Top performances from Week 8: Offenses put up huge numbers

Four quarterbacks passed for more than 400 yards last week, one for over 500, and two running backs ran for more than 300 yards in perhaps the most explosive offensive weekend of the high school season. Three wideouts also surpassed 200 yards receiving.

Caleb Pruitt of Heritage in Conyers passed for 529 yards against Grovetown – and his team lost 42-39. Pruitt’s 529 yards rank seventh all-time in a single game in Georgia.

Cole Kibler of Ringgold threw for 495 yards in a win over Murray County. His yardage ranks in the top 20 all-time. Kibler broke the school record of 476 yards set by Devin Lancaster against Sonoraville in 2015. It’s the third time that Kibler has thrown for more than 400 yards in a game. He also did it against Northwest Whitfield (454) in the opener and against Murray County (427) last year.

In the most recent one, Kibler completed his first 19 passes and had five of his six TD passes in the first half. Kibler, a junior, has thrown for 1,922 yards this season and 4,653 yards in his career in only 19 starts.

Also throwing for 400-plus yards last week were Brunswick’s Jamarius Stevens (423) and Lanier County’s Rashad Brockington (419). Woodstock QB Garrett Bass (393) came close, but he was satisfied to throw a game-winning TD pass with 42 seconds left to beat rival Etowah 38-35.

Brockington’s effort came in a losing cause and was muddied by three interceptions, but he’s just a freshman, and that’s the most recorded passing yards for a freshman in a game in state history. Trevor Lawrence’s 400-yard passing effort against Northwest Whitfield in 2014 had been the standard.

The 300-yard rushers were Ola’s Chris Rodriguez (306) and Pike County’s C’Bo Flemister (325).

Meanwhile, Louis Hall of Woodstock, Kai Williams of Mount Pisgah and Deron Harper of Heritage all went over 200 yards receiving.

Top five

*Brunswick QB Jamarius Stevens was 22-of-34 passing for 423 yards and three touchdowns in a 64-21 victory over Bradwell Institute. D.J. Whitfield (7-147-1) and Alonzo Brown (4-106-1) each had more than 100 yards receiving.

*Heritage (Conyers) QB Caleb Pruitt was 31-of-53 passing for 529 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-39 loss to Grovetown. Pruitt also rushed for 48 yards. Deron Harper had 13 catches for 220 yards, and Jordan Young had six catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

*Ola RB Chris Rodriguez rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries in a 24-7 victory over Eagle’s Landing. It was Ola’s first victory in history over a ranked opponent.

*Pike County RB C’Bo Flemister rushed for 325 yards on 32 carries in a 52-14 victory over Jackson. Flemister went over 1,000 yards for the season (1,290).

*Ringgold QB Cole Kibler was 29-of-34 passing for 495 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-28 victory over Murray County. Kibler also scored a touchdown.a

Best of the rest

*Aquinas RB/LB Joseph Douglas rushed for 82 yards on eight carries, caught two passes for 50 yards, scored three touchdowns and had seven tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss in a 58-0 victory over Warren County. One of Douglas’s touchdowns was on a fumble recovery.

*Arabia Mountain QB Bryson Williams was 18-of-31 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-28 victory over Miller Grove. Silas Butler had seven receptions for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Arabia Mountain trailed 28-8 in the fourth quarter.

*Brookwood DL Justin Scola had 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and two QB pressures in a 63-0 win over previously unbeaten Meadowcreek.

*Calhoun QB Gavin Gray was 15-of-23 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in a 42-16 victory over Adairsville.

*Cook RB Darius Cleveland rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-19 victory over Wilcox County.

*Dacula FS Jaiev Khan had four tackles for losses and scored on an interception return and a fumble recovery in a 49-13 victory over Apalachee.

*Dawson County RB SeVaughn Clark rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a 52-21 victory over Union County.

*Elbert County DE Daniel Lavender had nine solo tackles, four tackles for losses, four assists, a sack and a tackle for a loss in a 63-0 victory over Oglethorpe County.

*Glenn Hills LB Tavis Price had 11 tackles, three for losses, and three sacks in a 32-14 victory over Laney.

*Harrison QB Justin Fields was 16-of-20 passing for 263 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-41 victory over Sprayberry. Fields also rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

*Hughes DL Jeremiah Bozeman had four tackles for losses and three sacks in a 40-7 victory over South Paulding.

*Johns Creek QB Zach Gibson was 12-of-17 passing for 298 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-31 loss to Chattahoochee.

*Lakeside (Atlanta) WR Damon Davis had seven catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-30 loss to Parkview.

*Lanier County freshman QB Rashad Brockington was 17-of-30 passing for 419 yards in a 49-20 loss to Wilcox County.

*Mary Persons LB Jatorian Hansford had two sacks and two other tackles for losses in a 28-21 victory over Upson-Lee.

*Monroe Area QB Chandler Byron was 8-of-13 passing for 264 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 55-0 victory over East Jackson. Jayden Brandon had three catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

*Montgomery County RB Clayton Harvey rushed for 266 yards and had touchdown runs of 62, 74, 12 and 25 yards in a 47-6 victory over rival Treutlen.

*Mount Pisgah Christian QB Jacob Cendoya was 11-of-18 passing for 275 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 49-27 victory over St. Francis. Kai Williams had six catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Williams also rushed for a touchdown.

*Murray County RB Tucker Gregg rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-28 loss to Ringgold. Gregg went over 1,000 yards on the season (1,261).

*Newnan RB Mautavier Parks rushed for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-20 victory over Wheeler.

*Parkview WR Miles Marshall had eight receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-30 victory over Lakeside (Atlanta).

*Paulding County WR Jacorian Boykins caught a school-record 13 passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-34 victory over Woodland of Cartersville. Two of his TD catches came in the final three minutes. QB Brantley Mauldin threw for 350 yards.

*Prince Avenue Christian QB Grant Roland was 20-of-25 passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns in a 71-7 victory over Lakeview Academy. Brock Vandagriff had six catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

*Rockdale County QB Torezz Alexander passed for 269 yards and rushed for 167 in a 43-34 loss to Fitzgerald. David Baros (6-123) and Reggie Smith (3-111) each had more than 100 yards receiving.

*Southeast Bulloch RB Chase Walker rushed for 195 yards on 15 carries in a 35-14 victory over Johnson of Savannah.

*Spalding RB/LB Lamont Calloway rushed for 108 yards, scored two touchdowns and had three tackles for losses on defense in a 27-25 loss to West Laurens.

*Strong Rock Christian QB Demetrius Knight rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 38-28 victory over Holy Innocents’.

*Villa Rica RB Phillip Zachery rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and scored on an 80-yard reception in a 36-34 loss to Carrollton.

*Warner Robins QB Dylan Fromm was 24-of-43 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-28 victory over Thomas County Central. Warner Robins trailed 21-0 at halftime.

*Washington-Wilkes RB Malik Hall rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-27 victory over Greene County.

*Wheeler County RB Brandon Mackey rushed for 271 yards on 16 carries and had four catches for 53 yards in a 68-28 loss to Emanuel County Institute.

*Westminster DB Truman Jones had eight tackles, two for losses, and broke up a pass in a 15-14 victory over Pace Academy. Jones made a short pass reception in the fourth quarter on a third-and-6 from the Westminster 24 and turned it into a 36-yard gain that set up the game-tying touchdown. His two-point conversion in overtime won the game.

*Wilcox County RB/WR Desmond Tisdol had 255 yards from scrimmage – 154 rushing, 101 receiving – and scored four touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over Lanier County. QB Landon Ledford was 13-of-19 passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

*Woodstock QB Garrett Bass was 21-of-35 passing for 393 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards in a 38-35 victory over Etowah. WR Louis Hall had more than 200 yards receiving for second consecutive game (201 on 11 catches), and WR Noah Frith had five catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 42 seconds left.

Lines of distinction

*East Paulding‘s offensive line of Ben Basch, Ted Black, T.J. Ledford, Eric Mangram, Inmar Romero, John Dewey, Cody Catanichi and Andy Ellis was the key to a 17-9 victory over Cass. Tyrell Robinson rushed for 126 yards, and John Michael Estes passed for 137.

*Emanuel County Institute‘s offensive line of Tyler Thompson, Austin Hendrix, Chandler Shockley, Peter James, Jake Martin, Peyton Mercer, Curtis Fann, Rhett Harper and Logan Tapley helped the Bulldogs rush for 408 yards in a 68-28 victory over Wheeler County. ECI had another 140 yards passing.

*Dodge County‘s offensive line of Tre’Shawn Hodge, Cade Cranford, Alex Horne, Wyatt Hargrove, Ty Belflower, Andrew Fowler, Tyvik Wallace and Javon McNeal opened holes for 325 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 34 attempts in a 42-21 victory over Dublin in a game that put Dodge (6-0, 3-0) in the lead in Region 3-AA.

*Greater Atlanta Christian’s offensive line of LT Myles Hinton (sophomore with several Power Five offers), LG Chris Hinton Jr. (committed to Michigan), C Nate Richey (several Division I offers), RG Scott Thomas (scholar athlete) and RT Ford Roberts (committed to Princeton) helped the Spartans churn out 515 yards rushing and six touchdowns on only 25 carries in a 59-0 victory over East Hall. Alex Boglin and Kyler McMichael each rushed for more than 150 yards. East Hall entered the game 5-1.

*Harrison‘s offensive line of Andrew Waller, Riley Frye, Casey Chenault, Roggi Garcia, Tonny Garcia and Nick Johnston blocked for an offense that generated 520 yards of total offense in a 63-41 victory over Sprayberry.

*The Heritage (Conyers) offense line of Matthew Yaber, Murphy McElligott, Malachi Hunter, Ethan Saunders and Kameron Cornwell helped the Patriots put up 674 yards of total offense – 529 passing, 145 rushing – in a 42-39 loss to Grovetown.

*Jenkins County‘s offensive line of Bryce Joyner, Cannon Griffin, Tyrone Williams, Austin Herrmann, Garrison Underwood and Johnathon Coleman led the way to 506 rushing yards in a 35-14 victory over Johnson County. Robert Cooney rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

*Marion County‘s offensive line of Austin Connor, Bradley Vicente, Thomas Nguyen, Bryce Houston-Dye, Arthur Royal, Luke Ogan and Austin Duffey helped the Eagles rush for 525 yards on 45 carries in a 55-28 victory over Brookstone. Three players rushed for 100 yards or more – Trice McCannon (13-167), Quentez Battle (7-158) and Travon Matthews (17-100).

*Mill Creek‘s offensive line of Ethan Marshall, Daniel Wakesa, Zion Barjolo, John Harris and Jonathon Leech paved the way for 422 yards rushing in a 45-7 victory over Discovery. Uriah Leverette (192) and Rafael Morales (125) each went over 100 yards.

*Newnan‘s offensive line of Michael Lowrey, Alex Perry, Jamison Phillips, Will Anderson, Tyler Vallery and Dom Rados paved the way for 538 total yards – 374 rushing, 164 passing – in a 45-20 victory over Wheeler.

*Ola‘s offensive line of Austin Smith, Clay Sumner, Bryce White, Hector Gutierrez, Daniel Campbell and Logan Hutson was the catalyst for Chris Rodriguez’s 305-yard rushing effort in a 24-7 victory over Eagle’s Landing.

*Pike County‘s offensive line of Colt Hayes, Jake Patterson, Dillon Gooch, Kale Treadway, Seth Moon, Noah Fortner and T.C. Cook opened holes for C’Bo Flemister’s 325 yards rushing and 511 yards of total offense in a 52-14 victory over Jackson. Pike County (5-1) went over 2,000 yards rushing as a team in six games.

*Ridgeland‘s offensive line of Jordan Tucker, Elijah Foshay, Fred Norman Jr., Logan Godfrey, Ethan Hunt, Logan Halenar and Austin Garner opened holes for 311 yards rushing on 22 carries (14.1 ypc) in a 62-0 victory over LaFayette. Ridgeland had nine TD drives of five plays or fewer, including three one-play TD drives.

*Washington-Wilkes‘ offensive line of Demonte Gresham, Bailey Brock, J.T. Mack, Jordy Wilkinson, Dez Anderson, Chris McClean and Brock Jackson helped the Tigers put up 477 yards – 337 rushing, 140 passing – in a 40-27 victory over Greene County.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.