Daily List: Undefeated teams and their chances of finishing season unbeaten

Forty teams are undefeated. Below are the chances of each of those teams finishing the regular season unbeaten and untied, according to the Maxwell Ratings. For a breakdown of these odds by classification, as well as Maxwell’s weekly ratings for every team in the state, click here.

97.3% – ELCA

96.0% – Benedictine

93.4% – Cedar Grove

93.0% – Rabun County

89.1% – Rome

87.3% – Cartersville

85.7% – Jenkins

80.9% – Dodge County

79.0% – Warner Robins

73.0% – Monroe Area

69.6% – Grayson

62.0% – Prince Ave. Christian

61.9% – Thomson

61.6% – Ridgeland

61.1% – Walton

59.7% – Jefferson County

59.5% – Stockbridge

57.3% – Lowndes

52.3% – Callaway

51.0% – Marist

47.0% – Manchester

41.9% – Brooks County

41.4% – Winder-Barrow

40.3% – Tattnall Square

38.8% – Mount Zion (Carroll)

37.3% – Screven County

37.1% – Lee County

33.3% – Burke County

30.0% – South Forsyth

24.9% – Stratford Academy

23.6% – Thomasville

22.9% – Jones County

21.2% – Heritage (Ringgold)

21.1% – Archer

16.2% – Athens Academy

11.2% – Tift County

11.1% – Bremen

5.5% – Troup

1.1% – Richmond Hill

