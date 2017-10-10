AA in brief: Spencer again on pace for postseason

As has been the case much of the season, or so it seams, the new Class AA top 10 is the old top 10. No changes in the rankings this week, as all teams in the polls either won big or had the week off.

The closet game was the game of the week, though Dodge County won it by 21 over Dublin, 42-21. There were three shutouts, with Rabun County, Brooks County and Jefferson County winning by a combined 157-0, while Hapeville Charter won 63-6, Callaway won 48-7 and Thomasville won 42-14.

The rankings won’t move much when top 10 teams turn in those-type performances. But as the season plays out some of these teams will start to play each other, potentially opening the door for some newcomers.

For a breakdown of AA games played in Week 8, go here.

Here’s a glimpse at the updated rankings, with the previous week’s rankings in parenthesis:

1. (1) Benedictine (6-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (5-1)

3. (3) Screven County (5-0)

4. (4) Rabun County (6-0)

5. (5) Callaway (6-0)

6. (6) Thomasville (6-0)

7. (7) Brooks County (6-0)

8. (8) Jefferson County (7-0)

9. (9) Dodge County (6-0)

10. (10) Heard County (5-1)

In brief

“AA in brief” runs every Tuesday. Is there something you’d like to see in this space? Follow and reach out to us on Twitter.