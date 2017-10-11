Our Products
Daily Trivia: Atlanta high school where Middle Tennessee’s Brooks played

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Fulton County, high school sports, Latest News.

(AJC)

Former Georgia high school player Khalil Brooks of Middle Tennessee is Conference USA’s defensive player of the week. Brooks, a linebacker, had five tackles for losses in a victory over Florida International. For which Atlanta high school did Brooks help lead to its first and only state championship game in 2014? (Answer Thursday)

Answer to Tuesday’s question: Dennis “D.J.” Wonnum, the SEC defensive lineman of the week from South Carolina, played high school football at Stephenson.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

