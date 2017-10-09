Notable results from Week 8: Ola makes Eagle’s Landing’s stay in top 10 a short one

1. Ola 24, Eagle’s Landing 7: Eagle’s Landing, which moved into the Class AAAAA top 10 last week, has been ranked three times in its history. It lost its next game all three times. This year it was a 17-point loss to an Ola team that came in as a 21-point underdog, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. The victory was Ola’s first in region play this season and first in history against a state-ranked opponent.

2. Chapel Hill 35, Sandy Creek 32: Sandy Creek’s 15-season streak of playoff appearances is in serious jeopardy after a loss to 11-point underdog Chapel Hill. The Fighting Patriots, who play top-ranked Cartersville this week, fell into sixth place in seven-team Region 5-AAAA and likely will need to win three of their final four games to reach the postseason.

3. Christian Heritage 12, Bowdon 7: Christian Heritage was the biggest Maxwell underdog of the week to come up with a victory, beating 26-point favorite Bowdon for its first win of the year. Bowdon fell to 2-5, although the first four losses came against teams that have spent at least some time in the top 10 this season. Bowdon beat the Lions 43-14 in 2016.

4. Glenn Hills 32, Laney 14: Glenn Hills beat Laney for the first time since 1997, ending a nine-game losing streak against its Augusta rival in which the Spartans were outscored 346-39 and only one game was closer than 20 points. Glenn Hills, a one-point favorite, is tied for third in Region 4-AA and seeking its second consecutive playoff appearance.

5. Grovetown 42, Heritage (Conyers) 39:Grovetown is alone in first place in Region 3-AAAAAA after a victory over 16-point favorite Heritage, the defending region champion. Grovetown is 2-0 in region play and 4-3 overall, with two of the losses coming against undefeated teams Burke County and Richmond Hill. Grovetown finished in third place last season.

Worth noting: Baconton Charter beat 12-point favorite Randolph-Clay 21-6 for its first victory against anyone other than Pataula Charter since the final game of the 2015 season. The Blazers are 14-59 overall since starting the program in 2010. … Bleckley County, a 2-8 team last year, is 5-2 in its first season under coach Van Lassiter after a 42-28 victory over Washington County, which beat the Royals 39-7 last year. Bleckley County is tied for second place in Region 3-AA. … Fayette County, which won its only region title in 2007, is alone in first place in Region 3-AAAAA after a 41-35 win over McIntosh. The loss was the first for McIntosh, which started the season 5-0 for just the second time in school history. … Jenkins County beat Johnson County 35-14 to improve to 6-1, its best record at this point in the season since 1966. Jenkins County is tied with ninth-ranked Emanuel County Institute for first place in subregion B of Region 3-A. … Whitefield Academy upset 2016 Class A private-school runner-up Fellowship Christian 31-24 and has its first four-game winning streak since 2009. The Wolfpack is in third place in Region 6-A Div. B heading into this week’s game against third-ranked Mount Paran Christian.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.