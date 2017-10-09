Maxwell Week 8 Summary: Marquee weekend ahead; Odds of going undefeated
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Interesting results:
– This weekend features four battles of unbeaten teams. Grayson and Archer meet in what is the highest rated match up of the season while Lowndes takes on Tift County in the third highest rated pairing. The winner of these games will mostly likely win their region, putting them on opposite sides of the bracket and perhaps headed for a showdown in the Class AAAAAAA state title game. Additionally Heritage of Ringgold will face Ridgeland in a Class AAAA match while Toombs County will take on Benedictine.
– Meadowcreek fell from the ranks of the undefeated this weekend, along with six other previously undefeated teams, leaving only 40 teams entering Week 9 with perfect records. The remaining regular season games will eliminate at least 11 more before the season’s end.
Below are each of the 40 remaining teams odds of going undefeated:
AAAAAAA
|Team
|Rating
|Record
|Proj Rec
|Undefeated
|Grayson
|97.13
|6-0
|9.67-0.33
|69.6%
|Walton
|82.87
|6-0
|9.54-0.46
|61.1%
|Lowndes
|91.48
|7-0
|9.51-0.49
|57.3%
|South Forsyth
|74.00
|6-0
|9.08-0.92
|30.0%
|Archer
|84.48
|6-0
|9.15-0.85
|21.1%
|Tift County
|80.02
|7-0
|8.66-1.34
|11.2%
AAAAAA
|Team
|Rating
|Record
|Proj Rec
|Undefeated
|Winder-Barrow
|56.25
|7-0
|9.30-0.70
|41.4%
|Lee County
|74.94
|7-0
|9.17-0.83
|37.1%
|Richmond Hill
|49.87
|5-0
|6.60-2.40†
|1.1%
† – Nine games
AAAAA
|Team
|Rating
|Record
|Proj Rec
|Undefeated
|Rome
|78.34
|6-0
|9.89-0.11
|89.1%
|Warner Robins
|73.66
|7-0
|9.78-0.22
|79.0%
|Stockbridge
|74.63
|6-0
|9.55-0.45
|59.5%
|Jones County
|66.84
|6-0
|9.00-1.00
|22.9%
AAAA
|Team
|Rating
|Record
|Proj Rec
|Undefeated
|Cartersville
|87.43
|7-0
|9.87-0.13
|87.3%
|Thomson
|67.01
|5-0
|8.61-0.39†
|61.9%
|Ridgeland
|58.56
|6-0
|9.57-0.43
|61.6%
|Marist
|66.11
|6-0
|9.44-0.56
|51.0%
|Burke County
|60.58
|6-0
|9.29-0.71
|33.3%
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|48.89
|7-0
|9.02-0.98
|21.2%
|Troup
|63.35
|6-0
|8.70-1.30
|5.5%
† – Nine games
AAA
|Team
|Rating
|Record
|Proj Rec
|Undefeated
|Cedar Grove
|73.17
|6-0
|9.93-0.07
|93.4%
|Jenkins
|45.97
|6-0
|9.85-0.15
|85.7%
|Monroe Area
|53.27
|7-0
|9.71-0.29
|73.0%
|Bremen
|43.70
|6-0
|8.79-1.21‡
|11.1%
‡ – Include region play-in games
AA
|Team
|Rating
|Record
|Proj Rec
|Undefeated
|Benedictine
|77.23
|6-0
|9.96-0.04
|96.0%
|Rabun County
|61.17
|6-0
|9.93-0.07
|93.0%
|Dodge County
|55.48
|6-0
|8.80-0.20†
|80.9%
|Jefferson County
|52.33
|7-0
|9.59-0.41
|59.7%
|Callaway
|55.77
|6-0
|9.44-0.56
|52.3%
|Brooks County
|60.53
|6-0
|8.28-0.72†
|41.9%
|Screven County
|47.53
|5-0
|8.34-0.66†
|37.3%
|Thomasville
|57.20
|6-0
|8.98-1.02
|23.6%
|Toombs County
|37.21
|6-0
|7.59-2.41
|0.2%
† – Nine games
A
|Team
|Rating
|Record
|Proj Rec
|Undefeated
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|68.66
|7-0
|9.97-0.03
|97.3%
|Prince Avenue Christian
|49.33
|7-0
|9.60-0.40
|62.0%
|Manchester
|51.61
|7-0
|9.44-0.56‡
|47.0%
|Tattnall Square
|46.27
|6-0
|9.28-0.72‡
|40.3%
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|41.84
|6-0
|9.29-0.71‡
|38.8%
|Stratford Academy
|43.87
|6-0
|9.04-0.96‡
|24.9%
|Athens Academy
|42.18
|6-0
|8.74-1.26
|16.2%
‡ – Include region play-in games
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 9.68%.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,211 of 1,280 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.61%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.05 points.
The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 0.94
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Grayson
|6-0
|97.13
|1
|Lee County
|7-0
|74.94
|2
|Lowndes
|7-0
|91.48
|2
|Mays
|5-1
|72.94
|3
|Archer
|6-0
|84.48
|3
|Tucker
|5-1
|70.62
|4
|North Gwinnett
|5-1
|84.39
|4
|Coffee
|3-2
|69.57
|5
|Walton
|6-0
|82.87
|5
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|6-1
|69.44
|6
|Tift County
|7-0
|80.02
|6
|Glynn Academy
|3-2
|68.67
|7
|Colquitt County
|6-1
|79.65
|7
|Harrison
|4-2
|65.79
|8
|Mill Creek
|5-2
|78.96
|8
|Stephenson
|4-2
|62.14
|9
|McEachern
|4-2
|78.83
|9
|Douglas County
|6-1
|61.34
|10
|Brookwood
|4-2
|77.83
|10
|Brunswick
|4-1
|60.41
|11
|Milton
|5-1
|74.38
|11
|Allatoona
|3-3
|58.27
|12
|South Forsyth
|6-0
|74.00
|12
|Hughes
|5-2
|57.75
|13
|Newton
|5-2
|72.13
|13
|Valdosta
|2-5
|57.65
|14
|Parkview
|4-2
|71.52
|14
|Sequoyah
|5-1
|57.58
|15
|Norcross
|2-4
|70.30
|15
|Alpharetta
|5-1
|57.51
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|4-1
|85.33
|1
|Cartersville
|7-0
|87.43
|2
|Rome
|6-0
|78.34
|2
|Thomson
|5-0
|67.01
|3
|Stockbridge
|6-0
|74.63
|3
|Marist
|6-0
|66.11
|4
|Warner Robins
|7-0
|73.66
|4
|Troup
|6-0
|63.35
|5
|Jones County
|6-0
|66.84
|5
|Jefferson
|5-1
|62.25
|6
|Carrollton
|5-1
|62.03
|6
|Blessed Trinity
|6-1
|61.21
|7
|Starr’s Mill
|6-1
|60.88
|7
|Burke County
|6-0
|60.58
|8
|Kell
|3-3
|60.55
|8
|Ridgeland
|6-0
|58.56
|9
|Bainbridge
|5-2
|59.34
|9
|Cedartown
|6-1
|55.91
|10
|Ware County
|1-4
|58.78
|10
|Mary Persons
|5-2
|55.58
|11
|Wayne County
|5-1
|57.39
|11
|Woodward Academy
|6-1
|54.96
|12
|Dutchtown
|4-2
|53.88
|12
|Eastside
|6-1
|51.76
|13
|Flowery Branch
|6-1
|53.65
|13
|Sandy Creek
|3-3
|51.49
|14
|Eagle’s Landing
|4-3
|52.80
|14
|West Laurens
|4-3
|51.12
|15
|Griffin
|6-1
|51.58
|15
|Chapel Hill
|4-2
|49.99
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-1
|74.67
|1
|Benedictine
|6-0
|77.23
|2
|Cedar Grove
|6-0
|73.17
|2
|Hapeville Charter
|5-1
|61.98
|3
|Peach County
|5-1
|67.31
|3
|Rabun County
|6-0
|61.17
|4
|Calhoun
|6-1
|61.42
|4
|Brooks County
|6-0
|60.53
|5
|Crisp County
|4-1
|53.62
|5
|Thomasville
|6-0
|57.20
|6
|Monroe Area
|7-0
|53.27
|6
|Callaway
|6-0
|55.77
|7
|Lovett
|3-3
|52.52
|7
|Dodge County
|6-0
|55.48
|8
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|2-4
|49.73
|8
|Jefferson County
|7-0
|52.33
|9
|Jenkins
|6-0
|45.97
|9
|Fitzgerald
|2-4
|52.15
|10
|Westside (Macon)
|4-3
|45.02
|10
|Heard County
|5-1
|48.83
|11
|Pace Academy
|2-3
|44.90
|11
|Screven County
|5-0
|47.53
|12
|Bremen
|6-0
|43.70
|12
|Swainsboro
|5-1
|44.30
|13
|Cook
|2-4
|40.68
|13
|Vidalia
|2-3
|43.62
|14
|Pike County
|5-1
|39.85
|14
|Rockmart
|4-2
|42.59
|15
|Morgan County
|5-1
|39.24
|15
|Pepperell
|4-2
|42.56
|A – Public
|A – Private
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|5-1
|52.04
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|7-0
|68.66
|2
|Manchester
|7-0
|51.61
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|7-0
|49.33
|3
|Macon County
|4-2
|51.26
|3
|Wesleyan
|6-2
|47.25
|4
|Clinch County
|4-2
|47.08
|4
|Tattnall Square
|6-0
|46.27
|5
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6-0
|41.84
|5
|Stratford Academy
|6-0
|43.87
|6
|Charlton County
|4-1
|38.50
|6
|Athens Academy
|6-0
|42.18
|7
|Commerce
|5-1
|38.03
|7
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-1
|41.63
|8
|Washington-Wilkes
|3-3
|36.54
|8
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-1
|35.77
|9
|Marion County
|6-1
|35.89
|9
|Calvary Day
|5-1
|34.78
|10
|Emanuel County Institute
|6-1
|34.21
|10
|Darlington
|4-3
|32.94
|11
|Taylor County
|5-1
|33.50
|11
|Aquinas
|4-2
|32.08
|12
|Turner County
|4-2
|31.32
|12
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|6-1
|30.44
|13
|Trion
|5-1
|29.63
|13
|Savannah Christian
|3-2
|29.54
|14
|Lincoln County
|2-4
|28.11
|14
|Mount de Sales
|3-3
|27.97
|15
|Telfair County
|2-4
|27.26
|15
|First Presbyterian
|5-1
|26.82
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
†-Plays non-region schedule
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|1 [1]
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|97.13
|57.97
|25
|2 [2]
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|91.48
|55.17
|39
|3 [1]
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|7-0
|87.43
|50.69
|63
|4 [1]
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|4-1
|85.33
|45.40
|96
|5 [3]
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|84.48
|70.39
|5
|6 [4]
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.39
|74.17
|1
|7 [5]
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|82.87
|52.78
|49
|8 [6]
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|80.02
|57.05
|29
|9 [7]
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|79.65
|68.47
|8
|10 [8]
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|78.96
|65.91
|12
|11 [9]
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|78.83
|65.42
|13
|12 [2]
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|6-0
|78.34
|50.15
|68
|13 [10]
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|77.83
|63.77
|16
|14 [1]
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|6-0
|77.23
|42.12
|127
|15 [1]
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|74.94
|45.35
|98
|16 [1]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|6-1
|74.67
|38.42
|169
|17 [3]
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|6-0
|74.63
|50.74
|62
|18 [11]
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|74.38
|60.51
|18
|19 [12]
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|74.00
|51.74
|58
|20 [4]
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|7-0
|73.66
|54.90
|40
|21 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|6-0
|73.17
|45.03
|103
|22 [2]
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|72.94
|52.86
|48
|23 [13]
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|72.13
|57.09
|28
|24 [14]
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|71.52
|59.77
|21
|25 [3]
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|70.62
|40.69
|138
|26 [15]
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|70.30
|72.84
|3
|27 [16]
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|70.22
|66.46
|11
|28 [4]
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|69.57
|64.42
|15
|29 [5]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|69.44
|52.33
|51
|30 [6]
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|68.67
|64.82
|14
|31 [1]
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|7-0
|68.66
|34.87
|202
|32 [17]
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|67.81
|47.16
|85
|33 [18]
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|67.68
|33.93
|211
|34 [19]
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|67.45
|72.83
|4
|35 [3]
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|5-1
|67.31
|47.95
|80
|36 [2]
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|5-0
|67.01
|20.75
|327
|37 [5]
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|6-0
|66.84
|41.38
|134
|38 [3]
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|6-0
|66.11
|44.80
|105
|39 [7]
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|65.79
|52.91
|47
|40 [20]
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|63.75
|59.30
|23
|41 [21]
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|63.62
|55.75
|34
|42 [22]
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|63.49
|55.21
|38
|43 [4]
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|6-0
|63.35
|30.88
|246
|44 [5]
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|5-1
|62.25
|39.06
|157
|45 [8]
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|62.14
|52.96
|46
|46 [6]
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|5-1
|62.03
|45.02
|104
|47 [2]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|5-1
|61.98
|38.86
|159
|48 [23]
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|61.79
|56.67
|31
|49 [24]
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|61.49
|57.63
|26
|50 [4]
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|6-1
|61.42
|29.70
|263
|51 [9]
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|61.34
|43.35
|120
|52 [6]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|6-1
|61.21
|45.17
|101
|53 [3]
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|6-0
|61.17
|32.14
|230
|54 [7]
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|6-1
|60.88
|47.09
|86
|55 [7]
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|6-0
|60.58
|32.56
|224
|56 [8]
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|3-3
|60.55
|56.87
|30
|57 [4]
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|6-0
|60.53
|38.02
|173
|58 [10]
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|60.41
|46.50
|90
|59 [9]
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|5-2
|59.34
|42.23
|126
|60 [25]
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|5-2
|59.32
|52.69
|50
|61 [10]
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|1-4
|58.78
|74.13
|2
|62 [8]
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|6-0
|58.56
|30.08
|257
|63 [11]
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|58.27
|55.91
|33
|64 [26]
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|57.85
|48.35
|76
|65 [27]
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|57.79
|67.87
|9
|66 [12]
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|57.75
|42.49
|125
|67 [13]
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|57.65
|66.59
|10
|68 [14]
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|57.58
|43.48
|116
|69 [15]
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|57.51
|41.47
|132
|70 [28]
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|57.49
|48.37
|75
|71 [11]
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|5-1
|57.39
|45.24
|99
|72 [5]
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|6-0
|57.20
|34.58
|206
|73 [16]
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|56.53
|44.04
|110
|74 [29]
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-3
|56.34
|47.84
|81
|75 [17]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|56.25
|36.73
|184
|76 [30]
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|56.14
|54.01
|42
|77 [18]
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|56.04
|60.49
|19
|78 [19]
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|55.93
|39.35
|151
|79 [9]
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|6-1
|55.91
|35.12
|200
|80 [6]
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|6-0
|55.77
|28.46
|274
|81 [31]
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-4
|55.76
|52.32
|52
|82 [10]
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|5-2
|55.58
|38.59
|166
|83 [7]
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|6-0
|55.48
|37.21
|179
|84 [11]
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|6-1
|54.96
|32.89
|221
|85 [12]
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|4-2
|53.88
|47.51
|82
|86 [13]
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|6-1
|53.65
|30.92
|245
|87 [5]
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|4-1
|53.62
|40.63
|140
|88 [6]
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|7-0
|53.27
|20.59
|328
|89 [14]
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|4-3
|52.80
|49.28
|71
|90 [7]
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|3-3
|52.52
|48.11
|79
|91 [8]
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|7-0
|52.33
|20.50
|331
|92 [9]
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|2-4
|52.15
|55.49
|35
|93 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|5-1
|52.04
|41.34
|135
|94 [20]
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|51.94
|51.87
|56
|95 [12]
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|6-1
|51.76
|28.11
|277
|96 [2]
|Manchester
|4 – A
|7-0
|51.61
|12.30
|380
|97 [15]
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|6-1
|51.58
|39.12
|155
|98 [13]
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|3-3
|51.49
|49.31
|70
|99 [21]
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|51.48
|44.41
|107
|100 [3]
|Macon County
|4 – A
|4-2
|51.26
|40.65
|139
|101 [14]
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|4-3
|51.12
|48.24
|77
|102 [32]
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|51.04
|44.02
|111
|103 [22]
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|50.94
|53.43
|44
|104 [16]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|5-1
|50.90
|34.83
|203
|105 [17]
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|2-4
|50.70
|56.08
|32
|106 [33]
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|50.46
|69.43
|6
|107 [15]
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|4-2
|49.99
|47.17
|84
|108 [23]
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|49.87
|29.77
|262
|109 [16]
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|4-2
|49.86
|44.27
|108
|110 [8]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|2-4
|49.73
|57.46
|27
|111 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|7-0
|49.33
|19.45
|340
|112 [18]
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|4-3
|49.32
|46.24
|91
|113 [17]
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|1-5
|49.26
|62.54
|17
|114 [18]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|7-0
|48.89
|18.04
|353
|115 [10]
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|5-1
|48.83
|29.24
|269
|116 [24]
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|48.59
|43.91
|112
|117 [34]
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|48.21
|54.14
|41
|118 [35]
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|47.88
|53.39
|45
|119 [11]
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|5-0
|47.53
|11.44
|386
|120 [3]
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|6-2
|47.25
|31.59
|239
|121 [4]
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|4-2
|47.08
|30.43
|255
|122 [25]
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|46.85
|43.03
|123
|123 [26]
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|46.62
|58.94
|24
|124 [27]
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|46.54
|60.23
|20
|125 [19]
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|2-4
|46.44
|49.47
|69
|126 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|6-0
|46.27
|13.47
|375
|127 [20]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|4-2
|46.18
|32.93
|219
|128 [19]
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|4-2
|46.11
|39.11
|156
|129 [21]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-4
|46.03
|48.68
|74
|130 [9]
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|6-0
|45.97
|25.81
|296
|131 [22]
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|4-3
|45.83
|43.83
|114
|132 [28]
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|45.77
|50.55
|66
|133 [20]
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|3-3
|45.75
|45.88
|92
|134 [21]
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|5-1
|45.56
|32.30
|228
|135 [10]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|4-3
|45.02
|40.86
|137
|136 [11]
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|44.90
|43.39
|118
|137 [23]
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-3
|44.40
|39.52
|148
|138 [24]
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|3-4
|44.38
|50.56
|65
|139 [29]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|44.34
|43.84
|113
|140 [12]
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|5-1
|44.30
|29.15
|270
|141 [22]
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|3-3
|44.20
|45.17
|100
|142 [25]
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|2-4
|44.13
|50.69
|64
|143 [36]
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|44.02
|35.71
|195
|144 [5]
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|6-0
|43.87
|15.89
|366
|145 [12]
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|6-0
|43.70
|19.39
|341
|146 [13]
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|2-3
|43.62
|48.12
|78
|147 [26]
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|4-2
|43.16
|30.72
|251
|148 [27]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|4-2
|43.08
|38.49
|167
|149 [23]
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|4-2
|42.73
|34.13
|209
|150 [14]
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|4-2
|42.59
|25.51
|302
|151 [15]
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|4-2
|42.56
|33.59
|214
|152 [28]
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|5-1
|42.55
|33.53
|215
|153 [30]
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|42.51
|51.76
|57
|154 [37]
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|42.51
|51.58
|60
|155 [24]
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|5-2
|42.20
|34.23
|208
|156 [6]
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|6-0
|42.18
|13.19
|376
|157 [5]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|6-0
|41.84
|14.94
|370
|158 [7]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|5-1
|41.63
|18.27
|352
|159 [16]
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|3-2
|41.61
|40.61
|141
|160 [31]
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|41.40
|51.05
|61
|161 [25]
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|5-2
|41.33
|34.26
|207
|162 [26]
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|3-3
|41.03
|39.28
|153
|163 [13]
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|2-4
|40.68
|52.13
|54
|164 [38]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|40.67
|33.21
|216
|165 [29]
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-5
|40.61
|51.60
|59
|166 [32]
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|40.52
|22.53
|320
|167 [27]
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|5-2
|39.87
|31.44
|241
|168 [14]
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|5-1
|39.85
|24.08
|310
|169 [33]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-1
|39.81
|26.78
|285
|170 [28]
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|1-5
|39.48
|50.34
|67
|171 [29]
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|4-2
|39.40
|30.68
|253
|172 [15]
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|5-1
|39.24
|21.66
|324
|173 [34]
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|5-2
|39.04
|33.79
|212
|174 [39]
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|39.04
|49.11
|73
|175 [30]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|38.95
|38.21
|170
|176 [31]
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|4-3
|38.55
|31.98
|235
|177 [6]
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|4-1
|38.50
|26.74
|287
|178 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|38.35
|22.59
|318
|179 [35]
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|38.34
|43.48
|117
|180 [32]
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|3-3
|38.31
|38.77
|163
|181 [16]
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|3-3
|38.24
|37.57
|176
|182 [7]
|Commerce
|8 – A
|5-1
|38.03
|18.30
|351
|183 [36]
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|38.00
|49.22
|72
|184 [30]
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|2-5
|37.91
|52.30
|53
|185 [17]
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|4-2
|37.87
|32.65
|223
|186 [31]
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|3-3
|37.86
|36.70
|185
|187 [17]
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|4-2
|37.85
|29.25
|268
|188 [18]
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|6-0
|37.21
|16.74
|362
|189 [37]
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|37.15
|44.73
|106
|190 [41]
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|37.11
|68.51
|7
|191 [19]
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-2
|37.10
|32.50
|226
|192 [32]
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-1
|36.68
|23.11
|316
|193 [8]
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|3-3
|36.54
|37.56
|177
|194 [38]
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|36.36
|35.92
|192
|195 [33]
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|4-2
|36.35
|25.73
|297
|196 [39]
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|36.25
|51.95
|55
|197 [9]
|Marion County
|4 – A
|6-1
|35.89
|14.90
|371
|198 [34]
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|4-2
|35.82
|25.66
|299
|199 [8]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|6-1
|35.77
|13.96
|374
|200 [20]
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|6-1
|35.67
|16.06
|364
|201 [40]
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.53
|41.61
|130
|202 [33]
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|4-2
|35.50
|25.21
|304
|203 [35]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-4
|35.44
|40.53
|142
|204 [36]
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|3-3
|35.44
|36.28
|190
|205 [37]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|3-3
|35.43
|37.90
|174
|206 [21]
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|4-3
|35.42
|29.15
|271
|207 [38]
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|3-3
|35.39
|39.59
|147
|208 [18]
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|5-2
|35.34
|23.69
|313
|209 [41]
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.23
|42.77
|124
|210 [39]
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|3-4
|35.08
|41.40
|133
|211 [22]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|4-3
|35.00
|33.61
|213
|212 [9]
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|5-1
|34.78
|12.93
|377
|213 [42]
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|34.59
|45.04
|102
|214 [40]
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|4-2
|34.29
|28.19
|275
|215 [41]
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-5
|34.25
|41.85
|128
|216 [10]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|6-1
|34.21
|10.26
|390
|217 [23]
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|4-2
|34.05
|22.56
|319
|218 [24]
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|5-2
|33.91
|22.96
|317
|219 [42]
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-4
|33.86
|38.97
|158
|220 [43]
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|2-5
|33.72
|39.81
|146
|221 [19]
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|2-3
|33.68
|36.99
|180
|222 [11]
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|5-1
|33.50
|3.95
|409
|223 [44]
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-4
|33.32
|36.53
|188
|224 [10]
|Darlington
|6 – A
|4-3
|32.94
|27.52
|280
|225 [34]
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-4
|32.68
|39.31
|152
|226 [45]
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-7
|32.66
|55.28
|37
|227 [25]
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-3
|32.43
|31.60
|238
|228 [11]
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|4-2
|32.08
|18.36
|349
|229 [35]
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|4-2
|31.96
|24.60
|307
|230 [20]
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|2-4
|31.95
|38.82
|161
|231 [26]
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|2-4
|31.60
|40.19
|144
|232 [43]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|31.45
|47.00
|88
|233 [12]
|Turner County
|2 – A
|4-2
|31.32
|24.49
|308
|234 [21]
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|31.31
|30.85
|247
|235 [36]
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-5
|30.98
|43.37
|119
|236 [22]
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|30.82
|25.53
|301
|237 [23]
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|30.61
|26.50
|294
|238 [46]
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-6
|30.61
|45.52
|95
|239 [27]
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|4-2
|30.48
|22.43
|321
|240 [12]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-1
|30.44
|17.53
|357
|241 [37]
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-3
|30.36
|28.14
|276
|242 [24]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|2-4
|30.24
|38.59
|165
|243 [44]
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|30.01
|11.99
|382
|244 [45]
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|29.80
|30.81
|248
|245 [46]
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|29.74
|45.66
|94
|246 [25]
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|1-3
|29.67
|35.89
|193
|247 [13]
|Trion
|6 – A
|5-1
|29.63
|9.39
|394
|248 [13]
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|3-2
|29.54
|21.59
|325
|249 [47]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|29.26
|45.38
|97
|250 [47]
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-5
|29.09
|43.24
|122
|251 [48]
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|28.91
|36.61
|187
|252 [38]
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|28.88
|34.83
|204
|253 [42]
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|28.52
|39.19
|154
|254 [43]
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-7
|28.36
|59.40
|22
|255 [26]
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|3-4
|28.36
|32.11
|231
|256 [14]
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|2-4
|28.11
|32.80
|222
|257 [39]
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|28.10
|38.84
|160
|258 [14]
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|3-3
|27.97
|29.93
|260
|259 [48]
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|3-3
|27.65
|29.08
|272
|260 [15]
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|2-4
|27.26
|31.56
|240
|261 [49]
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|27.21
|34.06
|210
|262 [27]
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|1-5
|27.02
|44.18
|109
|263 [28]
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|4-3
|27.00
|26.73
|288
|264 [28]
|Washington
|6 – AA
|2-5
|27.00
|39.90
|145
|265 [15]
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|5-1
|26.82
|10.63
|389
|266 [16]
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|5-1
|26.72
|8.06
|399
|267 [16]
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|1-5
|26.08
|43.33
|121
|268 [50]
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|26.05
|55.36
|36
|269 [51]
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|25.96
|41.76
|129
|270 [29]
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|3-3
|25.55
|26.72
|289
|271 [52]
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|25.26
|46.93
|89
|272 [53]
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-4
|25.16
|29.55
|264
|273 [29]
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|25.05
|23.13
|314
|274 [49]
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-6
|24.77
|39.48
|149
|275 [30]
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-5
|24.32
|38.15
|171
|276 [30]
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-3
|24.32
|30.42
|256
|277 [54]
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|24.28
|47.31
|83
|278 [17]
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|6-1
|24.13
|11.10
|387
|279 [40]
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|2-4
|23.90
|30.71
|252
|280 [44]
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-6
|23.78
|38.45
|168
|281 [31]
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|1-5
|23.70
|35.64
|198
|282 [18]
|Pelham
|1 – A
|5-1
|23.61
|5.00
|408
|283 [31]
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|2-4
|23.56
|37.48
|178
|284 [41]
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|2-4
|23.53
|32.01
|234
|285 [50]
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|3-3
|23.46
|20.40
|333
|286 [32]
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|2-5
|23.44
|32.55
|225
|287 [33]
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|1-5
|23.15
|38.11
|172
|288 [32]
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|3-2
|22.96
|20.20
|335
|289 [19]
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|5-1
|22.76
|2.08
|412
|290 [17]
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-2
|22.73
|7.68
|400
|291 [33]
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|4-3
|22.54
|18.62
|345
|292 [45]
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|22.51
|34.66
|205
|293 [18]
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|4-2
|22.46
|9.58
|393
|294 [20]
|Schley County
|4 – A
|4-2
|22.39
|14.55
|373
|295 [19]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|4-2
|22.12
|12.83
|378
|296 [21]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|2-3
|21.94
|23.72
|312
|297 [34]
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|2-4
|21.69
|36.95
|182
|298 [51]
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-5
|21.63
|33.07
|218
|299 [20]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|3-3
|21.54
|18.57
|347
|300 [52]
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|1-5
|21.23
|37.77
|175
|301 [53]
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-5
|21.10
|38.81
|162
|302 [42]
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|5-2
|20.91
|5.53
|407
|303 [35]
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|1-4
|20.81
|32.05
|232
|304 [21]
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|2-4
|20.70
|29.96
|259
|305 [22]
|Walker
|6 – A
|3-4
|20.58
|26.77
|286
|306 [34]
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-5
|20.39
|36.31
|189
|307 [43]
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-7
|20.17
|53.68
|43
|308 [35]
|Temple
|5 – AA
|4-2
|20.00
|6.86
|403
|309 [55]
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|19.97
|27.45
|281
|310 [54]
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|0-5
|19.85
|36.21
|191
|311 [23]
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|3-4
|19.83
|31.67
|237
|312 [36]
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|1-6
|19.76
|32.40
|227
|313 [44]
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-5
|19.75
|35.14
|199
|314 [22]
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|4-2
|19.56
|15.01
|369
|315 [46]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|19.51
|40.93
|136
|316 [24]
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|4-2
|19.05
|19.56
|339
|317 [23]
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-3
|18.65
|15.98
|365
|318 [47]
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-6
|18.55
|45.69
|93
|319 [56]
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-6
|18.43
|41.54
|131
|320 [36]
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|3-5
|18.25
|26.58
|290
|321 [37]
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|5-1
|18.21
|9.87
|392
|322 [37]
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|0-6
|17.56
|40.26
|143
|323 [45]
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|3-3
|16.77
|20.12
|338
|324 [38]
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|4-3
|16.71
|18.73
|344
|325 [39]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-3
|16.56
|20.53
|329
|326 [40]
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|4-3
|16.54
|17.09
|358
|327 [41]
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|2-5
|16.40
|29.49
|265
|328 [42]
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|2-4
|16.20
|24.95
|306
|329 [38]
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|3-2
|16.15
|12.71
|379
|330 [39]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|4-3
|16.14
|14.60
|372
|331 [40]
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|3-2
|15.97
|9.93
|391
|332 [46]
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|1-6
|15.47
|39.38
|150
|333 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|3-3
|15.36
|16.78
|361
|334 [47]
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-3
|15.07
|11.67
|384
|335 [41]
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-5
|14.98
|32.28
|229
|336 [42]
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|1-6
|14.86
|31.00
|244
|337 [43]
|Metter
|2 – AA
|2-4
|14.43
|25.24
|303
|338 [25]
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|2-4
|13.63
|28.09
|278
|339 [44]
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|3-3
|13.54
|15.34
|368
|340 [25]
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|1-6
|13.54
|32.92
|220
|341 [43]
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-5
|13.52
|32.04
|233
|342 [26]
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|4-2
|13.23
|8.28
|398
|343 [45]
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-5
|12.78
|27.74
|279
|344 [44]
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-7
|12.67
|36.68
|186
|345 [27]
|Miller County
|1 – A
|3-3
|12.08
|6.35
|404
|346 [26]
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|3-3
|11.74
|10.99
|388
|347 [27]
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-4
|11.62
|26.53
|293
|348 [45]
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-4
|11.22
|26.55
|292
|349 [28]
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|4-2
|11.21
|-3.90
|414
|350 [46]
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-4
|11.13
|29.36
|267
|351 [47]
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-6
|10.10
|33.11
|217
|352 [29]
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-5
|9.73
|26.84
|283
|353 [30]
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-5
|9.03
|23.74
|311
|354 [48]
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|2-5
|8.82
|22.23
|322
|355 [55]
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-5
|8.52
|31.84
|236
|356 [48]
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|0-6
|8.24
|43.63
|115
|357 [31]
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-5
|7.98
|15.53
|367
|358 [49]
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-6
|7.92
|26.10
|295
|359 [32]
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-5
|7.91
|30.01
|258
|360 [50]
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-3
|7.47
|1.94
|413
|361 [33]
|Towns County
|8 – A
|2-4
|7.32
|29.41
|266
|362 [46]
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-5
|7.20
|35.67
|197
|363 [47]
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|1-5
|7.13
|20.46
|332
|364 [48]
|Butler
|4 – AA
|2-4
|6.85
|17.57
|356
|365 [49]
|Laney
|4 – AA
|1-6
|6.48
|38.60
|164
|366 [34]
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-5
|6.29
|20.52
|330
|367 [51]
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|0-6
|6.13
|30.48
|254
|368 [28]
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-6
|5.73
|31.38
|242
|369 [57]
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA†
|0-8
|5.47
|35.67
|196
|370 [50]
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-6
|4.79
|30.72
|250
|371 [29]
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|2-4
|4.60
|16.14
|363
|372 [30]
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|1-5
|4.25
|18.91
|343
|373 [35]
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-5
|4.07
|18.58
|346
|374 [36]
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-6
|3.90
|31.20
|243
|375 [31]
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|1-5
|3.55
|25.67
|298
|376 [49]
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-6
|2.65
|20.35
|334
|377 [51]
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-5
|2.62
|20.14
|336
|378 [37]
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|3-5
|2.47
|8.69
|396
|379 [38]
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-6
|2.43
|21.21
|326
|380 [50]
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-5
|2.39
|17.64
|355
|381 [52]
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|0-6
|2.35
|30.76
|249
|382 [32]
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-6
|1.76
|29.85
|261
|383 [52]
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-5
|1.57
|19.28
|342
|384 [53]
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-4
|1.21
|23.13
|315
|385 [51]
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-5
|1.13
|20.13
|337
|386 [33]
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|1-5
|0.95
|16.79
|360
|387 [39]
|Claxton
|3 – A
|0-6
|0.49
|24.99
|305
|388 [40]
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|0-6
|0.20
|22.08
|323
|389 [58]
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA†
|0-7
|-0.12
|35.07
|201
|390 [41]
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-6
|-0.22
|26.57
|291
|391 [42]
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|2-5
|-1.63
|12.10
|381
|392 [53]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|1-5
|-2.19
|11.82
|383
|393 [43]
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-5
|-3.06
|16.94
|359
|394 [44]
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|3-4
|-3.11
|7.02
|402
|395 [52]
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-6
|-4.20
|36.89
|183
|396 [1]
|Georgia Military College
|7 – A†
|3-4
|-4.39
|5.97
|406
|397 [34]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|0-6
|-4.85
|24.43
|309
|398 [35]
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-5
|-5.06
|18.45
|348
|399 [54]
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-5
|-5.53
|28.81
|273
|400 [45]
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-4
|-6.68
|2.83
|410
|401 [55]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-6
|-7.32
|26.91
|282
|402 [54]
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-5
|-8.41
|8.64
|397
|403 [48]
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-7
|-8.66
|47.08
|87
|404 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|2-4
|-9.50
|2.16
|411
|405 [47]
|Greenville
|4 – A
|0-6
|-11.77
|25.62
|300
|406 [56]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-7
|-13.31
|35.80
|194
|407 [48]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-4
|-13.53
|-4.27
|415
|408 [49]
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-5
|-13.71
|7.55
|401
|409 [55]
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|0-6
|-13.76
|17.67
|354
|410 [56]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-6
|-18.25
|36.98
|181
|411 [57]
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-6
|-18.63
|9.18
|395
|412 [56]
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-6
|-19.21
|11.57
|385
|413 [36]
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-7
|-22.28
|26.79
|284
|414 [57]
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-7
|-23.45
|18.34
|350
|415 [50]
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-5
|-25.22
|-4.57
|416
|416 [2]
|Glascock County
|7 – A†
|1-6
|-34.43
|-5.61
|417
|417 [3]
|Pataula Charter
|1 – A†
|1-5
|-41.77
|-31.28
|418
|418 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA†
|0-3
|-47.79
|6.14
|405
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Competitive
|Average
|1
|8 – AAAAAAA
|88.60
|63.77
|2
|1 – AAAAAAA
|88.37
|77.82
|3
|6 – AAAAAAA
|79.33
|56.54
|4
|3 – AAAAAAA
|76.89
|63.88
|5
|4 – AAAAAAA
|76.72
|61.45
|6
|1 – AAAAAA
|75.20
|64.14
|7
|5 – AAAA
|75.11
|51.35
|8
|7 – AAAAAAA
|75.02
|53.18
|9
|5 – AAAAAAA
|73.60
|57.44
|10
|8 – AAAAA
|70.69
|42.90
|11
|7 – AAAAA
|69.66
|47.52
|12
|4 – AAAAA
|68.82
|48.68
|13
|5 – AAAAAA
|67.63
|47.51
|14
|2 – AAAAAA
|65.62
|53.85
|15
|1 – AAAAA
|65.40
|47.02
|16
|6 – AAAAAA
|64.20
|48.51
|17
|4 – AAAAAA
|63.54
|42.47
|18
|7 – AAAA
|62.43
|47.55
|19
|2 – AA
|62.16
|34.32
|20
|5 – AAA
|61.99
|33.92
|21
|2 – AAAAAAA
|60.76
|48.54
|22
|3 – AAAA
|59.74
|29.04
|23
|1 – AA
|59.61
|45.87
|24
|7 – AAA
|58.56
|27.54
|25
|8 – AAAAAA
|57.71
|43.24
|26
|2 – AAAAA
|56.88
|42.79
|27
|8 – AAAA
|56.74
|41.58
|28
|3 – AAAAA
|56.59
|40.85
|29
|2 – AAAA
|56.16
|45.08
|30
|4 – AAA
|55.41
|30.91
|31
|5 – A
|55.32
|24.75
|32
|7 – AAAAAA
|53.20
|36.55
|33
|6 – AAAA
|52.52
|31.23
|34
|1 – AAAA
|52.45
|38.01
|35
|5 – AA
|50.92
|33.43
|36
|4 – AAAA
|50.10
|26.39
|37
|6 – AAA
|50.01
|23.93
|6-South – AAA
|52.66
|34.76
|6-North – AAA
|28.08
|14.67
|38
|6 – AA
|49.80
|28.09
|39
|6 – AAAAA
|49.66
|34.36
|40
|3 – AA
|49.46
|33.25
|41
|2 – A
|48.24
|27.53
|42
|4 – A
|47.74
|18.13
|4-Div B – A
|42.16
|22.49
|4-Div A – A
|41.40
|10.89
|43
|1 – AAA
|47.06
|31.44
|44
|8 – AA
|46.62
|15.02
|45
|3 – AAAAAA
|45.74
|34.62
|46
|8 – AAA
|45.41
|27.06
|47
|4 – AA
|44.79
|15.03
|48
|7 – A
|44.63
|23.32
|7-Div A – A
|43.67
|26.77
|7-Div B – A
|33.74
|20.06
|49
|8 – A
|44.47
|20.83
|50
|5 – AAAAA
|43.23
|30.05
|51
|6 – A
|42.48
|17.67
|6-Div B – A
|37.09
|18.15
|6-Div A – A
|36.74
|17.06
|52
|7 – AA
|40.76
|19.97
|53
|2 – AAA
|37.53
|24.39
|54
|3 – A
|36.99
|17.56
|3-Div A – A
|33.28
|19.37
|3-Div B – A
|30.12
|15.85
|55
|3 – AAA
|36.44
|14.59
|56
|1 – A
|23.21
|2.55
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|Likelihood
|09/08
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|Hampton
|14 – 17
|14.48
|81.0%
|0.277
|09/29
|Ringgold
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|23 – 28
|13.53
|79.5%
|0.282
|08/25
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|Armuchee
|23 – 27
|12.59
|77.9%
|0.302
|09/08
|Lovejoy
|Spalding
|41 – 42
|12.93
|78.5%
|0.311
|08/18
|East Hall
|Habersham Central
|55 – 72
|9.08
|71.2%
|0.321
|09/08
|Habersham Central
|Franklin County
|45 – 46
|11.41
|75.8%
|0.335
|09/29
|Central Gwinnett
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|38 – 36
|38.87
|98.0%
|0.341
|10/06
|Eagle’s Landing
|Ola
|13 – 31
|7.73
|68.4%
|0.345
|09/29
|Starr’s Mill
|Griffin
|28 – 29
|10.23
|73.6%
|0.354
|09/22
|Griffin
|Whitewater
|16 – 40
|6.69
|66.1%
|0.357
|08/25
|Strong Rock Christian
|North Cobb Christian
|17 – 20
|9.13
|71.4%
|0.363
|10/06
|Warner Robins
|Thomas County Central
|30 – 28
|34.81
|97.0%
|0.377
|10/06
|Bowdon
|Christian Heritage
|7 – 12
|7.15
|67.2%
|0.388
|09/15
|Evans
|Washington County
|48 – 49
|7.99
|69.0%
|0.390
|08/18
|East Coweta
|Lovejoy
|21 – 41
|5.07
|62.4%
|0.396
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Pct
|87.60
|10/13
|Grayson
|Archer
|–
|11.71
|76.3%
|83.57
|08/19
|North Gwinnett
|Walton
|28 – 31
|1.52
|53.8%
|83.13
|10/13
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|–
|10.52
|74.1%
|81.81
|10/27
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|–
|12.77
|78.2%
|81.20
|09/08
|Archer
|Mill Creek
|16 – 13
|4.58
|61.3%
|80.68
|09/29
|North Gwinnett
|Mill Creek
|35 – 21
|6.37
|65.4%
|80.40
|09/01
|Grayson
|McEachern
|12 – 7
|19.24
|87.3%
|80.07
|08/19
|Archer
|Brookwood
|25 – 17
|6.65
|66.0%
|79.83
|10/20
|Colquitt County
|Tift County
|–
|0.57
|51.4%
|79.47
|08/25
|Walton
|Brookwood
|42 – 35
|5.98
|64.5%
|78.89
|08/19
|Mill Creek
|McEachern
|23 – 19
|0.13
|50.3%
|78.72
|09/15
|Colquitt County
|Brookwood
|25 – 42
|0.88
|52.2%
|77.40
|08/25
|North Gwinnett
|Milton
|31 – 28
|9.08
|71.3%
|75.24
|10/07
|Archer
|Newton
|20 – 19
|11.42
|75.8%
|74.38
|09/15
|Tift County
|Parkview
|50 – 37
|7.56
|68.1%
