How the new top 10 teams fared in Week 8

Class AAAAAAA

*1. (1) Grayson (6-0)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 52-6. LB Herbert Winborne recovered a Shiloh lateral and ran it 4 yards for a touchdown two minutes into the game, and Grayson led 46-0 at halftime. Jeremiah Smith returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown. D.J. Irons scored on a 64-yard run and threw TD passes of 85 and 49 yards to Kenyon Jackson. Next: Friday at Archer (6-0)

*2. (2) Lowndes (7-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro 68-7. Lowndes scored on a three-play, 70-yard drive to open the game and led 42-7 at halftime. Michael Barrett was 10-of-14 passing for 204 yards and rushed for 42 yards on four carries. J.D. Lee scored on three short TD runs. Tyson Shaw kicked 11 touchbacks on 11 tries. Next: Friday at Tift County (7-0)

*3. (3) Archer (6-0)

Last week: Beat Newton 20-19. Carter Peevy threw a 49-yard TD pass to Daylon Robinson with 1:57 left in the third quarter for what stood up as the game-winner. Newton led 19-13 after Elijah Godwin’s 90-yard kickoff return in the final seconds of the first half. Newton scored three touchdowns but went for two after the first two and was stopped each time. Newton also played without injured starting QB Myron Middlebrooks in the second half. Next: Friday vs. Grayson (6-0)

*4. (4) Walton (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 49-7. Austin Kirksey passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 63-yard TD pass to Dominick Blaylock on Walton’s first play from scrimmage. Next: Friday at Roswell (2-4)

*5. (5) North Gwinnett (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Duluth (2-4)

*6. (6) Colquitt County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Camden County (3-3)

*7. (7) Brookwood (4-2)

Last week: Beat Meadowcreek 63-0. Brookwood outgained previously unbeaten Meadowcreek 399-79 in total yards. Dante Black rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Brookwood held Chauncey Williams, the state’s leading rusher, to 56 yards on 26 carries. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (5-2)

*8. (8) Mill Creek (5-2)

Last week: Beat Discovery 45-7. Uriah Leverette rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Rafael Morales rushed for 125 yards. Mill Creek led 42-7 at halftime. Next: Friday at Peachtree Ridge (1-5)

*9. (9) Tift County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lowndes (7-0)

*10. (10) McEachern (4-2)

Last week: Beat North Cobb 27-21. McEachern never trailed but wasn’t safe until recovering a fourth-quarter fumble and running out the clock. Paris Brown rushed for 115 yards on 20 carries, and Jalen Thornton had 86 yards on 16 attempts. Malik Evans was 8-of-16 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns to Genuine Potts. Next: Friday vs. Kennesaw Mountain (4-2)

Class AAAAAA

*1. (1) Tucker (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lovejoy (4-3)

*2. (2) Lee County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (6-1)

*3. (3) Mays (5-1)

Last week: Beat Douglas County 35-3. Jahquez Evans threw TD passes of 39, 35 and 44 yards to Amir Abdul-Rahman and scored Mays’ final touchdown on a 28-yard run. Jamarcus McCoy returned a punt 75 yards for Mays’ first touchdown. Next: Friday at Creekside (0-6)

*4. (4) Harrison (4-2)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 63-41. Just hours after he committed to Georgia at a pep rally, Justin Fields, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country, rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 263 yards and five touchdowns. Dawson Brown had five catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Micah Davis had four catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison led 42-14 at halftime, but Sprayberry didn’t give up. Will Hudson passed for 305 yards and Myles Worthy had 13 catches for 218 yards in a losing effort. Next: Friday at South Cobb (2-4)

*5. (5) Northside-Warner Robins (6-1)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 16-7. Northside managed only four first downs and 74 yards of total offense on 40 plays but intercepted Valdosta four times and scored two second-half touchdowns on defense and special teams. Tubby McCall returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown. Maulik Winfield returned a fumble by Valdosta’s punter 1 yard for a touchdown. Northside had five sacks, two each by Braxton Golden and Greguenceo Coger. Valdosta had 144 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Lee County (7-0)

*6. (6) Coffee (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Houston County (2-5)

*7. (8) Winder-Barrow (7-0)

Last week: Beat Lanier 24-21. A surge of linemen blocked a 37-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds to preserve the final three-point lead. Lanier cut Winder-Barrow’s lead to 24-21 with 12 seconds left. An onside kick and two Winder-Barrow penalties put Lanier in position to tie. Brock Landis was 15-of-22 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Winder-Barrow had only 27 yards rushing. Winder-Barrow, the only team with a winning record overall in Region 8, is chasing its first region title in history. Next: Oct. 20 vs. Gainesville (2-4)

*8. (9) Stephenson (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Drew (2-4)

*9. (7) Douglas County (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Mays 35-3. Douglas County played without injured Uriah West, who had 1,074 yards rushing through six games. Next: Friday at Tri-Cities (1-5)

*10. (10) Hughes (5-2)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 40-7. Christian Royalston rushed for 141 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Caleb Vaughan was 7-of-11 passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns. South Paulding was held to 40 yards rushing. DL Jeremiah Bozeman had four tackles for losses and three sacks. Hughes led 37-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Alexander (5-1)

Class AAAAA

*1. (1) Rome (6-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 42-13. Rome had 299 yards rushing – 77 from Jamious Griffin, 74 from Marquez Kirby and 73 from Jalynn Sykes. Next: Friday vs. Cass (0-6)

*2. (2) Buford (4-1)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Gainesville 70-0. Ten players scored one touchdown each. Aaron McLaughlin and Will Westmoreland together were 14-of-16 passing for 186 yards. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (3-3)

*3. (3) Stockbridge (6-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Stockbridge 37-14. Gabe McKenzie threw TD passes of 73 and 37 yards to Marquez Ezzard, the second giving the Tigers a 21-7 lead. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing (4-3)

*4. (4) Warner Robins (7-0)

Last week: Beat Thomas County Central 30-28. Eli Mashburn kicked a 30-yard field goal with nine seconds left as Warner Robins rallied to win after trailing 21-0 at halftime. Dylan Fromm was 24-of-43 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns, two to Marcayll Jones. Julius Cobbs had five catches for 103 yards. Thomas Central had 365 yards rushing, 1 passing. Next: Friday vs. Harris County (3-3)

*5. (5) Jones County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Union Grove (3-3)

*6. (6) Carrollton (5-1)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 36-34. Jaylan Thomas rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and Mark Wright was 14-of-20 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Carrollton took the lead for good on a two-point conversion after its first touchdown midway in the first quarter but struggled to put Villa Rica away. Villa Rica’s Phillip Zachery rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and scored on an 80-yard reception but was stopped on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game with 2:44 left. Carrollton has beaten Villa Rica nine consecutive times. Next: Friday vs. Hiram (2-5)

*7. (7) Kell (3-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Villa Rica (4-3)

*8. (8) Starr’s Mill (6-1)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 43-21. Starr’s Mill had 482 total yards and never punted. Mitch Prowant (23-102-3) and Nick Brown (20-137-2) each had more than 100 yards rushing. Next: Friday at McIntosh (5-1)

*9. (NR) Bainbridge (5-2)

Last week: Beat Veterans 28-14. Playing without star RB Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge trailed 7-0 at halftime but controlled the second half as Marke Broadnax (19-112-1), Caleb McDowell (111-100-1) and Zyon McGee (11-91-2) helped the Bearcats run for 303 yards in Pierce’s absence. Pierce ran for 305 yards against Veterans last season. Broadnax became the first Bainbridge freshman to rush for more than 100 yards since Pierce’s freshman year. Bainbridge was 3-of-16 passing. Next: Oct. 20 vs. Thomas County Central (2-5)

*10. (9) Wayne County (5-1)

Last week: Beat South Effingham 13-9. Next: Oct. 20 at New Hampstead (4-2)

Out: No. 10 Eagle’s Landing (4-3)

Class AAAA

*1. (1) Cartersville (7-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 56-0. Playing only the first half, Trevor Lawrence threw for 227 yards and six touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Sandy Creek (3-3)

*2. (2) Thomson (5-0)

Last week: Beat Hephzibah 55-20. Thomson led only 312-250 in total yards but ran only 30 offensive plays and used backups in the second half during a running clock. De’Arious Jones returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown. Tyrese Jones returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown. Artest Banks recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Baldwin (4-2)

*3. (3) Marist (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. West Hall (5-2)

*4. (4) Blessed Trinity (6-1)

Last week: Beat White County 50-14. Jake Smith was 12-of-21 for 173 yards passing and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Chestatee (4-3)

*5. (5) Jefferson (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Oconee (1-5)

*6. (6) Ridgeland (6-0)

Last week: Beat LaFayette 62-0. Markeith Montgomery rushed for 154 yards on three carries, two for touchdowns. All nine TD drives lasted five plays or fewer. Three were one-play drives. Next: Friday at Heritage-Ringgold (7-0)

*7. (7) Burke County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 68-6. Burke County had 510 yards of total offense and led 55-6 at halftime. Chad Crumbley rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Burke quarterbacks were 12-of-14 passing for 187 yards. Keldrion Cobb and Cordell Cobb had two tackles for losses each. Next: Friday at Richmond Academy (3-3)

*8. (8) Troup (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at LaGrange (0-7)

*9. (9) Woodward Academy (6-1)

Last week: Beat North Clayton 51-0. Tahj Gary rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Woodward gained 315 of its 397 yards of offense in the first half. Next: Friday vs. Eastside (6-1)

*10. (10) Mary Persons (5-2)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 28-21. Antoine Davis intercepted a pass at the Mary Persons 1-yard line with four seconds left to seal the win. J.T. Hartage was 19-of-28 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Mary Persons was held to 87 yards rushing. LB Jatorian Hansford had two sacks and two other tackles for losses. Next: Oct. 20 vs. West Laurens (4-3)

Class AAA

*1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-0)

Last week: Beat Towers 34-0. Cedar Grove played without injured QB Xavier Dennis but took a 27-0 halftime lead and won easily. Devon Barnes was 5-of-7 passing for 44 yards and a touchdown. Darrell Neal rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. DL Roderic Forts had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Pace Academy (2-3)

*2. (2) Peach County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 44-0. Antonio Gilbert was 16-of-21 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Mikel Akiens returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Rutland (0-6)

*3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat East Hall 59-0. Kyler McMichael rushed for 167 yards. Alex Boglin rushed for 155 yards. Each had only seven carries. GAC led 38-0 at halftime. East Hall entered averaging more than 50 points per game and hadn’t been held to less than 42 points in any game. Next: Friday at Lumpkin County (0-6)

*4. (4) Calhoun (6-1)

Last week: Beat Adairsville 42-16. Calhoun led only 21-16 at halftime but shut out Adairsville from there. Gavin Gray threw two early interceptions but finished 15-of-23 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns. He scored two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 20 vs. Sonoraville (4-3)

*5. (5) Jenkins (6-0)

Last week: Beat Islands 41-7. Ameen Stevens rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Javonte Middleton was 7-of-13 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Thursday vs. Groves (0-6)

*6. (6) Crisp County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Monroe (2-4)

*7. (7) Bremen (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Haralson County (0-6)

*8. (8) Monroe Area (7-0)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 55-0. Chandler Byron was 8-of-13 passing for 264 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Jayden Brandon had three catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Morgan County (5-1)

*9. (9) Lovett (3-3)

Last week: Beat Stone Mountain 50-0. Lovett rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns without a single player with more than David Sheperd’s four carries for 29 yards. Blaine McAllister was 8-of-13 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Redan (2-4)

*10. (NR) Westminster (2-4)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 15-14. Westminster went for two in the first overtime and won on Chance Loeffler’s pass to Truman Jones. Westminster trailed 7-0 until 1:43 left in regulation, when Joe Egan scored on a 38-yard run. Jones had a 26-yard reception on that drive. Westminster is back in the rankings despite four losses, all against teams ranked in the top five, two in higher classifications. Next: Friday vs. McNair (3-3)

Out: No. 10 Pace Academy (2-3)

Class AA

*1. (1) Benedictine (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Toombs County (6-0)

*2. (2) Hapeville Charter (5-1)

Last week: Beat Washington 63-6. Next: Saturday vs. B.E.S.T. Academy (4-3)

*3. (3) Screven County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Westside-Augusta (1-5)

*4. (4) Rabun County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 59-0. Cole Keener returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, and Rabun led 52-0 at halftime. Keener also had a TD reception. Austin Jones had a 50-yard punt return and 30-yard pass reception for touchdowns. Jackson Webb had three tackles for losses totaling 14 yards. Next: Friday at Social Circle (2-5)

*5. (5) Callaway (6-0)

Last week: Beat Lamar County 48-7. Cartavious Bigsby rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Qua Hines had 111 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Heard County (5-1)

*6. (6) Thomasville (6-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien 42-14. J.T. Rice was 16-of-25 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Powell had 14 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Early County (2-5)

*7. (7) Brooks County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Early County 49-0. Brooks held Early to six first downs and 84 yards of total offense. Brooks had only 183 total yards of its own but ran two punts back for touchdowns. Next: Oct. 20 vs. Fitzgerald (2-4)

*8. (8) Jefferson County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Harlem 49-0. Jefferson County used three quarterbacks – Jaden Jenkins, C.J. Hales and Carlton Brown – and they were 14-of-21 passing for 220 yards and a touchdown, each player with seven pass attempts. Hales rushed for 92 yards. Next: Friday at Butler (2-4)

*9. (9) Dodge County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Dublin 42-21. R.J. Carr rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Erin Pitts rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. LB Tyler Montford had 12 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Washington County (2-4)

*10. (10) Heard County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Callaway (6-0)

Class A (Private)

*1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-0)

Last week: Beat Our Lady of Mercy 76-6. Khaleb Hood scored three touchdowns on returns of a kickoff, punt and fumble. ELCA had 508 yards of total offense. Brayden Rush was 6-of-8 passing for 99 yards and three touchdowns, two to Sean Queen, the other to Jordan Jakes, who had three catches for 102 yards. Next: Oct. 20 vs. Strong Rock Christian (3-3)

*2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (7-0)

Last week: Beat Lakeview Academy 71-7. Lakeview scored a touchdown on its opening drive, and Prince Avenue responded with 71 unanswered points with 580 yards of total offense on 48 offensive plays. Grant Roland was 20-of-25 passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Parrish threw a 70-yard TD pass, giving Prince Avenue 409 passing yards as a team. Brock Vandagriff had six catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian Academy (4-2)

*3. (3) Mount Paran Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Walker 38-0. Mount Paran had 516 yards of total offense. Cam Moore had 100 yards rushing. Friday vs. Whitefield Academy (4-2)

*4. (4) Tattnall Square (6-0)

Last week: Beat Mount de Sales 35-14. Destin Mack rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Tattnall Square was 2-of-2 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown. Brock Baggarley had two sacks. Next: Friday at Twiggs County (0-6)

*5. (5) Athens Academy (6-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 49-14. Len’Neth Whitehead rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and his 56-yard run gave Athens Academy a 28-0 lead midway in the second quarter. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (1-5)

*6. (6) Stratford Academy (6-0)

Last week: Beat Twiggs County 41-0. Stratford Academy rushed for 349 yards. Deondre Duehart rushed for 168 and scored three touchdowns on 16 carries. Next: Friday vs. First Presbyterian (5-1)

*7. (7) Wesleyan (6-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon Presbyterian 34-14. Banks Ramsey passed for 129 yards, and George Bielan rushed for 129. Mount Vernon, which entered 6-0, scored its touchdowns on plays of 71 and 80 yards. Next: Oct. 20 at Landmark Christian (0-6)

*8. (8) Mount Pisgah Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 49-27. Jacob Cendoya was 11-of-18 passing for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Kai Williams had six receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns and scored a rushing touchdown. Next: Oct. 20 at Fellowship Christian (3-3)

*9. (10) Calvary Day (5-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 29-3. Calvary Day returned three interceptions for touchdowns, and Jalen Leary rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries. Davis Gaylord, Christian Davis and Nye’Air Grant had the interception returns, all 40 yards or longer. Next: Friday vs. Portal (1-5)

*10. (NR) Aquinas (4-2)

Last week: Beat Warren County 58-0. Joseph Douglas scored four touchdowns, one on a fumble return, and Aquinas led 58-0 with 6:41 left in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Greene County (3-3)

Out: No. 9 Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-1)

Class A (Public)

*1. (1) Manchester (7-0)

Last week: Beat Pacelli 68-14. Kelvin Turner rushed for 103 yards, and Deenizeo Gamble ran for 102. Both had only four carries. Jontavious Ferguson scored on a fumble recovery and pass reception. Manchester led 40-0. Next: Friday vs. Brookstone (5-2)

*2. (2) Irwin County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lanier County (1-5)

*3. (3) Macon County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Crawford County 49-0. Macon County allowed 17 yards of total offense, minus-13 rushing. Jadarrius Hicks was 9-of-13 passing for 121 yards and rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Next: Friday vs. Schley County (4-2)

*4. (4) Clinch County (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (4-2)

*5. (5) Mount Zion (6-0)

Last week: Beat Gordon Lee 35-7. Mount Zion scored on a fumble recovery on Gordon Lee’s first play from scrimmage. Kareem Walker rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (2-5)

*6. (6) Commerce (5-1)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 55-0. Commerce led in total yards 482-46. Thirteen players got a rushing attempt. Next: Friday vs. Riverside Military (0-6)

*7. (7) Charlton County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Wilcox County (2-4)

*8. (8) Taylor County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Schley County 31-28. Gunnar Watson was 16-of-24 passing for 226 yards and four touchdowns, all to Jackson Knight, who had 10 catches for 154 yards. The game-winning TD pass was a 69-yarder with 2:20 left. Tre’ci Boyington rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Taylor County played without Tennessee commit Lyn-J Dixon, its leading rusher. Next: Friday vs. Hawkinsville (1-5)

*9. (9) Emanuel County Institute (6-1)

Last week: Beat Wheeler County 68-28. Ty Carswell rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Eric Dixon rushed for 96 on 11. ECI had 408 rushing yards. Next: Oct. 20 vs. Johnson County (4-2)

*10. (10) Trion (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Darlington (4-3)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.