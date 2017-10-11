Maxwell playoff projections after Week 8

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 8 – AAAAAAA 196,246 803,754 295,255 16,783 124 317,994 682,006 106,844 520,018 0.92 1 – AAAAAAA 159,470 840,530 372,072 42,631 662 433,650 566,350 74,046 307,731 2.25 6 – AAAAAAA 516,802 483,198 53,007 1,060 3 760,439 239,561 7,060 85,575 10.69 4 – AAAAAAA 764,414 235,586 16,610 220 1 881,793 118,207 606 40,680 23.58 3 – AAAAAAA 715,477 284,523 25,523 666 3 921,526 78,474 673 19,218 51.03 7 – AAAAAAA 729,013 270,987 19,766 320 1 929,972 70,028 730 16,264 60.49 5 – AAAAAAA 791,485 208,515 12,583 64 – 946,875 53,125 531 10,401 95.14 2 – AAAAAAA 984,477 15,523 29 – – 998,241 1,759 – 113 8,848.56

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Grayson 8 – AAAAAAA 6-0 97.10 1,000,000 4.60 846,439 725,267 599,425 458,373 1.18 Lowndes 1 – AAAAAAA 7-0 91.38 999,993 4.25 859,820 703,495 447,771 253,289 2.95 North Gwinnett 6 – AAAAAAA 5-1 84.39 999,998 3.14 500,255 407,564 202,763 73,676 12.57 Archer 8 – AAAAAAA 6-0 84.46 999,963 2.89 478,686 339,161 178,120 59,891 15.70 Walton 4 – AAAAAAA 6-0 82.84 999,723 2.80 579,067 203,826 111,538 39,949 24.03 Tift County 1 – AAAAAAA 7-0 80.03 999,963 2.93 579,049 285,827 101,450 29,163 33.29 Colquitt County 1 – AAAAAAA 6-1 79.63 967,742 2.80 546,461 266,001 91,132 25,278 38.56 McEachern 3 – AAAAAAA 4-2 78.82 999,165 2.48 366,744 211,749 62,583 17,107 57.46 Brookwood 7 – AAAAAAA 4-2 77.80 999,928 2.39 441,675 184,281 51,063 13,294 74.22 Mill Creek 6 – AAAAAAA 5-2 78.96 999,429 2.17 230,027 104,654 40,632 11,483 86.09 Milton 5 – AAAAAAA 5-1 74.37 999,469 2.28 384,912 114,273 29,213 5,743 173.13 South Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 6-0 73.97 999,630 2.15 332,818 99,538 23,569 4,595 216.63 Parkview 7 – AAAAAAA 4-2 71.52 995,387 1.89 260,244 72,541 13,497 2,118 471.14 Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 5-2 71.92 998,183 1.73 207,579 49,132 11,199 1,750 570.43 Hillgrove 3 – AAAAAAA 4-2 70.23 989,947 1.87 187,399 54,710 9,911 1,419 703.72 Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 2-4 70.28 992,954 1.46 115,101 33,065 6,087 846 1,181.03 Roswell 4 – AAAAAAA 2-4 67.44 965,851 1.69 208,272 31,861 5,604 606 1,649.17 North Paulding 3 – AAAAAAA 5-1 67.74 944,687 1.61 185,852 29,857 5,021 570 1,753.39 Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 6-1 67.64 993,282 1.56 114,633 23,855 3,164 414 2,414.46 North Cobb 3 – AAAAAAA 4-2 63.43 879,463 1.32 103,038 10,917 1,364 110 9,089.91 Westlake 2 – AAAAAAA 3-3 61.52 993,975 1.59 145,670 13,620 1,602 102 9,802.92 Lassiter 4 – AAAAAAA 4-2 63.59 819,239 1.15 58,761 8,945 959 87 11,493.25 West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 4-2 63.70 955,306 1.25 44,140 7,197 872 63 15,872.02 Woodstock 4 – AAAAAAA 4-2 61.49 931,964 1.28 64,182 7,191 685 36 27,776.78 Marietta 3 – AAAAAAA 5-1 57.85 884,901 1.21 56,916 3,480 268 12 83,332.33 East Coweta 2 – AAAAAAA 4-2 57.50 950,695 1.11 24,050 1,720 150 11 90,908.09 Central Gwinnett 7 – AAAAAAA 5-2 59.30 911,017 0.97 9,604 1,185 111 6 166,665.67 South Gwinnett 8 – AAAAAAA 1-5 57.78 877,302 1.04 24,304 2,354 106 4 249,999.00 Collins Hill 6 – AAAAAAA 4-3 56.32 710,155 0.84 16,242 1,109 54 2 499,999.00 Etowah 4 – AAAAAAA 3-4 55.63 363,386 0.43 6,264 592 27 2 499,999.00 Camden County 1 – AAAAAAA 3-3 56.11 140,963 0.22 10,677 574 43 1 999,999.00 Peachtree Ridge 6 – AAAAAAA 1-5 50.43 316,599 0.35 2,271 88 8 – – Newnan 2 – AAAAAAA 2-4 47.84 884,403 0.94 4,803 161 6 – – North Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 4-2 49.56 591,447 0.62 1,397 102 1 – – Lambert 5 – AAAAAAA 2-4 48.23 481,247 0.50 532 51 1 – – Wheeler 2 – AAAAAAA 2-4 42.49 301,428 0.31 344 14 1 – – Pebblebrook 2 – AAAAAAA 3-3 44.00 742,715 0.77 1,445 34 – – – Shiloh 8 – AAAAAAA 1-6 37.11 111,128 0.11 84 4 – – – Campbell 2 – AAAAAAA 2-4 39.02 146,077 0.15 111 3 – – – Meadowcreek 7 – AAAAAAA 6-1 38.30 130,220 0.13 97 1 – – – Kennesaw Mountain 3 – AAAAAAA 4-2 40.61 12,179 0.01 34 1 – – – Rockdale County 8 – AAAAAAA 1-5 28.50 15,820 0.02 1 – – – – Cherokee 4 – AAAAAAA 0-7 28.23 1,630 0.00 – – – – – Forsyth Central 5 – AAAAAAA 0-6 23.64 1,307 0.00 – – – – – Duluth 6 – AAAAAAA 2-4 22.47 86 0.00 – – – – – Discovery 6 – AAAAAAA 1-6 18.58 40 0.00 – – – – – Lakeside (Atlanta) 7 – AAAAAAA 1-6 19.53 14 0.00 – – – – – Berkmar 7 – AAAAAAA 0-7 -8.72 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 At Large Out 1 – AAAAAAA Lowndes 675,634 236,407 80,329 – 7,623 7 1 – AAAAAAA Tift County 169,794 372,809 408,264 – 49,096 37 1 – AAAAAAA Colquitt County 152,027 379,541 410,279 – 25,895 32,258 1 – AAAAAAA Camden County 2,545 11,243 101,128 – 26,047 859,037 2 – AAAAAAA Westlake 799,625 123,983 51,859 18,506 2 6,025 2 – AAAAAAA Newnan 89,098 212,270 349,552 233,483 – 115,597 2 – AAAAAAA East Coweta 68,916 514,299 254,555 103,490 9,435 49,305 2 – AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 33,562 111,629 251,900 345,624 – 257,285 2 – AAAAAAA Wheeler 6,861 26,375 61,470 206,690 32 698,572 2 – AAAAAAA Campbell 1,938 11,444 30,664 92,207 9,824 853,923 3 – AAAAAAA McEachern 630,068 258,851 83,046 23,599 3,601 835 3 – AAAAAAA Hillgrove 274,505 406,419 191,297 87,634 30,092 10,053 3 – AAAAAAA North Paulding 62,959 140,573 346,480 266,603 128,072 55,313 3 – AAAAAAA Marietta 16,955 67,372 150,218 296,389 353,967 115,099 3 – AAAAAAA North Cobb 15,496 126,570 226,763 318,474 192,160 120,537 3 – AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 17 215 2,196 7,301 2,450 987,821 4 – AAAAAAA Walton 766,511 182,530 37,320 11,629 1,733 277 4 – AAAAAAA Roswell 158,786 474,627 242,808 89,006 624 34,149 4 – AAAAAAA Woodstock 48,873 226,856 335,418 310,333 10,484 68,036 4 – AAAAAAA Lassiter 21,872 85,287 295,254 348,731 68,095 180,761 4 – AAAAAAA Etowah 3,957 30,689 88,760 239,587 393 636,614 4 – AAAAAAA Cherokee 1 11 440 714 464 998,370 5 – AAAAAAA Milton 547,214 368,120 70,393 12,521 1,221 531 5 – AAAAAAA South Forsyth 401,927 422,816 155,475 18,188 1,224 370 5 – AAAAAAA West Forsyth 44,854 173,707 535,327 181,320 20,098 44,694 5 – AAAAAAA North Forsyth 4,825 25,550 135,515 419,701 5,856 408,553 5 – AAAAAAA Lambert 1,179 9,796 102,917 367,348 7 518,753 5 – AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 1 11 373 922 – 998,693 6 – AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 988,150 9,654 1,888 300 6 2 6 – AAAAAAA Mill Creek 7,896 755,980 222,637 10,623 2,293 571 6 – AAAAAAA Collins Hill 2,937 3,775 141,033 545,664 16,746 289,845 6 – AAAAAAA Mountain View 555 226,415 623,688 142,209 415 6,718 6 – AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 462 4,176 10,746 301,086 129 683,401 6 – AAAAAAA Discovery – – – 40 – 999,960 6 – AAAAAAA Duluth – – 8 78 – 999,914 7 – AAAAAAA Brookwood 504,263 314,612 150,807 30,210 36 72 7 – AAAAAAA Parkview 372,585 413,030 159,194 50,480 98 4,613 7 – AAAAAAA Norcross 106,921 261,774 601,811 22,297 151 7,046 7 – AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 16,217 9,880 82,542 792,466 9,912 88,983 7 – AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 14 704 5,643 104,536 19,323 869,780 7 – AAAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) – – 3 11 – 999,986 7 – AAAAAAA Berkmar – – – – – 1,000,000 8 – AAAAAAA Grayson 738,748 232,202 27,687 1,363 – – 8 – AAAAAAA Archer 231,035 678,327 72,813 17,335 453 37 8 – AAAAAAA Newton 29,378 86,608 866,667 13,591 1,939 1,817 8 – AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 838 2,629 25,472 848,359 4 122,698 8 – AAAAAAA Shiloh 1 234 6,855 104,038 – 888,872 8 – AAAAAAA Rockdale County – – 506 15,314 – 984,180

Class AAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 1 – AAAAAA 136,686 863,314 459,161 102,332 5,986 298,020 701,980 177,688 491,519 1.03 5 – AAAAAA 439,223 560,777 114,826 8,834 221 638,047 361,953 19,544 205,005 3.88 4 – AAAAAA 426,642 573,358 123,802 4,294 41 686,680 313,320 17,213 155,081 5.45 2 – AAAAAA 619,988 380,012 41,366 1,041 7 831,656 168,344 3,609 75,721 12.21 6 – AAAAAA 613,190 386,810 54,224 2,804 44 849,444 150,556 3,936 55,338 17.07 8 – AAAAAA 818,345 181,655 11,101 215 1 954,126 45,874 400 9,505 104.21 7 – AAAAAA 884,268 115,732 1,153 2 – 965,063 34,937 27 7,795 127.29 3 – AAAAAA 993,124 6,876 12 – – 999,381 619 – 36 27,776.78

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Lee County 1 – AAAAAA 7-0 74.92 999,174 3.96 795,278 580,306 416,622 276,496 2.62 Mays 5 – AAAAAA 5-1 72.93 999,933 3.55 767,676 444,773 307,309 185,408 4.39 Tucker 4 – AAAAAA 5-1 70.63 999,932 3.40 590,195 449,705 255,379 132,624 6.54 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 6-1 69.47 988,846 3.12 608,061 408,606 230,093 107,574 8.30 Coffee 1 – AAAAAA 3-2 69.59 976,767 3.05 588,359 395,214 222,137 104,978 8.53 Glynn Academy 2 – AAAAAA 3-2 68.71 998,901 2.61 427,664 305,829 138,904 67,136 13.90 Harrison 6 – AAAAAA 4-2 65.78 995,960 2.71 566,792 276,108 109,182 45,059 21.19 Stephenson 4 – AAAAAA 4-2 62.13 999,807 2.61 381,236 214,286 68,829 21,629 45.23 Douglas County 5 – AAAAAA 6-1 61.39 998,632 2.14 374,094 131,030 47,599 13,690 72.05 Brunswick 2 – AAAAAA 4-1 60.42 996,012 1.68 177,221 92,423 28,863 8,072 122.89 Alpharetta 7 – AAAAAA 5-1 57.84 999,651 2.24 345,588 108,883 34,000 7,698 128.90 Winder-Barrow 8 – AAAAAA 7-0 56.85 997,275 2.31 351,178 91,433 24,217 5,196 191.46 Allatoona 6 – AAAAAA 3-3 58.24 981,712 1.65 218,381 60,487 18,247 4,342 229.31 Sequoyah 6 – AAAAAA 5-1 57.22 998,925 1.70 228,776 62,386 16,175 3,740 266.38 Dacula 8 – AAAAAA 2-4 56.03 991,439 2.14 281,722 69,979 16,850 3,565 279.50 Alexander 5 – AAAAAA 5-1 56.54 969,066 1.67 223,653 57,476 14,328 3,037 328.27 Hughes 5 – AAAAAA 5-2 57.76 749,881 1.29 175,916 48,483 11,954 2,831 352.23 Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 2-5 57.63 787,482 1.22 104,332 45,230 10,674 2,459 405.67 Dalton 6 – AAAAAA 5-1 55.90 976,562 1.55 182,459 44,851 10,882 2,197 454.17 Lovejoy 4 – AAAAAA 4-3 51.47 980,607 1.87 112,909 27,090 5,017 713 1,401.52 Lanier 8 – AAAAAA 3-3 52.06 960,457 1.71 139,748 26,729 4,718 691 1,446.18 Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 3-4 50.96 844,619 1.01 50,643 12,975 2,430 314 3,183.71 Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 5-0 49.97 828,204 0.99 44,031 10,841 1,725 197 5,075.14 Jonesboro 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 46.54 831,298 1.45 55,739 10,293 1,302 115 8,694.65 Centennial 7 – AAAAAA 4-3 46.86 997,595 1.46 50,143 6,408 889 92 10,868.57 Gainesville 8 – AAAAAA 2-4 44.30 955,163 1.34 45,500 4,829 489 53 18,866.92 Northgate 5 – AAAAAA 4-3 48.61 260,243 0.33 19,218 2,855 305 39 25,640.03 Heritage (Conyers) 3 – AAAAAA 3-3 44.40 917,261 1.19 22,985 3,748 373 28 35,713.29 Houston County 1 – AAAAAA 2-5 46.55 247,731 0.29 6,788 1,437 142 12 83,332.33 Evans 3 – AAAAAA 4-2 40.52 945,744 1.19 16,332 2,080 171 4 249,999.00 Grovetown 3 – AAAAAA 4-3 36.65 954,272 1.17 10,524 952 66 4 249,999.00 Chattahoochee 7 – AAAAAA 5-2 38.99 954,138 1.14 16,373 1,020 48 3 333,332.33 Bradwell Institute 2 – AAAAAA 6-1 39.86 332,264 0.35 3,818 356 31 2 499,999.00 Pope 7 – AAAAAA 2-4 38.01 666,113 0.78 8,984 487 24 2 499,999.00 Lakeside (Evans) 3 – AAAAAA 1-5 31.49 787,125 0.84 1,745 86 7 – – Creekview 6 – AAAAAA 2-4 45.67 10,649 0.01 266 30 4 – – Drew 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 34.61 98,237 0.14 1,283 102 3 – – New Manchester 5 – AAAAAA 2-5 41.39 15,893 0.02 400 35 2 – – Cambridge 7 – AAAAAA 2-5 35.49 92,240 0.10 775 32 2 – – Greenbrier 3 – AAAAAA 5-1 30.00 269,454 0.28 359 20 2 – – M.L. King 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 28.94 65,892 0.08 341 14 2 – – Johns Creek 7 – AAAAAA 2-5 35.08 214,919 0.24 1,662 53 1 – – River Ridge 6 – AAAAAA 3-3 38.20 15,419 0.02 128 13 1 – – South Cobb 6 – AAAAAA 2-4 37.11 20,310 0.02 140 7 1 – – Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4 – AAAAAA 1-5 29.31 18,310 0.02 98 3 1 – – Habersham Central 8 – AAAAAA 1-5 27.42 73,579 0.08 147 5 – – – Tri-Cities 5 – AAAAAA 1-5 36.22 6,352 0.01 70 5 – – – Northview 7 – AAAAAA 1-5 29.74 51,973 0.06 146 4 – – – Alcovy 3 – AAAAAA 3-4 25.10 126,144 0.13 45 3 – – – North Atlanta 7 – AAAAAA 3-3 29.83 23,327 0.02 61 – – – – Mundy’s Mill 4 – AAAAAA 1-6 24.35 5,917 0.01 14 – – – – Apalachee 8 – AAAAAA 1-6 17.78 22,087 0.02 4 – – – – Sprayberry 6 – AAAAAA 1-5 25.92 463 0.00 – – – – – Dunwoody 7 – AAAAAA 2-4 19.97 44 0.00 – – – – – South Paulding 5 – AAAAAA 0-6 26.03 – – – – – – – Creekside 5 – AAAAAA 0-6 25.27 – – – – – – – Forest Park 4 – AAAAAA 0-8 5.50 – – – – – – – Osborne 6 – AAAAAA 0-7 -0.07 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAAA Lee County 515,383 289,686 149,599 44,506 826 1 – AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 240,800 349,925 351,117 47,004 11,154 1 – AAAAAA Coffee 231,540 319,113 315,974 110,140 23,233 1 – AAAAAA Valdosta 11,964 35,502 152,943 587,073 212,518 1 – AAAAAA Houston County 313 5,774 30,367 211,277 752,269 2 – AAAAAA Glynn Academy 688,472 266,663 37,900 5,866 1,099 2 – AAAAAA Brunswick 265,108 459,103 201,302 70,499 3,988 2 – AAAAAA Richmond Hill 38,249 143,049 329,859 317,047 171,796 2 – AAAAAA Effingham County 7,049 123,923 358,382 355,265 155,381 2 – AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 1,122 7,262 72,557 251,323 667,736 3 – AAAAAA Grovetown 420,638 266,876 172,893 93,865 45,728 3 – AAAAAA Evans 317,604 259,381 238,005 130,754 54,256 3 – AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 171,394 303,062 291,155 151,650 82,739 3 – AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 78,320 125,484 218,049 365,272 212,875 3 – AAAAAA Greenbrier 11,892 42,298 58,350 156,914 730,546 3 – AAAAAA Alcovy 152 2,899 21,548 101,545 873,856 4 – AAAAAA Tucker 679,016 274,874 45,410 632 68 4 – AAAAAA Stephenson 298,458 663,549 37,029 771 193 4 – AAAAAA Lovejoy 22,517 59,791 587,858 310,441 19,393 4 – AAAAAA Drew 7 288 2,259 95,683 901,763 4 – AAAAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 1 57 402 17,850 981,690 4 – AAAAAA Jonesboro 1 1,170 318,974 511,153 168,702 4 – AAAAAA M.L. King – 271 8,067 57,554 934,108 4 – AAAAAA Mundy’s Mill – – 1 5,916 994,083 4 – AAAAAA Forest Park – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA Mays 912,318 78,442 6,582 2,591 67 5 – AAAAAA Alexander 76,766 286,267 328,296 277,737 30,934 5 – AAAAAA Douglas County 10,905 567,775 355,437 64,515 1,368 5 – AAAAAA Hughes 6 67,091 279,247 403,537 250,119 5 – AAAAAA Northgate 5 423 29,792 230,023 739,757 5 – AAAAAA Tri-Cities – 2 646 5,704 993,648 5 – AAAAAA New Manchester – – – 15,893 984,107 5 – AAAAAA Creekside – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA South Paulding – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAAA Harrison 657,666 242,098 71,730 24,466 4,040 6 – AAAAAA Sequoyah 177,565 264,261 286,155 270,944 1,075 6 – AAAAAA Dalton 125,222 238,010 295,908 317,422 23,438 6 – AAAAAA Allatoona 39,532 255,455 344,689 342,036 18,288 6 – AAAAAA South Cobb 15 173 862 19,260 979,690 6 – AAAAAA Creekview – 2 281 10,366 989,351 6 – AAAAAA River Ridge – – 360 15,059 984,581 6 – AAAAAA Sprayberry – 1 15 447 999,537 6 – AAAAAA Osborne – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAAAAA Alpharetta 926,548 48,268 24,137 698 349 7 – AAAAAA Centennial 47,705 812,546 119,503 17,841 2,405 7 – AAAAAA Chattahoochee 25,583 47,629 596,819 284,107 45,862 7 – AAAAAA Pope 164 91,284 228,246 346,419 333,887 7 – AAAAAA Johns Creek – 87 10,488 204,344 785,081 7 – AAAAAA Northview – 35 17,122 34,816 948,027 7 – AAAAAA Cambridge – 16 1,960 90,264 907,760 7 – AAAAAA North Atlanta – 135 1,725 21,467 976,673 7 – AAAAAA Dunwoody – – – 44 999,956 8 – AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 551,760 304,949 103,791 36,775 2,725 8 – AAAAAA Dacula 328,339 337,558 222,370 103,172 8,561 8 – AAAAAA Lanier 69,693 244,824 380,326 265,614 39,543 8 – AAAAAA Gainesville 50,019 110,325 280,073 514,746 44,837 8 – AAAAAA Habersham Central 189 2,308 11,849 59,233 926,421 8 – AAAAAA Apalachee – 36 1,591 20,460 977,913

Class AAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 8 – AAAAA 187,764 812,236 117,411 4,202 10 404,146 595,854 21,418 485,523 1.06 7 – AAAAA 122,345 877,655 271,452 26,080 91 586,058 413,942 41,654 239,328 3.18 1 – AAAAA 309,345 690,655 72,705 160 – 533,431 466,569 4,567 144,636 5.91 4 – AAAAA 379,968 620,032 122,393 4,619 37 654,403 345,597 19,741 121,044 7.26 2 – AAAAA 820,697 179,303 3,142 5 – 949,205 50,795 91 5,040 197.41 3 – AAAAA 891,208 108,792 3,462 20 – 973,830 26,170 37 3,812 261.33 6 – AAAAA 933,817 66,183 389 1 – 988,891 11,109 – 528 1,892.94 5 – AAAAA 981,102 18,898 75 – – 997,544 2,456 – 89 11,234.96

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Buford 8 – AAAAA 4-1 85.89 999,997 4.79 962,969 794,041 579,552 482,434 1.07 Rome 7 – AAAAA 6-0 78.30 999,996 4.30 955,465 819,330 319,153 222,804 3.49 Warner Robins 1 – AAAAA 7-0 73.68 999,957 4.06 846,678 647,924 442,784 140,911 6.10 Stockbridge 4 – AAAAA 6-0 74.65 999,996 3.45 826,392 370,042 208,524 90,463 10.05 Jones County 4 – AAAAA 6-0 66.84 999,276 3.02 632,954 327,883 147,290 29,952 32.39 Carrollton 7 – AAAAA 5-1 62.02 983,891 2.40 518,925 186,459 75,512 9,701 102.08 Kell 7 – AAAAA 3-3 60.57 991,555 2.33 494,206 165,563 60,507 6,789 146.30 Bainbridge 1 – AAAAA 5-2 59.36 998,712 2.50 493,259 114,302 28,296 3,725 267.46 Starr’s Mill 3 – AAAAA 6-1 60.86 995,976 2.12 321,740 87,596 22,831 3,643 273.50 Ware County 2 – AAAAA 1-4 58.81 997,663 2.24 256,914 100,144 29,196 3,134 318.08 Clarke Central 8 – AAAAA 5-2 57.58 999,447 1.85 309,075 91,323 26,647 2,406 414.63 Wayne County 2 – AAAAA 5-1 57.39 998,722 2.17 228,876 81,770 21,671 1,906 523.66 Flowery Branch 8 – AAAAA 6-1 53.95 993,367 1.58 212,721 47,775 11,051 680 1,469.59 Carver (Atlanta) 6 – AAAAA 5-1 50.93 998,233 2.23 264,116 59,159 10,618 513 1,948.32 Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 4-2 53.91 799,460 1.35 116,567 27,264 5,194 381 2,623.67 Eagle’s Landing 4 – AAAAA 4-3 52.79 708,508 1.16 72,627 19,836 4,175 240 4,165.67 Griffin 3 – AAAAA 6-1 51.60 979,948 1.42 105,751 18,184 2,540 142 7,041.25 Southwest DeKalb 5 – AAAAA 4-2 46.18 995,961 1.79 98,756 12,569 1,831 73 13,697.63 East Paulding 7 – AAAAA 2-4 50.69 605,589 0.66 18,978 3,032 342 30 33,332.33 Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 4-3 45.86 949,572 1.23 33,817 6,222 823 26 38,460.54 Arabia Mountain 5 – AAAAA 4-2 43.17 994,696 1.65 55,641 5,709 596 16 62,499.00 Banneker 6 – AAAAA 5-1 42.61 925,425 1.46 38,217 4,264 308 7 142,856.14 Maynard Jackson 6 – AAAAA 4-2 43.14 975,402 1.63 24,425 2,384 150 7 142,856.14 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 – AAAAA 3-4 46.03 331,417 0.45 17,749 1,703 139 7 142,856.14 Paulding County 7 – AAAAA 3-4 44.37 408,225 0.44 8,919 880 82 4 249,999.00 Cedar Shoals 8 – AAAAA 3-3 36.96 378,076 0.39 1,976 186 4 3 333,332.33 North Springs 6 – AAAAA 4-2 36.44 668,974 0.90 12,479 661 31 1 999,999.00 Ola 4 – AAAAA 2-4 44.12 102,437 0.13 4,727 305 12 1 999,999.00 McIntosh 3 – AAAAA 5-1 36.77 194,432 0.21 1,176 72 5 1 999,999.00 Columbia 5 – AAAAA 4-2 35.83 984,032 1.33 11,875 671 29 – – Thomas County Central 1 – AAAAA 2-5 37.93 731,621 0.87 9,662 571 28 – – Harris County 1 – AAAAA 3-3 37.89 756,181 0.90 10,171 606 24 – – Loganville 8 – AAAAA 1-5 38.91 577,039 0.60 6,396 530 18 – – New Hampstead 2 – AAAAA 4-2 34.26 859,218 0.96 7,319 282 8 – – Fayette County 3 – AAAAA 3-3 35.48 691,992 0.72 3,210 188 8 – – Statesboro 2 – AAAAA 2-4 33.89 547,474 0.59 3,028 143 7 – – Veterans 1 – AAAAA 2-5 34.22 513,529 0.57 2,379 116 4 – – South Effingham 2 – AAAAA 0-7 32.66 596,923 0.64 3,186 110 4 – – Locust Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-5 40.61 30,504 0.04 795 34 4 – – Riverwood 6 – AAAAA 2-4 33.47 170,911 0.22 2,256 70 2 – – Decatur 6 – AAAAA 3-3 27.96 229,287 0.28 1,159 33 – – – Union Grove 4 – AAAAA 3-3 35.32 27,518 0.03 376 15 – – – Lithonia 5 – AAAAA 1-5 21.25 386,476 0.41 424 13 – – – Morrow 3 – AAAAA 3-4 35.12 186,904 0.19 642 11 – – – Villa Rica 7 – AAAAA 4-3 44.37 6,762 0.01 131 11 – – – Miller Grove 5 – AAAAA 3-3 23.50 571,971 0.62 784 10 – – – Walnut Grove 8 – AAAAA 2-5 27.06 52,052 0.05 43 3 – – – Woodland (Cartersville) 7 – AAAAA 3-4 35.38 3,842 0.00 8 1 – – – Lithia Springs 6 – AAAAA 1-5 21.23 29,894 0.03 50 – – – – Chamblee 5 – AAAAA 1-5 8.56 66,864 0.07 5 – – – – Hampton 4 – AAAAA 1-6 30.61 884 0.00 4 – – – – Grady 6 – AAAAA 0-5 20.00 1,874 0.00 1 – – – – Riverdale 3 – AAAAA 1-5 21.65 1,176 0.00 1 – – – – Hiram 7 – AAAAA 2-5 33.70 140 0.00 – – – – – Johnson (Gainesville) 8 – AAAAA 0-7 -13.39 22 0.00 – – – – – Cass 7 – AAAAA 0-6 24.80 – – – – – – – Clarkston 5 – AAAAA 0-7 -23.43 – – – – – – – Cross Keys 5 – AAAAA 0-3 -47.82 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAA Warner Robins 827,352 163,761 7,868 976 43 1 – AAAAA Bainbridge 166,273 730,688 91,072 10,679 1,288 1 – AAAAA Harris County 3,025 52,224 375,115 325,817 243,819 1 – AAAAA Thomas County Central 2,657 48,053 338,241 342,670 268,379 1 – AAAAA Veterans 693 5,274 187,704 319,858 486,471 2 – AAAAA Ware County 503,083 425,938 58,482 10,160 2,337 2 – AAAAA Wayne County 476,620 448,302 62,115 11,685 1,278 2 – AAAAA New Hampstead 13,907 76,259 468,274 300,778 140,782 2 – AAAAA South Effingham 3,227 25,345 261,644 306,707 403,077 2 – AAAAA Statesboro 3,163 24,156 149,485 370,670 452,526 3 – AAAAA Starr’s Mill 562,044 330,090 78,015 25,827 4,024 3 – AAAAA Griffin 341,615 85,493 454,759 98,081 20,052 3 – AAAAA Whitewater 84,233 493,331 250,981 121,027 50,428 3 – AAAAA Fayette County 8,270 59,445 196,699 427,578 308,008 3 – AAAAA McIntosh 3,819 31,634 13,119 145,860 805,568 3 – AAAAA Riverdale 19 3 98 1,056 998,824 3 – AAAAA Morrow – 4 6,329 180,571 813,096 4 – AAAAA Stockbridge 679,518 304,187 16,177 114 4 4 – AAAAA Jones County 320,200 597,078 76,182 5,816 724 4 – AAAAA Eagle’s Landing 147 17,181 494,831 196,349 291,492 4 – AAAAA Dutchtown 131 80,599 295,412 423,318 200,540 4 – AAAAA Union Grove 4 144 1,523 25,847 972,482 4 – AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) – 232 95,187 235,998 668,583 4 – AAAAA Locust Grove – – 6,037 24,467 969,496 4 – AAAAA Ola – 579 14,643 87,215 897,563 4 – AAAAA Hampton – – 8 876 999,116 5 – AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 508,305 319,355 141,706 26,595 4,039 5 – AAAAA Arabia Mountain 361,739 396,360 207,626 28,971 5,304 5 – AAAAA Columbia 125,070 255,753 488,776 114,433 15,968 5 – AAAAA Miller Grove 3,217 20,287 117,246 431,221 428,029 5 – AAAAA Lithonia 1,650 7,627 36,585 340,614 613,524 5 – AAAAA Chamblee 19 618 8,061 58,166 933,136 5 – AAAAA Clarkston – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAA Cross Keys – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 863,528 84,342 44,959 5,404 1,767 6 – AAAAA Banneker 87,278 84,208 513,162 240,777 74,575 6 – AAAAA Maynard Jackson 44,081 772,458 117,220 41,643 24,598 6 – AAAAA Decatur 3,352 26,231 60,499 139,205 770,713 6 – AAAAA Riverwood 1,051 10,787 25,802 133,271 829,089 6 – AAAAA North Springs 670 21,187 235,258 411,859 331,026 6 – AAAAA Lithia Springs 40 722 2,777 26,355 970,106 6 – AAAAA Grady – 65 323 1,486 998,126 7 – AAAAA Rome 997,127 2,345 487 37 4 7 – AAAAA Carrollton 1,587 505,013 425,692 51,599 16,109 7 – AAAAA Kell 1,253 482,344 488,191 19,767 8,445 7 – AAAAA East Paulding 32 713 34,325 570,519 394,411 7 – AAAAA Paulding County 1 9,585 49,607 349,032 591,775 7 – AAAAA Villa Rica – – 1,399 5,363 993,238 7 – AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) – – 276 3,566 996,158 7 – AAAAA Hiram – – 23 117 999,860 7 – AAAAA Cass – – – – 1,000,000 8 – AAAAA Buford 978,673 20,795 321 208 3 8 – AAAAA Flowery Branch 20,291 389,095 493,249 90,732 6,633 8 – AAAAA Clarke Central 582 587,146 406,392 5,327 553 8 – AAAAA Loganville 454 2,956 88,698 484,931 422,961 8 – AAAAA Walnut Grove – 2 2,349 49,701 947,948 8 – AAAAA Cedar Shoals – 6 8,991 369,079 621,924 8 – AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) – – – 22 999,978

Class AAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 5 – AAAA 93,957 906,043 366,900 52,685 2,421 126,594 873,406 149,158 797,730 0.25 3 – AAAA 485,384 514,616 53,197 161 – 635,969 364,031 16,098 90,570 10.04 7 – AAAA 626,994 373,006 34,884 595 3 764,810 235,190 5,369 53,111 17.83 8 – AAAA 519,776 480,224 62,220 248 – 825,045 174,955 904 31,001 31.26 6 – AAAA 684,129 315,871 21,331 32 – 949,264 50,736 213 11,247 87.91 4 – AAAA 637,376 362,624 38,862 29 – 927,566 72,434 496 8,053 123.18 2 – AAAA 681,313 318,687 26,832 167 – 953,164 46,836 321 7,341 135.22 1 – AAAA 933,282 66,718 1,620 16 – 990,163 9,837 16 947 1,054.97

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Cartersville 5 – AAAA 7-0 87.44 999,983 5.41 930,692 873,249 838,190 769,706 0.30 Thomson 3 – AAAA 5-0 67.18 999,993 3.58 867,266 386,869 278,890 70,478 13.19 Marist 7 – AAAA 6-0 66.38 999,242 2.81 428,671 259,386 173,006 40,095 23.94 Jefferson 8 – AAAA 5-1 62.66 998,787 3.10 591,266 438,029 165,875 30,011 32.32 Troup 5 – AAAA 6-0 63.32 999,377 2.75 453,929 253,883 148,957 23,845 40.94 Burke County 3 – AAAA 6-0 60.65 999,931 2.97 744,098 179,248 101,207 20,092 48.77 Blessed Trinity 7 – AAAA 6-1 61.24 998,626 2.30 256,845 130,287 66,675 12,967 76.12 Ridgeland 6 – AAAA 6-0 58.65 999,734 2.42 423,028 279,607 44,617 10,746 92.06 Woodward Academy 4 – AAAA 6-1 55.10 999,998 2.88 603,210 267,820 58,331 6,625 149.94 Mary Persons 2 – AAAA 5-2 55.55 995,303 2.49 464,549 224,835 31,985 5,754 172.79 Cedartown 5 – AAAA 6-1 55.93 849,338 1.77 233,601 118,797 27,772 3,293 302.67 West Laurens 2 – AAAA 4-3 51.12 983,434 2.08 305,808 111,055 14,141 1,541 647.93 Eastside 4 – AAAA 6-1 49.87 999,793 2.33 388,277 130,879 14,505 1,420 703.23 St. Pius X 8 – AAAA 1-5 49.40 985,416 1.74 164,790 69,665 7,013 722 1,384.04 Americus-Sumter 1 – AAAA 4-2 49.83 992,749 1.89 190,382 15,346 4,520 614 1,627.66 Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 4-2 49.99 808,901 1.32 130,438 54,851 4,892 517 1,933.24 Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 7-0 49.02 999,993 1.56 134,629 55,184 6,114 488 2,048.18 Sandy Creek 5 – AAAA 3-3 51.44 312,332 0.53 59,170 27,220 2,752 369 2,709.03 Oconee County 8 – AAAA 4-2 47.37 983,079 1.49 93,542 34,158 2,913 266 3,758.40 Cairo 1 – AAAA 3-3 45.77 866,176 1.36 89,890 17,917 2,070 134 7,461.69 Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 5-1 45.59 909,060 1.42 93,020 18,642 2,069 122 8,195.72 Hardaway 1 – AAAA 3-3 44.23 760,891 1.14 72,462 13,527 1,078 70 14,284.71 West Hall 7 – AAAA 5-2 42.58 971,967 1.29 49,907 13,042 631 41 24,389.24 Perry 2 – AAAA 4-2 42.74 453,830 0.66 30,140 3,614 392 21 47,618.05 Howard 2 – AAAA 5-2 41.34 688,626 0.97 34,574 3,385 341 18 55,554.56 Pickens 6 – AAAA 4-2 39.15 996,319 1.09 11,730 2,065 161 10 99,999.00 White County 7 – AAAA 5-2 39.96 783,764 0.96 25,803 5,637 245 8 124,999.00 Salem 4 – AAAA 4-2 35.55 978,894 1.18 33,452 2,775 93 8 124,999.00 Carver (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 2-4 38.99 444,307 0.58 21,384 2,910 116 7 142,856.14 Spalding 2 – AAAA 1-5 39.46 362,188 0.48 11,421 510 61 4 249,999.00 Upson-Lee 2 – AAAA 3-3 41.05 516,619 0.72 25,026 2,290 237 3 333,332.33 Northwest Whitfield 6 – AAAA 4-3 38.61 886,817 0.92 3,551 379 57 3 333,332.33 Stephens County 8 – AAAA 3-3 38.42 622,818 0.69 5,629 759 50 1 999,999.00 North Oconee 8 – AAAA 1-5 32.53 318,655 0.34 980 78 8 1 999,999.00 Baldwin 3 – AAAA 4-2 31.96 962,278 1.14 22,194 1,842 32 – – Chestatee 7 – AAAA 4-3 30.50 246,401 0.26 1,293 135 2 – – Central (Carrollton) 5 – AAAA 3-4 32.68 29,308 0.03 443 50 1 – – North Clayton 4 – AAAA 2-4 23.93 700,675 0.72 1,647 42 1 – – Richmond Academy 3 – AAAA 3-3 16.83 450,497 0.46 460 13 – – – Columbus 1 – AAAA 2-4 28.12 19,272 0.02 178 11 – – – Madison County 8 – AAAA 2-4 23.24 91,245 0.09 57 4 – – – Westover 1 – AAAA 2-4 28.90 7,311 0.01 79 3 – – – Hephzibah 3 – AAAA 4-3 15.01 581,803 0.60 402 2 – – – Luella 4 – AAAA 1-6 15.47 237,246 0.24 71 – – – – Henry County 4 – AAAA 0-6 8.21 81,779 0.08 10 – – – – Southeast Whitfield 6 – AAAA 5-2 21.07 115,751 0.12 4 – – – – LaGrange 5 – AAAA 0-7 20.12 761 0.00 2 – – – – Cross Creek 3 – AAAA 2-5 2.32 5,498 0.01 – – – – – Druid Hills 4 – AAAA 1-6 2.67 1,615 0.00 – – – – – Gilmer 6 – AAAA 0-6 -4.14 789 0.00 – – – – – LaFayette 6 – AAAA 2-5 1.39 597 0.00 – – – – – Shaw 1 – AAAA 1-5 19.77 234 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAA Americus-Sumter 800,894 123,511 47,269 21,075 7,251 1 – AAAA Hardaway 96,837 138,236 217,661 308,157 239,109 1 – AAAA Northside (Columbus) 37,881 335,875 316,897 218,407 90,940 1 – AAAA Cairo 37,655 339,809 293,616 195,096 133,824 1 – AAAA Carver (Columbus) 26,583 61,798 119,241 236,685 555,693 1 – AAAA Columbus 150 558 3,406 15,158 980,728 1 – AAAA Shaw – 2 37 195 999,766 1 – AAAA Westover – 211 1,873 5,227 992,689 2 – AAAA Mary Persons 599,462 288,814 86,096 20,931 4,697 2 – AAAA West Laurens 347,493 477,249 124,413 34,279 16,566 2 – AAAA Howard 22,358 76,839 306,263 283,166 311,374 2 – AAAA Perry 21,687 74,303 140,370 217,470 546,170 2 – AAAA Upson-Lee 8,911 74,636 200,916 232,156 483,381 2 – AAAA Spalding 89 8,159 141,942 211,998 637,812 3 – AAAA Thomson 642,965 343,758 13,098 172 7 3 – AAAA Burke County 353,781 611,044 34,069 1,037 69 3 – AAAA Baldwin 3,214 42,055 795,427 121,582 37,722 3 – AAAA Richmond Academy 29 1,736 44,783 403,949 549,503 3 – AAAA Hephzibah 11 1,405 109,676 470,711 418,197 3 – AAAA Cross Creek – 2 2,947 2,549 994,502 4 – AAAA Woodward Academy 674,405 305,403 19,664 526 2 4 – AAAA Eastside 308,782 538,638 139,814 12,559 207 4 – AAAA Salem 16,745 140,300 637,977 183,872 21,106 4 – AAAA North Clayton 68 15,129 181,506 503,972 299,325 4 – AAAA Luella – 510 11,121 225,615 762,754 4 – AAAA Henry County – 20 9,884 71,875 918,221 4 – AAAA Druid Hills – – 34 1,581 998,385 5 – AAAA Cartersville 920,412 77,257 2,010 304 17 5 – AAAA Troup 77,045 690,349 226,836 5,147 623 5 – AAAA Chapel Hill 1,933 5,668 266,076 535,224 191,099 5 – AAAA Cedartown 606 225,805 407,223 215,704 150,662 5 – AAAA Sandy Creek 4 613 94,809 216,906 687,668 5 – AAAA Central (Carrollton) – 308 3,041 25,959 970,692 5 – AAAA LaGrange – – 5 756 999,239 6 – AAAA Ridgeland 694,050 269,851 35,262 571 266 6 – AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 268,604 581,168 146,763 3,458 7 6 – AAAA Pickens 37,346 144,472 479,197 335,304 3,681 6 – AAAA Northwest Whitfield – 4,201 335,720 546,896 113,183 6 – AAAA Southeast Whitfield – 308 3,051 112,392 884,249 6 – AAAA Gilmer – – – 789 999,211 6 – AAAA LaFayette – – 7 590 999,403 7 – AAAA Marist 595,881 351,130 44,545 7,686 758 7 – AAAA Blessed Trinity 382,847 535,659 75,315 4,805 1,374 7 – AAAA West Hall 18,397 90,258 527,416 335,896 28,033 7 – AAAA White County 2,555 18,100 326,177 436,932 216,236 7 – AAAA Chestatee 320 4,853 26,547 214,681 753,599 8 – AAAA Jefferson 722,947 207,357 56,961 11,522 1,213 8 – AAAA St. Pius X 173,580 445,679 315,448 50,709 14,584 8 – AAAA Oconee County 96,574 315,541 442,649 128,315 16,921 8 – AAAA Stephens County 5,795 22,619 134,370 460,034 377,182 8 – AAAA North Oconee 1,066 6,695 35,846 275,048 681,345 8 – AAAA Madison County 38 2,109 14,726 74,372 908,755

Class AAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 5 – AAA 106,115 893,885 184,495 13,733 333 244,167 755,833 15,378 401,781 1.49 7 – AAA 134,610 865,390 27,651 183 – 363,181 636,819 1,333 397,318 1.52 4 – AAA 154,555 845,445 155,889 2,410 2 667,258 332,742 5,525 143,192 5.98 6 – AAA 407,444 592,556 23,539 70 – 829,810 170,190 272 46,560 20.48 1 – AAA 864,870 135,130 4,209 26 – 945,782 54,218 102 8,308 119.37 8 – AAA 862,780 137,220 5,121 6 – 983,994 16,006 25 1,813 550.57 3 – AAA 948,122 51,878 177 – – 991,616 8,384 – 876 1,140.55 2 – AAA 939,752 60,248 403 1 – 996,829 3,171 2 152 6,577.95

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Greater Atlanta Christian 7 – AAA 6-1 74.75 1,000,000 4.80 911,648 867,321 635,897 397,242 1.52 Cedar Grove 5 – AAA 6-0 73.18 1,000,000 4.93 947,289 866,553 737,187 396,906 1.52 Peach County 4 – AAA 5-1 67.32 999,999 4.23 955,296 821,967 320,206 141,930 6.05 Calhoun 6 – AAA 6-1 61.40 990,216 3.30 699,529 579,957 167,155 46,324 20.59 Crisp County 1 – AAA 4-1 53.63 999,816 2.85 730,618 115,486 51,343 8,135 121.93 Lovett 5 – AAA 3-3 52.60 987,506 2.08 260,796 97,550 17,428 2,988 333.67 Monroe Area 8 – AAA 7-0 48.94 999,614 2.42 411,001 106,387 13,523 1,684 592.82 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 – AAA 2-4 49.79 993,036 2.03 257,420 69,899 10,632 1,409 708.72 Westside (Macon) 4 – AAA 4-3 45.01 997,732 2.57 540,680 130,714 13,784 1,062 940.62 Jenkins 3 – AAA 6-0 45.98 999,902 2.51 578,127 49,145 8,258 875 1,141.86 Pace Academy 5 – AAA 2-3 44.89 958,246 1.53 154,513 58,403 5,964 478 2,091.05 Bremen 6 – AAA 6-0 43.93 879,255 1.31 106,693 33,659 3,109 234 4,272.50 Pike County 4 – AAA 5-1 39.80 998,865 2.20 340,223 50,603 4,266 200 4,999.00 Cook 1 – AAA 2-4 40.66 998,562 2.06 281,716 19,703 2,753 162 6,171.84 Morgan County 8 – AAA 5-1 39.98 991,033 1.79 128,852 34,464 2,453 129 7,750.94 Liberty County 2 – AAA 3-3 38.24 996,604 2.01 238,649 44,214 2,504 124 8,063.52 Dawson County 7 – AAA 4-2 37.94 998,975 1.67 43,881 15,206 1,533 54 18,517.52 Pierce County 2 – AAA 2-3 33.64 988,839 1.64 108,324 12,662 533 25 39,999.00 East Hall 7 – AAA 5-2 35.36 987,839 1.50 36,883 10,392 713 22 45,453.55 Monroe 1 – AAA 2-4 31.97 977,550 1.52 64,567 3,753 218 11 90,908.09 Appling County 2 – AAA 1-3 29.70 958,078 1.36 55,372 3,674 134 3 333,332.33 Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 2-4 30.27 982,414 1.27 48,730 2,677 124 1 999,999.00 Adairsville 6 – AAA 3-3 31.42 626,641 0.67 5,467 843 85 1 999,999.00 Sonoraville 6 – AAA 4-3 30.94 621,623 0.66 4,702 881 83 1 999,999.00 Hart County 8 – AAA 1-5 27.06 986,098 1.16 6,581 845 30 – – Ringgold 6 – AAA 4-3 30.75 417,088 0.48 8,879 717 28 – – Jackson County 8 – AAA 4-3 26.74 968,888 1.11 4,319 651 25 – – Jackson 4 – AAA 3-4 28.34 581,162 0.69 21,148 360 9 – – North Hall 7 – AAA 2-5 23.48 603,306 0.68 4,589 208 6 – – Dougherty 1 – AAA 1-6 19.77 696,445 0.82 10,814 384 5 – – Union County 7 – AAA 4-3 24.34 386,028 0.43 3,462 97 3 – – North Murray 6 – AAA 3-3 25.22 297,988 0.32 2,751 102 2 – – Central (Macon) 4 – AAA 1-5 23.15 357,765 0.41 6,637 101 2 – – Windsor Forest 3 – AAA 5-1 18.12 509,143 0.54 3,691 97 1 – – Tattnall County 2 – AAA 1-4 20.81 649,634 0.72 6,512 89 1 – – Savannah 3 – AAA 3-2 15.90 635,874 0.67 3,361 87 1 – – Worth County 1 – AAA 0-7 12.67 327,627 0.36 1,364 39 1 – – Brantley County 2 – AAA 0-5 14.84 311,500 0.33 1,063 11 1 – – Beach 3 – AAA 3-2 16.10 605,506 0.63 2,467 44 – – – Towers 5 – AAA 2-4 21.72 44,830 0.05 299 23 – – – Redan 5 – AAA 2-4 23.58 16,315 0.02 150 18 – – – Islands 3 – AAA 2-4 11.21 263,938 0.27 303 5 – – – Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 – AAA 4-3 16.42 147,903 0.15 265 5 – – – Long County 2 – AAA 0-6 7.88 95,345 0.10 94 2 – – – Kendrick 4 – AAA 1-5 13.52 62,783 0.07 243 1 – – – Franklin County 8 – AAA 1-6 14.78 29,148 0.03 10 1 – – – Fannin County 7 – AAA 2-4 11.20 22,760 0.02 20 – – – – Rutland 4 – AAA 0-6 10.12 1,694 0.00 1 – – – – Lumpkin County 7 – AAA 0-6 6.08 1,092 0.00 1 – – – – East Jackson 8 – AAA 1-4 1.19 25,219 0.03 – – – – – Murray County 6 – AAA 2-5 9.09 14,283 0.01 – – – – – Haralson County 6 – AAA 0-6 2.44 4,969 0.00 – – – – – Johnson (Savannah) 3 – AAA 0-6 -7.31 3,222 0.00 – – – – – McNair 5 – AAA 3-3 7.51 67 0.00 – – – – – Coahulla Creek 6 – AAA 0-6 -18.20 34 0.00 – – – – – Groves 3 – AAA 0-6 -18.69 1 0.00 – – – – – Stone Mountain 5 – AAA 1-5 -5.51 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAA Crisp County 750,456 206,145 39,377 3,838 184 1 – AAA Cook 196,980 539,395 225,942 36,245 1,438 1 – AAA Monroe 50,577 236,443 611,586 78,944 22,450 1 – AAA Dougherty 1,787 16,069 76,273 602,316 303,555 1 – AAA Worth County 200 1,948 46,822 278,657 672,373 2 – AAA Liberty County 570,148 295,895 115,316 15,245 3,396 2 – AAA Pierce County 280,756 378,912 252,706 76,465 11,161 2 – AAA Appling County 141,834 261,847 396,814 157,583 41,922 2 – AAA Tattnall County 5,359 52,670 169,537 422,068 350,366 2 – AAA Brantley County 1,676 9,054 56,332 244,438 688,500 2 – AAA Long County 227 1,622 9,295 84,201 904,655 3 – AAA Jenkins 977,488 17,899 2,916 1,599 98 3 – AAA Windsor Forest 7,558 112,209 192,584 196,792 490,857 3 – AAA Savannah 5,540 102,013 309,571 218,750 364,126 3 – AAA Beach 5,370 95,504 179,830 324,802 394,494 3 – AAA Southeast Bulloch 4,037 667,132 250,456 60,789 17,586 3 – AAA Islands 7 5,224 64,354 194,353 736,062 3 – AAA Johnson (Savannah) – 19 289 2,914 996,778 3 – AAA Groves – – – 1 999,999 4 – AAA Peach County 972,893 25,745 1,065 296 1 4 – AAA Pike County 25,455 345,261 617,881 10,268 1,135 4 – AAA Westside (Macon) 1,647 626,015 348,574 21,496 2,268 4 – AAA Kendrick 5 439 7,262 55,077 937,217 4 – AAA Jackson – 44 4,793 576,325 418,838 4 – AAA Central (Macon) – 2,496 20,404 334,865 642,235 4 – AAA Rutland – – 21 1,673 998,306 5 – AAA Cedar Grove 987,300 12,579 115 6 – 5 – AAA Pace Academy 12,338 109,787 199,255 636,866 41,754 5 – AAA Lovett 181 476,980 336,254 174,091 12,494 5 – AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 179 400,375 460,019 132,463 6,964 5 – AAA Redan 2 6 1,164 15,143 983,685 5 – AAA Towers – 272 3,190 41,368 955,170 5 – AAA McNair – 1 3 63 999,933 5 – AAA Stone Mountain – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAA Calhoun 842,188 100,598 45,142 2,288 9,784 6 – AAA Bremen 138,646 366,726 310,903 62,980 120,745 6 – AAA Ringgold 9,121 213,732 144,646 49,589 582,912 6 – AAA Sonoraville 6,525 22,234 185,521 407,343 378,377 6 – AAA North Murray 1,681 170,095 79,921 46,291 702,012 6 – AAA Adairsville 940 47,046 190,355 388,300 373,359 6 – AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 898 79,487 39,627 27,891 852,097 6 – AAA Haralson County 1 19 88 4,861 995,031 6 – AAA Murray County – 63 3,779 10,441 985,717 6 – AAA Coahulla Creek – – 18 16 999,966 7 – AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 984,427 15,499 61 13 – 7 – AAA Dawson County 15,246 618,047 357,535 8,147 1,025 7 – AAA North Hall 294 5,942 106,226 490,844 396,694 7 – AAA East Hall 33 359,885 522,911 105,010 12,161 7 – AAA Lumpkin County – – 347 745 998,908 7 – AAA Union County – 5 8,152 377,871 613,972 7 – AAA Fannin County – 622 4,768 17,370 977,240 8 – AAA Monroe Area 712,450 258,954 25,372 2,838 386 8 – AAA Morgan County 255,794 506,748 165,867 62,624 8,967 8 – AAA Hart County 27,727 126,538 421,317 410,516 13,902 8 – AAA Jackson County 4,024 107,387 381,984 475,493 31,112 8 – AAA Franklin County 5 335 2,039 26,769 970,852 8 – AAA East Jackson – 38 3,421 21,760 974,781

Class AA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 2 – AA 197,834 802,166 49,187 995 6 285,355 714,645 5,803 621,951 0.61 8 – AA 404,991 595,009 4,772 – – 596,612 403,388 104 113,250 7.83 1 – AA 257,393 742,607 263,644 28,138 70 669,117 330,883 24,434 112,004 7.93 6 – AA 786,719 213,281 7,084 35 – 862,417 137,583 170 75,974 12.16 5 – AA 502,059 497,941 83,068 1,486 1 869,651 130,349 2,840 34,228 28.22 3 – AA 606,410 393,590 16,711 59 – 836,623 163,377 216 30,708 31.56 4 – AA 843,638 156,362 2,408 1 – 933,381 66,619 273 10,277 96.30 7 – AA 863,512 136,488 4,881 7 – 980,725 19,275 41 1,608 620.89

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Benedictine 2 – AA 6-0 77.26 999,999 5.05 936,470 794,928 711,215 621,190 0.61 Rabun County 8 – AA 6-0 61.29 1,000,000 3.92 834,975 593,414 402,706 113,201 7.83 Hapeville Charter 6 – AA 5-1 61.99 1,000,000 3.25 867,429 206,478 136,334 75,919 12.17 Brooks County 1 – AA 6-0 60.51 999,997 3.31 696,743 498,104 175,156 68,189 13.67 Thomasville 1 – AA 6-0 57.22 999,070 2.95 580,879 366,881 129,141 34,983 27.59 Dodge County 3 – AA 6-0 55.45 999,970 3.07 523,261 371,913 161,367 30,437 31.85 Callaway 5 – AA 6-0 55.78 999,623 3.19 747,684 379,884 93,719 28,620 33.94 Fitzgerald 1 – AA 2-4 52.16 993,198 2.26 375,514 168,782 50,962 8,832 112.22 Jefferson County 4 – AA 7-0 52.38 1,000,000 2.35 318,057 113,372 51,687 8,410 117.91 Heard County 5 – AA 5-1 48.92 998,111 2.60 529,953 183,012 37,183 5,491 181.12 Screven County 4 – AA 5-0 47.53 999,996 2.01 167,318 44,917 15,200 1,867 534.62 Rockmart 7 – AA 4-2 42.64 999,919 2.29 312,969 69,200 9,755 852 1,172.71 Pepperell 7 – AA 4-2 42.52 997,365 2.28 311,462 69,365 9,425 745 1,341.28 Swainsboro 2 – AA 5-1 44.20 843,496 1.18 85,373 23,871 4,396 372 2,687.17 Vidalia 2 – AA 2-3 43.63 966,697 1.32 87,397 23,855 4,183 352 2,839.91 Southwest 3 – AA 3-2 41.62 941,047 1.62 96,478 27,053 1,727 239 4,183.10 Spencer 5 – AA 4-2 37.91 969,291 1.62 117,685 19,449 2,283 117 8,546.01 Elbert County 8 – AA 6-1 35.63 998,296 1.70 82,794 6,199 784 49 20,407.16 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 – AA 4-3 35.04 998,596 1.51 62,694 7,465 940 42 23,808.52 Toombs County 2 – AA 6-0 37.16 950,974 1.12 38,274 7,650 569 32 31,249.00 Dublin 3 – AA 4-3 35.38 833,700 1.24 38,415 6,989 233 22 45,453.55 Douglass 6 – AA 4-2 34.09 980,841 1.25 62,781 5,870 471 13 76,922.08 Coosa 7 – AA 4-2 30.57 960,863 1.40 41,354 2,552 127 11 90,908.09 Bleckley County 3 – AA 5-2 33.83 926,138 1.18 26,223 3,685 241 9 111,110.11 Bacon County 2 – AA 4-2 37.06 226,639 0.26 9,446 2,050 85 5 199,999.00 Washington County 3 – AA 2-4 31.56 248,028 0.32 5,606 713 25 1 999,999.00 Berrien 1 – AA 4-3 32.44 994,725 1.04 7,430 690 57 – – Chattooga 7 – AA 1-5 23.75 614,869 0.67 4,855 249 9 – – Washington 6 – AA 2-5 27.05 432,176 0.47 7,322 531 8 – – Harlem 4 – AA 4-3 22.55 984,602 1.14 6,334 458 3 – – Jordan 5 – AA 1-5 24.40 494,674 0.53 4,795 117 3 – – Putnam County 8 – AA 4-3 16.84 787,263 0.85 3,042 103 2 – – Glenn Hills 4 – AA 4-3 16.53 782,316 0.80 458 24 2 – – Temple 5 – AA 4-2 20.00 314,207 0.33 1,446 26 1 – – Early County 1 – AA 2-5 20.37 13,010 0.01 17 1 1 – – Banks County 8 – AA 2-4 16.19 919,145 1.00 3,237 65 – – – South Atlanta 6 – AA 3-5 18.30 218,276 0.23 868 33 – – – KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 – AA 2-3 16.60 197,723 0.21 659 15 – – – Therrell 6 – AA 2-5 16.41 172,388 0.18 511 9 – – – Lamar County 5 – AA 0-6 17.66 224,094 0.23 755 8 – – – Dade County 7 – AA 3-3 13.76 310,391 0.32 451 7 – – – Northeast 3 – AA 3-3 25.59 50,340 0.05 223 7 – – – Model 7 – AA 1-5 12.93 102,029 0.11 116 4 – – – Jeff Davis 2 – AA 3-2 22.93 10,362 0.01 62 2 – – – Monticello 8 – AA 1-5 7.12 224,954 0.23 151 – – – – Butler 4 – AA 2-4 6.81 144,044 0.15 13 – – – – Social Circle 8 – AA 2-5 1.58 69,867 0.07 12 – – – – Laney 4 – AA 1-6 6.49 60,287 0.06 9 – – – – Westside (Augusta) 4 – AA 1-5 -2.17 28,751 0.03 – – – – – Armuchee 7 – AA 1-5 2.78 14,560 0.01 – – – – – Metter 2 – AA 2-4 14.39 1,680 0.00 – – – – – East Laurens 3 – AA 0-6 4.61 777 0.00 – – – – – Oglethorpe County 8 – AA 0-6 -19.34 475 0.00 – – – – – Bryan County 2 – AA 0-5 7.18 153 0.00 – – – – – Josey 4 – AA 1-5 -8.44 4 0.00 – – – – – Gordon Central 7 – AA 0-6 -13.62 4 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AA Brooks County 529,640 309,124 140,906 20,327 3 1 – AA Thomasville 331,081 420,128 245,377 2,484 930 1 – AA Fitzgerald 137,460 263,237 498,110 94,391 6,802 1 – AA Berrien 1,819 7,106 114,010 871,790 5,275 1 – AA Early County – 405 1,597 11,008 986,990 2 – AA Benedictine 991,535 7,948 472 44 1 2 – AA Toombs County 7,603 187,058 315,141 441,172 49,026 2 – AA Swainsboro 508 394,276 269,576 179,136 156,504 2 – AA Vidalia 340 409,326 364,472 192,559 33,303 2 – AA Bacon County 14 1,238 47,634 177,753 773,361 2 – AA Jeff Davis – 154 2,699 7,509 989,638 2 – AA Metter – – – 1,680 998,320 2 – AA Bryan County – – 6 147 999,847 3 – AA Dodge County 963,169 31,929 3,421 1,451 30 3 – AA Bleckley County 25,798 112,785 208,062 579,493 73,862 3 – AA Washington County 5,375 44,772 68,835 129,046 751,972 3 – AA Southwest 3,817 472,464 324,548 140,218 58,953 3 – AA Dublin 1,841 337,746 382,848 111,265 166,300 3 – AA Northeast – 301 12,241 37,798 949,660 3 – AA East Laurens – 3 45 729 999,223 4 – AA Jefferson County 604,834 395,059 106 1 – 4 – AA Screven County 395,166 599,312 5,195 323 4 4 – AA Harlem – 251 939,798 44,553 15,398 4 – AA Glenn Hills – 5,257 22,088 754,971 217,684 4 – AA Josey – – – 4 999,996 4 – AA Laney – – 27,633 32,654 939,713 4 – AA Butler – 104 1,879 142,061 855,956 4 – AA Westside (Augusta) – 17 3,301 25,433 971,249 5 – AA Callaway 619,386 301,380 73,565 5,292 377 5 – AA Heard County 321,142 489,085 170,966 16,918 1,889 5 – AA Spencer 58,350 195,403 615,295 100,243 30,709 5 – AA Jordan 857 9,129 48,195 436,493 505,326 5 – AA Temple 210 2,228 57,914 253,855 685,793 5 – AA Lamar County 55 2,775 34,065 187,199 775,906 6 – AA Hapeville Charter 928,829 65,961 5,158 52 – 6 – AA B.E.S.T. Academy 55,222 890,519 46,197 6,658 1,404 6 – AA Douglass 15,884 36,685 858,353 69,919 19,159 6 – AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 65 6,579 39,686 151,393 802,277 6 – AA Therrell – 51 32,915 139,422 827,612 6 – AA Washington – 80 13,810 418,286 567,824 6 – AA South Atlanta – 125 3,881 214,270 781,724 7 – AA Rockmart 482,981 400,847 114,561 1,530 81 7 – AA Pepperell 468,372 437,178 69,344 22,471 2,635 7 – AA Coosa 48,437 129,025 682,458 100,943 39,137 7 – AA Dade County 204 4,566 59,001 246,620 689,609 7 – AA Chattooga 4 27,526 53,686 533,653 385,131 7 – AA Model 2 856 20,896 80,275 897,971 7 – AA Armuchee – 2 54 14,504 985,440 7 – AA Gordon Central – – – 4 999,996 8 – AA Rabun County 940,686 59,227 81 6 – 8 – AA Elbert County 59,227 849,748 86,875 2,446 1,704 8 – AA Monticello 48 6,300 37,668 180,938 775,046 8 – AA Banks County 39 82,892 495,638 340,576 80,855 8 – AA Putnam County – 1,829 356,494 428,940 212,737 8 – AA Social Circle – 4 23,244 46,619 930,133 8 – AA Oglethorpe County – – – 475 999,525

Class A-Public

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Irwin County 2 – A 5-1 52.04 1,000,000 832,232 736,657 472,803 311,021 2.22 Manchester 4 – A 7-0 51.67 999,852 726,853 564,260 369,919 226,047 3.42 Macon County 4 – A 4-2 51.25 974,411 742,732 548,163 339,573 206,014 3.85 Clinch County 2 – A 4-2 47.08 1,000,000 803,485 481,686 271,154 124,446 7.04 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 – A 6-0 42.01 999,966 539,736 325,610 161,768 50,559 18.78 Charlton County 2 – A 4-1 38.50 1,000,000 683,327 284,055 111,189 27,651 35.17 Commerce 8 – A 5-1 38.03 999,998 395,785 192,051 71,545 16,788 58.57 Washington-Wilkes 7 – A 3-3 36.66 961,679 426,181 166,433 52,237 12,052 81.97 Marion County 4 – A 6-1 35.99 957,311 455,281 162,266 49,288 10,581 93.51 Emanuel County Institute 3 – A 6-1 34.04 994,215 366,925 131,947 37,443 6,976 142.35 Turner County 2 – A 4-2 31.31 957,050 236,412 70,603 14,657 2,310 431.90 Taylor County 4 – A 5-1 33.34 363,958 164,357 41,363 9,328 1,811 551.18 Trion 6 – A 5-1 30.03 970,865 212,724 63,415 12,930 1,750 570.43 Pelham 1 – A 5-1 23.60 999,985 199,294 64,159 8,146 564 1,772.05 Mitchell County 1 – A 5-1 22.75 999,792 184,794 55,586 6,485 443 2,256.34 Telfair County 2 – A 2-4 27.22 487,116 130,816 24,253 3,813 434 2,303.15 Jenkins County 3 – A 6-1 23.88 999,989 116,110 26,669 3,336 261 3,830.42 Lincoln County 7 – A 2-4 28.22 190,863 48,387 8,856 1,403 195 5,127.21 Chattahoochee County 1 – A 3-3 15.35 999,990 263,835 24,049 1,726 43 23,254.81 McIntosh County Academy 3 – A 2-3 21.79 124,640 22,427 2,655 243 20 49,999.00 Miller County 1 – A 3-3 12.08 744,685 87,379 5,805 265 10 99,999.00 Montgomery County 3 – A 4-2 19.33 182,376 28,887 2,448 170 9 111,110.11 Bowdon 6 – A 2-5 10.91 795,798 142,656 7,522 237 6 166,665.67 Seminole County 1 – A 4-2 11.18 699,604 62,934 4,224 165 5 199,999.00 Dooly County 4 – A 1-5 25.92 6,443 906 124 17 2 499,999.00 Atkinson County 2 – A 1-5 7.92 794,321 66,273 2,672 68 1 999,999.00 Schley County 4 – A 4-2 22.17 2,343 639 109 11 1 999,999.00 Johnson County 3 – A 4-2 12.92 246,803 28,529 1,529 52 – – Greene County 7 – A 3-3 18.77 34,665 2,335 216 11 – – Wilcox County 2 – A 2-4 13.44 54,854 2,548 172 10 – – Towns County 8 – A 2-4 7.36 121,882 6,787 240 7 – – Claxton 3 – A 0-6 0.45 789,820 2,658 68 1 – – Baconton Charter 1 – A 2-4 -9.53 790,167 7,974 64 – – – Terrell County 1 – A 2-5 -1.65 159,036 2,839 44 – – – Calhoun County 1 – A 1-5 -13.75 790,708 3,939 18 – – – Central (Talbotton) 4 – A 2-5 -8.51 789,820 987 9 – – – Gordon Lee 6 – A 2-5 8.64 1,871 18 – – – – Randolph-Clay 1 – A 2-4 -13.58 12,684 15 – – – – Wilkinson County 7 – A 1-5 9.67 378 4 – – – – Portal 3 – A 1-5 3.66 42 – – – – – Twiggs County 7 – A 0-6 4.00 19 – – – – – Warren County 7 – A 0-6 -0.15 1 – – – – – Hawkinsville 4 – A 1-5 5.65 – – – – – – Treutlen 3 – A 1-6 2.13 – – – – – – Wheeler County 3 – A 3-5 1.29 – – – – – – Hancock Central 7 – A 0-6 0.19 – – – – – – Lanier County 2 – A 1-5 -3.13 – – – – – – Greenville 4 – A 1-5 -3.15 – – – – – – Crawford County 4 – A 2-4 -9.50 – – – – – – Stewart County 1 – A 1-5 -25.32 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team Reg Chmp Seed 1 – 8 Seed 9 – 24 Out 1 – A Mitchell County 490,483 536,959 462,833 208 1 – A Pelham 488,342 556,725 443,260 15 1 – A Seminole County 21,169 21,196 678,408 300,396 1 – A Chattahoochee County 6 777,557 222,433 10 1 – A Miller County – 21 744,664 255,315 1 – A Randolph-Clay – – 12,684 987,316 1 – A Calhoun County – 71,701 719,007 209,292 1 – A Terrell County – – 159,036 840,964 1 – A Baconton Charter – 100,770 689,397 209,833 1 – A Stewart County – – – 1,000,000 2 – A Irwin County 987,042 989,457 10,543 – 2 – A Turner County 10,231 14,013 943,037 42,950 2 – A Clinch County 1,986 971,564 28,436 – 2 – A Charlton County 740 921,142 78,858 – 2 – A Wilcox County 1 1 54,853 945,146 2 – A Telfair County – 134 486,982 512,884 2 – A Atkinson County – 141,885 652,436 205,679 2 – A Lanier County – – – 1,000,000 3 – A Emanuel County Institute 408,380 433,726 560,489 5,785 3 – A Jenkins County 66,656 101,247 898,742 11 3 – A McIntosh County Academy 7,733 7,733 116,907 875,360 3 – A Montgomery County 1,948 1,948 180,428 817,624 3 – A Johnson County 1,031 1,031 245,772 753,197 3 – A Portal 1 1 41 999,958 3 – A Claxton – 1,079 788,741 210,180 3 – A Treutlen – – – 1,000,000 3 – A Wheeler County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Macon County 500,852 500,852 473,559 25,589 4 – A Manchester 496,847 497,791 502,061 148 4 – A Schley County 2,044 2,044 299 997,657 4 – A Taylor County 49 49 363,909 636,042 4 – A Marion County – – 957,311 42,689 4 – A Hawkinsville – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Dooly County – – 6,443 993,557 4 – A Crawford County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Greenville – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Central (Talbotton) – 268 789,552 210,180 6 – A Mount Zion (Carroll) 411,654 492,522 507,444 34 6 – A Trion 33,302 46,825 924,040 29,135 6 – A Gordon Lee – – 1,871 998,129 6 – A Bowdon – 396,845 398,953 204,202 7 – A Washington-Wilkes 192,340 192,390 769,289 38,321 7 – A Lincoln County 5,579 5,579 185,284 809,137 7 – A Greene County 129 129 34,536 965,335 7 – A Wilkinson County – – 378 999,622 7 – A Warren County – – 1 999,999 7 – A Twiggs County – – 19 999,981 7 – A Hancock Central – – – 1,000,000 8 – A Commerce 20,887 214,816 785,182 2 8 – A Towns County – – 121,882 878,118

Class A-Private

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Eagle’s Landing Christian 5 – A 7-0 68.65 1,000,000 976,259 942,708 887,677 803,859 0.24 Prince Avenue Christian 8 – A 7-0 49.36 1,000,000 832,661 572,920 369,164 73,229 12.66 Wesleyan 5 – A 6-2 47.23 1,000,000 771,706 414,733 198,841 37,494 25.67 Tattnall Square 7 – A 6-0 46.37 999,994 639,227 425,680 161,945 31,637 30.61 Stratford Academy 7 – A 6-0 43.93 999,997 544,510 316,098 110,514 17,692 55.52 Athens Academy 8 – A 6-0 42.19 1,000,000 703,033 390,040 97,155 16,167 60.85 Mount Paran Christian 6 – A 5-1 41.76 999,998 566,625 297,907 84,571 12,148 81.32 Calvary Day 3 – A 5-1 34.66 999,998 516,357 186,131 24,070 2,569 388.26 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 – A 6-1 35.80 1,000,000 294,834 115,955 22,730 2,217 450.06 Aquinas 7 – A 4-2 32.05 994,152 433,100 84,769 14,752 1,064 938.85 Darlington 6 – A 4-3 33.29 985,642 140,235 44,070 7,049 682 1,465.28 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 – A 6-1 30.48 1,000,000 297,645 71,681 8,762 571 1,750.31 Savannah Christian 3 – A 3-2 29.50 899,569 143,712 33,571 3,246 242 4,131.23 George Walton Academy 8 – A 5-1 26.71 1,000,000 133,636 26,224 2,292 121 8,263.46 Mount de Sales 7 – A 3-3 27.97 892,672 99,434 15,472 1,928 94 10,637.30 Brookstone 4 – A 5-2 22.86 818,117 295,995 8,539 1,319 70 14,284.71 First Presbyterian 7 – A 5-1 26.78 864,204 93,709 12,893 1,231 63 15,872.02 Athens Christian 8 – A 2-4 20.71 997,215 233,760 18,465 1,248 31 32,257.06 Hebron Christian Academy 8 – A 4-2 22.46 990,681 47,510 6,772 484 16 62,499.00 Savannah Country Day 3 – A 4-2 21.99 849,265 50,862 4,589 329 14 71,427.57 Walker 6 – A 3-4 20.65 733,340 47,184 2,904 179 8 124,999.00 Whitefield Academy 6 – A 4-2 19.10 925,493 36,885 2,526 157 7 142,856.14 Fellowship Christian 6 – A 3-3 21.60 367,782 33,375 1,795 155 4 249,999.00 Our Lady of Mercy 5 – A 3-4 19.81 973,182 29,604 2,941 184 1 999,999.00 Lakeview Academy 8 – A 2-4 11.62 622,406 17,992 345 9 – – Strong Rock Christian 5 – A 3-3 11.74 240,510 6,648 138 7 – – Christian Heritage 6 – A 1-5 1.64 789,840 11,011 84 1 – – Holy Innocents 5 – A 1-6 13.59 52,749 2,457 49 1 – – Landmark Christian 5 – A 0-6 5.78 1,880 32 1 – – – Providence Christian 8 – A 1-5 -5.05 604 1 – – – – North Cobb Christian 6 – A 1-5 3.62 464 1 – – – – Pinecrest Academy 6 – A 0-6 1.84 240 – – – – – St. Francis 6 – A 1-5 4.32 6 – – – – – King’s Ridge Christian 6 – A 2-4 4.65 – – – – – – Riverside Military Academy 8 – A 0-6 -4.82 – – – – – – Pacelli 4 – A 0-7 -25.54 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.