Maxwell Week 8 Summary: Marquee weekend ahead; Odds of going undefeated

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the Georgia High School Association’s 418 teams throughout the 2017 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Interesting results:

– This weekend features four battles of unbeaten teams. Grayson and Archer meet in what is the highest rated match up of the season while Lowndes takes on Tift County in the third highest rated pairing. The winner of these games will mostly likely win their region, putting them on opposite sides of the bracket and perhaps headed for a showdown in the Class AAAAAAA state title game. Additionally Heritage of Ringgold will face Ridgeland in a Class AAAA match while Toombs County will take on Benedictine.

– Meadowcreek fell from the ranks of the undefeated this weekend, along with six other previously undefeated teams, leaving only 40 teams entering Week 9 with perfect records. The remaining regular season games will eliminate at least 11 more before the season’s end.

Below are each of the 40 remaining teams odds of going undefeated:

AAAAAAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated Grayson 97.13 6-0 9.67-0.33 69.6% Walton 82.87 6-0 9.54-0.46 61.1% Lowndes 91.48 7-0 9.51-0.49 57.3% South Forsyth 74.00 6-0 9.08-0.92 30.0% Archer 84.48 6-0 9.15-0.85 21.1% Tift County 80.02 7-0 8.66-1.34 11.2%

AAAAAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated Winder-Barrow 56.25 7-0 9.30-0.70 41.4% Lee County 74.94 7-0 9.17-0.83 37.1% Richmond Hill 49.87 5-0 6.60-2.40† 1.1%

† – Nine games

AAAAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated Rome 78.34 6-0 9.89-0.11 89.1% Warner Robins 73.66 7-0 9.78-0.22 79.0% Stockbridge 74.63 6-0 9.55-0.45 59.5% Jones County 66.84 6-0 9.00-1.00 22.9%

AAAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated Cartersville 87.43 7-0 9.87-0.13 87.3% Thomson 67.01 5-0 8.61-0.39† 61.9% Ridgeland 58.56 6-0 9.57-0.43 61.6% Marist 66.11 6-0 9.44-0.56 51.0% Burke County 60.58 6-0 9.29-0.71 33.3% Heritage (Ringgold) 48.89 7-0 9.02-0.98 21.2% Troup 63.35 6-0 8.70-1.30 5.5%

† – Nine games

AAA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated Cedar Grove 73.17 6-0 9.93-0.07 93.4% Jenkins 45.97 6-0 9.85-0.15 85.7% Monroe Area 53.27 7-0 9.71-0.29 73.0% Bremen 43.70 6-0 8.79-1.21‡ 11.1%

‡ – Include region play-in games

AA

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated Benedictine 77.23 6-0 9.96-0.04 96.0% Rabun County 61.17 6-0 9.93-0.07 93.0% Dodge County 55.48 6-0 8.80-0.20† 80.9% Jefferson County 52.33 7-0 9.59-0.41 59.7% Callaway 55.77 6-0 9.44-0.56 52.3% Brooks County 60.53 6-0 8.28-0.72† 41.9% Screven County 47.53 5-0 8.34-0.66† 37.3% Thomasville 57.20 6-0 8.98-1.02 23.6% Toombs County 37.21 6-0 7.59-2.41 0.2%

† – Nine games

A

Team Rating Record Proj Rec Undefeated Eagle’s Landing Christian 68.66 7-0 9.97-0.03 97.3% Prince Avenue Christian 49.33 7-0 9.60-0.40 62.0% Manchester 51.61 7-0 9.44-0.56‡ 47.0% Tattnall Square 46.27 6-0 9.28-0.72‡ 40.3% Mount Zion (Carroll) 41.84 6-0 9.29-0.71‡ 38.8% Stratford Academy 43.87 6-0 9.04-0.96‡ 24.9% Athens Academy 42.18 6-0 8.74-1.26 16.2%

‡ – Include region play-in games

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The current total weight of all team’s historical performance is 9.68%.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,211 of 1,280 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.61%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game margins within 12.05 points.

The ratings are scaled so that 100.00 is the rating required to win 91.5% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against all teams in the highest classification. The schedule strength is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin tournament against a particular team’s opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 0.94

By Class

All-Class

†-Plays non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating”, which is the rating required for a new team to that region to have a chance of going undefeated in a round robin schedule among region teams equal to the chance of being selected region champion if picked at random. For example, there are four teams in 1-AAAAAAA, so the chance of a new team being region champion if picked at random is 1 / (4 + 1) = 20%. Therefore the Competitive Rating is the rating required to go undefeated in a round robin tournament among region teams 20% of the time. This rating favors regions with larger numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Competitive Average 1 8 – AAAAAAA 88.60 63.77 2 1 – AAAAAAA 88.37 77.82 3 6 – AAAAAAA 79.33 56.54 4 3 – AAAAAAA 76.89 63.88 5 4 – AAAAAAA 76.72 61.45 6 1 – AAAAAA 75.20 64.14 7 5 – AAAA 75.11 51.35 8 7 – AAAAAAA 75.02 53.18 9 5 – AAAAAAA 73.60 57.44 10 8 – AAAAA 70.69 42.90 11 7 – AAAAA 69.66 47.52 12 4 – AAAAA 68.82 48.68 13 5 – AAAAAA 67.63 47.51 14 2 – AAAAAA 65.62 53.85 15 1 – AAAAA 65.40 47.02 16 6 – AAAAAA 64.20 48.51 17 4 – AAAAAA 63.54 42.47 18 7 – AAAA 62.43 47.55 19 2 – AA 62.16 34.32 20 5 – AAA 61.99 33.92 21 2 – AAAAAAA 60.76 48.54 22 3 – AAAA 59.74 29.04 23 1 – AA 59.61 45.87 24 7 – AAA 58.56 27.54 25 8 – AAAAAA 57.71 43.24 26 2 – AAAAA 56.88 42.79 27 8 – AAAA 56.74 41.58 28 3 – AAAAA 56.59 40.85 29 2 – AAAA 56.16 45.08 30 4 – AAA 55.41 30.91 31 5 – A 55.32 24.75 32 7 – AAAAAA 53.20 36.55 33 6 – AAAA 52.52 31.23 34 1 – AAAA 52.45 38.01 35 5 – AA 50.92 33.43 36 4 – AAAA 50.10 26.39 37 6 – AAA 50.01 23.93 6-South – AAA 52.66 34.76 6-North – AAA 28.08 14.67 38 6 – AA 49.80 28.09 39 6 – AAAAA 49.66 34.36 40 3 – AA 49.46 33.25 41 2 – A 48.24 27.53 42 4 – A 47.74 18.13 4-Div B – A 42.16 22.49 4-Div A – A 41.40 10.89 43 1 – AAA 47.06 31.44 44 8 – AA 46.62 15.02 45 3 – AAAAAA 45.74 34.62 46 8 – AAA 45.41 27.06 47 4 – AA 44.79 15.03 48 7 – A 44.63 23.32 7-Div A – A 43.67 26.77 7-Div B – A 33.74 20.06 49 8 – A 44.47 20.83 50 5 – AAAAA 43.23 30.05 51 6 – A 42.48 17.67 6-Div B – A 37.09 18.15 6-Div A – A 36.74 17.06 52 7 – AA 40.76 19.97 53 2 – AAA 37.53 24.39 54 3 – A 36.99 17.56 3-Div A – A 33.28 19.37 3-Div B – A 30.12 15.85 55 3 – AAA 36.44 14.59 56 1 – A 23.21 2.55

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Team Opponent Score Diff Pct Likelihood 09/08 Woodland (Stockbridge) Hampton 14 – 17 14.48 81.0% 0.277 09/29 Ringgold Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 23 – 28 13.53 79.5% 0.282 08/25 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe Armuchee 23 – 27 12.59 77.9% 0.302 09/08 Lovejoy Spalding 41 – 42 12.93 78.5% 0.311 08/18 East Hall Habersham Central 55 – 72 9.08 71.2% 0.321 09/08 Habersham Central Franklin County 45 – 46 11.41 75.8% 0.335 09/29 Central Gwinnett Lakeside (Atlanta) 38 – 36 38.87 98.0% 0.341 10/06 Eagle’s Landing Ola 13 – 31 7.73 68.4% 0.345 09/29 Starr’s Mill Griffin 28 – 29 10.23 73.6% 0.354 09/22 Griffin Whitewater 16 – 40 6.69 66.1% 0.357 08/25 Strong Rock Christian North Cobb Christian 17 – 20 9.13 71.4% 0.363 10/06 Warner Robins Thomas County Central 30 – 28 34.81 97.0% 0.377 10/06 Bowdon Christian Heritage 7 – 12 7.15 67.2% 0.388 09/15 Evans Washington County 48 – 49 7.99 69.0% 0.390 08/18 East Coweta Lovejoy 21 – 41 5.07 62.4% 0.396

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.