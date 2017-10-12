Daily Trivia: School with most victories among programs playing their 50th season
Several Georgia high schools are playing their 50th football season this year. Those that played their first games in 1968 are Brunswick, Douglass, Glenn Hills, Haralson County, Kendrick, Oconee County, Westover and Windsor Forest. Banks County re-started football after several years without. (There are a few others that started in 1968 but didn’t survive. The most memorable of those is Peachtree.) Which of those schools has the most victories with 285 and chose its nickname from 1968 current events? (Answer Friday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: Khalil Brooks, Conference USA’s defensive player for the week from Middle Tennessee, played his high school football at Mays.
