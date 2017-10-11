Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
73 26
14
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Daily List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

ajc-sports.ajc, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Teams that are scoring the most points per game:

Class AAAAAAA

54.57 – Lowndes

46.17 – Parkview

43.71 – Mountain View

42.50 – Brookwood

40.17 – Walton

40.17 – Kennesaw Mountain

39.50 – Grayson

37.17 – South Forsyth

35.50 – North Forsyth

35.33 – Lassiter

Class AAAAAA

43.40 – Brunswick

42.67 – Evans

42.14 – Lee County

41.33 – Habersham Central

41.00 – Harrison

40.50 – Tucker

37.20 – Richmond Hill

34.00 – Sequoyah

33.71 – Douglas County

33.43 – Winder-Barrow

Class AAAAA

48.67 – Rome

44.80 – Buford

43.50 – Jones County

41.67 – Carrollton

39.86 – Flowery Branch

39.50 – North Springs

37.17 – Kell

36.29 – Bainbridge

36.14 – Starr’s Mill

35.43 – Clarke Central

Class AAAA

47.86 – Cartersville

47.33 – Troup

45.00 – Pickens

44.83 – Ridgeland

44.33 – Burke County

43.14 – Heritage (Ringgold)

41.60 – Thomson

39.14 – Southeast Whitfield

37.33 – Jefferson

37.14 – Cedartown

Class AAA

46.14 – East Hall

44.57 – GAC

41.14 – Monroe Area

40.00 – Peach County

39.50 – Morgan County

39.50 – Pike County

37.17 – Jenkins

37.00 – Union County

36.67 – Cedar Grove

35.33 – North Murray

Class AA

48.67 – Rabun County

47.57 – Jefferson County

46.83 – Thomasville

45.40 – Screven County

42.86 – Elbert County

38.00 – Rockmart

37.67 – Dodge County

37.17 – Temple

37.00 – Hapeville Charter

36.83 – Benedictine

Class A (private)

47.14 – ELCA

46.50 – Athens Academy

42.71 – Mount Pisgah Christian

39.50 – Tattnall Square

39.17 – Stratford Academy

38.43 – Prince Avenue Christian

38.29 – Brookstone

37.67 – First Presbyterian

34.33 – Mount Paran Christian

34.00 – Hebron Christian

Class A (public)

45.00 – Manchester

42.67 – Taylor County

39.50 – Mitchell County

39.17 – Pelham

39.14 – Emanuel Co. Institute

37.33 – Seminole County

37.00 – Commerce

37.00 – Trion

34.43 – Marion County

34.17 – Mount Zion (Carroll)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0