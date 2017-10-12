First place at stake in six Class AAAAAA regions
Region play is finally under way in all eight Class AAAAAA regions with just four weekends remaining in the regular season.
Coffee of 1-AAAAAA and Richmond Hill of 2-AAAAAA are the final teams that have not played a league game, and that will end this week.
Here are six games on Friday that will have a direct bearing on which teams are in first place heading down the stretch.
*Brunswick at Glynn Academy: The winner of this matchup between city rivals will be alone in first place in 2-AAAAAA with two region games remaining. Glynn Academy is the defending region champion, while Brunswick is trying to return to the playoffs after a two-year absence. Brunswick leads the series 37-34-2, but Glynn Academy has won the past three meetings, including 35-28 last year.
*Evans at Grovetown: Grovetown started the season 1-3 but has won three consecutive games, including region victories against Alcovy and Heritage-Conyers to sit alone atop the Region 3 standings. Evans is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the region after beating Alcovy last weekend. Evans beat Grovetown 26-24 last year in a game that essentially determined the region’s No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.
*Gainesville at Dacula: Defending Region 8 champion Dacula was 1-4 in non-region play but opened its region schedule with a 49-13 win over Apalachee last week. Gainesville, the third-place team in 2016, also started 1-4 but beat Habersham Central 30-27 in its region opener. The winner of this game will be tied for first place with seventh-ranked Winder-Barrow (2-0), which is idle this week.
*Northside-Warner Robins at Lee County: Northside and Lee County went 2-2 in Region 1 games last year, finishing two games behind Valdosta. Both teams won their region openers this season, and the winner of this battle between top-five teams will be in sole possession of first place with two games remaining. No. 6 Coffee will play its first region game, at Houston County, this week.
*Sequoyah at Dalton: Both teams made the playoffs in 2016 – Dalton as the Region 6 champion and Sequoyah as the No. 4 seed – and were seen as likely to return this year. Now they are both 3-0 in the region and tied with Harrison for first place. If Harrison beats South Cobb on Friday, the Hoyas will be tied with the Dalton-Sequoyah winner. Harrison meets both teams in the next two weeks.
*Tucker at Lovejoy: These were the top two teams in Region 4 last year, with Tucker earning the region title thanks to a 29-26 victory over the Wildcats. Lovejoy (3-1 in the region) already lost to Stephenson in region play, so the Wildcats must beat Tucker to have any shot at sharing the title. A victory by Tucker (3-0) likely sets up region-title showdown with Stephenson (3-0) on Nov. 3.
