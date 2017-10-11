Composite state rankings through Week 8
Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):
|Class AAAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Grayson (6-0)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|59
|2. Lowndes (7-0)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|55
|3. Archer (5-0)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|47
|4. Walton (6-0)
|4
|7
|5
|4
|5
|5
|36
|5. Colquitt County (6-1)
|6
|6
|4
|6
|7
|3
|34
|6. North Gwinnett (5-1)
|5
|9
|7
|5
|4
|6
|30
|7. Tift County (7-0)
|9
|4
|6
|10
|6
|7
|24
|8. Brookwood (4-2)
|7
|10
|8
|8
|10
|8
|15
|9. Mill Creek (5-2)
|8
|10.5
|7
|8
|9
|12.5
|10. McEachern (4-2)
|10
|8
|9
|9
|9
|10
|11. South Forsyth (6-0)
|5
|10.5
|6.5
|12. Milton (5-1)
|10
|1
|Class AAAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Lee County (7-0)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|58
|2. Tucker (5-1)
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|54
|3. Mays (5-1)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|50
|4. Northside-Warner Robins (6-1)
|5
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|37
|5. Harrison (4-2)
|4
|6
|4
|4
|7
|7
|34
|6. Coffee (3-2)
|6
|7
|7
|6
|4
|4
|32
|7. Winder-Barrow (7-0)
|7
|8
|6
|7
|16
|8T. Dalton (5-1)
|5
|9
|9
|10
|8T. Glynn Academy (3-2)
|6
|6
|10
|10T. Stephenson (4-2)
|8
|8
|10
|7
|10T. Brunswick (4-1)
|8
|10
|8
|7
|12. Douglas County (6-1)
|9
|10
|10
|9
|6
|13. Alpharetta (5-1)
|10
|8
|4
|14T. Alexander (5-1)
|9
|2
|14T. Sequoyah (5-1)
|9
|2
|16. Hughes (5-2)
|10
|1
|Class AAAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Rome (6-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|58
|2. Buford (4-1)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|55
|3. Stockbridge (6-0)
|3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|49
|4. Warner Robins (7-0)
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|41
|5. Jones County (6-0)
|5
|5
|5
|4
|5
|5
|37
|6. Carrollton (5-1)
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|30
|7. Starr’s Mill (6-1)
|8
|9
|7
|7
|7
|7
|21
|8. Kell (3-3)
|7
|10
|8
|8
|11
|9. Bainbridge (5-2)
|9
|9
|10
|9
|8
|10
|10. Wayne County (5-1)
|10
|8
|9
|9
|8
|11. Griffin (6-1)
|7
|4
|12. Carver-Atlanta (5-1)
|8
|3
|13T. Flowery Branch (6-1)
|10
|1
|13T. Eagle’s Landing (4-3)
|10
|1
|13T. Ware County (1-4)
|10
|1
|Class AAAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cartersville (7-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Thomson (5-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|54
|3. Marist (6-0)
|3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|45
|4. Jefferson (5-1)
|5
|3
|7
|6
|5
|7
|33
|5. Blessed Trinity (6-1)
|4
|5
|8
|5
|6
|6
|32
|6T. Ridgeland (6-0)
|6
|4
|5
|7
|8
|5
|31
|6T. Troup (6-0)
|8
|9
|6
|4
|4
|4
|31
|8. Burke County (6-0)
|7
|7
|4
|8
|7
|8
|25
|9. Woodward Academy (6-1)
|9
|8
|9
|9
|9
|10. Cedartown (6-1)
|10
|9
|9
|5
|11. Mary Persons (5-2)
|10
|10
|10
|10
|4
|12. Heritage-Ringgold (7-0)
|10
|1
|Class AAA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Cedar Grove (6-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|59
|2. Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|53
|3. Peach County (5-1)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|50
|4. Calhoun (6-1)
|4
|5
|8
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5. Jenkins (6-0)
|5
|4
|4
|5
|9
|6
|33
|6. Crisp County (4-1)
|6
|7
|5
|9
|5
|4
|30
|7. Bremen (6-0)
|7
|6
|6
|6
|7
|23
|8. Monroe Area (7-0)
|8
|8
|7
|8
|6
|9
|20
|9. Lovett (3-3)
|9
|10
|7
|7
|8
|14
|10. Westminster (2-4)
|10
|10
|8
|5
|11. Morgan County (5-1)
|9
|9
|4
|12T. Cook (2-4)
|10
|1
|12T. Pike County (5-1)
|10
|1
|12T. Westside-Macon (4-3)
|10
|1
|Class AA
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Benedictine (6-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Hapeville Charter (5-1)
|2
|4
|3.5
|2
|2
|2
|50.5
|3. Rabun County (6-0)
|4
|6
|5
|4
|3
|4
|40
|4. Screven County (5-0)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|7
|37
|5. Callaway (6-0)
|5
|2
|3.5
|6
|6
|8
|35.5
|6T. Thomasville (6-0)
|6
|5
|8
|5
|5
|5
|32
|6T. Brooks County (6-0)
|7
|7
|6
|7
|4
|3
|32
|8. Jefferson County (7-0)
|8
|8
|7
|8
|8
|9
|18
|9. Dodge County (6-0)
|9
|9
|10
|9
|7
|6
|16
|10. Heard County (5-1)
|10
|10
|10
|10
|4
|11T. Toombs County (6-0)
|9
|2
|11T. Fitzgerald (2-4)
|9
|2
|13. Swainsboro (5-1)
|10
|1
|Class A (private)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-0)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|2. Prince Avenue Christian (7-0)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|52
|3. Tattnall Square (6-0)
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|7
|40
|4. Mount Paran Christian (5-1)
|3
|4
|5.5
|3
|7
|6
|37.5
|5. Athens Academy (6-0)
|5
|7
|5.5
|4
|6
|3
|35.5
|6. Wesleyan (6-2)
|7
|5
|7
|7
|3
|2
|35
|7. Stratford Academy (6-0)
|6
|6
|4
|6
|5
|5
|34
|8. Mount Pisgah Christian (6-1)
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|15
|9. Calvary Day (5-1)
|9
|8
|10
|9
|9
|9
|12
|10. Aquinas (4-2)
|10
|9
|10
|4
|11T. Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-1)
|10
|1
|11T. Darlington (4-3)
|10
|1
|Class A (public)
|AJC
|GS
|GPB
|SA
|Max
|MP
|Total
|1. Manchester (7-0)
|1
|1
|1.5
|1
|2
|2
|57.5
|2. Irwin County (5-1)
|2
|2
|1.5
|2
|1
|1
|56.5
|3. Macon County (4-2)
|3
|3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|46
|4. Clinch County (4-2)
|4
|5
|6.5
|4
|4
|4
|38.5
|5. Mount Zion (Carroll) (6-0)
|5
|6
|4
|5
|5
|6
|35
|6. Commerce (5-1)
|6
|7
|6.5
|6
|7
|5
|28.5
|7. Emanuel County Institute (6-1)
|9
|4
|3
|9
|10
|10
|21
|8. Charlton County (4-1)
|7
|10
|7
|6
|7
|18
|9. Taylor County (5-1)
|8
|8
|8
|8
|12
|10T. Trion (5-1)
|10
|9
|10
|4
|10T. Marion County (6-1)
|9
|9
|4
|12. Washington-Wilkes (3-3)
|8
|3
