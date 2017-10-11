Daily List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification
Teams that are scoring the most points per game:
Class AAAAAAA
54.57 – Lowndes
46.17 – Parkview
43.71 – Mountain View
42.50 – Brookwood
40.17 – Walton
40.17 – Kennesaw Mountain
39.50 – Grayson
37.17 – South Forsyth
35.50 – North Forsyth
35.33 – Lassiter
Class AAAAAA
43.40 – Brunswick
42.67 – Evans
42.14 – Lee County
41.33 – Habersham Central
41.00 – Harrison
40.50 – Tucker
37.20 – Richmond Hill
34.00 – Sequoyah
33.71 – Douglas County
33.43 – Winder-Barrow
Class AAAAA
48.67 – Rome
44.80 – Buford
43.50 – Jones County
41.67 – Carrollton
39.86 – Flowery Branch
39.50 – North Springs
37.17 – Kell
36.29 – Bainbridge
36.14 – Starr’s Mill
35.43 – Clarke Central
Class AAAA
47.86 – Cartersville
47.33 – Troup
45.00 – Pickens
44.83 – Ridgeland
44.33 – Burke County
43.14 – Heritage (Ringgold)
41.60 – Thomson
39.14 – Southeast Whitfield
37.33 – Jefferson
37.14 – Cedartown
Class AAA
46.14 – East Hall
44.57 – GAC
41.14 – Monroe Area
40.00 – Peach County
39.50 – Morgan County
39.50 – Pike County
37.17 – Jenkins
37.00 – Union County
36.67 – Cedar Grove
35.33 – North Murray
Class AA
48.67 – Rabun County
47.57 – Jefferson County
46.83 – Thomasville
45.40 – Screven County
42.86 – Elbert County
38.00 – Rockmart
37.67 – Dodge County
37.17 – Temple
37.00 – Hapeville Charter
36.83 – Benedictine
Class A (private)
47.14 – ELCA
46.50 – Athens Academy
42.71 – Mount Pisgah Christian
39.50 – Tattnall Square
39.17 – Stratford Academy
38.43 – Prince Avenue Christian
38.29 – Brookstone
37.67 – First Presbyterian
34.33 – Mount Paran Christian
34.00 – Hebron Christian
Class A (public)
45.00 – Manchester
42.67 – Taylor County
39.50 – Mitchell County
39.17 – Pelham
39.14 – Emanuel Co. Institute
37.33 – Seminole County
37.00 – Commerce
37.00 – Trion
34.43 – Marion County
34.17 – Mount Zion (Carroll)
