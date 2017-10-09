Daily Trivia: Most recent Georgia player rated as nation’s No. 1 QB prospect
Justin Fields of Harrison, who committed to Georgia on Friday, is the consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect in the country. Who was the most recent Georgia player to be the consensus No. 1 QB prospect in the country? (Answer Tuesday)
Answer to Friday’s question: Carl Parker is the former Lowndes Viking and NFL player who is the only high school head coach in Georgia who played at Vanderbilt. He is the head coach at Lanier County.
