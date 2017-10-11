Maxwell playoff projections after Week 8
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|8 – AAAAAAA
|196,246
|803,754
|295,255
|16,783
|124
|317,994
|682,006
|106,844
|520,018
|0.92
|1 – AAAAAAA
|159,470
|840,530
|372,072
|42,631
|662
|433,650
|566,350
|74,046
|307,731
|2.25
|6 – AAAAAAA
|516,802
|483,198
|53,007
|1,060
|3
|760,439
|239,561
|7,060
|85,575
|10.69
|4 – AAAAAAA
|764,414
|235,586
|16,610
|220
|1
|881,793
|118,207
|606
|40,680
|23.58
|3 – AAAAAAA
|715,477
|284,523
|25,523
|666
|3
|921,526
|78,474
|673
|19,218
|51.03
|7 – AAAAAAA
|729,013
|270,987
|19,766
|320
|1
|929,972
|70,028
|730
|16,264
|60.49
|5 – AAAAAAA
|791,485
|208,515
|12,583
|64
|–
|946,875
|53,125
|531
|10,401
|95.14
|2 – AAAAAAA
|984,477
|15,523
|29
|–
|–
|998,241
|1,759
|–
|113
|8,848.56
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|97.10
|1,000,000
|4.60
|846,439
|725,267
|599,425
|458,373
|1.18
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|91.38
|999,993
|4.25
|859,820
|703,495
|447,771
|253,289
|2.95
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.39
|999,998
|3.14
|500,255
|407,564
|202,763
|73,676
|12.57
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|84.46
|999,963
|2.89
|478,686
|339,161
|178,120
|59,891
|15.70
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|82.84
|999,723
|2.80
|579,067
|203,826
|111,538
|39,949
|24.03
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|80.03
|999,963
|2.93
|579,049
|285,827
|101,450
|29,163
|33.29
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|79.63
|967,742
|2.80
|546,461
|266,001
|91,132
|25,278
|38.56
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|78.82
|999,165
|2.48
|366,744
|211,749
|62,583
|17,107
|57.46
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|77.80
|999,928
|2.39
|441,675
|184,281
|51,063
|13,294
|74.22
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|78.96
|999,429
|2.17
|230,027
|104,654
|40,632
|11,483
|86.09
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|74.37
|999,469
|2.28
|384,912
|114,273
|29,213
|5,743
|173.13
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|73.97
|999,630
|2.15
|332,818
|99,538
|23,569
|4,595
|216.63
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|71.52
|995,387
|1.89
|260,244
|72,541
|13,497
|2,118
|471.14
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.92
|998,183
|1.73
|207,579
|49,132
|11,199
|1,750
|570.43
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|70.23
|989,947
|1.87
|187,399
|54,710
|9,911
|1,419
|703.72
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|70.28
|992,954
|1.46
|115,101
|33,065
|6,087
|846
|1,181.03
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|67.44
|965,851
|1.69
|208,272
|31,861
|5,604
|606
|1,649.17
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|67.74
|944,687
|1.61
|185,852
|29,857
|5,021
|570
|1,753.39
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|67.64
|993,282
|1.56
|114,633
|23,855
|3,164
|414
|2,414.46
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|63.43
|879,463
|1.32
|103,038
|10,917
|1,364
|110
|9,089.91
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|61.52
|993,975
|1.59
|145,670
|13,620
|1,602
|102
|9,802.92
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|63.59
|819,239
|1.15
|58,761
|8,945
|959
|87
|11,493.25
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|63.70
|955,306
|1.25
|44,140
|7,197
|872
|63
|15,872.02
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|61.49
|931,964
|1.28
|64,182
|7,191
|685
|36
|27,776.78
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|57.85
|884,901
|1.21
|56,916
|3,480
|268
|12
|83,332.33
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|57.50
|950,695
|1.11
|24,050
|1,720
|150
|11
|90,908.09
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|59.30
|911,017
|0.97
|9,604
|1,185
|111
|6
|166,665.67
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|57.78
|877,302
|1.04
|24,304
|2,354
|106
|4
|249,999.00
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|56.32
|710,155
|0.84
|16,242
|1,109
|54
|2
|499,999.00
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|55.63
|363,386
|0.43
|6,264
|592
|27
|2
|499,999.00
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|56.11
|140,963
|0.22
|10,677
|574
|43
|1
|999,999.00
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|50.43
|316,599
|0.35
|2,271
|88
|8
|–
|–
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|47.84
|884,403
|0.94
|4,803
|161
|6
|–
|–
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|49.56
|591,447
|0.62
|1,397
|102
|1
|–
|–
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|48.23
|481,247
|0.50
|532
|51
|1
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|42.49
|301,428
|0.31
|344
|14
|1
|–
|–
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|44.00
|742,715
|0.77
|1,445
|34
|–
|–
|–
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|37.11
|111,128
|0.11
|84
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|39.02
|146,077
|0.15
|111
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|38.30
|130,220
|0.13
|97
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|40.61
|12,179
|0.01
|34
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|28.50
|15,820
|0.02
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-7
|28.23
|1,630
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-6
|23.64
|1,307
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|22.47
|86
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|18.58
|40
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|19.53
|14
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-7
|-8.72
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|At Large
|Out
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|675,634
|236,407
|80,329
|–
|7,623
|7
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|169,794
|372,809
|408,264
|–
|49,096
|37
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|152,027
|379,541
|410,279
|–
|25,895
|32,258
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|2,545
|11,243
|101,128
|–
|26,047
|859,037
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|799,625
|123,983
|51,859
|18,506
|2
|6,025
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|89,098
|212,270
|349,552
|233,483
|–
|115,597
|2 – AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|68,916
|514,299
|254,555
|103,490
|9,435
|49,305
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|33,562
|111,629
|251,900
|345,624
|–
|257,285
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|6,861
|26,375
|61,470
|206,690
|32
|698,572
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|1,938
|11,444
|30,664
|92,207
|9,824
|853,923
|3 – AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|630,068
|258,851
|83,046
|23,599
|3,601
|835
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|274,505
|406,419
|191,297
|87,634
|30,092
|10,053
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|62,959
|140,573
|346,480
|266,603
|128,072
|55,313
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|16,955
|67,372
|150,218
|296,389
|353,967
|115,099
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|15,496
|126,570
|226,763
|318,474
|192,160
|120,537
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|17
|215
|2,196
|7,301
|2,450
|987,821
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Walton
|766,511
|182,530
|37,320
|11,629
|1,733
|277
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|158,786
|474,627
|242,808
|89,006
|624
|34,149
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|48,873
|226,856
|335,418
|310,333
|10,484
|68,036
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Lassiter
|21,872
|85,287
|295,254
|348,731
|68,095
|180,761
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|3,957
|30,689
|88,760
|239,587
|393
|636,614
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|1
|11
|440
|714
|464
|998,370
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Milton
|547,214
|368,120
|70,393
|12,521
|1,221
|531
|5 – AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|401,927
|422,816
|155,475
|18,188
|1,224
|370
|5 – AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|44,854
|173,707
|535,327
|181,320
|20,098
|44,694
|5 – AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|4,825
|25,550
|135,515
|419,701
|5,856
|408,553
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|1,179
|9,796
|102,917
|367,348
|7
|518,753
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|1
|11
|373
|922
|–
|998,693
|6 – AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|988,150
|9,654
|1,888
|300
|6
|2
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|7,896
|755,980
|222,637
|10,623
|2,293
|571
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|2,937
|3,775
|141,033
|545,664
|16,746
|289,845
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|555
|226,415
|623,688
|142,209
|415
|6,718
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|462
|4,176
|10,746
|301,086
|129
|683,401
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|–
|–
|–
|40
|–
|999,960
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|–
|–
|8
|78
|–
|999,914
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|504,263
|314,612
|150,807
|30,210
|36
|72
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|372,585
|413,030
|159,194
|50,480
|98
|4,613
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|106,921
|261,774
|601,811
|22,297
|151
|7,046
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|16,217
|9,880
|82,542
|792,466
|9,912
|88,983
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|14
|704
|5,643
|104,536
|19,323
|869,780
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|–
|–
|3
|11
|–
|999,986
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|738,748
|232,202
|27,687
|1,363
|–
|–
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Archer
|231,035
|678,327
|72,813
|17,335
|453
|37
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Newton
|29,378
|86,608
|866,667
|13,591
|1,939
|1,817
|8 – AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|838
|2,629
|25,472
|848,359
|4
|122,698
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Shiloh
|1
|234
|6,855
|104,038
|–
|888,872
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|–
|–
|506
|15,314
|–
|984,180
Class AAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|1 – AAAAAA
|136,686
|863,314
|459,161
|102,332
|5,986
|298,020
|701,980
|177,688
|491,519
|1.03
|5 – AAAAAA
|439,223
|560,777
|114,826
|8,834
|221
|638,047
|361,953
|19,544
|205,005
|3.88
|4 – AAAAAA
|426,642
|573,358
|123,802
|4,294
|41
|686,680
|313,320
|17,213
|155,081
|5.45
|2 – AAAAAA
|619,988
|380,012
|41,366
|1,041
|7
|831,656
|168,344
|3,609
|75,721
|12.21
|6 – AAAAAA
|613,190
|386,810
|54,224
|2,804
|44
|849,444
|150,556
|3,936
|55,338
|17.07
|8 – AAAAAA
|818,345
|181,655
|11,101
|215
|1
|954,126
|45,874
|400
|9,505
|104.21
|7 – AAAAAA
|884,268
|115,732
|1,153
|2
|–
|965,063
|34,937
|27
|7,795
|127.29
|3 – AAAAAA
|993,124
|6,876
|12
|–
|–
|999,381
|619
|–
|36
|27,776.78
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|74.92
|999,174
|3.96
|795,278
|580,306
|416,622
|276,496
|2.62
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|72.93
|999,933
|3.55
|767,676
|444,773
|307,309
|185,408
|4.39
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|70.63
|999,932
|3.40
|590,195
|449,705
|255,379
|132,624
|6.54
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|69.47
|988,846
|3.12
|608,061
|408,606
|230,093
|107,574
|8.30
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|69.59
|976,767
|3.05
|588,359
|395,214
|222,137
|104,978
|8.53
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|68.71
|998,901
|2.61
|427,664
|305,829
|138,904
|67,136
|13.90
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|65.78
|995,960
|2.71
|566,792
|276,108
|109,182
|45,059
|21.19
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|62.13
|999,807
|2.61
|381,236
|214,286
|68,829
|21,629
|45.23
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|61.39
|998,632
|2.14
|374,094
|131,030
|47,599
|13,690
|72.05
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|60.42
|996,012
|1.68
|177,221
|92,423
|28,863
|8,072
|122.89
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|57.84
|999,651
|2.24
|345,588
|108,883
|34,000
|7,698
|128.90
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|56.85
|997,275
|2.31
|351,178
|91,433
|24,217
|5,196
|191.46
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|58.24
|981,712
|1.65
|218,381
|60,487
|18,247
|4,342
|229.31
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|57.22
|998,925
|1.70
|228,776
|62,386
|16,175
|3,740
|266.38
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|56.03
|991,439
|2.14
|281,722
|69,979
|16,850
|3,565
|279.50
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|56.54
|969,066
|1.67
|223,653
|57,476
|14,328
|3,037
|328.27
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|57.76
|749,881
|1.29
|175,916
|48,483
|11,954
|2,831
|352.23
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|57.63
|787,482
|1.22
|104,332
|45,230
|10,674
|2,459
|405.67
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|55.90
|976,562
|1.55
|182,459
|44,851
|10,882
|2,197
|454.17
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|51.47
|980,607
|1.87
|112,909
|27,090
|5,017
|713
|1,401.52
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.06
|960,457
|1.71
|139,748
|26,729
|4,718
|691
|1,446.18
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|50.96
|844,619
|1.01
|50,643
|12,975
|2,430
|314
|3,183.71
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|49.97
|828,204
|0.99
|44,031
|10,841
|1,725
|197
|5,075.14
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|46.54
|831,298
|1.45
|55,739
|10,293
|1,302
|115
|8,694.65
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|46.86
|997,595
|1.46
|50,143
|6,408
|889
|92
|10,868.57
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|44.30
|955,163
|1.34
|45,500
|4,829
|489
|53
|18,866.92
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|48.61
|260,243
|0.33
|19,218
|2,855
|305
|39
|25,640.03
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|44.40
|917,261
|1.19
|22,985
|3,748
|373
|28
|35,713.29
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|46.55
|247,731
|0.29
|6,788
|1,437
|142
|12
|83,332.33
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|40.52
|945,744
|1.19
|16,332
|2,080
|171
|4
|249,999.00
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|36.65
|954,272
|1.17
|10,524
|952
|66
|4
|249,999.00
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|38.99
|954,138
|1.14
|16,373
|1,020
|48
|3
|333,332.33
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|39.86
|332,264
|0.35
|3,818
|356
|31
|2
|499,999.00
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|38.01
|666,113
|0.78
|8,984
|487
|24
|2
|499,999.00
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|31.49
|787,125
|0.84
|1,745
|86
|7
|–
|–
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|45.67
|10,649
|0.01
|266
|30
|4
|–
|–
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|34.61
|98,237
|0.14
|1,283
|102
|3
|–
|–
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|41.39
|15,893
|0.02
|400
|35
|2
|–
|–
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.49
|92,240
|0.10
|775
|32
|2
|–
|–
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|30.00
|269,454
|0.28
|359
|20
|2
|–
|–
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|28.94
|65,892
|0.08
|341
|14
|2
|–
|–
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.08
|214,919
|0.24
|1,662
|53
|1
|–
|–
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|38.20
|15,419
|0.02
|128
|13
|1
|–
|–
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|37.11
|20,310
|0.02
|140
|7
|1
|–
|–
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|29.31
|18,310
|0.02
|98
|3
|1
|–
|–
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|27.42
|73,579
|0.08
|147
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|36.22
|6,352
|0.01
|70
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|29.74
|51,973
|0.06
|146
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|25.10
|126,144
|0.13
|45
|3
|–
|–
|–
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|29.83
|23,327
|0.02
|61
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|24.35
|5,917
|0.01
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|17.78
|22,087
|0.02
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|25.92
|463
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|19.97
|44
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|26.03
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|25.27
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA
|0-8
|5.50
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA
|0-7
|-0.07
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAAA
|Lee County
|515,383
|289,686
|149,599
|44,506
|826
|1 – AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|240,800
|349,925
|351,117
|47,004
|11,154
|1 – AAAAAA
|Coffee
|231,540
|319,113
|315,974
|110,140
|23,233
|1 – AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|11,964
|35,502
|152,943
|587,073
|212,518
|1 – AAAAAA
|Houston County
|313
|5,774
|30,367
|211,277
|752,269
|2 – AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|688,472
|266,663
|37,900
|5,866
|1,099
|2 – AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|265,108
|459,103
|201,302
|70,499
|3,988
|2 – AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|38,249
|143,049
|329,859
|317,047
|171,796
|2 – AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|7,049
|123,923
|358,382
|355,265
|155,381
|2 – AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|1,122
|7,262
|72,557
|251,323
|667,736
|3 – AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|420,638
|266,876
|172,893
|93,865
|45,728
|3 – AAAAAA
|Evans
|317,604
|259,381
|238,005
|130,754
|54,256
|3 – AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|171,394
|303,062
|291,155
|151,650
|82,739
|3 – AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|78,320
|125,484
|218,049
|365,272
|212,875
|3 – AAAAAA
|Greenbrier
|11,892
|42,298
|58,350
|156,914
|730,546
|3 – AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|152
|2,899
|21,548
|101,545
|873,856
|4 – AAAAAA
|Tucker
|679,016
|274,874
|45,410
|632
|68
|4 – AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|298,458
|663,549
|37,029
|771
|193
|4 – AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|22,517
|59,791
|587,858
|310,441
|19,393
|4 – AAAAAA
|Drew
|7
|288
|2,259
|95,683
|901,763
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|1
|57
|402
|17,850
|981,690
|4 – AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|1
|1,170
|318,974
|511,153
|168,702
|4 – AAAAAA
|M.L. King
|–
|271
|8,067
|57,554
|934,108
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mundy’s Mill
|–
|–
|1
|5,916
|994,083
|4 – AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|Mays
|912,318
|78,442
|6,582
|2,591
|67
|5 – AAAAAA
|Alexander
|76,766
|286,267
|328,296
|277,737
|30,934
|5 – AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|10,905
|567,775
|355,437
|64,515
|1,368
|5 – AAAAAA
|Hughes
|6
|67,091
|279,247
|403,537
|250,119
|5 – AAAAAA
|Northgate
|5
|423
|29,792
|230,023
|739,757
|5 – AAAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|–
|2
|646
|5,704
|993,648
|5 – AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|–
|–
|–
|15,893
|984,107
|5 – AAAAAA
|Creekside
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAAA
|Harrison
|657,666
|242,098
|71,730
|24,466
|4,040
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|177,565
|264,261
|286,155
|270,944
|1,075
|6 – AAAAAA
|Dalton
|125,222
|238,010
|295,908
|317,422
|23,438
|6 – AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|39,532
|255,455
|344,689
|342,036
|18,288
|6 – AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|15
|173
|862
|19,260
|979,690
|6 – AAAAAA
|Creekview
|–
|2
|281
|10,366
|989,351
|6 – AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|–
|–
|360
|15,059
|984,581
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|–
|1
|15
|447
|999,537
|6 – AAAAAA
|Osborne
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|926,548
|48,268
|24,137
|698
|349
|7 – AAAAAA
|Centennial
|47,705
|812,546
|119,503
|17,841
|2,405
|7 – AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|25,583
|47,629
|596,819
|284,107
|45,862
|7 – AAAAAA
|Pope
|164
|91,284
|228,246
|346,419
|333,887
|7 – AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|–
|87
|10,488
|204,344
|785,081
|7 – AAAAAA
|Northview
|–
|35
|17,122
|34,816
|948,027
|7 – AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|–
|16
|1,960
|90,264
|907,760
|7 – AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|–
|135
|1,725
|21,467
|976,673
|7 – AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|–
|–
|–
|44
|999,956
|8 – AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|551,760
|304,949
|103,791
|36,775
|2,725
|8 – AAAAAA
|Dacula
|328,339
|337,558
|222,370
|103,172
|8,561
|8 – AAAAAA
|Lanier
|69,693
|244,824
|380,326
|265,614
|39,543
|8 – AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|50,019
|110,325
|280,073
|514,746
|44,837
|8 – AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|189
|2,308
|11,849
|59,233
|926,421
|8 – AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|–
|36
|1,591
|20,460
|977,913
Class AAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|8 – AAAAA
|187,764
|812,236
|117,411
|4,202
|10
|404,146
|595,854
|21,418
|485,523
|1.06
|7 – AAAAA
|122,345
|877,655
|271,452
|26,080
|91
|586,058
|413,942
|41,654
|239,328
|3.18
|1 – AAAAA
|309,345
|690,655
|72,705
|160
|–
|533,431
|466,569
|4,567
|144,636
|5.91
|4 – AAAAA
|379,968
|620,032
|122,393
|4,619
|37
|654,403
|345,597
|19,741
|121,044
|7.26
|2 – AAAAA
|820,697
|179,303
|3,142
|5
|–
|949,205
|50,795
|91
|5,040
|197.41
|3 – AAAAA
|891,208
|108,792
|3,462
|20
|–
|973,830
|26,170
|37
|3,812
|261.33
|6 – AAAAA
|933,817
|66,183
|389
|1
|–
|988,891
|11,109
|–
|528
|1,892.94
|5 – AAAAA
|981,102
|18,898
|75
|–
|–
|997,544
|2,456
|–
|89
|11,234.96
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|4-1
|85.89
|999,997
|4.79
|962,969
|794,041
|579,552
|482,434
|1.07
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|6-0
|78.30
|999,996
|4.30
|955,465
|819,330
|319,153
|222,804
|3.49
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|7-0
|73.68
|999,957
|4.06
|846,678
|647,924
|442,784
|140,911
|6.10
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|6-0
|74.65
|999,996
|3.45
|826,392
|370,042
|208,524
|90,463
|10.05
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|6-0
|66.84
|999,276
|3.02
|632,954
|327,883
|147,290
|29,952
|32.39
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|5-1
|62.02
|983,891
|2.40
|518,925
|186,459
|75,512
|9,701
|102.08
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|3-3
|60.57
|991,555
|2.33
|494,206
|165,563
|60,507
|6,789
|146.30
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|5-2
|59.36
|998,712
|2.50
|493,259
|114,302
|28,296
|3,725
|267.46
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|6-1
|60.86
|995,976
|2.12
|321,740
|87,596
|22,831
|3,643
|273.50
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|1-4
|58.81
|997,663
|2.24
|256,914
|100,144
|29,196
|3,134
|318.08
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|5-2
|57.58
|999,447
|1.85
|309,075
|91,323
|26,647
|2,406
|414.63
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|5-1
|57.39
|998,722
|2.17
|228,876
|81,770
|21,671
|1,906
|523.66
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|6-1
|53.95
|993,367
|1.58
|212,721
|47,775
|11,051
|680
|1,469.59
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|5-1
|50.93
|998,233
|2.23
|264,116
|59,159
|10,618
|513
|1,948.32
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|4-2
|53.91
|799,460
|1.35
|116,567
|27,264
|5,194
|381
|2,623.67
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|4-3
|52.79
|708,508
|1.16
|72,627
|19,836
|4,175
|240
|4,165.67
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|6-1
|51.60
|979,948
|1.42
|105,751
|18,184
|2,540
|142
|7,041.25
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|4-2
|46.18
|995,961
|1.79
|98,756
|12,569
|1,831
|73
|13,697.63
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|2-4
|50.69
|605,589
|0.66
|18,978
|3,032
|342
|30
|33,332.33
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|4-3
|45.86
|949,572
|1.23
|33,817
|6,222
|823
|26
|38,460.54
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|4-2
|43.17
|994,696
|1.65
|55,641
|5,709
|596
|16
|62,499.00
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|5-1
|42.61
|925,425
|1.46
|38,217
|4,264
|308
|7
|142,856.14
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|4-2
|43.14
|975,402
|1.63
|24,425
|2,384
|150
|7
|142,856.14
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-4
|46.03
|331,417
|0.45
|17,749
|1,703
|139
|7
|142,856.14
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|3-4
|44.37
|408,225
|0.44
|8,919
|880
|82
|4
|249,999.00
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|3-3
|36.96
|378,076
|0.39
|1,976
|186
|4
|3
|333,332.33
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|4-2
|36.44
|668,974
|0.90
|12,479
|661
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|2-4
|44.12
|102,437
|0.13
|4,727
|305
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-1
|36.77
|194,432
|0.21
|1,176
|72
|5
|1
|999,999.00
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|4-2
|35.83
|984,032
|1.33
|11,875
|671
|29
|–
|–
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|2-5
|37.93
|731,621
|0.87
|9,662
|571
|28
|–
|–
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|3-3
|37.89
|756,181
|0.90
|10,171
|606
|24
|–
|–
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-5
|38.91
|577,039
|0.60
|6,396
|530
|18
|–
|–
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|4-2
|34.26
|859,218
|0.96
|7,319
|282
|8
|–
|–
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-3
|35.48
|691,992
|0.72
|3,210
|188
|8
|–
|–
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-4
|33.89
|547,474
|0.59
|3,028
|143
|7
|–
|–
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-5
|34.22
|513,529
|0.57
|2,379
|116
|4
|–
|–
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-7
|32.66
|596,923
|0.64
|3,186
|110
|4
|–
|–
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-5
|40.61
|30,504
|0.04
|795
|34
|4
|–
|–
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-4
|33.47
|170,911
|0.22
|2,256
|70
|2
|–
|–
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|3-3
|27.96
|229,287
|0.28
|1,159
|33
|–
|–
|–
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-3
|35.32
|27,518
|0.03
|376
|15
|–
|–
|–
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|1-5
|21.25
|386,476
|0.41
|424
|13
|–
|–
|–
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|3-4
|35.12
|186,904
|0.19
|642
|11
|–
|–
|–
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-3
|44.37
|6,762
|0.01
|131
|11
|–
|–
|–
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|3-3
|23.50
|571,971
|0.62
|784
|10
|–
|–
|–
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-5
|27.06
|52,052
|0.05
|43
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-4
|35.38
|3,842
|0.00
|8
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-5
|21.23
|29,894
|0.03
|50
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-5
|8.56
|66,864
|0.07
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-6
|30.61
|884
|0.00
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|0-5
|20.00
|1,874
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-5
|21.65
|1,176
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|2-5
|33.70
|140
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-7
|-13.39
|22
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-6
|24.80
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA
|0-7
|-23.43
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA
|0-3
|-47.82
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|827,352
|163,761
|7,868
|976
|43
|1 – AAAAA
|Bainbridge
|166,273
|730,688
|91,072
|10,679
|1,288
|1 – AAAAA
|Harris County
|3,025
|52,224
|375,115
|325,817
|243,819
|1 – AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|2,657
|48,053
|338,241
|342,670
|268,379
|1 – AAAAA
|Veterans
|693
|5,274
|187,704
|319,858
|486,471
|2 – AAAAA
|Ware County
|503,083
|425,938
|58,482
|10,160
|2,337
|2 – AAAAA
|Wayne County
|476,620
|448,302
|62,115
|11,685
|1,278
|2 – AAAAA
|New Hampstead
|13,907
|76,259
|468,274
|300,778
|140,782
|2 – AAAAA
|South Effingham
|3,227
|25,345
|261,644
|306,707
|403,077
|2 – AAAAA
|Statesboro
|3,163
|24,156
|149,485
|370,670
|452,526
|3 – AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|562,044
|330,090
|78,015
|25,827
|4,024
|3 – AAAAA
|Griffin
|341,615
|85,493
|454,759
|98,081
|20,052
|3 – AAAAA
|Whitewater
|84,233
|493,331
|250,981
|121,027
|50,428
|3 – AAAAA
|Fayette County
|8,270
|59,445
|196,699
|427,578
|308,008
|3 – AAAAA
|McIntosh
|3,819
|31,634
|13,119
|145,860
|805,568
|3 – AAAAA
|Riverdale
|19
|3
|98
|1,056
|998,824
|3 – AAAAA
|Morrow
|–
|4
|6,329
|180,571
|813,096
|4 – AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|679,518
|304,187
|16,177
|114
|4
|4 – AAAAA
|Jones County
|320,200
|597,078
|76,182
|5,816
|724
|4 – AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|147
|17,181
|494,831
|196,349
|291,492
|4 – AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|131
|80,599
|295,412
|423,318
|200,540
|4 – AAAAA
|Union Grove
|4
|144
|1,523
|25,847
|972,482
|4 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|–
|232
|95,187
|235,998
|668,583
|4 – AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|–
|–
|6,037
|24,467
|969,496
|4 – AAAAA
|Ola
|–
|579
|14,643
|87,215
|897,563
|4 – AAAAA
|Hampton
|–
|–
|8
|876
|999,116
|5 – AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|508,305
|319,355
|141,706
|26,595
|4,039
|5 – AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|361,739
|396,360
|207,626
|28,971
|5,304
|5 – AAAAA
|Columbia
|125,070
|255,753
|488,776
|114,433
|15,968
|5 – AAAAA
|Miller Grove
|3,217
|20,287
|117,246
|431,221
|428,029
|5 – AAAAA
|Lithonia
|1,650
|7,627
|36,585
|340,614
|613,524
|5 – AAAAA
|Chamblee
|19
|618
|8,061
|58,166
|933,136
|5 – AAAAA
|Clarkston
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|863,528
|84,342
|44,959
|5,404
|1,767
|6 – AAAAA
|Banneker
|87,278
|84,208
|513,162
|240,777
|74,575
|6 – AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|44,081
|772,458
|117,220
|41,643
|24,598
|6 – AAAAA
|Decatur
|3,352
|26,231
|60,499
|139,205
|770,713
|6 – AAAAA
|Riverwood
|1,051
|10,787
|25,802
|133,271
|829,089
|6 – AAAAA
|North Springs
|670
|21,187
|235,258
|411,859
|331,026
|6 – AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|40
|722
|2,777
|26,355
|970,106
|6 – AAAAA
|Grady
|–
|65
|323
|1,486
|998,126
|7 – AAAAA
|Rome
|997,127
|2,345
|487
|37
|4
|7 – AAAAA
|Carrollton
|1,587
|505,013
|425,692
|51,599
|16,109
|7 – AAAAA
|Kell
|1,253
|482,344
|488,191
|19,767
|8,445
|7 – AAAAA
|East Paulding
|32
|713
|34,325
|570,519
|394,411
|7 – AAAAA
|Paulding County
|1
|9,585
|49,607
|349,032
|591,775
|7 – AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|–
|–
|1,399
|5,363
|993,238
|7 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|–
|–
|276
|3,566
|996,158
|7 – AAAAA
|Hiram
|–
|–
|23
|117
|999,860
|7 – AAAAA
|Cass
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – AAAAA
|Buford
|978,673
|20,795
|321
|208
|3
|8 – AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|20,291
|389,095
|493,249
|90,732
|6,633
|8 – AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|582
|587,146
|406,392
|5,327
|553
|8 – AAAAA
|Loganville
|454
|2,956
|88,698
|484,931
|422,961
|8 – AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|–
|2
|2,349
|49,701
|947,948
|8 – AAAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|–
|6
|8,991
|369,079
|621,924
|8 – AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|–
|–
|–
|22
|999,978
Class AAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|5 – AAAA
|93,957
|906,043
|366,900
|52,685
|2,421
|126,594
|873,406
|149,158
|797,730
|0.25
|3 – AAAA
|485,384
|514,616
|53,197
|161
|–
|635,969
|364,031
|16,098
|90,570
|10.04
|7 – AAAA
|626,994
|373,006
|34,884
|595
|3
|764,810
|235,190
|5,369
|53,111
|17.83
|8 – AAAA
|519,776
|480,224
|62,220
|248
|–
|825,045
|174,955
|904
|31,001
|31.26
|6 – AAAA
|684,129
|315,871
|21,331
|32
|–
|949,264
|50,736
|213
|11,247
|87.91
|4 – AAAA
|637,376
|362,624
|38,862
|29
|–
|927,566
|72,434
|496
|8,053
|123.18
|2 – AAAA
|681,313
|318,687
|26,832
|167
|–
|953,164
|46,836
|321
|7,341
|135.22
|1 – AAAA
|933,282
|66,718
|1,620
|16
|–
|990,163
|9,837
|16
|947
|1,054.97
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|7-0
|87.44
|999,983
|5.41
|930,692
|873,249
|838,190
|769,706
|0.30
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|5-0
|67.18
|999,993
|3.58
|867,266
|386,869
|278,890
|70,478
|13.19
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|6-0
|66.38
|999,242
|2.81
|428,671
|259,386
|173,006
|40,095
|23.94
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|5-1
|62.66
|998,787
|3.10
|591,266
|438,029
|165,875
|30,011
|32.32
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|6-0
|63.32
|999,377
|2.75
|453,929
|253,883
|148,957
|23,845
|40.94
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|6-0
|60.65
|999,931
|2.97
|744,098
|179,248
|101,207
|20,092
|48.77
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|6-1
|61.24
|998,626
|2.30
|256,845
|130,287
|66,675
|12,967
|76.12
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|6-0
|58.65
|999,734
|2.42
|423,028
|279,607
|44,617
|10,746
|92.06
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|6-1
|55.10
|999,998
|2.88
|603,210
|267,820
|58,331
|6,625
|149.94
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|5-2
|55.55
|995,303
|2.49
|464,549
|224,835
|31,985
|5,754
|172.79
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|6-1
|55.93
|849,338
|1.77
|233,601
|118,797
|27,772
|3,293
|302.67
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|4-3
|51.12
|983,434
|2.08
|305,808
|111,055
|14,141
|1,541
|647.93
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|6-1
|49.87
|999,793
|2.33
|388,277
|130,879
|14,505
|1,420
|703.23
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|1-5
|49.40
|985,416
|1.74
|164,790
|69,665
|7,013
|722
|1,384.04
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|4-2
|49.83
|992,749
|1.89
|190,382
|15,346
|4,520
|614
|1,627.66
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|4-2
|49.99
|808,901
|1.32
|130,438
|54,851
|4,892
|517
|1,933.24
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|7-0
|49.02
|999,993
|1.56
|134,629
|55,184
|6,114
|488
|2,048.18
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|3-3
|51.44
|312,332
|0.53
|59,170
|27,220
|2,752
|369
|2,709.03
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|4-2
|47.37
|983,079
|1.49
|93,542
|34,158
|2,913
|266
|3,758.40
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|3-3
|45.77
|866,176
|1.36
|89,890
|17,917
|2,070
|134
|7,461.69
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|5-1
|45.59
|909,060
|1.42
|93,020
|18,642
|2,069
|122
|8,195.72
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|3-3
|44.23
|760,891
|1.14
|72,462
|13,527
|1,078
|70
|14,284.71
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-2
|42.58
|971,967
|1.29
|49,907
|13,042
|631
|41
|24,389.24
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|4-2
|42.74
|453,830
|0.66
|30,140
|3,614
|392
|21
|47,618.05
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|5-2
|41.34
|688,626
|0.97
|34,574
|3,385
|341
|18
|55,554.56
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|4-2
|39.15
|996,319
|1.09
|11,730
|2,065
|161
|10
|99,999.00
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|5-2
|39.96
|783,764
|0.96
|25,803
|5,637
|245
|8
|124,999.00
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|4-2
|35.55
|978,894
|1.18
|33,452
|2,775
|93
|8
|124,999.00
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|38.99
|444,307
|0.58
|21,384
|2,910
|116
|7
|142,856.14
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|1-5
|39.46
|362,188
|0.48
|11,421
|510
|61
|4
|249,999.00
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|3-3
|41.05
|516,619
|0.72
|25,026
|2,290
|237
|3
|333,332.33
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|4-3
|38.61
|886,817
|0.92
|3,551
|379
|57
|3
|333,332.33
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|3-3
|38.42
|622,818
|0.69
|5,629
|759
|50
|1
|999,999.00
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-5
|32.53
|318,655
|0.34
|980
|78
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|4-2
|31.96
|962,278
|1.14
|22,194
|1,842
|32
|–
|–
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-3
|30.50
|246,401
|0.26
|1,293
|135
|2
|–
|–
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-4
|32.68
|29,308
|0.03
|443
|50
|1
|–
|–
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|2-4
|23.93
|700,675
|0.72
|1,647
|42
|1
|–
|–
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|3-3
|16.83
|450,497
|0.46
|460
|13
|–
|–
|–
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|28.12
|19,272
|0.02
|178
|11
|–
|–
|–
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|2-4
|23.24
|91,245
|0.09
|57
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|28.90
|7,311
|0.01
|79
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-3
|15.01
|581,803
|0.60
|402
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-6
|15.47
|237,246
|0.24
|71
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|0-6
|8.21
|81,779
|0.08
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|5-2
|21.07
|115,751
|0.12
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-7
|20.12
|761
|0.00
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-5
|2.32
|5,498
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-6
|2.67
|1,615
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-6
|-4.14
|789
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-5
|1.39
|597
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-5
|19.77
|234
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|800,894
|123,511
|47,269
|21,075
|7,251
|1 – AAAA
|Hardaway
|96,837
|138,236
|217,661
|308,157
|239,109
|1 – AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|37,881
|335,875
|316,897
|218,407
|90,940
|1 – AAAA
|Cairo
|37,655
|339,809
|293,616
|195,096
|133,824
|1 – AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|26,583
|61,798
|119,241
|236,685
|555,693
|1 – AAAA
|Columbus
|150
|558
|3,406
|15,158
|980,728
|1 – AAAA
|Shaw
|–
|2
|37
|195
|999,766
|1 – AAAA
|Westover
|–
|211
|1,873
|5,227
|992,689
|2 – AAAA
|Mary Persons
|599,462
|288,814
|86,096
|20,931
|4,697
|2 – AAAA
|West Laurens
|347,493
|477,249
|124,413
|34,279
|16,566
|2 – AAAA
|Howard
|22,358
|76,839
|306,263
|283,166
|311,374
|2 – AAAA
|Perry
|21,687
|74,303
|140,370
|217,470
|546,170
|2 – AAAA
|Upson-Lee
|8,911
|74,636
|200,916
|232,156
|483,381
|2 – AAAA
|Spalding
|89
|8,159
|141,942
|211,998
|637,812
|3 – AAAA
|Thomson
|642,965
|343,758
|13,098
|172
|7
|3 – AAAA
|Burke County
|353,781
|611,044
|34,069
|1,037
|69
|3 – AAAA
|Baldwin
|3,214
|42,055
|795,427
|121,582
|37,722
|3 – AAAA
|Richmond Academy
|29
|1,736
|44,783
|403,949
|549,503
|3 – AAAA
|Hephzibah
|11
|1,405
|109,676
|470,711
|418,197
|3 – AAAA
|Cross Creek
|–
|2
|2,947
|2,549
|994,502
|4 – AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|674,405
|305,403
|19,664
|526
|2
|4 – AAAA
|Eastside
|308,782
|538,638
|139,814
|12,559
|207
|4 – AAAA
|Salem
|16,745
|140,300
|637,977
|183,872
|21,106
|4 – AAAA
|North Clayton
|68
|15,129
|181,506
|503,972
|299,325
|4 – AAAA
|Luella
|–
|510
|11,121
|225,615
|762,754
|4 – AAAA
|Henry County
|–
|20
|9,884
|71,875
|918,221
|4 – AAAA
|Druid Hills
|–
|–
|34
|1,581
|998,385
|5 – AAAA
|Cartersville
|920,412
|77,257
|2,010
|304
|17
|5 – AAAA
|Troup
|77,045
|690,349
|226,836
|5,147
|623
|5 – AAAA
|Chapel Hill
|1,933
|5,668
|266,076
|535,224
|191,099
|5 – AAAA
|Cedartown
|606
|225,805
|407,223
|215,704
|150,662
|5 – AAAA
|Sandy Creek
|4
|613
|94,809
|216,906
|687,668
|5 – AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|–
|308
|3,041
|25,959
|970,692
|5 – AAAA
|LaGrange
|–
|–
|5
|756
|999,239
|6 – AAAA
|Ridgeland
|694,050
|269,851
|35,262
|571
|266
|6 – AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|268,604
|581,168
|146,763
|3,458
|7
|6 – AAAA
|Pickens
|37,346
|144,472
|479,197
|335,304
|3,681
|6 – AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|–
|4,201
|335,720
|546,896
|113,183
|6 – AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|–
|308
|3,051
|112,392
|884,249
|6 – AAAA
|Gilmer
|–
|–
|–
|789
|999,211
|6 – AAAA
|LaFayette
|–
|–
|7
|590
|999,403
|7 – AAAA
|Marist
|595,881
|351,130
|44,545
|7,686
|758
|7 – AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|382,847
|535,659
|75,315
|4,805
|1,374
|7 – AAAA
|West Hall
|18,397
|90,258
|527,416
|335,896
|28,033
|7 – AAAA
|White County
|2,555
|18,100
|326,177
|436,932
|216,236
|7 – AAAA
|Chestatee
|320
|4,853
|26,547
|214,681
|753,599
|8 – AAAA
|Jefferson
|722,947
|207,357
|56,961
|11,522
|1,213
|8 – AAAA
|St. Pius X
|173,580
|445,679
|315,448
|50,709
|14,584
|8 – AAAA
|Oconee County
|96,574
|315,541
|442,649
|128,315
|16,921
|8 – AAAA
|Stephens County
|5,795
|22,619
|134,370
|460,034
|377,182
|8 – AAAA
|North Oconee
|1,066
|6,695
|35,846
|275,048
|681,345
|8 – AAAA
|Madison County
|38
|2,109
|14,726
|74,372
|908,755
Class AAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|5 – AAA
|106,115
|893,885
|184,495
|13,733
|333
|244,167
|755,833
|15,378
|401,781
|1.49
|7 – AAA
|134,610
|865,390
|27,651
|183
|–
|363,181
|636,819
|1,333
|397,318
|1.52
|4 – AAA
|154,555
|845,445
|155,889
|2,410
|2
|667,258
|332,742
|5,525
|143,192
|5.98
|6 – AAA
|407,444
|592,556
|23,539
|70
|–
|829,810
|170,190
|272
|46,560
|20.48
|1 – AAA
|864,870
|135,130
|4,209
|26
|–
|945,782
|54,218
|102
|8,308
|119.37
|8 – AAA
|862,780
|137,220
|5,121
|6
|–
|983,994
|16,006
|25
|1,813
|550.57
|3 – AAA
|948,122
|51,878
|177
|–
|–
|991,616
|8,384
|–
|876
|1,140.55
|2 – AAA
|939,752
|60,248
|403
|1
|–
|996,829
|3,171
|2
|152
|6,577.95
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|6-1
|74.75
|1,000,000
|4.80
|911,648
|867,321
|635,897
|397,242
|1.52
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|6-0
|73.18
|1,000,000
|4.93
|947,289
|866,553
|737,187
|396,906
|1.52
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|5-1
|67.32
|999,999
|4.23
|955,296
|821,967
|320,206
|141,930
|6.05
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|6-1
|61.40
|990,216
|3.30
|699,529
|579,957
|167,155
|46,324
|20.59
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|4-1
|53.63
|999,816
|2.85
|730,618
|115,486
|51,343
|8,135
|121.93
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|3-3
|52.60
|987,506
|2.08
|260,796
|97,550
|17,428
|2,988
|333.67
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|7-0
|48.94
|999,614
|2.42
|411,001
|106,387
|13,523
|1,684
|592.82
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|2-4
|49.79
|993,036
|2.03
|257,420
|69,899
|10,632
|1,409
|708.72
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|4-3
|45.01
|997,732
|2.57
|540,680
|130,714
|13,784
|1,062
|940.62
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|6-0
|45.98
|999,902
|2.51
|578,127
|49,145
|8,258
|875
|1,141.86
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|44.89
|958,246
|1.53
|154,513
|58,403
|5,964
|478
|2,091.05
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|6-0
|43.93
|879,255
|1.31
|106,693
|33,659
|3,109
|234
|4,272.50
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|5-1
|39.80
|998,865
|2.20
|340,223
|50,603
|4,266
|200
|4,999.00
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|2-4
|40.66
|998,562
|2.06
|281,716
|19,703
|2,753
|162
|6,171.84
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|5-1
|39.98
|991,033
|1.79
|128,852
|34,464
|2,453
|129
|7,750.94
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|3-3
|38.24
|996,604
|2.01
|238,649
|44,214
|2,504
|124
|8,063.52
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|4-2
|37.94
|998,975
|1.67
|43,881
|15,206
|1,533
|54
|18,517.52
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|2-3
|33.64
|988,839
|1.64
|108,324
|12,662
|533
|25
|39,999.00
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|5-2
|35.36
|987,839
|1.50
|36,883
|10,392
|713
|22
|45,453.55
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|2-4
|31.97
|977,550
|1.52
|64,567
|3,753
|218
|11
|90,908.09
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|1-3
|29.70
|958,078
|1.36
|55,372
|3,674
|134
|3
|333,332.33
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|2-4
|30.27
|982,414
|1.27
|48,730
|2,677
|124
|1
|999,999.00
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|31.42
|626,641
|0.67
|5,467
|843
|85
|1
|999,999.00
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|30.94
|621,623
|0.66
|4,702
|881
|83
|1
|999,999.00
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|1-5
|27.06
|986,098
|1.16
|6,581
|845
|30
|–
|–
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|30.75
|417,088
|0.48
|8,879
|717
|28
|–
|–
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|4-3
|26.74
|968,888
|1.11
|4,319
|651
|25
|–
|–
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|3-4
|28.34
|581,162
|0.69
|21,148
|360
|9
|–
|–
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|2-5
|23.48
|603,306
|0.68
|4,589
|208
|6
|–
|–
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|1-6
|19.77
|696,445
|0.82
|10,814
|384
|5
|–
|–
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-3
|24.34
|386,028
|0.43
|3,462
|97
|3
|–
|–
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|25.22
|297,988
|0.32
|2,751
|102
|2
|–
|–
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|1-5
|23.15
|357,765
|0.41
|6,637
|101
|2
|–
|–
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|5-1
|18.12
|509,143
|0.54
|3,691
|97
|1
|–
|–
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|1-4
|20.81
|649,634
|0.72
|6,512
|89
|1
|–
|–
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|3-2
|15.90
|635,874
|0.67
|3,361
|87
|1
|–
|–
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-7
|12.67
|327,627
|0.36
|1,364
|39
|1
|–
|–
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-5
|14.84
|311,500
|0.33
|1,063
|11
|1
|–
|–
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|3-2
|16.10
|605,506
|0.63
|2,467
|44
|–
|–
|–
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|2-4
|21.72
|44,830
|0.05
|299
|23
|–
|–
|–
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|2-4
|23.58
|16,315
|0.02
|150
|18
|–
|–
|–
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-4
|11.21
|263,938
|0.27
|303
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|16.42
|147,903
|0.15
|265
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-6
|7.88
|95,345
|0.10
|94
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-5
|13.52
|62,783
|0.07
|243
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|1-6
|14.78
|29,148
|0.03
|10
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-4
|11.20
|22,760
|0.02
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-6
|10.12
|1,694
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|0-6
|6.08
|1,092
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-4
|1.19
|25,219
|0.03
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|2-5
|9.09
|14,283
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|0-6
|2.44
|4,969
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-6
|-7.31
|3,222
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-3
|7.51
|67
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-6
|-18.20
|34
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-6
|-18.69
|1
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-5
|-5.51
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAA
|Crisp County
|750,456
|206,145
|39,377
|3,838
|184
|1 – AAA
|Cook
|196,980
|539,395
|225,942
|36,245
|1,438
|1 – AAA
|Monroe
|50,577
|236,443
|611,586
|78,944
|22,450
|1 – AAA
|Dougherty
|1,787
|16,069
|76,273
|602,316
|303,555
|1 – AAA
|Worth County
|200
|1,948
|46,822
|278,657
|672,373
|2 – AAA
|Liberty County
|570,148
|295,895
|115,316
|15,245
|3,396
|2 – AAA
|Pierce County
|280,756
|378,912
|252,706
|76,465
|11,161
|2 – AAA
|Appling County
|141,834
|261,847
|396,814
|157,583
|41,922
|2 – AAA
|Tattnall County
|5,359
|52,670
|169,537
|422,068
|350,366
|2 – AAA
|Brantley County
|1,676
|9,054
|56,332
|244,438
|688,500
|2 – AAA
|Long County
|227
|1,622
|9,295
|84,201
|904,655
|3 – AAA
|Jenkins
|977,488
|17,899
|2,916
|1,599
|98
|3 – AAA
|Windsor Forest
|7,558
|112,209
|192,584
|196,792
|490,857
|3 – AAA
|Savannah
|5,540
|102,013
|309,571
|218,750
|364,126
|3 – AAA
|Beach
|5,370
|95,504
|179,830
|324,802
|394,494
|3 – AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|4,037
|667,132
|250,456
|60,789
|17,586
|3 – AAA
|Islands
|7
|5,224
|64,354
|194,353
|736,062
|3 – AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|–
|19
|289
|2,914
|996,778
|3 – AAA
|Groves
|–
|–
|–
|1
|999,999
|4 – AAA
|Peach County
|972,893
|25,745
|1,065
|296
|1
|4 – AAA
|Pike County
|25,455
|345,261
|617,881
|10,268
|1,135
|4 – AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|1,647
|626,015
|348,574
|21,496
|2,268
|4 – AAA
|Kendrick
|5
|439
|7,262
|55,077
|937,217
|4 – AAA
|Jackson
|–
|44
|4,793
|576,325
|418,838
|4 – AAA
|Central (Macon)
|–
|2,496
|20,404
|334,865
|642,235
|4 – AAA
|Rutland
|–
|–
|21
|1,673
|998,306
|5 – AAA
|Cedar Grove
|987,300
|12,579
|115
|6
|–
|5 – AAA
|Pace Academy
|12,338
|109,787
|199,255
|636,866
|41,754
|5 – AAA
|Lovett
|181
|476,980
|336,254
|174,091
|12,494
|5 – AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|179
|400,375
|460,019
|132,463
|6,964
|5 – AAA
|Redan
|2
|6
|1,164
|15,143
|983,685
|5 – AAA
|Towers
|–
|272
|3,190
|41,368
|955,170
|5 – AAA
|McNair
|–
|1
|3
|63
|999,933
|5 – AAA
|Stone Mountain
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAA
|Calhoun
|842,188
|100,598
|45,142
|2,288
|9,784
|6 – AAA
|Bremen
|138,646
|366,726
|310,903
|62,980
|120,745
|6 – AAA
|Ringgold
|9,121
|213,732
|144,646
|49,589
|582,912
|6 – AAA
|Sonoraville
|6,525
|22,234
|185,521
|407,343
|378,377
|6 – AAA
|North Murray
|1,681
|170,095
|79,921
|46,291
|702,012
|6 – AAA
|Adairsville
|940
|47,046
|190,355
|388,300
|373,359
|6 – AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|898
|79,487
|39,627
|27,891
|852,097
|6 – AAA
|Haralson County
|1
|19
|88
|4,861
|995,031
|6 – AAA
|Murray County
|–
|63
|3,779
|10,441
|985,717
|6 – AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|–
|–
|18
|16
|999,966
|7 – AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|984,427
|15,499
|61
|13
|–
|7 – AAA
|Dawson County
|15,246
|618,047
|357,535
|8,147
|1,025
|7 – AAA
|North Hall
|294
|5,942
|106,226
|490,844
|396,694
|7 – AAA
|East Hall
|33
|359,885
|522,911
|105,010
|12,161
|7 – AAA
|Lumpkin County
|–
|–
|347
|745
|998,908
|7 – AAA
|Union County
|–
|5
|8,152
|377,871
|613,972
|7 – AAA
|Fannin County
|–
|622
|4,768
|17,370
|977,240
|8 – AAA
|Monroe Area
|712,450
|258,954
|25,372
|2,838
|386
|8 – AAA
|Morgan County
|255,794
|506,748
|165,867
|62,624
|8,967
|8 – AAA
|Hart County
|27,727
|126,538
|421,317
|410,516
|13,902
|8 – AAA
|Jackson County
|4,024
|107,387
|381,984
|475,493
|31,112
|8 – AAA
|Franklin County
|5
|335
|2,039
|26,769
|970,852
|8 – AAA
|East Jackson
|–
|38
|3,421
|21,760
|974,781
Class AA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|2 – AA
|197,834
|802,166
|49,187
|995
|6
|285,355
|714,645
|5,803
|621,951
|0.61
|8 – AA
|404,991
|595,009
|4,772
|–
|–
|596,612
|403,388
|104
|113,250
|7.83
|1 – AA
|257,393
|742,607
|263,644
|28,138
|70
|669,117
|330,883
|24,434
|112,004
|7.93
|6 – AA
|786,719
|213,281
|7,084
|35
|–
|862,417
|137,583
|170
|75,974
|12.16
|5 – AA
|502,059
|497,941
|83,068
|1,486
|1
|869,651
|130,349
|2,840
|34,228
|28.22
|3 – AA
|606,410
|393,590
|16,711
|59
|–
|836,623
|163,377
|216
|30,708
|31.56
|4 – AA
|843,638
|156,362
|2,408
|1
|–
|933,381
|66,619
|273
|10,277
|96.30
|7 – AA
|863,512
|136,488
|4,881
|7
|–
|980,725
|19,275
|41
|1,608
|620.89
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|6-0
|77.26
|999,999
|5.05
|936,470
|794,928
|711,215
|621,190
|0.61
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|6-0
|61.29
|1,000,000
|3.92
|834,975
|593,414
|402,706
|113,201
|7.83
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|5-1
|61.99
|1,000,000
|3.25
|867,429
|206,478
|136,334
|75,919
|12.17
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|6-0
|60.51
|999,997
|3.31
|696,743
|498,104
|175,156
|68,189
|13.67
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|6-0
|57.22
|999,070
|2.95
|580,879
|366,881
|129,141
|34,983
|27.59
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|6-0
|55.45
|999,970
|3.07
|523,261
|371,913
|161,367
|30,437
|31.85
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|6-0
|55.78
|999,623
|3.19
|747,684
|379,884
|93,719
|28,620
|33.94
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|2-4
|52.16
|993,198
|2.26
|375,514
|168,782
|50,962
|8,832
|112.22
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|7-0
|52.38
|1,000,000
|2.35
|318,057
|113,372
|51,687
|8,410
|117.91
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|5-1
|48.92
|998,111
|2.60
|529,953
|183,012
|37,183
|5,491
|181.12
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|5-0
|47.53
|999,996
|2.01
|167,318
|44,917
|15,200
|1,867
|534.62
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|4-2
|42.64
|999,919
|2.29
|312,969
|69,200
|9,755
|852
|1,172.71
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|4-2
|42.52
|997,365
|2.28
|311,462
|69,365
|9,425
|745
|1,341.28
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|5-1
|44.20
|843,496
|1.18
|85,373
|23,871
|4,396
|372
|2,687.17
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|2-3
|43.63
|966,697
|1.32
|87,397
|23,855
|4,183
|352
|2,839.91
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|3-2
|41.62
|941,047
|1.62
|96,478
|27,053
|1,727
|239
|4,183.10
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|4-2
|37.91
|969,291
|1.62
|117,685
|19,449
|2,283
|117
|8,546.01
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|6-1
|35.63
|998,296
|1.70
|82,794
|6,199
|784
|49
|20,407.16
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|4-3
|35.04
|998,596
|1.51
|62,694
|7,465
|940
|42
|23,808.52
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|6-0
|37.16
|950,974
|1.12
|38,274
|7,650
|569
|32
|31,249.00
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|4-3
|35.38
|833,700
|1.24
|38,415
|6,989
|233
|22
|45,453.55
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|4-2
|34.09
|980,841
|1.25
|62,781
|5,870
|471
|13
|76,922.08
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|4-2
|30.57
|960,863
|1.40
|41,354
|2,552
|127
|11
|90,908.09
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|5-2
|33.83
|926,138
|1.18
|26,223
|3,685
|241
|9
|111,110.11
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-2
|37.06
|226,639
|0.26
|9,446
|2,050
|85
|5
|199,999.00
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|2-4
|31.56
|248,028
|0.32
|5,606
|713
|25
|1
|999,999.00
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-3
|32.44
|994,725
|1.04
|7,430
|690
|57
|–
|–
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|1-5
|23.75
|614,869
|0.67
|4,855
|249
|9
|–
|–
|Washington
|6 – AA
|2-5
|27.05
|432,176
|0.47
|7,322
|531
|8
|–
|–
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|4-3
|22.55
|984,602
|1.14
|6,334
|458
|3
|–
|–
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-5
|24.40
|494,674
|0.53
|4,795
|117
|3
|–
|–
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|4-3
|16.84
|787,263
|0.85
|3,042
|103
|2
|–
|–
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|4-3
|16.53
|782,316
|0.80
|458
|24
|2
|–
|–
|Temple
|5 – AA
|4-2
|20.00
|314,207
|0.33
|1,446
|26
|1
|–
|–
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-5
|20.37
|13,010
|0.01
|17
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|2-4
|16.19
|919,145
|1.00
|3,237
|65
|–
|–
|–
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|3-5
|18.30
|218,276
|0.23
|868
|33
|–
|–
|–
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-3
|16.60
|197,723
|0.21
|659
|15
|–
|–
|–
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|2-5
|16.41
|172,388
|0.18
|511
|9
|–
|–
|–
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|0-6
|17.66
|224,094
|0.23
|755
|8
|–
|–
|–
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|3-3
|13.76
|310,391
|0.32
|451
|7
|–
|–
|–
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|3-3
|25.59
|50,340
|0.05
|223
|7
|–
|–
|–
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-5
|12.93
|102,029
|0.11
|116
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|3-2
|22.93
|10,362
|0.01
|62
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|1-5
|7.12
|224,954
|0.23
|151
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Butler
|4 – AA
|2-4
|6.81
|144,044
|0.15
|13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-5
|1.58
|69,867
|0.07
|12
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Laney
|4 – AA
|1-6
|6.49
|60,287
|0.06
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-5
|-2.17
|28,751
|0.03
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-5
|2.78
|14,560
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Metter
|2 – AA
|2-4
|14.39
|1,680
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-6
|4.61
|777
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-6
|-19.34
|475
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-5
|7.18
|153
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-5
|-8.44
|4
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|0-6
|-13.62
|4
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AA
|Brooks County
|529,640
|309,124
|140,906
|20,327
|3
|1 – AA
|Thomasville
|331,081
|420,128
|245,377
|2,484
|930
|1 – AA
|Fitzgerald
|137,460
|263,237
|498,110
|94,391
|6,802
|1 – AA
|Berrien
|1,819
|7,106
|114,010
|871,790
|5,275
|1 – AA
|Early County
|–
|405
|1,597
|11,008
|986,990
|2 – AA
|Benedictine
|991,535
|7,948
|472
|44
|1
|2 – AA
|Toombs County
|7,603
|187,058
|315,141
|441,172
|49,026
|2 – AA
|Swainsboro
|508
|394,276
|269,576
|179,136
|156,504
|2 – AA
|Vidalia
|340
|409,326
|364,472
|192,559
|33,303
|2 – AA
|Bacon County
|14
|1,238
|47,634
|177,753
|773,361
|2 – AA
|Jeff Davis
|–
|154
|2,699
|7,509
|989,638
|2 – AA
|Metter
|–
|–
|–
|1,680
|998,320
|2 – AA
|Bryan County
|–
|–
|6
|147
|999,847
|3 – AA
|Dodge County
|963,169
|31,929
|3,421
|1,451
|30
|3 – AA
|Bleckley County
|25,798
|112,785
|208,062
|579,493
|73,862
|3 – AA
|Washington County
|5,375
|44,772
|68,835
|129,046
|751,972
|3 – AA
|Southwest
|3,817
|472,464
|324,548
|140,218
|58,953
|3 – AA
|Dublin
|1,841
|337,746
|382,848
|111,265
|166,300
|3 – AA
|Northeast
|–
|301
|12,241
|37,798
|949,660
|3 – AA
|East Laurens
|–
|3
|45
|729
|999,223
|4 – AA
|Jefferson County
|604,834
|395,059
|106
|1
|–
|4 – AA
|Screven County
|395,166
|599,312
|5,195
|323
|4
|4 – AA
|Harlem
|–
|251
|939,798
|44,553
|15,398
|4 – AA
|Glenn Hills
|–
|5,257
|22,088
|754,971
|217,684
|4 – AA
|Josey
|–
|–
|–
|4
|999,996
|4 – AA
|Laney
|–
|–
|27,633
|32,654
|939,713
|4 – AA
|Butler
|–
|104
|1,879
|142,061
|855,956
|4 – AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|–
|17
|3,301
|25,433
|971,249
|5 – AA
|Callaway
|619,386
|301,380
|73,565
|5,292
|377
|5 – AA
|Heard County
|321,142
|489,085
|170,966
|16,918
|1,889
|5 – AA
|Spencer
|58,350
|195,403
|615,295
|100,243
|30,709
|5 – AA
|Jordan
|857
|9,129
|48,195
|436,493
|505,326
|5 – AA
|Temple
|210
|2,228
|57,914
|253,855
|685,793
|5 – AA
|Lamar County
|55
|2,775
|34,065
|187,199
|775,906
|6 – AA
|Hapeville Charter
|928,829
|65,961
|5,158
|52
|–
|6 – AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|55,222
|890,519
|46,197
|6,658
|1,404
|6 – AA
|Douglass
|15,884
|36,685
|858,353
|69,919
|19,159
|6 – AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|65
|6,579
|39,686
|151,393
|802,277
|6 – AA
|Therrell
|–
|51
|32,915
|139,422
|827,612
|6 – AA
|Washington
|–
|80
|13,810
|418,286
|567,824
|6 – AA
|South Atlanta
|–
|125
|3,881
|214,270
|781,724
|7 – AA
|Rockmart
|482,981
|400,847
|114,561
|1,530
|81
|7 – AA
|Pepperell
|468,372
|437,178
|69,344
|22,471
|2,635
|7 – AA
|Coosa
|48,437
|129,025
|682,458
|100,943
|39,137
|7 – AA
|Dade County
|204
|4,566
|59,001
|246,620
|689,609
|7 – AA
|Chattooga
|4
|27,526
|53,686
|533,653
|385,131
|7 – AA
|Model
|2
|856
|20,896
|80,275
|897,971
|7 – AA
|Armuchee
|–
|2
|54
|14,504
|985,440
|7 – AA
|Gordon Central
|–
|–
|–
|4
|999,996
|8 – AA
|Rabun County
|940,686
|59,227
|81
|6
|–
|8 – AA
|Elbert County
|59,227
|849,748
|86,875
|2,446
|1,704
|8 – AA
|Monticello
|48
|6,300
|37,668
|180,938
|775,046
|8 – AA
|Banks County
|39
|82,892
|495,638
|340,576
|80,855
|8 – AA
|Putnam County
|–
|1,829
|356,494
|428,940
|212,737
|8 – AA
|Social Circle
|–
|4
|23,244
|46,619
|930,133
|8 – AA
|Oglethorpe County
|–
|–
|–
|475
|999,525
Class A-Public
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|5-1
|52.04
|1,000,000
|832,232
|736,657
|472,803
|311,021
|2.22
|Manchester
|4 – A
|7-0
|51.67
|999,852
|726,853
|564,260
|369,919
|226,047
|3.42
|Macon County
|4 – A
|4-2
|51.25
|974,411
|742,732
|548,163
|339,573
|206,014
|3.85
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|4-2
|47.08
|1,000,000
|803,485
|481,686
|271,154
|124,446
|7.04
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|6-0
|42.01
|999,966
|539,736
|325,610
|161,768
|50,559
|18.78
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|4-1
|38.50
|1,000,000
|683,327
|284,055
|111,189
|27,651
|35.17
|Commerce
|8 – A
|5-1
|38.03
|999,998
|395,785
|192,051
|71,545
|16,788
|58.57
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|3-3
|36.66
|961,679
|426,181
|166,433
|52,237
|12,052
|81.97
|Marion County
|4 – A
|6-1
|35.99
|957,311
|455,281
|162,266
|49,288
|10,581
|93.51
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|6-1
|34.04
|994,215
|366,925
|131,947
|37,443
|6,976
|142.35
|Turner County
|2 – A
|4-2
|31.31
|957,050
|236,412
|70,603
|14,657
|2,310
|431.90
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|5-1
|33.34
|363,958
|164,357
|41,363
|9,328
|1,811
|551.18
|Trion
|6 – A
|5-1
|30.03
|970,865
|212,724
|63,415
|12,930
|1,750
|570.43
|Pelham
|1 – A
|5-1
|23.60
|999,985
|199,294
|64,159
|8,146
|564
|1,772.05
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|5-1
|22.75
|999,792
|184,794
|55,586
|6,485
|443
|2,256.34
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|2-4
|27.22
|487,116
|130,816
|24,253
|3,813
|434
|2,303.15
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|6-1
|23.88
|999,989
|116,110
|26,669
|3,336
|261
|3,830.42
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|2-4
|28.22
|190,863
|48,387
|8,856
|1,403
|195
|5,127.21
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|3-3
|15.35
|999,990
|263,835
|24,049
|1,726
|43
|23,254.81
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|2-3
|21.79
|124,640
|22,427
|2,655
|243
|20
|49,999.00
|Miller County
|1 – A
|3-3
|12.08
|744,685
|87,379
|5,805
|265
|10
|99,999.00
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|4-2
|19.33
|182,376
|28,887
|2,448
|170
|9
|111,110.11
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-5
|10.91
|795,798
|142,656
|7,522
|237
|6
|166,665.67
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|4-2
|11.18
|699,604
|62,934
|4,224
|165
|5
|199,999.00
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|1-5
|25.92
|6,443
|906
|124
|17
|2
|499,999.00
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-5
|7.92
|794,321
|66,273
|2,672
|68
|1
|999,999.00
|Schley County
|4 – A
|4-2
|22.17
|2,343
|639
|109
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|4-2
|12.92
|246,803
|28,529
|1,529
|52
|–
|–
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-3
|18.77
|34,665
|2,335
|216
|11
|–
|–
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-4
|13.44
|54,854
|2,548
|172
|10
|–
|–
|Towns County
|8 – A
|2-4
|7.36
|121,882
|6,787
|240
|7
|–
|–
|Claxton
|3 – A
|0-6
|0.45
|789,820
|2,658
|68
|1
|–
|–
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|2-4
|-9.53
|790,167
|7,974
|64
|–
|–
|–
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|2-5
|-1.65
|159,036
|2,839
|44
|–
|–
|–
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-5
|-13.75
|790,708
|3,939
|18
|–
|–
|–
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|2-5
|-8.51
|789,820
|987
|9
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-5
|8.64
|1,871
|18
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-4
|-13.58
|12,684
|15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-5
|9.67
|378
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-5
|3.66
|42
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-6
|4.00
|19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-6
|-0.15
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-5
|5.65
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-6
|2.13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|3-5
|1.29
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|0-6
|0.19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-5
|-3.13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Greenville
|4 – A
|1-5
|-3.15
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-4
|-9.50
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-5
|-25.32
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|1 – A
|Mitchell County
|490,483
|536,959
|462,833
|208
|1 – A
|Pelham
|488,342
|556,725
|443,260
|15
|1 – A
|Seminole County
|21,169
|21,196
|678,408
|300,396
|1 – A
|Chattahoochee County
|6
|777,557
|222,433
|10
|1 – A
|Miller County
|–
|21
|744,664
|255,315
|1 – A
|Randolph-Clay
|–
|–
|12,684
|987,316
|1 – A
|Calhoun County
|–
|71,701
|719,007
|209,292
|1 – A
|Terrell County
|–
|–
|159,036
|840,964
|1 – A
|Baconton Charter
|–
|100,770
|689,397
|209,833
|1 – A
|Stewart County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|2 – A
|Irwin County
|987,042
|989,457
|10,543
|–
|2 – A
|Turner County
|10,231
|14,013
|943,037
|42,950
|2 – A
|Clinch County
|1,986
|971,564
|28,436
|–
|2 – A
|Charlton County
|740
|921,142
|78,858
|–
|2 – A
|Wilcox County
|1
|1
|54,853
|945,146
|2 – A
|Telfair County
|–
|134
|486,982
|512,884
|2 – A
|Atkinson County
|–
|141,885
|652,436
|205,679
|2 – A
|Lanier County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – A
|Emanuel County Institute
|408,380
|433,726
|560,489
|5,785
|3 – A
|Jenkins County
|66,656
|101,247
|898,742
|11
|3 – A
|McIntosh County Academy
|7,733
|7,733
|116,907
|875,360
|3 – A
|Montgomery County
|1,948
|1,948
|180,428
|817,624
|3 – A
|Johnson County
|1,031
|1,031
|245,772
|753,197
|3 – A
|Portal
|1
|1
|41
|999,958
|3 – A
|Claxton
|–
|1,079
|788,741
|210,180
|3 – A
|Treutlen
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|3 – A
|Wheeler County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Macon County
|500,852
|500,852
|473,559
|25,589
|4 – A
|Manchester
|496,847
|497,791
|502,061
|148
|4 – A
|Schley County
|2,044
|2,044
|299
|997,657
|4 – A
|Taylor County
|49
|49
|363,909
|636,042
|4 – A
|Marion County
|–
|–
|957,311
|42,689
|4 – A
|Hawkinsville
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Dooly County
|–
|–
|6,443
|993,557
|4 – A
|Crawford County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Greenville
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Central (Talbotton)
|–
|268
|789,552
|210,180
|6 – A
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|411,654
|492,522
|507,444
|34
|6 – A
|Trion
|33,302
|46,825
|924,040
|29,135
|6 – A
|Gordon Lee
|–
|–
|1,871
|998,129
|6 – A
|Bowdon
|–
|396,845
|398,953
|204,202
|7 – A
|Washington-Wilkes
|192,340
|192,390
|769,289
|38,321
|7 – A
|Lincoln County
|5,579
|5,579
|185,284
|809,137
|7 – A
|Greene County
|129
|129
|34,536
|965,335
|7 – A
|Wilkinson County
|–
|–
|378
|999,622
|7 – A
|Warren County
|–
|–
|1
|999,999
|7 – A
|Twiggs County
|–
|–
|19
|999,981
|7 – A
|Hancock Central
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – A
|Commerce
|20,887
|214,816
|785,182
|2
|8 – A
|Towns County
|–
|–
|121,882
|878,118
Class A-Private
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|7-0
|68.65
|1,000,000
|976,259
|942,708
|887,677
|803,859
|0.24
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|7-0
|49.36
|1,000,000
|832,661
|572,920
|369,164
|73,229
|12.66
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|6-2
|47.23
|1,000,000
|771,706
|414,733
|198,841
|37,494
|25.67
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|6-0
|46.37
|999,994
|639,227
|425,680
|161,945
|31,637
|30.61
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|6-0
|43.93
|999,997
|544,510
|316,098
|110,514
|17,692
|55.52
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|6-0
|42.19
|1,000,000
|703,033
|390,040
|97,155
|16,167
|60.85
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|5-1
|41.76
|999,998
|566,625
|297,907
|84,571
|12,148
|81.32
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|5-1
|34.66
|999,998
|516,357
|186,131
|24,070
|2,569
|388.26
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|6-1
|35.80
|1,000,000
|294,834
|115,955
|22,730
|2,217
|450.06
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|4-2
|32.05
|994,152
|433,100
|84,769
|14,752
|1,064
|938.85
|Darlington
|6 – A
|4-3
|33.29
|985,642
|140,235
|44,070
|7,049
|682
|1,465.28
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-1
|30.48
|1,000,000
|297,645
|71,681
|8,762
|571
|1,750.31
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|3-2
|29.50
|899,569
|143,712
|33,571
|3,246
|242
|4,131.23
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|5-1
|26.71
|1,000,000
|133,636
|26,224
|2,292
|121
|8,263.46
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|3-3
|27.97
|892,672
|99,434
|15,472
|1,928
|94
|10,637.30
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-2
|22.86
|818,117
|295,995
|8,539
|1,319
|70
|14,284.71
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|5-1
|26.78
|864,204
|93,709
|12,893
|1,231
|63
|15,872.02
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|2-4
|20.71
|997,215
|233,760
|18,465
|1,248
|31
|32,257.06
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|4-2
|22.46
|990,681
|47,510
|6,772
|484
|16
|62,499.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|4-2
|21.99
|849,265
|50,862
|4,589
|329
|14
|71,427.57
|Walker
|6 – A
|3-4
|20.65
|733,340
|47,184
|2,904
|179
|8
|124,999.00
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|4-2
|19.10
|925,493
|36,885
|2,526
|157
|7
|142,856.14
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|3-3
|21.60
|367,782
|33,375
|1,795
|155
|4
|249,999.00
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|3-4
|19.81
|973,182
|29,604
|2,941
|184
|1
|999,999.00
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-4
|11.62
|622,406
|17,992
|345
|9
|–
|–
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|3-3
|11.74
|240,510
|6,648
|138
|7
|–
|–
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|1-5
|1.64
|789,840
|11,011
|84
|1
|–
|–
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|1-6
|13.59
|52,749
|2,457
|49
|1
|–
|–
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-6
|5.78
|1,880
|32
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-5
|-5.05
|604
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|1-5
|3.62
|464
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-6
|1.84
|240
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|1-5
|4.32
|6
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-4
|4.65
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|0-6
|-4.82
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-7
|-25.54
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|3 – A
|Calvary Day
|362,191
|894,525
|105,473
|2
|3 – A
|Savannah Christian
|147,210
|147,348
|752,221
|100,431
|3 – A
|Savannah Country Day
|4,850
|4,855
|844,410
|150,735
|4 – A
|Brookstone
|208
|502,457
|315,660
|181,883
|4 – A
|Pacelli
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – A
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|998,553
|998,884
|1,116
|–
|5 – A
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|1,348
|175,111
|824,889
|–
|5 – A
|Wesleyan
|94
|211,434
|788,566
|–
|5 – A
|Strong Rock Christian
|5
|5
|240,505
|759,490
|5 – A
|Our Lady of Mercy
|–
|285
|972,897
|26,818
|5 – A
|Landmark Christian
|–
|–
|1,880
|998,120
|5 – A
|Holy Innocents
|–
|–
|52,749
|947,251
|6 – A
|Mount Paran Christian
|380,581
|436,053
|563,945
|2
|6 – A
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|143,337
|176,116
|823,884
|–
|6 – A
|Darlington
|30,491
|30,492
|955,150
|14,358
|6 – A
|Whitefield Academy
|635
|720
|924,773
|74,507
|6 – A
|Walker
|–
|–
|733,340
|266,660
|6 – A
|Fellowship Christian
|–
|–
|367,782
|632,218
|6 – A
|Pinecrest Academy
|–
|–
|240
|999,760
|6 – A
|St. Francis
|–
|–
|6
|999,994
|6 – A
|Christian Heritage
|–
|166,826
|623,014
|210,160
|6 – A
|King’s Ridge Christian
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|North Cobb Christian
|–
|–
|464
|999,536
|7 – A
|Tattnall Square
|451,689
|476,943
|523,051
|6
|7 – A
|Stratford Academy
|290,906
|324,861
|675,136
|3
|7 – A
|Aquinas
|52,236
|779,019
|215,133
|5,848
|7 – A
|First Presbyterian
|7,121
|7,593
|856,611
|135,796
|7 – A
|Mount de Sales
|–
|–
|892,672
|107,328
|8 – A
|Prince Avenue Christian
|720,044
|798,223
|201,777
|–
|8 – A
|Athens Academy
|257,973
|996,668
|3,332
|–
|8 – A
|George Walton Academy
|1,095
|80,431
|919,569
|–
|8 – A
|Hebron Christian Academy
|1
|19,193
|971,488
|9,319
|8 – A
|Athens Christian
|–
|771,948
|225,267
|2,785
|8 – A
|Lakeview Academy
|–
|10
|622,396
|377,594
|8 – A
|Riverside Military Academy
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – A
|Providence Christian
|–
|–
|604
|999,396
