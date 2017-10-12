Our Products
Maxwell Week 9 Projections

2017 season, ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News, Week 4, Week 6, Week 7.

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Oct 12

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
44.87 AAAA Northside (Columbus) 53.4% 2 Hardaway AAAA
38.05 AA Benedictine 98.0% 36 Toombs County AA
26.22 AAAAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 62.1% 5 Mundy’s Mill AAAAAA
15.35 AAA Pike County 92.6% 25 Kendrick AAA
8.15 A-Private Strong Rock Christian 62.2% 5 Landmark Christian A-Private
-18.66 AAA Jenkins 99.8% 41 Groves AAA

 

Oct 13

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
87.60 AAAAAAA Grayson 76.2% 12 Archer AAAAAAA
83.16 AAAAAAA Lowndes 73.8% 11 Tift County AAAAAAA
74.12 AAAAAAA Milton 53.5% 2 South Forsyth AAAAAAA
71.17 AAAAAA Lee County 65.6% 7 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAAA
70.48 AAAAAAA Walton 80.8% 15 Roswell AAAAAAA
64.89 AAAAAAA North Paulding 63.0% 6 North Cobb AAAAAAA
63.27 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 67.4% 8 Brunswick AAAAAA
62.51 AAAAAAA Lassiter 52.7% 1 Woodstock AAAAAAA
61.00 AAAAAAA Hillgrove 75.7% 12 Marietta AAAAAAA
60.80 AAAAAAA Brookwood 87.6% 20 Central Gwinnett AAAAAAA
59.45 AAAAAAA Mountain View 73.7% 11 Collins Hill AAAAAAA
58.25 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 90.5% 22 Camden County AAAAAAA
57.15 AAAAAA Hughes 50.5% 1 Alexander AAAAAA
56.56 AAAAAA Sequoyah 50.8% 1 Dalton AAAAAA
54.14 AAAAAA Tucker 86.0% 18 Lovejoy AAAAAA
53.89 AAAAA Stockbridge 90.8% 23 Eagle’s Landing AAAAA
52.04 AAAA Ridgeland 70.3% 9 Heritage (Ringgold) AAAA
52.03 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 94.0% 27 Peachtree Ridge AAAAAAA
51.53 AAAA Woodward Academy 65.1% 6 Eastside AAAA
51.51 AA Callaway 64.2% 6 Heard County AA
51.41 AAAA Cartersville 97.6% 35 Sandy Creek AAAA
48.90 AAAAAAA North Forsyth 50.8% 1 Lambert AAAAAAA
48.76 AAAAAA Coffee 90.1% 22 Houston County AAAAAA
48.15 AAAA St. Pius X 57.5% 3 Oconee County AAAA
48.07 AAAAA Dutchtown 70.8% 9 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAAA
47.35 AAAAA Kell 82.0% 15 Villa Rica AAAAA
46.52 AAA Cedar Grove 93.9% 27 Pace Academy AAA
46.43 AAAAAA Dacula 78.1% 13 Gainesville AAAAAA
45.63 AAAAAAA Westlake 86.4% 19 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA
45.56 AAAAAAA East Coweta 80.2% 14 Wheeler AAAAAAA
43.46 AAAA Marist 92.3% 25 West Hall AAAA
42.92 AAAAAA Richmond Hill 71.3% 9 Bradwell Institute AAAAAA
42.92 AAA Monroe Area 68.9% 8 Morgan County AAA
42.55 AA Rockmart 52.8% 1 Pepperell AA
42.21 AAAAA Ola 56.2% 3 Locust Grove AAAAA
41.97 AAAAA Flowery Branch 80.3% 14 Loganville AAAAA
41.95 AAAAAAA Newnan 68.6% 8 Campbell AAAAAAA
41.88 AAAA Perry 51.7% 1 Upson-Lee AAAA
41.55 AAAA Cairo 64.1% 6 Carver (Columbus) AAAA
40.91 AAAAAA Creekview 65.6% 7 River Ridge AAAAAA
40.49 AAAAAAA McEachern 98.1% 36 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA
39.70 AA Swainsboro 64.9% 6 Bacon County AA
38.85 AAAAA Starr’s Mill 91.0% 23 McIntosh AAAAA
38.82 AAAA Pickens 53.9% 2 Northwest Whitfield AAAA
38.71 AAAAAA Harrison 94.1% 27 South Cobb AAAAAA
38.38 AAAAAA Evans 57.1% 3 Grovetown AAAAAA
38.18 AAAAAA Douglas County 91.8% 24 Tri-Cities AAAAAA
38.18 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 67.6% 8 Columbia AAAAA
37.87 AAAAA Warner Robins 97.5% 35 Harris County AAAAA
37.82 AA Southwest 62.8% 5 Dublin AA
37.27 AAAAA Griffin 84.7% 17 Fayette County AAAAA
37.25 AAAAA East Paulding 83.6% 16 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA
36.60 AAAAA Buford 99.3% 40 Cedar Shoals AAAAA
36.08 AAAAAA Alpharetta 91.5% 24 Johns Creek AAAAAA
35.87 AAAAA Ware County 91.6% 24 Statesboro AAAAA
35.53 AAAAA Jones County 96.3% 31 Union Grove AAAAA
35.53 AAAAA Thomas County Central 61.5% 5 Veterans AAAAA
35.12 AAAAAA Stephenson 94.5% 28 Drew AAAAAA
35.04 AA Fitzgerald 86.7% 19 Berrien AA
34.34 AAA Crisp County 88.8% 21 Monroe AAA
34.33 AAAA Chapel Hill 86.2% 18 Central (Carrollton) AAAA
34.15 AAAAA Carrollton 94.9% 29 Hiram AAAAA
33.65 AA Dodge County 90.8% 23 Washington County AA
33.45 AAAAA New Hampstead 51.5% 1 South Effingham AAAAA
33.14 A-Public Clinch County 84.3% 17 Turner County A-Public
33.06 AAAA Thomson 96.8% 33 Baldwin AAAA
32.84 AAAA Jefferson 95.7% 30 North Oconee AAAA
32.06 AAAAAA Cambridge 61.6% 5 Northview AAAAAA
31.95 AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 82.4% 16 Greenbrier AAAAAA
31.92 AAAA Blessed Trinity 95.1% 29 Chestatee AAAA
31.79 AAA Liberty County 72.2% 10 Appling County AAA
31.51 AAAAAA Centennial 85.9% 18 North Atlanta AAAAAA
31.21 A-Private Darlington 60.5% 5 Trion A-Public
31.17 AAA Sonoraville 51.3% 1 Adairsville AAA
30.04 AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 94.4% 28 Rockdale County AAAAAAA
29.90 AAAAA Banneker 82.7% 16 Decatur AAAAA
29.44 AAAAAA Lanier 91.4% 24 Habersham Central AAAAAA
29.07 AAAAAA New Manchester 80.8% 15 South Paulding AAAAAA
28.51 AAAA Columbus 50.6% 1 Westover AAAA
28.45 A-Private Stratford Academy 86.0% 18 First Presbyterian A-Private
27.48 AAA Ringgold 61.1% 5 North Murray AAA
26.96 AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 67.7% 8 Alcovy AAAAAA
26.85 AAA Hart County 53.3% 2 Jackson County AAA
26.29 AAAA Stephens County 80.5% 14 Madison County AAAA
26.08 AAAAAA Allatoona 96.6% 32 Sprayberry AAAAAA
25.95 AAAAAA Mays 99.1% 39 Creekside AAAAAA
25.14 AAA Lovett 94.3% 28 Redan AAA
25.12 AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 90.6% 23 Miller Grove AAAAA
24.81 AAA Jackson 65.0% 6 Central (Macon) AAA
24.71 A-Private Savannah Christian 65.7% 7 Savannah Country Day A-Private
24.38 AAAAA Rome 99.6% 41 Cass AAAAA
24.25 AAAAA Morrow 79.4% 14 Riverdale AAAAA
24.17 AA Vidalia 89.8% 22 Jeff Davis AA
23.91 AAA North Hall 50.4% 1 Union County AAA
23.57 AAAAA Maynard Jackson 89.0% 21 Lithia Springs AAAAA
23.46 AAAAAAA West Forsyth 98.4% 37 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA
23.27 A-Public Manchester 95.2% 29 Brookstone A-Private
23.03 A-Private Prince Avenue Christian 94.2% 27 Hebron Christian Academy A-Private
22.91 A-Private Mount Vernon Presbyterian 72.5% 10 Our Lady of Mercy A-Private
22.81 AA Spencer 84.4% 17 Temple AA
22.76 AAAAAA Pope 84.6% 17 Dunwoody AAAAAA
22.56 A-Public Macon County 95.3% 29 Schley County A-Public
22.35 AAAAA North Springs 83.8% 17 Grady AAAAA
22.23 AAA Cook 88.0% 20 Dougherty AAA
22.01 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 99.8% 41 Duluth AAAAAAA
20.81 A-Private Aquinas 80.7% 14 Greene County A-Public
20.38 AAAA Troup 98.7% 38 LaGrange AAAA
20.31 AA Thomasville 97.8% 35 Early County AA
20.22 AA Jordan 63.9% 6 Lamar County AA
20.11 A-Private Mount Paran Christian 91.4% 24 Whitefield Academy A-Private
20.09 AAAA Americus-Sumter 95.7% 30 Shaw AAAA
19.66 AAAAAAA Norcross 99.4% 40 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAAAA
19.23 AA Washington 74.0% 11 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA
19.00 AAA Southeast Bulloch 79.2% 14 Savannah AAA
18.64 AA Douglass 85.4% 18 Therrell AA
18.34 AAAA North Clayton 67.8% 8 Luella AAAA
17.60 AAAA Burke County 98.6% 38 Richmond Academy AAAA
17.21 AAA Tattnall County 62.2% 5 Brantley County AAA
16.04 AA Chattooga 72.7% 10 Model AA
15.47 AA Coosa 85.6% 18 Dade County AA
15.40 A-Public Charlton County 91.7% 24 Wilcox County A-Public
15.40 A-Public Montgomery County 63.2% 6 Johnson County A-Public
14.68 A-Private George Walton Academy 80.4% 14 Lakeview Academy A-Private
14.31 A-Public Mitchell County 74.2% 11 Seminole County A-Public
13.06 AAA Beach 62.0% 5 Islands AAA
11.79 AAA Dawson County 94.1% 27 Fannin County AAA
11.21 A-Private Mount de Sales 87.3% 19 Wilkinson County A-Public
11.15 A-Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 96.1% 31 Bowdon A-Public
10.57 A-Public Telfair County 86.2% 18 Atkinson County A-Public
10.49 A-Private Athens Christian 77.5% 13 Towns County A-Public
9.94 AAAA Salem 93.3% 26 Henry County AAAA
9.84 AA Metter 65.0% 6 Bryan County AA
9.77 AAA Pierce County 92.2% 25 Long County AAA
9.67 AAA Peach County 99.7% 41 Rutland AAA
9.26 AA Putnam County 74.5% 11 Monticello AA
7.54 AA Jefferson County 98.9% 39 Butler AA
7.26 AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 98.7% 38 McNair AAA
6.61 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 99.9% 42 Lumpkin County AAA
6.15 A-Public Taylor County 94.6% 28 Hawkinsville A-Public
6.15 AA Bleckley County 94.4% 28 East Laurens AA
4.81 A-Private Tattnall Square 98.4% 37 Twiggs County A-Public
4.44 A-Private King’s Ridge Christian 53.3% 2 St. Francis A-Private
4.43 A-Private Fellowship Christian 86.7% 19 Pinecrest Academy A-Private
4.32 AAA Franklin County 77.9% 13 East Jackson AAA
3.90 A-Private Calvary Day 96.1% 31 Portal A-Public
2.86 A-Public McIntosh County Academy 88.4% 20 Claxton A-Public
2.41 A-Private North Cobb Christian 57.4% 3 Christian Heritage A-Private
2.22 AAA Bremen 98.6% 38 Haralson County AAA
2.14 AA Rabun County 99.7% 41 Social Circle AA
1.47 A-Public Lincoln County 93.9% 27 Warren County A-Public
1.23 A-Public Washington-Wilkes 97.2% 34 Hancock Central A-Public
-1.52 AA Screven County 99.2% 40 Westside (Augusta) AA
-2.19 AAAA Southeast Whitfield 91.8% 24 Gilmer AAAA
-2.54 A-Public Irwin County 99.6% 41 Lanier County A-Public
-4.35 A-Private Athens Academy 99.0% 39 Providence Christian A-Private
-4.38 AAA Towers 93.8% 27 Stone Mountain AAA
-5.07 A-Public Commerce 98.8% 39 Riverside Military Academy A-Private
-6.00 AAA Windsor Forest 92.7% 25 Johnson (Savannah) AAA
-7.76 A-Public Marion County 98.7% 38 Central (Talbotton) A-Public
-8.19 AA Harlem 96.1% 31 Josey AA
-8.21 AAAAAAA Parkview 100.0% 42 Berkmar AAAAAAA
-8.40 A-Public Dooly County 96.9% 33 Crawford County A-Public
-10.67 AA Armuchee 82.4% 16 Gordon Central AA
-13.37 A-Public Chattahoochee County 95.3% 29 Calhoun County A-Public
-13.66 A-Public Pelham 97.8% 36 Randolph-Clay A-Public
-13.88 AAAAA Clarke Central 99.9% 42 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAAA
-17.66 AAA Murray County 94.4% 28 Coahulla Creek AAA
-18.25 AA Banks County 96.9% 33 Oglethorpe County AA
-23.27 A-Public Greenville 89.5% 21 Pacelli A-Private
-23.49 A-Public Baconton Charter 84.3% 17 Stewart County A-Public
-33.30 A-Other Georgia Military College 94.8% 28 Glascock County A-Other
-46.39 AAAAA Clarkston 92.0% 24 Cross Keys AAAAA

 

Oct 14

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
35.72 AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 85.1% 18 Riverwood AAAAA
35.60 AA Hapeville Charter 94.2% 28 B.E.S.T. Academy AA
31.78 AAAAAA Jonesboro 84.0% 17 M.L. King AAAAAA
11.19 AAAAA Lithonia 78.1% 13 Chamblee AAAAA
