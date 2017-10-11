GHSA Softball Playoffs: Schedules, Scores and Brackets
http://www.scoreatl.com/ghsa-softball-brackets/
Softball First Round Schedule
Class AAAAAAA (10/13)
R6 #3 Mill Creek at R5 #2 Lambert
R8 #4 Shiloh at R7 #1 Brookwood
R2 #3 Campbell at R1 #2 Camden County
R4 #4 Woodstock at R3 #1 Kennesaw Mountain
R8 #3 Newton at R7 #2 Parkview
R6 #4 Mountain View at R5 #1 South Forsyth
R4 #3 Lassiter at R3 #2 North Paulding
R2 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Lowndes
R5 #3 Central Forsyth at R6 #2 Collins Hill
R7 #4 Berkmar at R8 #1 Grayson
R1 #3 Colquitt County at R2 #2 Newnan
R3 #4 North Cobb at R4 #1 Etowah
R7 #3 Norcross at R8 #2 Archer
R5 #4 North Forsyth at R6 #1 North Gwinnett
R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #2 Cherokee
At Large Peachtree Ridge at R2 #1 East Coweta
Class AAAAAA (10/13)
R6 #3 Harrison at R5 #2 Northgate
R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R7 #1 Pope
R2 #3 Brunswick at R1 #2 Coffee County
R4 #4 Forest Park at R3 #1 Evans
R8 #3 Lanier at R7 #2 Cambridge
R6 #4 Dalton at R5 #1 Alexander
R4 #3 Lovejoy at R3 #2 Greenbrier
R2 #4 Glynn Academy at R1 #1 Lee County
R5 #3 South Paulding at R6 #2 Creekview
R7 #4 Chattahoochee at R8 #1 Dacula
R1 #3 Houston County at R2 #2 Richmond Hill
R3 #4 Lakeside-Evans at R4 #1 Mundy’s Mill
R7 #3 Dunwoody at R8 #2 Apalachee
R5 #4 Douglas County at R6 #1 Allatoona
R3 #3 Heritage-Conyers at R4 #2 Stephenson
R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robbins at R2 #1 Effingham County
Class AAAAA (10/11)
R6 #3 Lithia Springs 1, 7 at R5 #2 Chamblee 4, 12
R8 #4 Flowery Branch at R7 #1 Carrollton
R2 #3 Wayne County at R1 #2 Thomas County Central
R4 #4 Ola at R3 #1 Starr’s Mill
R8 #3 Loganville at R7 #2 Woodland-Cartersville
R6 #4 Riverwood at R5 #1 Arabia Mountain
R4 #3 Union Grove at R3 #2 Whitewater
R2 #4 Ware County at R1 #1 Harris County
R5 #3 Miller Grove at R6 #2 North Springs
R7 #4 Hiram 0, 0 at R8 #1 Buford 16, 10
R1 #3 Bainbridge at R2 #2 Statesboro
R3 #4 Griffin at R4 #1 Locust Grove
R7 #3 Kell at R8 #2 Walnut Grove
R5 #4 Southwest DeKalb at R6 #1 Decatur
R3 #3 McIntosh at R4 #2 Jones County
R1 #4 Veterans at R2 #1 South Effingham
Class AAAA (10/11)
R6 #3 Ridgeland at R5 #2 Central-Carroll
R8 #4 Oconee County at R7 #1 Marist
R2 #3 Perry 11 at R1 #2 Columbus 2
R4 #4 Druid Hills at R3 #1 Thomson
R8 #3 Stephens County at R7 #2 Chestatee
R6 #4 LaFayette at R5 #1 Chapel Hill
R4 #3 Woodward at R3 #2 Cross Creek
R2 #4 Mary Persons at R1 #1 Northside-Columbus
R5 #3 Troup County at R6 #2 Northwest Whitfield
R7 #4 White County at R8 #1 Jefferson
R1 #3 Cairo at R2 #2 Spalding
R3 #4 Hephzibah 0 at R4 #1 Eastside 15
R7 #3 Blessed Trinity at R8 #2 Madison County
R5 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Heritage-Catoosa
R3 #3 Burke County at R4 #2 Luella
R1 #4 Hardaway at R2 #1 West Laurens
Class AAA (10/11)
R6 #3 Bremen at R5 #2 Westminster
R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 East Hall
R2 #3 Brantley County at R1 #2 Cook County
R4 #4 Jackson at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch
R8 #3 Morgan County at R7 #2 GAC
R6 #4 Sonoraville at R5 #1 Lovett
R4 #3 Peach County at R3 #2 Jenkins
R2 #4 Long County 0 at R1 #1 Worth County 11
R5 #3 Pace Academy at R6 #2 LFO
R7 #4 Lumpkin County at R8 #1 Jackson County
R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Pierce County
R3 #4 Savannah at R4 #1 Pike County
R7 #3 North Hall at R8 #2 Franklin County
R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R6 #1 Calhoun
R3 #3 Islands at R4 #2 Rutland
R1 #4 Dougherty at R2 #1 Appling County
Class AA (10/11)
R6 #3 Therrell at R5 #2 Heard County
R8 #4 Elbert County at R7 #1 Rockmart
R2 #3 Vidalia at R1 #2 Fitzgerald
R4 #4 Westside-Augusta 0, 0 at R3 #1 Dodge County 12, 10
R8 #3 Monticello at R7 #2 Dade County
R6 #4 Washington-Atlanta 0, 1 at R5 #1 Lamar County 19, 25
R4 #3 Jefferson County R3 #2 Bleckley County
R2 #4 Metter at R1 #1 Berrien County
R5 #3 Callaway 20, 22 at R6 #2 Douglas-Atlanta 0, 0
R7 #4 Pepperell at R8 #1 Banks County
R1 #3 Thomasville at R2 #2 Jeff Davis
R3 #4 Washington County at R4 #1 Harlem
R7 #3 Armuchee at R8 #2 Social Circle
R5 #4 Temple 17, 16 at R6 #1 South Atlanta 1, 1
R3 #3 East Laurens at R4 #2 Screven County
R1 #4 Early County at R2 #1 Bacon County
Class A Public (10/13)
#24 Lincoln County at #9 Lanier County
#17 Miller County at #16 Schley County
#23 Wheeler County at #10 Telfair County
#18 Mt. Zion at #15 Glascock County
#21 Jenkins County at #12 Trion
#20 Charlton County at #13 Wash-Wilkes
#22 Webster County at #11 Seminole County
#19 Hawkinsville at #14 Echols County
Class A Private (10/13)
#24 Hebron Christian at #9 Stratford Academy
#17 Christian Heritage at #16 Strong Rock
#23 Galloway at #10 Darlington
#18 Landmark Christian at #15 Mt. Paran Christian
#21 King’s Ridge at #12 Savannah Christian
#20 Athens Christian at #13 George Walton Academy
#22 Fellowship Christian at #11 Mount de Sales
#19 North Cobb Christian at #14 Holy Innocents
View Comments 0