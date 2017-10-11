Our Products
Composite state rankings through Week 8

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of six polls (AJC – Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; GS – Georgia Sports Writers Association; GPB – Georgia Public Broadcasting; SA – Score Atlanta; Max – Maxwell Ratings; and MP – MaxPreps):

Class AAAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Grayson (6-0) 1 1 2 1 1 1 59
2. Lowndes (7-0) 2 2 1 2 2 2 55
3. Archer (5-0) 3 3 3 3 3 4 47
4. Walton (6-0) 4 7 5 4 5 5 36
5. Colquitt County (6-1) 6 6 4 6 7 3 34
6. North Gwinnett (5-1) 5 9 7 5 4 6 30
7. Tift County (7-0) 9 4 6 10 6 7 24
8. Brookwood (4-2) 7 10 8 8 10 8 15
9. Mill Creek (5-2) 8 10.5 7 8 9 12.5
10. McEachern (4-2) 10 8 9 9 9 10
11. South Forsyth (6-0) 5 10.5 6.5
12. Milton (5-1) 10 1
Class AAAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Lee County (7-0) 2 1 1 2 1 1 58
2. Tucker (5-1) 1 2 2 1 3 3 54
3. Mays (5-1) 3 3 3 3 2 2 50
4. Northside-Warner Robins (6-1) 5 4 5 5 5 5 37
5. Harrison (4-2) 4 6 4 4 7 7 34
6. Coffee (3-2) 6 7 7 6 4 4 32
7. Winder-Barrow (7-0) 7 8 6 7 16
8T. Dalton (5-1) 5 9 9 10
8T. Glynn Academy (3-2) 6 6 10
10T. Stephenson (4-2) 8 8 10 7
10T. Brunswick (4-1) 8 10 8 7
12. Douglas County (6-1) 9 10 10 9 6
13. Alpharetta (5-1) 10 8 4
14T. Alexander (5-1) 9 2
14T. Sequoyah (5-1) 9 2
16. Hughes (5-2) 10 1
Class AAAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Rome (6-0) 1 1 1 1 2 2 58
2. Buford (4-1) 2 3 2 2 1 1 55
3. Stockbridge (6-0) 3 2 3 3 3 3 49
4. Warner Robins (7-0) 4 4 4 5 4 4 41
5. Jones County (6-0) 5 5 5 4 5 5 37
6. Carrollton (5-1) 6 6 6 6 6 6 30
7. Starr’s Mill (6-1) 8 9 7 7 7 7 21
8. Kell (3-3) 7 10 8 8 11
9. Bainbridge (5-2) 9 9 10 9 8 10
10. Wayne County (5-1) 10 8 9 9 8
11. Griffin (6-1) 7 4
12. Carver-Atlanta (5-1) 8 3
13T. Flowery Branch (6-1) 10 1
13T. Eagle’s Landing (4-3) 10 1
13T. Ware County (1-4) 10 1
Class AAAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cartersville (7-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Thomson (5-0) 2 2 2 2 2 2 54
3. Marist (6-0) 3 6 3 3 3 3 45
4. Jefferson (5-1) 5 3 7 6 5 7 33
5. Blessed Trinity (6-1) 4 5 8 5 6 6 32
6T. Ridgeland (6-0) 6 4 5 7 8 5 31
6T. Troup (6-0) 8 9 6 4 4 4 31
8. Burke County (6-0) 7 7 4 8 7 8 25
9. Woodward Academy (6-1) 9 8 9 9 9
10. Cedartown (6-1) 10 9 9 5
11. Mary Persons (5-2) 10 10 10 10 4
12. Heritage-Ringgold (7-0) 10 1
Class AAA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Cedar Grove (6-0) 1 1 1 1 2 1 59
2. Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1) 3 2 2 3 1 2 53
3. Peach County (5-1) 2 3 3 2 3 3 50
4. Calhoun (6-1) 4 5 8 4 4 5 36
5. Jenkins (6-0) 5 4 4 5 9 6 33
6. Crisp County (4-1) 6 7 5 9 5 4 30
7. Bremen (6-0) 7 6 6 6 7 23
8. Monroe Area (7-0) 8 8 7 8 6 9 20
9. Lovett (3-3) 9 10 7 7 8 14
10. Westminster (2-4) 10 10 8 5
11. Morgan County (5-1) 9 9 4
12T. Cook (2-4) 10 1
12T. Pike County (5-1) 10 1
12T. Westside-Macon (4-3) 10 1
Class AA AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Benedictine (6-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Hapeville Charter (5-1) 2 4 3.5 2 2 2 50.5
3. Rabun County (6-0) 4 6 5 4 3 4 40
4. Screven County (5-0) 3 3 2 3 7 37
5. Callaway (6-0) 5 2 3.5 6 6 8 35.5
6T. Thomasville (6-0) 6 5 8 5 5 5 32
6T. Brooks County (6-0) 7 7 6 7 4 3 32
8. Jefferson County (7-0) 8 8 7 8 8 9 18
9. Dodge County (6-0) 9 9 10 9 7 6 16
10. Heard County (5-1) 10 10 10 10 4
11T. Toombs County (6-0) 9 2
11T. Fitzgerald (2-4) 9 2
13. Swainsboro (5-1) 10 1
Class A (private) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-0) 1 1 1 1 1 1 60
2. Prince Avenue Christian (7-0) 2 2 2 2 2 4 52
3. Tattnall Square (6-0) 4 3 3 5 4 7 40
4. Mount Paran Christian (5-1) 3 4 5.5 3 7 6 37.5
5. Athens Academy (6-0) 5 7 5.5 4 6 3 35.5
6. Wesleyan (6-2) 7 5 7 7 3 2 35
7. Stratford Academy (6-0) 6 6 4 6 5 5 34
8. Mount Pisgah Christian (6-1) 8 8 8 8 8 15
9. Calvary Day (5-1) 9 8 10 9 9 9 12
10. Aquinas (4-2) 10 9 10 4
11T. Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-1) 10 1
11T. Darlington (4-3) 10 1
Class A (public) AJC GS GPB SA Max MP Total
1. Manchester (7-0) 1 1 1.5 1 2 2 57.5
2. Irwin County (5-1) 2 2 1.5 2 1 1 56.5
3. Macon County (4-2) 3 3 5 3 3 3 46
4. Clinch County (4-2) 4 5 6.5 4 4 4 38.5
5. Mount Zion (Carroll) (6-0) 5 6 4 5 5 6 35
6. Commerce (5-1) 6 7 6.5 6 7 5 28.5
7. Emanuel County Institute (6-1) 9 4 3 9 10 10 21
8. Charlton County (4-1) 7 10 7 6 7 18
9. Taylor County (5-1) 8 8 8 8 12
10T. Trion (5-1) 10 9 10 4
10T. Marion County (6-1) 9 9 4
12. Washington-Wilkes (3-3) 8 3

