mercy (2-4)
Best team out: No. 25 Fellowship Christian and No. 26 Strong Rock (3-3)
Class A Public
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Irwin County
|2-A
|5-1
|14.20
|2
|Mt. Zion, Carroll
|6-A
|6-0
|14.15
|3
|Manchester
|4-A
|7-0
|13.88
|4
|Jenkins County
|3-A
|6-1
|13.39
|5
|Commerce
|8-A
|5-1
|13.22
|6
|Trion
|6-A
|5-1
|13.18
|7
|Marion County
|4-A
|6-1
|12.97
|8
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-A
|3-3
|12.84
|9
|Clinch County
|2-A
|4-2
|12.66
|10
|Charlton County
|2-A
|4-1
|12.63
|11
|Macon County
|4-A
|4-2
|12.62
|12
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A
|6-1
|12.12
|13
|Taylor County
|4-A
|5-1
|12.01
|14
|Pelham
|1-A
|5-1
|11.89
|15
|Chattahoochee County
|1-A
|3-3
|11.48
|16
|Mitchell County
|1-A
|5-1
|11.44
|17
|Turner County
|2-A
|4-2
|11.24
|18
|Telfair County
|2-A
|2-4
|10.78
|19
|Montgomery County
|3-A
|4-2
|10.54
|20
|Schley County
|4-A
|3-2
|10.38
|21
|Johnson County
|3-A
|4-2
|10.26
|22
|Miller County
|1-A
|3-3
|9.70
|23
|Lincoln County
|7-A
|2-4
|9.58
|24
|Towns County
|8-A
|2-4
|9.41
First team out: Seminole County (4-2, 9.37 rating)
Worst team in: No. 18 Telfair County, No. 23 Lincoln County and No. 24 Towns County (2-4)
Best team out: No. 25 Seminole County (4-2)
