Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
82
5
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

GHSA Softball Playoffs: Schedules, Scores and Brackets

ajc-sports.ajc, Latest News, Softball.

http://www.scoreatl.com/ghsa-softball-brackets/

Softball First Round Schedule

Class AAAAAAA (10/13)

R6 #3 Mill Creek at R5 #2 Lambert

R8 #4 Shiloh at R7 #1 Brookwood

R2 #3 Campbell at R1 #2 Camden County

R4 #4 Woodstock at R3 #1 Kennesaw Mountain

R8 #3 Newton at R7 #2 Parkview

R6 #4 Mountain View at R5 #1 South Forsyth

R4 #3 Lassiter at R3 #2 North Paulding

R2 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Lowndes

R5 #3 Central Forsyth at R6 #2 Collins Hill

R7 #4 Berkmar at R8 #1 Grayson

R1 #3 Colquitt County at R2 #2 Newnan

R3 #4 North Cobb at R4 #1 Etowah

R7 #3 Norcross at R8 #2 Archer

R5 #4 North Forsyth at R6 #1 North Gwinnett

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #2 Cherokee

At Large Peachtree Ridge at R2 #1 East Coweta

Class AAAAAA (10/13)

R6 #3 Harrison at R5 #2 Northgate

R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R7 #1 Pope

R2 #3 Brunswick at R1 #2 Coffee County

R4 #4 Forest Park at R3 #1 Evans

R8 #3 Lanier at R7 #2 Cambridge

R6 #4 Dalton at R5 #1 Alexander

R4 #3 Lovejoy at R3 #2 Greenbrier

R2 #4 Glynn Academy at R1 #1 Lee County

R5 #3 South Paulding at R6 #2 Creekview

R7 #4 Chattahoochee at R8 #1 Dacula

R1 #3 Houston County at R2 #2 Richmond Hill

R3 #4 Lakeside-Evans at R4 #1 Mundy’s Mill

R7 #3 Dunwoody at R8 #2 Apalachee

R5 #4 Douglas County at R6 #1 Allatoona

R3 #3 Heritage-Conyers at R4 #2 Stephenson

R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robbins at R2 #1 Effingham County

Class AAAAA (10/11)

R6 #3 Lithia Springs 1, 7 at R5 #2 Chamblee 4, 12

R8 #4 Flowery Branch at R7 #1 Carrollton

R2 #3 Wayne County at R1 #2 Thomas County Central

R4 #4 Ola at R3 #1 Starr’s Mill

R8 #3 Loganville at R7 #2 Woodland-Cartersville

R6 #4 Riverwood at R5 #1 Arabia Mountain

R4 #3 Union Grove at R3 #2 Whitewater

R2 #4 Ware County at R1 #1 Harris County

R5 #3 Miller Grove at R6 #2 North Springs

R7 #4 Hiram 0, 0 at R8 #1 Buford 16, 10

R1 #3 Bainbridge at R2 #2 Statesboro

R3 #4 Griffin at R4 #1 Locust Grove

R7 #3 Kell at R8 #2 Walnut Grove

R5 #4 Southwest DeKalb at R6 #1 Decatur

R3 #3 McIntosh at R4 #2 Jones County

R1 #4 Veterans at R2 #1 South Effingham

Class AAAA (10/11)

R6 #3 Ridgeland at R5 #2 Central-Carroll

R8 #4 Oconee County at R7 #1 Marist

R2 #3 Perry 11 at R1 #2 Columbus 2

R4 #4 Druid Hills at R3 #1 Thomson

R8 #3 Stephens County at R7 #2 Chestatee

R6 #4 LaFayette at R5 #1 Chapel Hill

R4 #3 Woodward at R3 #2 Cross Creek

R2 #4 Mary Persons at R1 #1 Northside-Columbus

R5 #3 Troup County at R6 #2 Northwest Whitfield

R7 #4 White County at R8 #1 Jefferson

R1 #3 Cairo at R2 #2 Spalding

R3 #4 Hephzibah 0 at R4 #1 Eastside 15

R7 #3 Blessed Trinity at R8 #2 Madison County

R5 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Heritage-Catoosa

R3 #3 Burke County at R4 #2 Luella

R1 #4 Hardaway at R2 #1 West Laurens

Class AAA (10/11)

R6 #3 Bremen at R5 #2 Westminster

R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 East Hall

R2 #3 Brantley County at R1 #2 Cook County

R4 #4 Jackson at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch

R8 #3 Morgan County at R7 #2 GAC

R6 #4 Sonoraville at R5 #1 Lovett

R4 #3 Peach County at R3 #2 Jenkins

R2 #4 Long County 0 at R1 #1 Worth County 11

R5 #3 Pace Academy at R6 #2 LFO

R7 #4 Lumpkin County at R8 #1 Jackson County

R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Pierce County

R3 #4 Savannah at R4 #1 Pike County

R7 #3 North Hall at R8 #2 Franklin County

R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R6 #1 Calhoun

R3 #3 Islands at R4 #2 Rutland

R1 #4 Dougherty at R2 #1 Appling County

Class AA (10/11)

R6 #3 Therrell at R5 #2 Heard County

R8 #4 Elbert County at R7 #1 Rockmart

R2 #3 Vidalia at R1 #2 Fitzgerald

R4 #4 Westside-Augusta 0, 0 at R3 #1 Dodge County 12, 10

R8 #3 Monticello at R7 #2 Dade County

R6 #4 Washington-Atlanta 0, 1 at R5 #1 Lamar County 19, 25

R4 #3 Jefferson County R3 #2 Bleckley County

R2 #4 Metter at R1 #1 Berrien County

R5 #3 Callaway 20, 22 at R6 #2 Douglas-Atlanta 0, 0

R7 #4 Pepperell at R8 #1 Banks County

R1 #3 Thomasville at R2 #2 Jeff Davis

R3 #4 Washington County at R4 #1 Harlem

R7 #3 Armuchee at R8 #2 Social Circle

R5 #4 Temple 17, 16 at R6 #1 South Atlanta 1, 1

R3 #3 East Laurens at R4 #2 Screven County

R1 #4 Early County at R2 #1 Bacon County

Class A Public (10/13)

#24 Lincoln County at #9 Lanier County

#17 Miller County at #16 Schley County

#23 Wheeler County at #10 Telfair County

#18 Mt. Zion at #15 Glascock County

#21 Jenkins County at #12 Trion

#20 Charlton County at #13 Wash-Wilkes

#22 Webster County at #11 Seminole County

#19 Hawkinsville at #14 Echols County

Class A Private (10/13)

#24 Hebron Christian at #9 Stratford Academy

#17 Christian Heritage at #16 Strong Rock

#23 Galloway at #10 Darlington

#18 Landmark Christian at #15 Mt. Paran Christian

#21 King’s Ridge at #12 Savannah Christian

#20 Athens Christian at #13 George Walton Academy

#22 Fellowship Christian at #11 Mount de Sales

#19 North Cobb Christian at #14 Holy Innocents

View Comments 0