Four Questions with North Paulding coach Scott Jones

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Scott Jones, North Paulding

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football? “I believe the difference between winning and losing is talent and team chemistry. A team culture which includes a genuine love for each other is hard to beat.”

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration? “Zack Vrtis played for me back in 2008. Zack came to my high school as a magnet student-athlete. He went on to play football at Penn and after graduation went into the Navy. His work ethic, character and overall fun personality made him an easy pick for this question. Plus, he sure was one heck of a football player.”

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home? “I went to Sprayberry High School, and our biggest rivalry back in the day was Marietta. There was no place better than Friday night football in Marietta’s Northcutt Stadium.”

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again? “I really would like to go back and play the 2013 second-round playoff game against Creekside over again. They were probably more talented across the board, but I really feel like we were outcoached and would love to replay that game.”

