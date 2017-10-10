Final Regular Season Volleyball Poll

This will be the final poll before the state tournament begins on Oct. 11 for Class AAA, AAAAA and AAAAAAA; Oct. 12 for Class A, AAAA and AAAAAA; and Oct. 17 for Class AA.

Nationally ranked Walton is the team to beat in the state’s highest classification and will face Wheeler in the opening round. Etowah is in the No. 2 spot this week and will play Westlake in the first round. North Forsyth is the third team with Newnan, previously fifth, in the No. 4 spot. Mill Creek, previously fourth, slid to fifth, and North Gwinnett moved from No. 8 to No. 5.

Alpharetta is still in control of Class AAAAAA with Harrison following closely. Alpharetta will face South Paulding in Round 1, and Harrison will face Winder-Barrow. Greenbrier slid to fifth to make room for Johns Creek at third. Pope, previously sixth, enters the top five at fourth. Greenbrier, previously third, fell to fifth. Allatoona, which was fourth last week, fell to seventh.

Buford controls Class AAAAA again and is slated to face Jackson-Atlanta in the opening round. McIntosh, a close second, will face Miller Grove in Round 1. Riverwood replaced Whitewater at third. Whitewater settled at fourth. Starr’s Mill is fifth again this week. Ola, previously seventh, fell out of the rankings and Decatur took the No. 7 spot. Chamblee fell to 10th as Loganville moved up to No. 8. Veterans, previously unranked, debuts at No. 9.

Blessed Trinity (No. 1) and Marist (No. 2) continue the battle for the top spot of Class AAAA. Blessed Trinity will face Central-Carroll in the first round, and Marist will face LaGrange. St. Pius X is third as Northwest Whitfield slid to No. 8. North Oconee jumped up one spot to fifth this week. Jefferson, previously unranked, debuts at No. 10, and Cartersville is No. 9. Shaw and LaFayette fell out of the rankings.

Pace moved up to the No. 2 spot, chasing No. 1 North Hall again this week. Greater Atlanta Christian moved down to fourth, and Westminster, previously sixth, moved to fifth. Jackson County, previously fourth, fell to sixth this week. East Hall, previously No. 9, moved up to No. 7. Calhoun, previously No. 8, fell out of the rankings to make room for Savannah Arts at No. 10.

Coosa remains in the top spot of Class AA with Harlem moving up to No. 2, replacing Chattooga, which fell to fourth. St. Vincent’s settles to the No. 3 spot. Westside-Augusta, previously sixth, moved to fifth. Jordan, previously fifth, fell to seventh. Armuchee, previously 10th, jumped up to sixth.

Calvary Day leads Class A after defeating Savannah Christian in the Area playoffs. Hebron, previously third, is second. Mount Paran, previously No. 1, is third this week. Savannah Christian moved up to fourth, and Walker is fifth again this week.

Class AAAAAAA

Walton

2. Etowah

3. North Forsyth

4. Newnan

5. North Gwinnett

6. Mill Creek

7. Lassiter

8. Lambert

9. East Coweta

10. Kennesaw Mountain

Class AAAAAA

Alpharetta

2. Harrison

3. Johns Creek

4. Pope

5. Greenbrier

6. Lakeside-Evans

7. Allatoona

8. Effingham County

9. Gainesville

10. Centennial

Class AAAAA

Buford

2. McIntosh

3. Riverwood

4. Whitewater

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Harris County

7. Decatur

8. Loganville

9. Veterans

10. Chamblee

Class AAAA

Blessed Trinity

2. Marist

3. St. Pius X

4. Woodward Academy

5. North Oconee

6. Northside-Columbus

7. Columbus

8. Northwest-Whitfield

9. Cartersville

10. Jefferson

Class AAA

North Hall

2. Pace Academy

3. Lovett

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Westminster

6. Jackson County

7. East Hall

8. Islands

9. Fannin County

10. Savannah Arts Academy

Class AA

Coosa

2. Harlem

3. St. Vincent’s

4. Chattooga

5. Westside-Augusta

6. Armuchee

7. Jordan

8. Pepperell

9. Putnam County

10. Rabun County

Class A