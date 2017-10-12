Our Products
Daily List: Teams with the top defenses in each classification

Teams that are giving up the fewest points per game:

Class AAAAAAA

4.83 – North Paulding

7.29 – Lowndes

7.71 – Mountain View

10.67 – Grayson

13.43 – Colquitt County

13.50 – South Forsyth

14.17 – Pebblebrook

14.33 – Milton

14.67 – McEachern

15.14 – Tift County

Class AAAAAA

6.50 – Mays

6.83 – Greenbrier

8.14 – Lee County

9.29 – Northside (W. Robins)

9.60 – Richmond Hill

13.50 – Tucker

13.67 – North Atlanta

13.71 – Douglas County

14.00 – Dalton

15.17 – Sequoyah

Class AAAAA

5.17 – Stockbridge

9.50 – Dutchtown

11.50 – Jones County

12.17 – Arabia Mountain

12.57 – Flowery Branch

13.17 – McIntosh

14.17 – Wayne County

14.29 – Eagle’s Landing

14.80 – Buford

15.00 – Columbia

Class AAAA

4.67 – Ridgeland

9.40 – Thomson

10.83 – Jefferson

10.83 – Marist

11.86 – Cartersville

12.29 – Heritage (Ringgold)

12.83 – Northside (Columbus)

13.17 – Burke County

13.33 – Troup

14.57 – Blessed Trinity

Class AAA

7.33 – Cedar Grove

10.33 – Bremen

10.43 – Monroe Area

11.00 – GAC

12.00 – Savannah

12.33 – McNair

13.40 – Crisp County

15.33 – Peach County

15.40 – Beach

16.33 – Morgan County

Class AA

5.83 – Brooks County

6.60 – Screven County

9.83 – Hapeville Charter

10.00 – Benedictine

11.14 – Jefferson County

11.17 – Callaway

11.33 – Rabun County

11.33 – Toombs County

14.17 – Douglass

14.83 – Heard County

Class A (private)

7.50 – Calvary Day

8.86 – ELCA

9.00 – Athens Academy

10.00 – Stratford Academy

10.17 – Mount Paran Christian

10.17 – George Walton Acad.

11.57 – Prince Ave. Christian

13.00 – Aquinas

15.67 – Tattnall Square

16.33 – Mount de Sales

Class A (public)

8.50 – Mount Zion (Carroll)

10.29 – Manchester

13.50 – Commerce

13.83 – Mitchell County

14.14 – Jenkins County

14.33 – Clinch County

15.50 – Taylor County

15.86 – Marion County

16.33 – Trion

16.57 – ECI

