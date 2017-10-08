Poll talk: Westminster re-enters Top 10 at 2-4

Top 10 high school football teams were dominant last week, going 52-2 when not playing another Top 10 team. That meant little change in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution rankings this week.

Those losing to unranked teams were Eagle’s Landing in Class AAAAA and Pace Academy in AAA. Both dropped out of the rankings.

For Eagle’s Landing, it was a familiar and frustrating defeat. The Golden Eagles have been ranked for three weeks in their history and each time have lost their next game. The latest was against Ola 31-13. Bainbridge took their place in the AAAAA rankings.

Pace, previously ranked No. 10, lost to Westminster 14-13.

Westminster, despite its 2-4 record, took Pace’s spot in the rankings. Wesminster’s four losses have come to teams ranked in the top five, two from higher classifications.

In games between Top 10 teams, No. 3 Mays beat No. 7 Douglas County 35-3, and No. 7 Wesleyan beat No. 9 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 34-14. Douglas County remained in the rankings. Mount Vernon was replaced by Aquinas.

This week, there are four games between Top 10 teams. They are Grayson vs. Archer, Lowndes vs. Tift County, Lee County vs. Northside-Warner Robins and Heard County vs. Callaway.

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Grayson (6-0)

2. (2) Lowndes (7-0)

3. (3) Archer (6-0)

4. (4) Walton (6-0)

5. (5) North Gwinnett (5-1)

6. (6) Colquitt County (6-1)

7. (7) Brookwood (4-2)

8. (8) Mill Creek (5-2)

9. (9) Tift County (7-0)

10. (10) McEachern (4-2)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Tucker (5-1)

2. (2) Lee County (7-0)

3. (3) Mays (5-1)

4. (4) Harrison (4-2)

5. (5) Northside-Warner Robins (6-1)

6. (6) Coffee (3-2)

7. (8) Winder-Barrow (7-0)

8. (9) Stephenson (4-2)

9. (7) Douglas County (6-1)

10. (10) Hughes (5-2)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (6-0)

2. (2) Buford (4-1)

3. (3) Stockbridge (6-0)

4. (4) Warner Robins (7-0)

5. (5) Jones County (6-0)

6. (6) Carrollton (5-1)

7. (7) Kell (3-3)

8. (8) Starr’s Mill (6-1)

9. (NR) Bainbridge (5-2)

10. (9) Wayne County (5-1)

Out: No. 10 Eagle’s Landing

Class AAAA

1. (1) Cartersville (7-0)

2. (2) Thomson (5-0)

3. (3) Marist (6-0)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (6-1)

5. (5) Jefferson (5-1)

6. (6) Ridgeland (6-0)

7. (7) Burke County (6-0)

8. (8) Troup (6-0)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (6-1)

10. (10) Mary Persons (5-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-0)

2. (2) Peach County (5-1)

3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1)

4. (4) Calhoun (6-1)

5. (5) Jenkins (6-0)

6. (6) Crisp County (4-1)

7. (7) Bremen (6-0)

8. (8) Monroe Area (7-0)

9. (9) Lovett (3-3)

10. (NR) Westminster (2-4)

Class AA

1. (1) Benedictine (6-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (5-1)

3. (3) Screven County (5-0)

4. (4) Rabun County (6-0)

5. (5) Callaway (6-0)

6. (6) Thomasville (6-0)

7. (7) Brooks County (6-0)

8. (8) Jefferson County (7-0)

9. (9) Dodge County (6-0)

10. (10) Heard County (5-1)

Class A (private)

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-0)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (7-0)

3. (3) Mount Paran Christian (5-1)

4. (4) Tattnall Square (6-0)

5. (5) Athens Academy (6-0)

6. (6) Stratford Academy (6-0)

7. (7) Wesleyan (6-2)

8. (8) Mount Pisgah Christian (6-1)

9. (10) Calvary Day (5-1)

10. (NR) Aquinas (4-2)

Out: No. 9 Mount Vernon Presbyterian

Class A (public)

1. (1) Manchester (7-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-1)

3. (3) Macon County (4-2)

4. (4) Clinch County (4-2)

5. (5) Mount Zion (Carroll) (6-0)

6. (6) Commerce (5-1)

7. (7) Charlton County (4-1)

8. (8) Taylor County (5-1)

9. (9) Emanuel County Institute (6-1)

10. (10) Trion (5-1)