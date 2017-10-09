Our Products
Maxwell Week 8 Summary: Marquee weekend ahead; Odds of going undefeated

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– This weekend features four battles of unbeaten teams.  Grayson and Archer meet in what is the highest rated match up of the season while Lowndes takes on Tift County in the third highest rated pairing.  The winner of these games will mostly likely win their region, putting them on opposite sides of the bracket and perhaps headed for a showdown in the Class AAAAAAA state title game.  Additionally Heritage of Ringgold will face Ridgeland in a Class AAAA match while Toombs County will take on Benedictine.
– Meadowcreek fell from the ranks of the undefeated this weekend, along with six other previously undefeated teams, leaving only 40 teams entering Week 9 with perfect records. The remaining regular season games will eliminate at least 11 more before the season’s end.

Below are each of the 40 remaining teams odds of going undefeated:

AAAAAAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated
Grayson 97.13 6-0 9.67-0.33 69.6%
Walton 82.87 6-0 9.54-0.46 61.1%
Lowndes 91.48 7-0 9.51-0.49 57.3%
South Forsyth 74.00 6-0 9.08-0.92 30.0%
Archer 84.48 6-0 9.15-0.85 21.1%
Tift County 80.02 7-0 8.66-1.34 11.2%

 

AAAAAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated
Winder-Barrow 56.25 7-0 9.30-0.70 41.4%
Lee County 74.94 7-0 9.17-0.83 37.1%
Richmond Hill 49.87 5-0 6.60-2.40† 1.1%

† – Nine games

 

AAAAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated
Rome 78.34 6-0 9.89-0.11 89.1%
Warner Robins 73.66 7-0 9.78-0.22 79.0%
Stockbridge 74.63 6-0 9.55-0.45 59.5%
Jones County 66.84 6-0 9.00-1.00 22.9%

 

AAAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated
Cartersville 87.43 7-0 9.87-0.13 87.3%
Thomson 67.01 5-0 8.61-0.39† 61.9%
Ridgeland 58.56 6-0 9.57-0.43 61.6%
Marist 66.11 6-0 9.44-0.56 51.0%
Burke County 60.58 6-0 9.29-0.71 33.3%
Heritage (Ringgold) 48.89 7-0 9.02-0.98 21.2%
Troup 63.35 6-0 8.70-1.30 5.5%

† – Nine games

 

AAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated
Cedar Grove 73.17 6-0 9.93-0.07 93.4%
Jenkins 45.97 6-0 9.85-0.15 85.7%
Monroe Area 53.27 7-0 9.71-0.29 73.0%
Bremen 43.70 6-0 8.79-1.21‡ 11.1%

‡ – Include region play-in games

AA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated
Benedictine 77.23 6-0 9.96-0.04 96.0%
Rabun County 61.17 6-0 9.93-0.07 93.0%
Dodge County 55.48 6-0 8.80-0.20† 80.9%
Jefferson County 52.33 7-0 9.59-0.41 59.7%
Callaway 55.77 6-0 9.44-0.56 52.3%
Brooks County 60.53 6-0 8.28-0.72† 41.9%
Screven County 47.53 5-0 8.34-0.66† 37.3%
Thomasville 57.20 6-0 8.98-1.02 23.6%
Toombs County 37.21 6-0 7.59-2.41 0.2%

† – Nine games

A

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated
Eagle’s Landing Christian 68.66 7-0 9.97-0.03 97.3%
Prince Avenue Christian 49.33 7-0 9.60-0.40 62.0%
Manchester 51.61 7-0 9.44-0.56‡ 47.0%
Tattnall Square 46.27 6-0 9.28-0.72‡ 40.3%
Mount Zion (Carroll) 41.84 6-0 9.29-0.71‡ 38.8%
Stratford Academy 43.87 6-0 9.04-0.96‡ 24.9%
Athens Academy 42.18 6-0 8.74-1.26 16.2%

‡ – Include region play-in games

 

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 9.68%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,211 of 1,280 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.61%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.05 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 0.94

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Grayson 6-0 97.13 1 Lee County 7-0 74.94
2 Lowndes 7-0 91.48 2 Mays 5-1 72.94
3 Archer 6-0 84.48 3 Tucker 5-1 70.62
4 North Gwinnett 5-1 84.39 4 Coffee 3-2 69.57
5 Walton 6-0 82.87 5 Northside (Warner Robins) 6-1 69.44
6 Tift County 7-0 80.02 6 Glynn Academy 3-2 68.67
7 Colquitt County 6-1 79.65 7 Harrison 4-2 65.79
8 Mill Creek 5-2 78.96 8 Stephenson 4-2 62.14
9 McEachern 4-2 78.83 9 Douglas County 6-1 61.34
10 Brookwood 4-2 77.83 10 Brunswick 4-1 60.41
11 Milton 5-1 74.38 11 Allatoona 3-3 58.27
12 South Forsyth 6-0 74.00 12 Hughes 5-2 57.75
13 Newton 5-2 72.13 13 Valdosta 2-5 57.65
14 Parkview 4-2 71.52 14 Sequoyah 5-1 57.58
15 Norcross 2-4 70.30 15 Alpharetta 5-1 57.51
AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Buford 4-1 85.33 1 Cartersville 7-0 87.43
2 Rome 6-0 78.34 2 Thomson 5-0 67.01
3 Stockbridge 6-0 74.63 3 Marist 6-0 66.11
4 Warner Robins 7-0 73.66 4 Troup 6-0 63.35
5 Jones County 6-0 66.84 5 Jefferson 5-1 62.25
6 Carrollton 5-1 62.03 6 Blessed Trinity 6-1 61.21
7 Starr’s Mill 6-1 60.88 7 Burke County 6-0 60.58
8 Kell 3-3 60.55 8 Ridgeland 6-0 58.56
9 Bainbridge 5-2 59.34 9 Cedartown 6-1 55.91
10 Ware County 1-4 58.78 10 Mary Persons 5-2 55.58
11 Wayne County 5-1 57.39 11 Woodward Academy 6-1 54.96
12 Dutchtown 4-2 53.88 12 Eastside 6-1 51.76
13 Flowery Branch 6-1 53.65 13 Sandy Creek 3-3 51.49
14 Eagle’s Landing 4-3 52.80 14 West Laurens 4-3 51.12
15 Griffin 6-1 51.58 15 Chapel Hill 4-2 49.99
AAA AA
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-1 74.67 1 Benedictine 6-0 77.23
2 Cedar Grove 6-0 73.17 2 Hapeville Charter 5-1 61.98
3 Peach County 5-1 67.31 3 Rabun County 6-0 61.17
4 Calhoun 6-1 61.42 4 Brooks County 6-0 60.53
5 Crisp County 4-1 53.62 5 Thomasville 6-0 57.20
6 Monroe Area 7-0 53.27 6 Callaway 6-0 55.77
7 Lovett 3-3 52.52 7 Dodge County 6-0 55.48
8 Westminster (Atlanta) 2-4 49.73 8 Jefferson County 7-0 52.33
9 Jenkins 6-0 45.97 9 Fitzgerald 2-4 52.15
10 Westside (Macon) 4-3 45.02 10 Heard County 5-1 48.83
11 Pace Academy 2-3 44.90 11 Screven County 5-0 47.53
12 Bremen 6-0 43.70 12 Swainsboro 5-1 44.30
13 Cook 2-4 40.68 13 Vidalia 2-3 43.62
14 Pike County 5-1 39.85 14 Rockmart 4-2 42.59
15 Morgan County 5-1 39.24 15 Pepperell 4-2 42.56
A – Public A – Private
Rank Team Record Rating Rank Team Record Rating
1 Irwin County 5-1 52.04 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 7-0 68.66
2 Manchester 7-0 51.61 2 Prince Avenue Christian 7-0 49.33
3 Macon County 4-2 51.26 3 Wesleyan 6-2 47.25
4 Clinch County 4-2 47.08 4 Tattnall Square 6-0 46.27
5 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6-0 41.84 5 Stratford Academy 6-0 43.87
6 Charlton County 4-1 38.50 6 Athens Academy 6-0 42.18
7 Commerce 5-1 38.03 7 Mount Paran Christian 5-1 41.63
8 Washington-Wilkes 3-3 36.54 8 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-1 35.77
9 Marion County 6-1 35.89 9 Calvary Day 5-1 34.78
10 Emanuel County Institute 6-1 34.21 10 Darlington 4-3 32.94
11 Taylor County 5-1 33.50 11 Aquinas 4-2 32.08
12 Turner County 4-2 31.32 12 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 6-1 30.44
13 Trion 5-1 29.63 13 Savannah Christian 3-2 29.54
14 Lincoln County 2-4 28.11 14 Mount de Sales 3-3 27.97
15 Telfair County 2-4 27.26 15 First Presbyterian 5-1 26.82

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

†-Plays non-region schedule

Rank Team Region Record Rating Sch Str Rank
1 [1] Grayson 8 – AAAAAAA 6-0 97.13 57.97 25
2 [2] Lowndes 1 – AAAAAAA 7-0 91.48 55.17 39
3 [1] Cartersville 5 – AAAA 7-0 87.43 50.69 63
4 [1] Buford 8 – AAAAA 4-1 85.33 45.40 96
5 [3] Archer 8 – AAAAAAA 6-0 84.48 70.39 5
6 [4] North Gwinnett 6 – AAAAAAA 5-1 84.39 74.17 1
7 [5] Walton 4 – AAAAAAA 6-0 82.87 52.78 49
8 [6] Tift County 1 – AAAAAAA 7-0 80.02 57.05 29
9 [7] Colquitt County 1 – AAAAAAA 6-1 79.65 68.47 8
10 [8] Mill Creek 6 – AAAAAAA 5-2 78.96 65.91 12
11 [9] McEachern 3 – AAAAAAA 4-2 78.83 65.42 13
12 [2] Rome 7 – AAAAA 6-0 78.34 50.15 68
13 [10] Brookwood 7 – AAAAAAA 4-2 77.83 63.77 16
14 [1] Benedictine 2 – AA 6-0 77.23 42.12 127
15 [1] Lee County 1 – AAAAAA 7-0 74.94 45.35 98
16 [1] Greater Atlanta Christian 7 – AAA 6-1 74.67 38.42 169
17 [3] Stockbridge 4 – AAAAA 6-0 74.63 50.74 62
18 [11] Milton 5 – AAAAAAA 5-1 74.38 60.51 18
19 [12] South Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 6-0 74.00 51.74 58
20 [4] Warner Robins 1 – AAAAA 7-0 73.66 54.90 40
21 [2] Cedar Grove 5 – AAA 6-0 73.17 45.03 103
22 [2] Mays 5 – AAAAAA 5-1 72.94 52.86 48
23 [13] Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 5-2 72.13 57.09 28
24 [14] Parkview 7 – AAAAAAA 4-2 71.52 59.77 21
25 [3] Tucker 4 – AAAAAA 5-1 70.62 40.69 138
26 [15] Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 2-4 70.30 72.84 3
27 [16] Hillgrove 3 – AAAAAAA 4-2 70.22 66.46 11
28 [4] Coffee 1 – AAAAAA 3-2 69.57 64.42 15
29 [5] Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 6-1 69.44 52.33 51
30 [6] Glynn Academy 2 – AAAAAA 3-2 68.67 64.82 14
31 [1] Eagle’s Landing Christian 5 – A 7-0 68.66 34.87 202
32 [17] North Paulding 3 – AAAAAAA 5-1 67.81 47.16 85
33 [18] Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 6-1 67.68 33.93 211
34 [19] Roswell 4 – AAAAAAA 2-4 67.45 72.83 4
35 [3] Peach County 4 – AAA 5-1 67.31 47.95 80
36 [2] Thomson 3 – AAAA 5-0 67.01 20.75 327
37 [5] Jones County 4 – AAAAA 6-0 66.84 41.38 134
38 [3] Marist 7 – AAAA 6-0 66.11 44.80 105
39 [7] Harrison 6 – AAAAAA 4-2 65.79 52.91 47
40 [20] West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 4-2 63.75 59.30 23
41 [21] Lassiter 4 – AAAAAAA 4-2 63.62 55.75 34
42 [22] North Cobb 3 – AAAAAAA 4-2 63.49 55.21 38
43 [4] Troup 5 – AAAA 6-0 63.35 30.88 246
44 [5] Jefferson 8 – AAAA 5-1 62.25 39.06 157
45 [8] Stephenson 4 – AAAAAA 4-2 62.14 52.96 46
46 [6] Carrollton 7 – AAAAA 5-1 62.03 45.02 104
47 [2] Hapeville Charter 6 – AA 5-1 61.98 38.86 159
48 [23] Woodstock 4 – AAAAAAA 4-2 61.79 56.67 31
49 [24] Westlake 2 – AAAAAAA 3-3 61.49 57.63 26
50 [4] Calhoun 6 – AAA 6-1 61.42 29.70 263
51 [9] Douglas County 5 – AAAAAA 6-1 61.34 43.35 120
52 [6] Blessed Trinity 7 – AAAA 6-1 61.21 45.17 101
53 [3] Rabun County 8 – AA 6-0 61.17 32.14 230
54 [7] Starr’s Mill 3 – AAAAA 6-1 60.88 47.09 86
55 [7] Burke County 3 – AAAA 6-0 60.58 32.56 224
56 [8] Kell 7 – AAAAA 3-3 60.55 56.87 30
57 [4] Brooks County 1 – AA 6-0 60.53 38.02 173
58 [10] Brunswick 2 – AAAAAA 4-1 60.41 46.50 90
59 [9] Bainbridge 1 – AAAAA 5-2 59.34 42.23 126
60 [25] Central Gwinnett 7 – AAAAAAA 5-2 59.32 52.69 50
61 [10] Ware County 2 – AAAAA 1-4 58.78 74.13 2
62 [8] Ridgeland 6 – AAAA 6-0 58.56 30.08 257
63 [11] Allatoona 6 – AAAAAA 3-3 58.27 55.91 33
64 [26] Marietta 3 – AAAAAAA 5-1 57.85 48.35 76
65 [27] South Gwinnett 8 – AAAAAAA 1-5 57.79 67.87 9
66 [12] Hughes 5 – AAAAAA 5-2 57.75 42.49 125
67 [13] Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 2-5 57.65 66.59 10
68 [14] Sequoyah 6 – AAAAAA 5-1 57.58 43.48 116
69 [15] Alpharetta 7 – AAAAAA 5-1 57.51 41.47 132
70 [28] East Coweta 2 – AAAAAAA 4-2 57.49 48.37 75
71 [11] Wayne County 2 – AAAAA 5-1 57.39 45.24 99
72 [5] Thomasville 1 – AA 6-0 57.20 34.58 206
73 [16] Alexander 5 – AAAAAA 5-1 56.53 44.04 110
74 [29] Collins Hill 6 – AAAAAAA 4-3 56.34 47.84 81
75 [17] Winder-Barrow 8 – AAAAAA 7-0 56.25 36.73 184
76 [30] Camden County 1 – AAAAAAA 3-3 56.14 54.01 42
77 [18] Dacula 8 – AAAAAA 2-4 56.04 60.49 19
78 [19] Dalton 6 – AAAAAA 5-1 55.93 39.35 151
79 [9] Cedartown 5 – AAAA 6-1 55.91 35.12 200
80 [6] Callaway 5 – AA 6-0 55.77 28.46 274
81 [31] Etowah 4 – AAAAAAA 3-4 55.76 52.32 52
82 [10] Mary Persons 2 – AAAA 5-2 55.58 38.59 166
83 [7] Dodge County 3 – AA 6-0 55.48 37.21 179
84 [11] Woodward Academy 4 – AAAA 6-1 54.96 32.89 221
85 [12] Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 4-2 53.88 47.51 82
86 [13] Flowery Branch 8 – AAAAA 6-1 53.65 30.92 245
87 [5] Crisp County 1 – AAA 4-1 53.62 40.63 140
88 [6] Monroe Area 8 – AAA 7-0 53.27 20.59 328
89 [14] Eagle’s Landing 4 – AAAAA 4-3 52.80 49.28 71
90 [7] Lovett 5 – AAA 3-3 52.52 48.11 79
91 [8] Jefferson County 4 – AA 7-0 52.33 20.50 331
92 [9] Fitzgerald 1 – AA 2-4 52.15 55.49 35
93 [1] Irwin County 2 – A 5-1 52.04 41.34 135
94 [20] Lanier 8 – AAAAAA 3-3 51.94 51.87 56
95 [12] Eastside 4 – AAAA 6-1 51.76 28.11 277
96 [2] Manchester 4 – A 7-0 51.61 12.30 380
97 [15] Griffin 3 – AAAAA 6-1 51.58 39.12 155
98 [13] Sandy Creek 5 – AAAA 3-3 51.49 49.31 70
99 [21] Lovejoy 4 – AAAAAA 4-3 51.48 44.41 107
100 [3] Macon County 4 – A 4-2 51.26 40.65 139
101 [14] West Laurens 2 – AAAA 4-3 51.12 48.24 77
102 [32] North Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 4-2 51.04 44.02 111
103 [22] Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 3-4 50.94 53.43 44
104 [16] Carver (Atlanta) 6 – AAAAA 5-1 50.90 34.83 203
105 [17] East Paulding 7 – AAAAA 2-4 50.70 56.08 32
106 [33] Peachtree Ridge 6 – AAAAAAA 1-5 50.46 69.43 6
107 [15] Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 4-2 49.99 47.17 84
108 [23] Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 5-0 49.87 29.77 262
109 [16] Americus-Sumter 1 – AAAA 4-2 49.86 44.27 108
110 [8] Westminster (Atlanta) 5 – AAA 2-4 49.73 57.46 27
111 [2] Prince Avenue Christian 8 – A 7-0 49.33 19.45 340
112 [18] Clarke Central 8 – AAAAA 4-3 49.32 46.24 91
113 [17] St. Pius X 8 – AAAA 1-5 49.26 62.54 17
114 [18] Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 7-0 48.89 18.04 353
115 [10] Heard County 5 – AA 5-1 48.83 29.24 269
116 [24] Northgate 5 – AAAAAA 4-3 48.59 43.91 112
117 [34] Lambert 5 – AAAAAAA 2-4 48.21 54.14 41
118 [35] Newnan 2 – AAAAAAA 2-4 47.88 53.39 45
119 [11] Screven County 4 – AA 5-0 47.53 11.44 386
120 [3] Wesleyan 5 – A 6-2 47.25 31.59 239
121 [4] Clinch County 2 – A 4-2 47.08 30.43 255
122 [25] Centennial 7 – AAAAAA 4-3 46.85 43.03 123
123 [26] Houston County 1 – AAAAAA 2-5 46.62 58.94 24
124 [27] Jonesboro 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 46.54 60.23 20
125 [19] Loganville 8 – AAAAA 2-4 46.44 49.47 69
126 [4] Tattnall Square 7 – A 6-0 46.27 13.47 375
127 [20] Southwest DeKalb 5 – AAAAA 4-2 46.18 32.93 219
128 [19] Oconee County 8 – AAAA 4-2 46.11 39.11 156
129 [21] Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 – AAAAA 3-4 46.03 48.68 74
130 [9] Jenkins 3 – AAA 6-0 45.97 25.81 296
131 [22] Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 4-3 45.83 43.83 114
132 [28] Creekview 6 – AAAAAA 2-4 45.77 50.55 66
133 [20] Cairo 1 – AAAA 3-3 45.75 45.88 92
134 [21] Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 5-1 45.56 32.30 228
135 [10] Westside (Macon) 4 – AAA 4-3 45.02 40.86 137
136 [11] Pace Academy 5 – AAA 2-3 44.90 43.39 118
137 [23] Villa Rica 7 – AAAAA 4-3 44.40 39.52 148
138 [24] Paulding County 7 – AAAAA 3-4 44.38 50.56 65
139 [29] Heritage (Conyers) 3 – AAAAAA 3-3 44.34 43.84 113
140 [12] Swainsboro 2 – AA 5-1 44.30 29.15 270
141 [22] Hardaway 1 – AAAA 3-3 44.20 45.17 100
142 [25] Ola 4 – AAAAA 2-4 44.13 50.69 64
143 [36] Pebblebrook 2 – AAAAAAA 3-3 44.02 35.71 195
144 [5] Stratford Academy 7 – A 6-0 43.87 15.89 366
145 [12] Bremen 6 – AAA 6-0 43.70 19.39 341
146 [13] Vidalia 2 – AA 2-3 43.62 48.12 78
147 [26] Arabia Mountain 5 – AAAAA 4-2 43.16 30.72 251
148 [27] Maynard Jackson 6 – AAAAA 4-2 43.08 38.49 167
149 [23] Perry 2 – AAAA 4-2 42.73 34.13 209
150 [14] Rockmart 7 – AA 4-2 42.59 25.51 302
151 [15] Pepperell 7 – AA 4-2 42.56 33.59 214
152 [28] Banneker 6 – AAAAA 5-1 42.55 33.53 215
153 [30] Gainesville 8 – AAAAAA 2-4 42.51 51.76 57
154 [37] Wheeler 2 – AAAAAAA 2-4 42.51 51.58 60
155 [24] West Hall 7 – AAAA 5-2 42.20 34.23 208
156 [6] Athens Academy 8 – A 6-0 42.18 13.19 376
157 [5] Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 – A 6-0 41.84 14.94 370
158 [7] Mount Paran Christian 6 – A 5-1 41.63 18.27 352
159 [16] Southwest 3 – AA 3-2 41.61 40.61 141
160 [31] New Manchester 5 – AAAAAA 2-5 41.40 51.05 61
161 [25] Howard 2 – AAAA 5-2 41.33 34.26 207
162 [26] Upson-Lee 2 – AAAA 3-3 41.03 39.28 153
163 [13] Cook 1 – AAA 2-4 40.68 52.13 54
164 [38] Kennesaw Mountain 3 – AAAAAAA 4-2 40.67 33.21 216
165 [29] Locust Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-5 40.61 51.60 59
166 [32] Evans 3 – AAAAAA 4-2 40.52 22.53 320
167 [27] White County 7 – AAAA 5-2 39.87 31.44 241
168 [14] Pike County 4 – AAA 5-1 39.85 24.08 310
169 [33] Bradwell Institute 2 – AAAAAA 6-1 39.81 26.78 285
170 [28] Spalding 2 – AAAA 1-5 39.48 50.34 67
171 [29] Pickens 6 – AAAA 4-2 39.40 30.68 253
172 [15] Morgan County 8 – AAA 5-1 39.24 21.66 324
173 [34] Chattahoochee 7 – AAAAAA 5-2 39.04 33.79 212
174 [39] Campbell 2 – AAAAAAA 2-4 39.04 49.11 73
175 [30] Carver (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 2-4 38.95 38.21 170
176 [31] Northwest Whitfield 6 – AAAA 4-3 38.55 31.98 235
177 [6] Charlton County 2 – A 4-1 38.50 26.74 287
178 [40] Meadowcreek 7 – AAAAAAA 6-1 38.35 22.59 318
179 [35] River Ridge 6 – AAAAAA 3-3 38.34 43.48 117
180 [32] Stephens County 8 – AAAA 3-3 38.31 38.77 163
181 [16] Liberty County 2 – AAA 3-3 38.24 37.57 176
182 [7] Commerce 8 – A 5-1 38.03 18.30 351
183 [36] Pope 7 – AAAAAA 2-4 38.00 49.22 72
184 [30] Thomas County Central 1 – AAAAA 2-5 37.91 52.30 53
185 [17] Spencer 5 – AA 4-2 37.87 32.65 223
186 [31] Harris County 1 – AAAAA 3-3 37.86 36.70 185
187 [17] Dawson County 7 – AAA 4-2 37.85 29.25 268
188 [18] Toombs County 2 – AA 6-0 37.21 16.74 362
189 [37] South Cobb 6 – AAAAAA 2-4 37.15 44.73 106
190 [41] Shiloh 8 – AAAAAAA 1-6 37.11 68.51 7
191 [19] Bacon County 2 – AA 4-2 37.10 32.50 226
192 [32] McIntosh 3 – AAAAA 5-1 36.68 23.11 316
193 [8] Washington-Wilkes 7 – A 3-3 36.54 37.56 177
194 [38] Grovetown 3 – AAAAAA 4-3 36.36 35.92 192
195 [33] North Springs 6 – AAAAA 4-2 36.35 25.73 297
196 [39] Tri-Cities 5 – AAAAAA 1-5 36.25 51.95 55
197 [9] Marion County 4 – A 6-1 35.89 14.90 371
198 [34] Columbia 5 – AAAAA 4-2 35.82 25.66 299
199 [8] Mount Pisgah Christian 6 – A 6-1 35.77 13.96 374
200 [20] Elbert County 8 – AA 6-1 35.67 16.06 364
201 [40] Cambridge 7 – AAAAAA 2-5 35.53 41.61 130
202 [33] Salem 4 – AAAA 4-2 35.50 25.21 304
203 [35] Woodland (Cartersville) 7 – AAAAA 3-4 35.44 40.53 142
204 [36] Fayette County 3 – AAAAA 3-3 35.44 36.28 190
205 [37] Cedar Shoals 8 – AAAAA 3-3 35.43 37.90 174
206 [21] Dublin 3 – AA 4-3 35.42 29.15 271
207 [38] Union Grove 4 – AAAAA 3-3 35.39 39.59 147
208 [18] East Hall 7 – AAA 5-2 35.34 23.69 313
209 [41] Johns Creek 7 – AAAAAA 2-5 35.23 42.77 124
210 [39] Morrow 3 – AAAAA 3-4 35.08 41.40 133
211 [22] B.E.S.T. Academy 6 – AA 4-3 35.00 33.61 213
212 [9] Calvary Day 3 – A 5-1 34.78 12.93 377
213 [42] Drew 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 34.59 45.04 102
214 [40] New Hampstead 2 – AAAAA 4-2 34.29 28.19 275
215 [41] Veterans 1 – AAAAA 2-5 34.25 41.85 128
216 [10] Emanuel County Institute 3 – A 6-1 34.21 10.26 390
217 [23] Douglass 6 – AA 4-2 34.05 22.56 319
218 [24] Bleckley County 3 – AA 5-2 33.91 22.96 317
219 [42] Statesboro 2 – AAAAA 2-4 33.86 38.97 158
220 [43] Hiram 7 – AAAAA 2-5 33.72 39.81 146
221 [19] Pierce County 2 – AAA 2-3 33.68 36.99 180
222 [11] Taylor County 4 – A 5-1 33.50 3.95 409
223 [44] Riverwood 6 – AAAAA 2-4 33.32 36.53 188
224 [10] Darlington 6 – A 4-3 32.94 27.52 280
225 [34] Central (Carrollton) 5 – AAAA 3-4 32.68 39.31 152
226 [45] South Effingham 2 – AAAAA 0-7 32.66 55.28 37
227 [25] Berrien 1 – AA 4-3 32.43 31.60 238
228 [11] Aquinas 7 – A 4-2 32.08 18.36 349
229 [35] Baldwin 3 – AAAA 4-2 31.96 24.60 307
230 [20] Monroe 1 – AAA 2-4 31.95 38.82 161
231 [26] Washington County 3 – AA 2-4 31.60 40.19 144
232 [43] Lakeside (Evans) 3 – AAAAAA 1-5 31.45 47.00 88
233 [12] Turner County 2 – A 4-2 31.32 24.49 308
234 [21] Adairsville 6 – AAA 3-3 31.31 30.85 247
235 [36] North Oconee 8 – AAAA 1-5 30.98 43.37 119
236 [22] Sonoraville 6 – AAA 4-3 30.82 25.53 301
237 [23] Ringgold 6 – AAA 4-3 30.61 26.50 294
238 [46] Hampton 4 – AAAAA 1-6 30.61 45.52 95
239 [27] Coosa 7 – AA 4-2 30.48 22.43 321
240 [12] Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 – A 6-1 30.44 17.53 357
241 [37] Chestatee 7 – AAAA 4-3 30.36 28.14 276
242 [24] Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 2-4 30.24 38.59 165
243 [44] Greenbrier 3 – AAAAAA 5-1 30.01 11.99 382
244 [45] North Atlanta 7 – AAAAAA 3-3 29.80 30.81 248
245 [46] Northview 7 – AAAAAA 1-5 29.74 45.66 94
246 [25] Appling County 2 – AAA 1-3 29.67 35.89 193
247 [13] Trion 6 – A 5-1 29.63 9.39 394
248 [13] Savannah Christian 3 – A 3-2 29.54 21.59 325
249 [47] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4 – AAAAAA 1-5 29.26 45.38 97
250 [47] Walnut Grove 8 – AAAAA 2-5 29.09 43.24 122
251 [48] M.L. King 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 28.91 36.61 187
252 [38] Westover 1 – AAAA 2-4 28.88 34.83 204
253 [42] Rockdale County 8 – AAAAAAA 1-5 28.52 39.19 154
254 [43] Cherokee 4 – AAAAAAA 0-7 28.36 59.40 22
255 [26] Jackson 4 – AAA 3-4 28.36 32.11 231
256 [14] Lincoln County 7 – A 2-4 28.11 32.80 222
257 [39] Columbus 1 – AAAA 2-4 28.10 38.84 160
258 [14] Mount de Sales 7 – A 3-3 27.97 29.93 260
259 [48] Decatur 6 – AAAAA 3-3 27.65 29.08 272
260 [15] Telfair County 2 – A 2-4 27.26 31.56 240
261 [49] Habersham Central 8 – AAAAAA 1-5 27.21 34.06 210
262 [27] Hart County 8 – AAA 1-5 27.02 44.18 109
263 [28] Jackson County 8 – AAA 4-3 27.00 26.73 288
264 [28] Washington 6 – AA 2-5 27.00 39.90 145
265 [15] First Presbyterian 7 – A 5-1 26.82 10.63 389
266 [16] George Walton Academy 8 – A 5-1 26.72 8.06 399
267 [16] Dooly County 4 – A 1-5 26.08 43.33 121
268 [50] South Paulding 5 – AAAAAA 0-6 26.05 55.36 36
269 [51] Sprayberry 6 – AAAAAA 1-5 25.96 41.76 129
270 [29] Northeast 3 – AA 3-3 25.55 26.72 289
271 [52] Creekside 5 – AAAAAA 0-6 25.26 46.93 89
272 [53] Alcovy 3 – AAAAAA 3-4 25.16 29.55 264
273 [29] North Murray 6 – AAA 3-3 25.05 23.13 314
274 [49] Cass 7 – AAAAA 0-6 24.77 39.48 149
275 [30] Jordan 5 – AA 1-5 24.32 38.15 171
276 [30] Union County 7 – AAA 4-3 24.32 30.42 256
277 [54] Mundy’s Mill 4 – AAAAAA 1-6 24.28 47.31 83
278 [17] Jenkins County 3 – A 6-1 24.13 11.10 387
279 [40] North Clayton 4 – AAAA 2-4 23.90 30.71 252
280 [44] Forsyth Central 5 – AAAAAAA 0-6 23.78 38.45 168
281 [31] Chattooga 7 – AA 1-5 23.70 35.64 198
282 [18] Pelham 1 – A 5-1 23.61 5.00 408
283 [31] Redan 5 – AAA 2-4 23.56 37.48 178
284 [41] Madison County 8 – AAAA 2-4 23.53 32.01 234
285 [50] Miller Grove 5 – AAAAA 3-3 23.46 20.40 333
286 [32] North Hall 7 – AAA 2-5 23.44 32.55 225
287 [33] Central (Macon) 4 – AAA 1-5 23.15 38.11 172
288 [32] Jeff Davis 2 – AA 3-2 22.96 20.20 335
289 [19] Mitchell County 1 – A 5-1 22.76 2.08 412
290 [17] Brookstone 4 – A 5-2 22.73 7.68 400
291 [33] Harlem 4 – AA 4-3 22.54 18.62 345
292 [45] Duluth 6 – AAAAAAA 2-4 22.51 34.66 205
293 [18] Hebron Christian Academy 8 – A 4-2 22.46 9.58 393
294 [20] Schley County 4 – A 4-2 22.39 14.55 373
295 [19] Savannah Country Day 3 – A 4-2 22.12 12.83 378
296 [21] McIntosh County Academy 3 – A 2-3 21.94 23.72 312
297 [34] Towers 5 – AAA 2-4 21.69 36.95 182
298 [51] Riverdale 3 – AAAAA 1-5 21.63 33.07 218
299 [20] Fellowship Christian 6 – A 3-3 21.54 18.57 347
300 [52] Lithonia 5 – AAAAA 1-5 21.23 37.77 175
301 [53] Lithia Springs 6 – AAAAA 1-5 21.10 38.81 162
302 [42] Southeast Whitfield 6 – AAAA 5-2 20.91 5.53 407
303 [35] Tattnall County 2 – AAA 1-4 20.81 32.05 232
304 [21] Athens Christian 8 – A 2-4 20.70 29.96 259
305 [22] Walker 6 – A 3-4 20.58 26.77 286
306 [34] Early County 1 – AA 2-5 20.39 36.31 189
307 [43] LaGrange 5 – AAAA 0-7 20.17 53.68 43
308 [35] Temple 5 – AA 4-2 20.00 6.86 403
309 [55] Dunwoody 7 – AAAAAA 2-4 19.97 27.45 281
310 [54] Grady 6 – AAAAA 0-5 19.85 36.21 191
311 [23] Our Lady of Mercy 5 – A 3-4 19.83 31.67 237
312 [36] Dougherty 1 – AAA 1-6 19.76 32.40 227
313 [44] Shaw 1 – AAAA 1-5 19.75 35.14 199
314 [22] Montgomery County 3 – A 4-2 19.56 15.01 369
315 [46] Lakeside (Atlanta) 7 – AAAAAAA 1-6 19.51 40.93 136
316 [24] Whitefield Academy 6 – A 4-2 19.05 19.56 339
317 [23] Greene County 7 – A 3-3 18.65 15.98 365
318 [47] Discovery 6 – AAAAAAA 1-6 18.55 45.69 93
319 [56] Apalachee 8 – AAAAAA 1-6 18.43 41.54 131
320 [36] South Atlanta 6 – AA 3-5 18.25 26.58 290
321 [37] Windsor Forest 3 – AAA 5-1 18.21 9.87 392
322 [37] Lamar County 5 – AA 0-6 17.56 40.26 143
323 [45] Richmond Academy 3 – AAAA 3-3 16.77 20.12 338
324 [38] Putnam County 8 – AA 4-3 16.71 18.73 344
325 [39] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 – AA 2-3 16.56 20.53 329
326 [40] Glenn Hills 4 – AA 4-3 16.54 17.09 358
327 [41] Therrell 6 – AA 2-5 16.40 29.49 265
328 [42] Banks County 8 – AA 2-4 16.20 24.95 306
329 [38] Beach 3 – AAA 3-2 16.15 12.71 379
330 [39] Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 – AAA 4-3 16.14 14.60 372
331 [40] Savannah 3 – AAA 3-2 15.97 9.93 391
332 [46] Luella 4 – AAAA 1-6 15.47 39.38 150
333 [24] Chattahoochee County 1 – A 3-3 15.36 16.78 361
334 [47] Hephzibah 3 – AAAA 4-3 15.07 11.67 384
335 [41] Brantley County 2 – AAA 0-5 14.98 32.28 229
336 [42] Franklin County 8 – AAA 1-6 14.86 31.00 244
337 [43] Metter 2 – AA 2-4 14.43 25.24 303
338 [25] Wilcox County 2 – A 2-4 13.63 28.09 278
339 [44] Dade County 7 – AA 3-3 13.54 15.34 368
340 [25] Holy Innocents 5 – A 1-6 13.54 32.92 220
341 [43] Kendrick 4 – AAA 1-5 13.52 32.04 233
342 [26] Johnson County 3 – A 4-2 13.23 8.28 398
343 [45] Model 7 – AA 1-5 12.78 27.74 279
344 [44] Worth County 1 – AAA 0-7 12.67 36.68 186
345 [27] Miller County 1 – A 3-3 12.08 6.35 404
346 [26] Strong Rock Christian 5 – A 3-3 11.74 10.99 388
347 [27] Lakeview Academy 8 – A 2-4 11.62 26.53 293
348 [45] Islands 3 – AAA 2-4 11.22 26.55 292
349 [28] Seminole County 1 – A 4-2 11.21 -3.90 414
350 [46] Fannin County 7 – AAA 2-4 11.13 29.36 267
351 [47] Rutland 4 – AAA 0-6 10.10 33.11 217
352 [29] Wilkinson County 7 – A 1-5 9.73 26.84 283
353 [30] Bowdon 6 – A 2-5 9.03 23.74 311
354 [48] Murray County 6 – AAA 2-5 8.82 22.23 322
355 [55] Chamblee 5 – AAAAA 1-5 8.52 31.84 236
356 [48] Henry County 4 – AAAA 0-6 8.24 43.63 115
357 [31] Gordon Lee 6 – A 2-5 7.98 15.53 367
358 [49] Long County 2 – AAA 0-6 7.92 26.10 295
359 [32] Atkinson County 2 – A 1-5 7.91 30.01 258
360 [50] McNair 5 – AAA 3-3 7.47 1.94 413
361 [33] Towns County 8 – A 2-4 7.32 29.41 266
362 [46] Bryan County 2 – AA 0-5 7.20 35.67 197
363 [47] Monticello 8 – AA 1-5 7.13 20.46 332
364 [48] Butler 4 – AA 2-4 6.85 17.57 356
365 [49] Laney 4 – AA 1-6 6.48 38.60 164
366 [34] Hawkinsville 4 – A 1-5 6.29 20.52 330
367 [51] Lumpkin County 7 – AAA 0-6 6.13 30.48 254
368 [28] Landmark Christian 5 – A 0-6 5.73 31.38 242
369 [57] Forest Park 4 – AAAAAA† 0-8 5.47 35.67 196
370 [50] East Laurens 3 – AA 0-6 4.79 30.72 250
371 [29] King’s Ridge Christian 6 – A 2-4 4.60 16.14 363
372 [30] St. Francis 6 – A 1-5 4.25 18.91 343
373 [35] Portal 3 – A 1-5 4.07 18.58 346
374 [36] Twiggs County 7 – A 0-6 3.90 31.20 243
375 [31] North Cobb Christian 6 – A 1-5 3.55 25.67 298
376 [49] Druid Hills 4 – AAAA 1-6 2.65 20.35 334
377 [51] Armuchee 7 – AA 1-5 2.62 20.14 336
378 [37] Wheeler County 3 – A 3-5 2.47 8.69 396
379 [38] Treutlen 3 – A 1-6 2.43 21.21 326
380 [50] Cross Creek 3 – AAAA 2-5 2.39 17.64 355
381 [52] Haralson County 6 – AAA 0-6 2.35 30.76 249
382 [32] Pinecrest Academy 6 – A 0-6 1.76 29.85 261
383 [52] Social Circle 8 – AA 2-5 1.57 19.28 342
384 [53] East Jackson 8 – AAA 1-4 1.21 23.13 315
385 [51] LaFayette 6 – AAAA 2-5 1.13 20.13 337
386 [33] Christian Heritage 6 – A 1-5 0.95 16.79 360
387 [39] Claxton 3 – A 0-6 0.49 24.99 305
388 [40] Hancock Central 7 – A 0-6 0.20 22.08 323
389 [58] Osborne 6 – AAAAAA† 0-7 -0.12 35.07 201
390 [41] Warren County 7 – A 0-6 -0.22 26.57 291
391 [42] Terrell County 1 – A 2-5 -1.63 12.10 381
392 [53] Westside (Augusta) 4 – AA 1-5 -2.19 11.82 383
393 [43] Lanier County 2 – A 1-5 -3.06 16.94 359
394 [44] Central (Talbotton) 4 – A 3-4 -3.11 7.02 402
395 [52] Gilmer 6 – AAAA 0-6 -4.20 36.89 183
396 [1] Georgia Military College 7 – A† 3-4 -4.39 5.97 406
397 [34] Riverside Military Academy 8 – A 0-6 -4.85 24.43 309
398 [35] Providence Christian 8 – A 1-5 -5.06 18.45 348
399 [54] Stone Mountain 5 – AAA 1-5 -5.53 28.81 273
400 [45] Crawford County 4 – A 2-4 -6.68 2.83 410
401 [55] Johnson (Savannah) 3 – AAA 0-6 -7.32 26.91 282
402 [54] Josey 4 – AA 1-5 -8.41 8.64 397
403 [48] Berkmar 7 – AAAAAAA 0-7 -8.66 47.08 87
404 [46] Baconton Charter 1 – A 2-4 -9.50 2.16 411
405 [47] Greenville 4 – A 0-6 -11.77 25.62 300
406 [56] Johnson (Gainesville) 8 – AAAAA 0-7 -13.31 35.80 194
407 [48] Randolph-Clay 1 – A 2-4 -13.53 -4.27 415
408 [49] Calhoun County 1 – A 1-5 -13.71 7.55 401
409 [55] Gordon Central 7 – AA 0-6 -13.76 17.67 354
410 [56] Coahulla Creek 6 – AAA 0-6 -18.25 36.98 181
411 [57] Groves 3 – AAA 0-6 -18.63 9.18 395
412 [56] Oglethorpe County 8 – AA 0-6 -19.21 11.57 385
413 [36] Pacelli 4 – A 0-7 -22.28 26.79 284
414 [57] Clarkston 5 – AAAAA† 0-7 -23.45 18.34 350
415 [50] Stewart County 1 – A 1-5 -25.22 -4.57 416
416 [2] Glascock County 7 – A† 1-6 -34.43 -5.61 417
417 [3] Pataula Charter 1 – A† 1-5 -41.77 -31.28 418
418 [58] Cross Keys 5 – AAAAA† 0-3 -47.79 6.14 405

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average
1 8 – AAAAAAA 88.60 63.77
2 1 – AAAAAAA 88.37 77.82
3 6 – AAAAAAA 79.33 56.54
4 3 – AAAAAAA 76.89 63.88
5 4 – AAAAAAA 76.72 61.45
6 1 – AAAAAA 75.20 64.14
7 5 – AAAA 75.11 51.35
8 7 – AAAAAAA 75.02 53.18
9 5 – AAAAAAA 73.60 57.44
10 8 – AAAAA 70.69 42.90
11 7 – AAAAA 69.66 47.52
12 4 – AAAAA 68.82 48.68
13 5 – AAAAAA 67.63 47.51
14 2 – AAAAAA 65.62 53.85
15 1 – AAAAA 65.40 47.02
16 6 – AAAAAA 64.20 48.51
17 4 – AAAAAA 63.54 42.47
18 7 – AAAA 62.43 47.55
19 2 – AA 62.16 34.32
20 5 – AAA 61.99 33.92
21 2 – AAAAAAA 60.76 48.54
22 3 – AAAA 59.74 29.04
23 1 – AA 59.61 45.87
24 7 – AAA 58.56 27.54
25 8 – AAAAAA 57.71 43.24
26 2 – AAAAA 56.88 42.79
27 8 – AAAA 56.74 41.58
28 3 – AAAAA 56.59 40.85
29 2 – AAAA 56.16 45.08
30 4 – AAA 55.41 30.91
31 5 – A 55.32 24.75
32 7 – AAAAAA 53.20 36.55
33 6 – AAAA 52.52 31.23
34 1 – AAAA 52.45 38.01
35 5 – AA 50.92 33.43
36 4 – AAAA 50.10 26.39
37 6 – AAA 50.01 23.93
6-South – AAA 52.66 34.76
6-North – AAA 28.08 14.67
38 6 – AA 49.80 28.09
39 6 – AAAAA 49.66 34.36
40 3 – AA 49.46 33.25
41 2 – A 48.24 27.53
42 4 – A 47.74 18.13
4-Div B – A 42.16 22.49
4-Div A – A 41.40 10.89
43 1 – AAA 47.06 31.44
44 8 – AA 46.62 15.02
45 3 – AAAAAA 45.74 34.62
46 8 – AAA 45.41 27.06
47 4 – AA 44.79 15.03
48 7 – A 44.63 23.32
7-Div A – A 43.67 26.77
7-Div B – A 33.74 20.06
49 8 – A 44.47 20.83
50 5 – AAAAA 43.23 30.05
51 6 – A 42.48 17.67
6-Div B – A 37.09 18.15
6-Div A – A 36.74 17.06
52 7 – AA 40.76 19.97
53 2 – AAA 37.53 24.39
54 3 – A 36.99 17.56
3-Div A – A 33.28 19.37
3-Div B – A 30.12 15.85
55 3 – AAA 36.44 14.59
56 1 – A 23.21 2.55

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood
09/08 Woodland (Stockbridge) Hampton 14 – 17 14.48 81.0% 0.277
09/29 Ringgold Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 23 – 28 13.53 79.5% 0.282
08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 12.59 77.9% 0.302
09/08 Lovejoy Spalding 41 – 42 12.93 78.5% 0.311
08/18 East Hall Habersham Central 55 – 72 9.08 71.2% 0.321
09/08 Habersham Central Franklin County 45 – 46 11.41 75.8% 0.335
09/29 Central Gwinnett Lakeside (Atlanta) 38 – 36 38.87 98.0% 0.341
10/06 Eagle’s Landing Ola 13 – 31 7.73 68.4% 0.345
09/29 Starr’s Mill Griffin 28 – 29 10.23 73.6% 0.354
09/22 Griffin Whitewater 16 – 40 6.69 66.1% 0.357
08/25 Strong Rock Christian North Cobb Christian 17 – 20 9.13 71.4% 0.363
10/06 Warner Robins Thomas County Central 30 – 28 34.81 97.0% 0.377
10/06 Bowdon Christian Heritage 7 – 12 7.15 67.2% 0.388
09/15 Evans Washington County 48 – 49 7.99 69.0% 0.390
08/18 East Coweta Lovejoy 21 – 41 5.07 62.4% 0.396

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct
87.60 10/13 Grayson Archer 11.71 76.3%
83.57 08/19 North Gwinnett Walton 28 – 31 1.52 53.8%
83.13 10/13 Lowndes Tift County 10.52 74.1%
81.81 10/27 Lowndes Colquitt County 12.77 78.2%
81.20 09/08 Archer Mill Creek 16 – 13 4.58 61.3%
80.68 09/29 North Gwinnett Mill Creek 35 – 21 6.37 65.4%
80.40 09/01 Grayson McEachern 12 – 7 19.24 87.3%
80.07 08/19 Archer Brookwood 25 – 17 6.65 66.0%
79.83 10/20 Colquitt County Tift County 0.57 51.4%
79.47 08/25 Walton Brookwood 42 – 35 5.98 64.5%
78.89 08/19 Mill Creek McEachern 23 – 19 0.13 50.3%
78.72 09/15 Colquitt County Brookwood 25 – 42 0.88 52.2%
77.40 08/25 North Gwinnett Milton 31 – 28 9.08 71.3%
75.24 10/07 Archer Newton 20 – 19 11.42 75.8%
74.38 09/15 Tift County Parkview 50 – 37 7.56 68.1%
