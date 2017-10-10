AA in brief: Spencer again on pace for postseason
As has been the case much of the season, or so it seams, the new Class AA top 10 is the old top 10. No changes in the rankings this week, as all teams in the polls either won big or had the week off.
The closet game was the game of the week, though Dodge County won it by 21 over Dublin, 42-21. There were three shutouts, with Rabun County, Brooks County and Jefferson County winning by a combined 157-0, while Hapeville Charter won 63-6, Callaway won 48-7 and Thomasville won 42-14.
The rankings won’t move much when top 10 teams turn in those-type performances. But as the season plays out some of these teams will start to play each other, potentially opening the door for some newcomers.
Here’s a glimpse at the updated rankings, with the previous week’s rankings in parenthesis:
1. (1) Benedictine (6-0)
2. (2) Hapeville Charter (5-1)
3. (3) Screven County (5-0)
4. (4) Rabun County (6-0)
5. (5) Callaway (6-0)
6. (6) Thomasville (6-0)
7. (7) Brooks County (6-0)
8. (8) Jefferson County (7-0)
9. (9) Dodge County (6-0)
10. (10) Heard County (5-1)
In brief
- Hapeville Charter receiver Rory Starkey made a one-handed reception that was nominated for Play of the Week by Recruit Georgia. His reception made the week’s Top 8 and finished No. 4.
- Thomasville is off to a record-setting start in a number of ways so far this season, and Bulldogs quarterback JT Rice is on pace to break more. He needs just 374 more yards to break Mike Bobo’s regular season passing yards record and five more TDs to break the single season passing touchdowns record held by Bobo and Dion Graham. Bobo, of course, went on to quarterback and later coach for Georgia and is now the head coach of Colorado State.
- Here’s Thomasville after the Berrien County win, courtesy of In the Game Nation.
- Clint Thompson features Thomasville ahead of its Region 1 game against Early County for the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
- A poll by In the Game Nation recently asked which South Georgia football team will have an undefeated season this year, and Thomasville received 19 percent of the vote behind Lowndes (38 percent). The poll doesn’t specify if this includes postseason play.
- Rabun County quarterback Bailey Fisher earned The Blitz Player of the Week honors for the third time this season for his performance in Friday’s 59-0 win over Putnam County. Fisher completed 10 of 16 passes from 204 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown.
- Rabun County (6-0) at Social Circle (2-5) is a finalist for WSB-TV’s Game of the Week, but as of this publishing it only has three percent of the vote behind Grayson at Archer (40 percent), Kell at Villa Rica (33 percent), Starr’s Mill at McIntosh (12 percent) and Tucker at Lovejoy (six percent). You can vote here, or simply retweet this.
- It has been announced that next season’s Erk Russell Classic with feature Rabun County vs. the Bremen Blue Devils. The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 7 in AAA with a 6-0 record. Rabun County beat them 49-14 in 2015, which is the only time the two programs have met.
- WGXA has highlights from Dodge County’s win over Dublin.
- Toombs County is now 6-0 after beating Bryan County 42-7. ToombsNow has the coverage. This week, we’ll find out how good the really Bulldogs are when they host the top-ranked Benedictine Cadets, who are coming into the game fresh off a bye. While it would be a major upset if the Bulldogs won, keeping the game close would also be a major accomplishment and give them momentum for the remainder of the regular season schedule, which is backloaded with perennial Region 2 contenders Swainsboro and Vidalia. Benectine beat the Bulldogs 42-13 last year. ToombsNow previews the Benedictine game here.
- Toombs County High will induct 18 people into its inaugural High School Hall of Fame class on Oct. 21, according to ToombsNow.
- WJCL also has highlights of Toombs County’s win.
- WJBF has highlights from Region 4.
- Remember: don’t talk trash to Callaway — that makes it worse on you.
- Spencer’s decision to fake a punt on fourth-and-5 with a couple minutes remaining proved to be the right call as the Greenwave held on for a 12-7 win over Jordan to improve to 4-1 and 1-0 in Region 5. Jordan Hill has the game story for the Ledger-Enquirer. The Greenwave are seeking their third consecutive postseason appearance since coach Pierre Coffey arrived in 2015 after previously not qualifying for the postseason since 1993.
- Model class of 2017 lineman Hunter Hays recently received a shoutout from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
