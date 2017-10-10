Final Regular Season Softball Poll

East Coweta is the team to beat in the state’s highest classification as the regular season and region races give way to brackets and the playoffs. The Lady Indians will face Peachtree Ridge in the first round. Lowndes, the top seed out of Region 1, is No. 2 and will face Westlake in the first round. Lassiter, the three seed from Region 4, is third. North Gwinnett, the No. 1 seed from Region 6, is ranked fifth entering the playoffs.

Creekview is the team to beat in Class AAAAAA as it enters the playoffs against South Paulding in the first round. No. 2 Allatoona will face Douglas County in the first round. Third-ranked Evans will face Forest Park in the opening round. Effingham County, the No. 1 seed from Region 2, will face Northside-Warner Robins in the first round. Pope, the No. 5 team, will face Winder-Barrow in the first round.

Buford is the team to beat in Class AAAAA as it moves towards the first-round game against Hiram. Second-ranked South Effingham will face Veterans in Round 1. No. 3 Wayne County will face Thomas County Central in the first round. Carrollton, the No. 1 seed from Region 7, will face Flowery Branch in the first round. Fifth-ranked Harris County will face Ware County in the opening round.

Class AAAA’s top-ranked Northwest Whitfield will face Troup County in the opening round. Northside-Columbus, the No. 2 team, will play against Mary Persons in the first round of the playoffs. No. 3 West Laurens, the top seed from Region 2, will face Hardaway in the first round. Fifth-ranked Heritage-Catoosa will face Cedartown in the opening round.

Region 6’s No. 1 seed Calhoun is the top-ranked team in Class AAA and will face Cedar Grove in the first round. No. 2 Worth County, the No. 1 seed from Region 1, will face Long County in the opening round. Appling County will face Dougherty in the first round. Fourth-ranked Jackson County will face Lumpkin County in the opening round. Fifth-ranked Bremen will face Westminster in Round 1.

Rockmart is the team to beat in Class AA and will face Elbert County in the opening round. Second-ranked Harlem will face Washington County in the first round. No. 3 Dodge County will face Westside-Augusta. No. 4 Pepperell will face No. 5 Banks County in the first round.

Gordon Lee is the top-ranked team in Class A Public and will face either Miller County or Schley County in the second round after a bye in the first round. Wilcox County, the No. 2 team, also has a bye and will face either Mt. Zion or Glascock County in the second round. Third-ranked Bowdon will face either Telfair County or Wheeler County in the second round following a bye.

Tattnall Square is the top-ranked team in Class A Private and will face either Landmark Christian or Mt. Paran Christian in the second round. No. 2 Wesleyan will face either Christian Heritage or Strong Rock in the second round. Third-ranked Eagle’s Landing Christian will face either North Cobb Christian or Holy Innocents’ in the second round.

Class AAAAAAA

East Coweta

2. Lowndes

3. Lassiter

4. Etowah

5. North Gwinnett

6. Newnan

7. Grayson

8. Collins Hill

9. South Forsyth

10. Lambert

Class AAAAAA

Creekview

2. Allatoona

3. Evans

4. Effingham County

5. Pope

6. Harrison

7. Alexander

8. Dacula

9. River Ridge

10. Dunwoody

Class AAAAA

Buford

2. South Effingham

3. Wayne County

4. Carrollton

5. Harris County

6. Jones County

7. Locust Grove

8. Loganville

9. Ola

10. Thomas County Central

Class AAAA

Northwest Whitfield

2. Northside-Columbus

3. West Laurens

4. Ridgeland

5. Heritage-Catoosa

6. Madison County

7. Jefferson

8. Chapel Hill

9. Stephens County

10. Central-Carroll

Class AAA

Calhoun

2. Worth County

3. Appling County

4. Jackson County

5. Bremen

6. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

7. Coahulla Creek

8. Sonoraville

9. Long County

10. Ringgold

Class AA

Rockmart

2. Harlem

3. Dodge County

4. Pepperell

5. Banks County

6. Monticello

7. Lamar County

8. Bacon County

9. Jeff Davis

10. Chattooga

Class A Public

Gordon Lee

2. Wilcox County

3. Bowdon

4. Lanier County

5. Baconton Charter

6. Georgia Military

7. Marion County

8. Seminole County

9. Telfair County

10. Trion

Class A Private