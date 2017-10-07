Wrapup: Ola gets first win over ranked foe … Rome, Buford roll on

Ola’s win over Eagle’s Landing was a significant milestone for coach Jared Zito’s program. It was the first victory over a ranked opponent since the school began playing football in 2006.

The Mustangs took down No. 10 Eagle’s Landing 31-13 at Ola Stadium. Ola was 0-8 against top-10 opponents entering the game.

Two big things happened to facilitate the outcoming. Eagle’s Landing quarterback Cameron Lewis missed the second half with an injury and Ola running back Chris Rodriguez ran for three touchdowns.

Ola’s Connor Coddington also scored on a kickoff return and Devon Folser booted a field goal. Emanuel Stores ran for two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles.

Other news from Class AAAAA:

Another step for No. 1 Rome: The Wolves (6-0) ran for 299 yards in a 42-13 win over Paulding County. Jamious Griffin rushed for 77 yards and four touchdowns, Marquez Kirby ran for 74 yards and Jalynn Sykes rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Knox Kadum threw for 174 yards and one touchdown. Hiram quarterback Nathan Presnell threw for 212 yards.

Buford puts up 70: The No. 2-ranked Wolves (4-1) had 10 different player score touchdowns in the 70-0 win over Johnson. Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin completed 7 of 9 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Stockbridge rolls on: The No. 3 Tigers spotted Woodland a touchdown and came back for a 37-14 win. The difference was a pair of touchdown passes from Gabe McKenzie to Marquez Ezzard, one for 73 and the other for 37 yards, to spark a 24-point second quarter. B.J. Riley ran for two scores for Stockbridge (6-0).

Warner Robins scores big comeback: No. 4 Warner Robins erased a 21-0 halftime lead and scored in the final minute, a 30-yard Eli Mashburn field goal, for a 30-28 win over Thomas County Central. It was the third game-winning kick of the season for Mashburn. The Demons (7-0) got four second-half touchdowns from Dylan Fromm, who engineered the winning drive with a minute left in the game. The loss ruined an exceptional night from Thomas County Central’s Darian Daniels, who ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Carrollton survives scare: The No. 6 Trojans (5-1)survived when the defense stopped a two-point conversion and hung on to beat rival Villa Rica 36-34.

Starr’s Mill rebounds for win: The No. 8 Panthers (6-1) bounced back from last week’s loss to Griffin to beat rival Whitewater 43-21 in a key Region 3 contest. Nick Brown rushed for 137 yards and two touchdown and Mitch Prowant carried 23 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

“We really couldn’t be more proud of the way we overcame that adversity from last week,” said Starr’s Mill coach Chad Phillips. “Instead of pouting and feeling sorry for themselves, they got after it at practice. We had a great week. They accepted the challenge.

Whitewater quarterback Maddox Mueller rushed for 83 yards and passed for 138, and he had a 59-yard touchdown run wiped out by a penalty.

Wayne County squeaks by: The No. 9 Yellow Jackets (5-1) beat South Effingham 13-9 in the Region 2 opener for both teams.

Off this week: No. 5 Jones County.

Griffin puts away Morrow: The Bears (6-1) scored on pair of touchdowns from Avious Nelson to Jamoi Mayes and turned back Morrow 21-14. Antonio Bankston scored on a 99-yard fumble recovery and return.

Arabia Mountain overtakes Miller Grove: The Rams (4-2) came back from a 28-8 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Miller Grove 36-28. Bryson Williams scored on a 2-yard keeper for the game-winner and threw to Silas Butler for the insurance score. The win broke a two-game losing streak for Arabia Mountain, which faces Southwest DeKalb this week in a key Region 5 contest.

Dutchtown comes up big at the end: The Bulldogs drove 99 yards and won the game when Shanaan McKoy scored on a 3-yard run in the final seconds, giving them a 24-20 win over Locust Grove. The victory keeps the Bulldogs in the Region 4 playoff picture.

Bainbridge back on top: The Bearcats (5-2) opened the Region 1 schedule with a 28-14 win over Veterans. Markel Broadnax rushed 17 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Zyon McGee scored twice.

Ware County gets first win: Quarterback Jeremiah O’Hara scored a 63-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the game and added a goal-line touchdown run with 7.7 second left in the half to spark a 27-0 win over East Lake, Fla. O’Hara broke free for a 63-yard run early in the second half that set up the first of Raja Bradley’s two second-half touchdowns for the Gators (1-4).