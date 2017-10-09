Daily List: Undefeated teams and their chances of finishing season unbeaten
Forty teams are undefeated. Below are the chances of each of those teams finishing the regular season unbeaten and untied, according to the Maxwell Ratings. For a breakdown of these odds by classification, as well as Maxwell’s weekly ratings for every team in the state, click here.
97.3% – ELCA
96.0% – Benedictine
93.4% – Cedar Grove
93.0% – Rabun County
89.1% – Rome
87.3% – Cartersville
85.7% – Jenkins
80.9% – Dodge County
79.0% – Warner Robins
73.0% – Monroe Area
69.6% – Grayson
62.0% – Prince Ave. Christian
61.9% – Thomson
61.6% – Ridgeland
61.1% – Walton
59.7% – Jefferson County
59.5% – Stockbridge
57.3% – Lowndes
52.3% – Callaway
51.0% – Marist
47.0% – Manchester
41.9% – Brooks County
41.4% – Winder-Barrow
40.3% – Tattnall Square
38.8% – Mount Zion (Carroll)
37.3% – Screven County
37.1% – Lee County
33.3% – Burke County
30.0% – South Forsyth
24.9% – Stratford Academy
23.6% – Thomasville
22.9% – Jones County
21.2% – Heritage (Ringgold)
21.1% – Archer
16.2% – Athens Academy
11.2% – Tift County
11.1% – Bremen
5.5% – Troup
1.1% – Richmond Hill
