Maxwell Week 9 Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Oct 12
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|44.87
|AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|53.4%
|2
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|38.05
|AA
|Benedictine
|98.0%
|36
|Toombs County
|AA
|26.22
|AAAAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|62.1%
|5
|Mundy’s Mill
|AAAAAA
|15.35
|AAA
|Pike County
|92.6%
|25
|Kendrick
|AAA
|8.15
|A-Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|62.2%
|5
|Landmark Christian
|A-Private
|-18.66
|AAA
|Jenkins
|99.8%
|41
|Groves
|AAA
Oct 13
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|87.60
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|76.2%
|12
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|83.16
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|73.8%
|11
|Tift County
|AAAAAAA
|74.12
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|53.5%
|2
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|71.17
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|65.6%
|7
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|70.48
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|80.8%
|15
|Roswell
|AAAAAAA
|64.89
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|63.0%
|6
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|63.27
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|67.4%
|8
|Brunswick
|AAAAAA
|62.51
|AAAAAAA
|Lassiter
|52.7%
|1
|Woodstock
|AAAAAAA
|61.00
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|75.7%
|12
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|60.80
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|87.6%
|20
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|59.45
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|73.7%
|11
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|58.25
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|90.5%
|22
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|57.15
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|50.5%
|1
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|56.56
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|50.8%
|1
|Dalton
|AAAAAA
|54.14
|AAAAAA
|Tucker
|86.0%
|18
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|53.89
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|90.8%
|23
|Eagle’s Landing
|AAAAA
|52.04
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|70.3%
|9
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|52.03
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|94.0%
|27
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|51.53
|AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|65.1%
|6
|Eastside
|AAAA
|51.51
|AA
|Callaway
|64.2%
|6
|Heard County
|AA
|51.41
|AAAA
|Cartersville
|97.6%
|35
|Sandy Creek
|AAAA
|48.90
|AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|50.8%
|1
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|48.76
|AAAAAA
|Coffee
|90.1%
|22
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|48.15
|AAAA
|St. Pius X
|57.5%
|3
|Oconee County
|AAAA
|48.07
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|70.8%
|9
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAAA
|47.35
|AAAAA
|Kell
|82.0%
|15
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|46.52
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|93.9%
|27
|Pace Academy
|AAA
|46.43
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|78.1%
|13
|Gainesville
|AAAAAA
|45.63
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|86.4%
|19
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|45.56
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|80.2%
|14
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|43.46
|AAAA
|Marist
|92.3%
|25
|West Hall
|AAAA
|42.92
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|71.3%
|9
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|42.92
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|68.9%
|8
|Morgan County
|AAA
|42.55
|AA
|Rockmart
|52.8%
|1
|Pepperell
|AA
|42.21
|AAAAA
|Ola
|56.2%
|3
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|41.97
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|80.3%
|14
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|41.95
|AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|68.6%
|8
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|41.88
|AAAA
|Perry
|51.7%
|1
|Upson-Lee
|AAAA
|41.55
|AAAA
|Cairo
|64.1%
|6
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAAA
|40.91
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|65.6%
|7
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|40.49
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|98.1%
|36
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|39.70
|AA
|Swainsboro
|64.9%
|6
|Bacon County
|AA
|38.85
|AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|91.0%
|23
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|38.82
|AAAA
|Pickens
|53.9%
|2
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|38.71
|AAAAAA
|Harrison
|94.1%
|27
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|38.38
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|57.1%
|3
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|38.18
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|91.8%
|24
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAAA
|38.18
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|67.6%
|8
|Columbia
|AAAAA
|37.87
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|97.5%
|35
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|37.82
|AA
|Southwest
|62.8%
|5
|Dublin
|AA
|37.27
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|84.7%
|17
|Fayette County
|AAAAA
|37.25
|AAAAA
|East Paulding
|83.6%
|16
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|36.60
|AAAAA
|Buford
|99.3%
|40
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAAA
|36.08
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|91.5%
|24
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|35.87
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|91.6%
|24
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|35.53
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|96.3%
|31
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|35.53
|AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|61.5%
|5
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|35.12
|AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|94.5%
|28
|Drew
|AAAAAA
|35.04
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|86.7%
|19
|Berrien
|AA
|34.34
|AAA
|Crisp County
|88.8%
|21
|Monroe
|AAA
|34.33
|AAAA
|Chapel Hill
|86.2%
|18
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|34.15
|AAAAA
|Carrollton
|94.9%
|29
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|33.65
|AA
|Dodge County
|90.8%
|23
|Washington County
|AA
|33.45
|AAAAA
|New Hampstead
|51.5%
|1
|South Effingham
|AAAAA
|33.14
|A-Public
|Clinch County
|84.3%
|17
|Turner County
|A-Public
|33.06
|AAAA
|Thomson
|96.8%
|33
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|32.84
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|95.7%
|30
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|32.06
|AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|61.6%
|5
|Northview
|AAAAAA
|31.95
|AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|82.4%
|16
|Greenbrier
|AAAAAA
|31.92
|AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|95.1%
|29
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|31.79
|AAA
|Liberty County
|72.2%
|10
|Appling County
|AAA
|31.51
|AAAAAA
|Centennial
|85.9%
|18
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|31.21
|A-Private
|Darlington
|60.5%
|5
|Trion
|A-Public
|31.17
|AAA
|Sonoraville
|51.3%
|1
|Adairsville
|AAA
|30.04
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|94.4%
|28
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAAA
|29.90
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|82.7%
|16
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|29.44
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|91.4%
|24
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|29.07
|AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|80.8%
|15
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|28.51
|AAAA
|Columbus
|50.6%
|1
|Westover
|AAAA
|28.45
|A-Private
|Stratford Academy
|86.0%
|18
|First Presbyterian
|A-Private
|27.48
|AAA
|Ringgold
|61.1%
|5
|North Murray
|AAA
|26.96
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|67.7%
|8
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|26.85
|AAA
|Hart County
|53.3%
|2
|Jackson County
|AAA
|26.29
|AAAA
|Stephens County
|80.5%
|14
|Madison County
|AAAA
|26.08
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|96.6%
|32
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|25.95
|AAAAAA
|Mays
|99.1%
|39
|Creekside
|AAAAAA
|25.14
|AAA
|Lovett
|94.3%
|28
|Redan
|AAA
|25.12
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|90.6%
|23
|Miller Grove
|AAAAA
|24.81
|AAA
|Jackson
|65.0%
|6
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|24.71
|A-Private
|Savannah Christian
|65.7%
|7
|Savannah Country Day
|A-Private
|24.38
|AAAAA
|Rome
|99.6%
|41
|Cass
|AAAAA
|24.25
|AAAAA
|Morrow
|79.4%
|14
|Riverdale
|AAAAA
|24.17
|AA
|Vidalia
|89.8%
|22
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|23.91
|AAA
|North Hall
|50.4%
|1
|Union County
|AAA
|23.57
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|89.0%
|21
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|23.46
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|98.4%
|37
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|23.27
|A-Public
|Manchester
|95.2%
|29
|Brookstone
|A-Private
|23.03
|A-Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|94.2%
|27
|Hebron Christian Academy
|A-Private
|22.91
|A-Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|72.5%
|10
|Our Lady of Mercy
|A-Private
|22.81
|AA
|Spencer
|84.4%
|17
|Temple
|AA
|22.76
|AAAAAA
|Pope
|84.6%
|17
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|22.56
|A-Public
|Macon County
|95.3%
|29
|Schley County
|A-Public
|22.35
|AAAAA
|North Springs
|83.8%
|17
|Grady
|AAAAA
|22.23
|AAA
|Cook
|88.0%
|20
|Dougherty
|AAA
|22.01
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|99.8%
|41
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|20.81
|A-Private
|Aquinas
|80.7%
|14
|Greene County
|A-Public
|20.38
|AAAA
|Troup
|98.7%
|38
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|20.31
|AA
|Thomasville
|97.8%
|35
|Early County
|AA
|20.22
|AA
|Jordan
|63.9%
|6
|Lamar County
|AA
|20.11
|A-Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|91.4%
|24
|Whitefield Academy
|A-Private
|20.09
|AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|95.7%
|30
|Shaw
|AAAA
|19.66
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|99.4%
|40
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAAA
|19.23
|AA
|Washington
|74.0%
|11
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|19.00
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|79.2%
|14
|Savannah
|AAA
|18.64
|AA
|Douglass
|85.4%
|18
|Therrell
|AA
|18.34
|AAAA
|North Clayton
|67.8%
|8
|Luella
|AAAA
|17.60
|AAAA
|Burke County
|98.6%
|38
|Richmond Academy
|AAAA
|17.21
|AAA
|Tattnall County
|62.2%
|5
|Brantley County
|AAA
|16.04
|AA
|Chattooga
|72.7%
|10
|Model
|AA
|15.47
|AA
|Coosa
|85.6%
|18
|Dade County
|AA
|15.40
|A-Public
|Charlton County
|91.7%
|24
|Wilcox County
|A-Public
|15.40
|A-Public
|Montgomery County
|63.2%
|6
|Johnson County
|A-Public
|14.68
|A-Private
|George Walton Academy
|80.4%
|14
|Lakeview Academy
|A-Private
|14.31
|A-Public
|Mitchell County
|74.2%
|11
|Seminole County
|A-Public
|13.06
|AAA
|Beach
|62.0%
|5
|Islands
|AAA
|11.79
|AAA
|Dawson County
|94.1%
|27
|Fannin County
|AAA
|11.21
|A-Private
|Mount de Sales
|87.3%
|19
|Wilkinson County
|A-Public
|11.15
|A-Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|96.1%
|31
|Bowdon
|A-Public
|10.57
|A-Public
|Telfair County
|86.2%
|18
|Atkinson County
|A-Public
|10.49
|A-Private
|Athens Christian
|77.5%
|13
|Towns County
|A-Public
|9.94
|AAAA
|Salem
|93.3%
|26
|Henry County
|AAAA
|9.84
|AA
|Metter
|65.0%
|6
|Bryan County
|AA
|9.77
|AAA
|Pierce County
|92.2%
|25
|Long County
|AAA
|9.67
|AAA
|Peach County
|99.7%
|41
|Rutland
|AAA
|9.26
|AA
|Putnam County
|74.5%
|11
|Monticello
|AA
|7.54
|AA
|Jefferson County
|98.9%
|39
|Butler
|AA
|7.26
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|98.7%
|38
|McNair
|AAA
|6.61
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|99.9%
|42
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|6.15
|A-Public
|Taylor County
|94.6%
|28
|Hawkinsville
|A-Public
|6.15
|AA
|Bleckley County
|94.4%
|28
|East Laurens
|AA
|4.81
|A-Private
|Tattnall Square
|98.4%
|37
|Twiggs County
|A-Public
|4.44
|A-Private
|King’s Ridge Christian
|53.3%
|2
|St. Francis
|A-Private
|4.43
|A-Private
|Fellowship Christian
|86.7%
|19
|Pinecrest Academy
|A-Private
|4.32
|AAA
|Franklin County
|77.9%
|13
|East Jackson
|AAA
|3.90
|A-Private
|Calvary Day
|96.1%
|31
|Portal
|A-Public
|2.86
|A-Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|88.4%
|20
|Claxton
|A-Public
|2.41
|A-Private
|North Cobb Christian
|57.4%
|3
|Christian Heritage
|A-Private
|2.22
|AAA
|Bremen
|98.6%
|38
|Haralson County
|AAA
|2.14
|AA
|Rabun County
|99.7%
|41
|Social Circle
|AA
|1.47
|A-Public
|Lincoln County
|93.9%
|27
|Warren County
|A-Public
|1.23
|A-Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|97.2%
|34
|Hancock Central
|A-Public
|-1.52
|AA
|Screven County
|99.2%
|40
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|-2.19
|AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|91.8%
|24
|Gilmer
|AAAA
|-2.54
|A-Public
|Irwin County
|99.6%
|41
|Lanier County
|A-Public
|-4.35
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|99.0%
|39
|Providence Christian
|A-Private
|-4.38
|AAA
|Towers
|93.8%
|27
|Stone Mountain
|AAA
|-5.07
|A-Public
|Commerce
|98.8%
|39
|Riverside Military Academy
|A-Private
|-6.00
|AAA
|Windsor Forest
|92.7%
|25
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|-7.76
|A-Public
|Marion County
|98.7%
|38
|Central (Talbotton)
|A-Public
|-8.19
|AA
|Harlem
|96.1%
|31
|Josey
|AA
|-8.21
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|100.0%
|42
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|-8.40
|A-Public
|Dooly County
|96.9%
|33
|Crawford County
|A-Public
|-10.67
|AA
|Armuchee
|82.4%
|16
|Gordon Central
|AA
|-13.37
|A-Public
|Chattahoochee County
|95.3%
|29
|Calhoun County
|A-Public
|-13.66
|A-Public
|Pelham
|97.8%
|36
|Randolph-Clay
|A-Public
|-13.88
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|99.9%
|42
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|-17.66
|AAA
|Murray County
|94.4%
|28
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|-18.25
|AA
|Banks County
|96.9%
|33
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|-23.27
|A-Public
|Greenville
|89.5%
|21
|Pacelli
|A-Private
|-23.49
|A-Public
|Baconton Charter
|84.3%
|17
|Stewart County
|A-Public
|-33.30
|A-Other
|Georgia Military College
|94.8%
|28
|Glascock County
|A-Other
|-46.39
|AAAAA
|Clarkston
|92.0%
|24
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Oct 14
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|35.72
|AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|85.1%
|18
|Riverwood
|AAAAA
|35.60
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|94.2%
|28
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|31.78
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|84.0%
|17
|M.L. King
|AAAAAA
|11.19
|AAAAA
|Lithonia
|78.1%
|13
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
