Player of the Year watch

There are only four weeks left in the far too-fleeting regular season. That means it’s an appropriate time to start thinking about players of the year for Class AAAAA. Here are a handful of top offensive players and defensive players who have placed themselves in consideration for the top honors.

Adam Anderson, DL, Rome: The Wolves continue to roll through their schedule and Anderson has lived up to his billing as the No. 2 outside linebacker prospect in the country. He had two sacks and two tackles for loss in a key win against Carrollton two weeks ago. He has 23 tackles, 8.5 for loss, with eight sacks, two caused fumbles, one interception and one deflection. Anderson has committed to Georgia.

Brenton Cox, DL, Stockbridge: Cox, who has committed to Ohio State, is the centerpiece of perhaps the state’s best defense. Through six games, he has 21 tackles and five tackles for loss, with three sacks, two hurries, one caused fumble and one recovered fumble. Not much comes his way.

Marquez Ezzard, WR, Stockbridge: He doesn’t have gaudy numbers, but Ezzard would be a first-round draft pick if such a thing existed in high schools. Ezarrd is dangerous as a wide receiver and return man; last year he had more than 2,200 receiving yards. He has committed to Florida State.

Dylan Fromm, QB, Warner Robins: He’s only a junior, but he must be considered. Through seven games, Fromm has thrown for 1,873 yards and 21 touchdowns, with only five interceptions. And the Demons are undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the state.

Josiah Futral, RB, Kell: The senior has rushed for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught 15 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and been a threat as a return man.

Anthony Grant, DB, Buford: He’s an outstanding offensive player, but doesn’t get many carries because: a) Buford has a deep pool of running backs and b) the Wolves try to keep the score down at times. But Grant is uber-valuable on defense, where his speed and ability to lay the wood can’t be undersold.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Bainbridge: The Florida commit missed last week’s game with an injury. In six games he has rushed for 1,314 yards and 21 touchdowns. He needs 30 yards to reach 6,000 for his career.

Mark Wright, QB, Carrollton: The senior has kept the young offensive group moving forward. He’s thrown for 1,130 yards and 10 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. Wright gets high marks for mobility, accuracy and leadership.