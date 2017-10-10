Daily Trivia: High school where South Carolina’s Wonnum played
Former Georgia high school player Dennis “D.J.” Wonnum of South Carolina is the SEC’s defensive lineman of the week. Wonnum was credited with four solo tackles, one for a loss, broke up two passes and had a QB hurry in a 48-22 victory over Arkansas. Wonnum led a defensive line that limited the Razorbacks to 106 yards on 32 carries. For which DeKalb County high school did Wonnum play? (Answer Wednesday)
Answer to Monday’s question: Davis Mills of Greater Atlanta Christian was the most recent Georgia player before Justin Fields of Harrison to be the No. 1 QB prospect in the country. Mills, a freshman at Stanford, was the No. 15 college prospect overall in 2016. He is likely to redshirt this season. [Note: Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville also was the consensus No. 1 quarterback for many months until Fields was moved up in August. Fields and Lawrence are the consensus 1-2 players at any position in the recruiting class of 2018.]
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
View Comments 0