GHSA Volleyball Playoffs: Schedules, Scores and Brackets

Volleyball First Round Schedule

Class AAAAAAA (10/11)

A2 #3 Westlake at A4 #2 Etowah

A6 #4 Duluth at A3 #1 Hillgrove

A8 #3 Shiloh at A6 #2 Mill Creek

A4 #4 Roswell at A7 #1 Brookwood

A7 #4 Parkview at A3 #3 North Cobb

A2 #4 Wheeler at A4 #1 Walton

A5 #3 South Forsyth at A7 #2 Norcross

A6 #5 Peachtree Ridge at A8 #1 Grayson

A4 #3 Lassiter 0 at A2 #2 East Coweta 3

A3 #4 North Paulding at A1 #1 Camden County

A6 #3 Mountain View at A8 #2 Archer

A7 #5 Berkmar at A5 #1 Lambert

A5 #4 West Forsyth at A3 #2 Kennesaw Mountain

A4 #5 Woodstock at A2 #1 Newnan

A7 #3 Lakeside at A5 #2 North Forsyth

A8 #4 Rockdale County 0 at A6 #1 North Gwinnett 3

Class AAAAAA (10/12)

A2 #3 Richmond Hill at A4 #2 Drew

A6 #5 Creekview at A3 #1 Greenbrier

A7 #3 Pope at A5 #2 Douglas County

A6 #4 River Ridge at A8 #1 Gainesville

A5 #3 Alexander at A7 #2 Johns Creek

A2 #4 Bradwell Institute at A4 #1 Jonesboro

A6 #3 Sequoyah at A8 #2 Apalachee

A7 #5 Centennial at A5 #1 Northgate

A4 #2 Lovejoy at A3 #2 Effingham County

A3 #4 Evans at A1 #1 Houston County

A7 #4 Chattahoochee at A3 #2 Lakeside-Evans

A8 #4 Winder-Barrow at A6 #1 Harrison

A3 #3 Grovetown at A1 #2 Lee County

A4 #4 Mount Zion-Jonesboro at A2 #1 Glynn Academy

A8 #3 Habersham Central at A6 #2 Allatoona

A5 #4 South Paulding at A7 #1 Alpharetta

Class AAAAA (10/11)

A6 #3 Grady at A4 #2 Locust Grove

A5 #4 Miller Grove at A3 #1 McIntosh

A5 #3 Southwest DeKalb at A7 #2 Hiram

A6 #5 Jackson-Atlanta at A8 #1 Buford

A8 #4 Johnson-Gainesville at A3 #2 Starr’s Mill

A7 #4 Villa Rica at A4 #1 Ola

A8 #3 Flowery Branch at A6 #2 Decatur

A7 #5 Rome at A5 #1 Chamblee

A3 #3 Whitewater at A2 #2 Statesboro

A4 #5 Eagle’s Landing at A1 #1 Veterans

A7 #3 Kell at A5 #2 Arabia Mountain

A4 #4 Dutchtown 1 at A6 #1 Riverwood 3

A4 #3 Union Grove 0 at A1 #2 Harris County 3

A3 #4 Fayette County at A2 #1 South Effingham

A6 #4 North Springs 0 at A8#2 Loganville 3

A5 #5 Clarkston at A7 #1 Carrollton

Class AAAA (10/12)

A1 #3 Hardaway at A3 #2 Burke County

A4 #4 Druid Hills at A2 #1 Upson Lee

A5 #3 Central-Carroll at A7 #2 Blessed Trinity

A8 #4 Madison County at A6 #1 Northwest Whitfield

A3 #3 Cross Creek at A1 #2 Columbus

A2 #4 Spalding at A4 #1 Woodward Academy

A7 #3 West Hall at A5 #2 Chapel Hill

A6 #4 Southeast Whitfield at A8 #1 St. Pius X

A4 #3 Eastside at A2 #2 Perry

A3 #4 Baldwin at A1 #1 Northside-Columbus

A8 #3 Jefferson at A6 #2 Heritage-Catoosa

A7 #4 Chestatee at A5 #1 Cartersville

A2 #3 West Laurens at A4 #2 Luella

A1 #4 Shaw at A3 #1 Richmond Academy

A6 #3 LaFayette at A8 #2 North Oconee

A5 #4 LaGrange at A7 #1 Marist

Class AAA (10/11)

A1 #3 Sonoraville at A3 #2 Savannah

A4 #4 Jackson at A2 #1 Savannah Arts

A5 #3 Stone Mountain at A7 #2 Greater Atlanta Christian

A8 #4 Hart County at A6 #1 Ringgold

A3 #3 Southeast Bulloch at A1 #2 Bremen

A2 #4 Appling County at A4 #1 Lovett

A7 #3 East Hall at A5 #2 Redan

A6 #4 Murray County 0 at A8 #1 Jackson County 3

A4 #3 Pike County at A2 #2 Windsor Forest

A3 #4 Groves at A1 #1 Calhoun

A8 #3 Morgan County a A6 #2 Coahulla Creek

A7 #4 Dawson County at A5 #1 Westminster

A2 #3 Beach at A4 #2 Pace Academy

A1 #4 Haralson at A3 #1 Islands

A6 #3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at A8 #2 East Jackson

A5 #4 Towers 0 at A7 #1 North Hall 3

Class AA (10/17)

A3 #3 Chattooga at A4 #2 Douglass

A1 #4 Lamar County at A2 #1 St. Vincent’s

A1 #3 Spencer at A2 #2 Harlem

A3 #4 Pepperell at A4 #1 Rabun County

A4 #3 Washington at A3 #2 Armuchee

A2 #4 Tech Magnet at A1 #1 Jordan

A2 #3 Westside at A1 #2 Temple

A4 #4 KIPP at A3 #1 Coosa

Class A (10/12)

A1 #3 Greenville at A3 #2 Savannah Christian

A2 #4 Eagle’s Landing Christian at A4 #1 Mount Paran Christian

A5 #3 Mount Vernon Christian at A7 #2 First Presbyterian Day

A6 #4 Mount Pisgah Christian at A8 #1 Hebron Christian

A2 #3 Strong Rock Christian at A4 #2 North Cobb Christian

A1 #4 Taylor County at A3 #1 Calvary Day

A6 #3 Fellowship Christian at A8 #2 Athens Academy

A5 #4 Galloway at A7 #1 Mount de Sales

A4 #3 Gordon Lee at A2 #2 Landmark Christian

A7 #4 Aquinas at A1 #1 Brookstone

A8 #3 Lakeview Academy at A6 #2 St. Francis

A1 #5 St. Anne Pacelli at A5 #1 Holy Innocents’

A3 #3 Savannah Country Day at A1 #2 Central-Talbotton

A4 #4 Darlington at A2 #1 Our Lady of Mercy

A7 #3 Stratford at A5 #2 Wesleyan

A8 #4 Tallulah Falls at A6 #1 Walker

 

