Daily List: Teams with the top defenses in each classification
Teams that are giving up the fewest points per game:
Class AAAAAAA
4.83 – North Paulding
7.29 – Lowndes
7.71 – Mountain View
10.67 – Grayson
13.43 – Colquitt County
13.50 – South Forsyth
14.17 – Pebblebrook
14.33 – Milton
14.67 – McEachern
15.14 – Tift County
Class AAAAAA
6.50 – Mays
6.83 – Greenbrier
8.14 – Lee County
9.29 – Northside (W. Robins)
9.60 – Richmond Hill
13.50 – Tucker
13.67 – North Atlanta
13.71 – Douglas County
14.00 – Dalton
15.17 – Sequoyah
Class AAAAA
5.17 – Stockbridge
9.50 – Dutchtown
11.50 – Jones County
12.17 – Arabia Mountain
12.57 – Flowery Branch
13.17 – McIntosh
14.17 – Wayne County
14.29 – Eagle’s Landing
14.80 – Buford
15.00 – Columbia
Class AAAA
4.67 – Ridgeland
9.40 – Thomson
10.83 – Jefferson
10.83 – Marist
11.86 – Cartersville
12.29 – Heritage (Ringgold)
12.83 – Northside (Columbus)
13.17 – Burke County
13.33 – Troup
14.57 – Blessed Trinity
Class AAA
7.33 – Cedar Grove
10.33 – Bremen
10.43 – Monroe Area
11.00 – GAC
12.00 – Savannah
12.33 – McNair
13.40 – Crisp County
15.33 – Peach County
15.40 – Beach
16.33 – Morgan County
Class AA
5.83 – Brooks County
6.60 – Screven County
9.83 – Hapeville Charter
10.00 – Benedictine
11.14 – Jefferson County
11.17 – Callaway
11.33 – Rabun County
11.33 – Toombs County
14.17 – Douglass
14.83 – Heard County
Class A (private)
7.50 – Calvary Day
8.86 – ELCA
9.00 – Athens Academy
10.00 – Stratford Academy
10.17 – Mount Paran Christian
10.17 – George Walton Acad.
11.57 – Prince Ave. Christian
13.00 – Aquinas
15.67 – Tattnall Square
16.33 – Mount de Sales
Class A (public)
8.50 – Mount Zion (Carroll)
10.29 – Manchester
13.50 – Commerce
13.83 – Mitchell County
14.14 – Jenkins County
14.33 – Clinch County
15.50 – Taylor County
15.86 – Marion County
16.33 – Trion
16.57 – ECI
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0