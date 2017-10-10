Daily List: Remaining games that could match unbeaten teams
Four games this week match undefeated teams. There are only 11 possible games the rest of the regular season that can pit teams that have not lost. Here are those 11, but with no guarantees that all will arrive with their unbeaten streaks intact.
Thursday
*Toombs County vs. Benedictine
Friday
*Archer vs. Grayson
*Tift County vs. Lowndes
*Heritage (Ringgold) vs. Ridgeland
Oct. 27
*Jones County vs. Stockbridge
*Burke County vs. Thomson
*Brooks County vs. Thomasville
*Tattnall Square vs. Stratford Academy
Nov. 3
*Troup vs. Cartersville
*Screven County vs. Jefferson County
*Athens Academy vs. Prince Avenue Christian
