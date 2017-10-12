New Power Ratings: Private No. 1 is ELCA (again) Public No. 1 is new (again)

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Prince Avenue Christian are still in the top two positions in this week’s private school Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Power Ratings, while for the third week in a row the public school ratings have a new No. 1. Irwin County moved from No. 3 last week to the top spot, while Mt. Zion-Carroll dropped one spot to No. 2. Jenkins County moved into the top five with a two spot jump, from No. 6 last week to No. 4. On the private side, Calvary Day made the largest jump, from No. 10 last week to No. 5.

Class A Private

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-A 7-0 15.70 2 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A 7-0 14.76 3 Athens Academy 8-A 6-0 13.49 4 Wesleyan 5-A 5-2 13.25 5 Calvary Day School 3-A 5-1 12.89 6 Stratford Academy 7-A 6-0 12.78 7 Tattnall Square Academy 7-A 6-0 12.67 8 Mt. Paran Christian 6-A 5-1 12.60 8 Mt. Vernon 5-A 6-1 12.60 10 Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-A 6-1 12.27 11 George Walton Academy 8-A 5-1 12.03 12 Savannah Country Day 3-A 4-2 11.72 13 Mount de Sales Academy 7-A 3-3 11.53 14 Darlington 6-A 4-3 11.31 15 Hebron Christian Academy 8-A 4-2 11.22 16 Whitefield Academy 6-A 3-2 11.16 17 Savannah Christian 3-A 3-2 10.97 18 Aquinas 7-A 4-2 10.96 19 First Presbyterian 7-A 5-1 10.69 20 Brookstone 4-A 5-2 10.51 21 Athens Christian 8-A 2-4 10.44 22 Walker 6-A 3-4 10.31 23 Lakeview Academy 8-A 2-4 9.56 24 Our Lady of Mercy 5-A 2-4 9.25

First team out: Fellowship Christian (3-3, 9.21 rating)

Worst team in: No. 21 Athens Christian, No. 23 Lakeview Academy and No. 24 Our Lady of Mercy (2-4)

Best team out: No. 25 Fellowship Christian and No. 26 Strong Rock (3-3)

Class A Public

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Irwin County 2-A 5-1 14.20 2 Mt. Zion, Carroll 6-A 6-0 14.15 3 Manchester 4-A 7-0 13.88 4 Jenkins County 3-A 6-1 13.39 5 Commerce 8-A 5-1 13.22 6 Trion 6-A 5-1 13.18 7 Marion County 4-A 6-1 12.97 8 Washington-Wilkes 7-A 3-3 12.84 9 Clinch County 2-A 4-2 12.66 10 Charlton County 2-A 4-1 12.63 11 Macon County 4-A 4-2 12.62 12 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 6-1 12.12 13 Taylor County 4-A 5-1 12.01 14 Pelham 1-A 5-1 11.89 15 Chattahoochee County 1-A 3-3 11.48 16 Mitchell County 1-A 5-1 11.44 17 Turner County 2-A 4-2 11.24 18 Telfair County 2-A 2-4 10.78 19 Montgomery County 3-A 4-2 10.54 20 Schley County 4-A 3-2 10.38 21 Johnson County 3-A 4-2 10.26 22 Miller County 1-A 3-3 9.70 23 Lincoln County 7-A 2-4 9.58 24 Towns County 8-A 2-4 9.41

First team out: Seminole County (4-2, 9.37 rating)

Worst team in: No. 18 Telfair County, No. 23 Lincoln County and No. 24 Towns County (2-4)

Best team out: No. 25 Seminole County (4-2)