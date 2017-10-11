Best player in school history: Region 7-AAAAA teams

Carrollton has won seven state championships, so the title of best Trojan in history is no light honor. But it’s a fairly clear-cut choice.

Reggie Brown first made a name for himself in Georgia when he set the state record in the long jump – as a sophomore. Brown went 24 feet, 9 inches at the 1997 state meet in Jefferson. He also was part of three consecutive region championship teams in basketball.

But football was Brown’s love, and in 1998, he would be the star on Carrollton’s first state championship team in 24 years. He caught 62 passes for 1,046 yards during a time when those numbers stood out.

Brown was the all-classification player of the year, the state’s No. 1 recruit and a USA Today and Parade All-American. Brown played four seasons at Georgia, then five years in the NFL, probably longer if injuries hadn’t taken a toll.

Here are GHSF Daily’s choices as the best players in the history of the current Region 7-AAAAA schools.

*Carrollton: Reggie Brown (1998)

*Cass: Richard Samuel (2007)

*East Paulding: Andrej Suttles (2011)

*Hiram: Trevard Lindley (2003)

*Kell: Brian Randolph (2010)

*Paulding County: Darius Outlaw (1998)

*Rome: Toryan Smith (2005)

*Villa Rica: Rodney McCoy (1987)

*Woodland (Cartersville): Kwento Ikwuezunma (1999)

Best player in school history series

• Region 1-A teams

• Region 2-A teams

• Region 3-A teams

• Region 4-A teams

• Region 5-A teams

• Region 6-A teams

• Region 7-A teams

• Region 8-A teams

—

• Region 1-AA teams

• Region 2-AA teams

• Region 3-AA teams

• Region 4-AA teams

• Region 5-AA teams

• Region 6-AA teams

• Region 7-AA teams

• Region 8-AA teams

—

• Region 1-AAA teams

• Region 2-AAA teams

• Region 3-AAA teams

• Region 4-AAA teams

• Region 5-AAA teams

• Region 6-AAA teams

• Region 7-AAA teams

• Region 8-AAA teams

—

• Region 1-AAAA teams

• Region 2-AAAA teams

• Region 3-AAAA teams

• Region 4-AAAA teams

• Region 5-AAAA teams

• Region 6-AAAA teams

• Region 7-AAAA teams

• Region 8-AAAA teams

—

• Region 1-AAAAA teams

• Region 2-AAAAA teams

• Region 3-AAAAA teams

• Region 4-AAAAA teams

• Region 5-AAAAA teams

• Region 6-AAAAA teams

• Region 7-AAAAA teams

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.