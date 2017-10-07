Westminster defeats No. 10 Pace; Regions begin fighting for state playoff berths

The top 10 teams in Class AAA did about what was expected Friday as the region teams began jockeying for state playoff berths.

The one quasi-surprise came in a Region 5 game between Westminster and Pace Academy. It took overtime for unranked Westminster (2-4, 2-1) to defeat No. 10 Pace Academy (2-3, 2-1), 15-14.

Westminster decided to go for a 2-point conversion to avoid at second overtime at Pace Academy. Tight end Truman Jones (6-foot-3, 190) grabbed a block and then fell to the ground. The distraction worked. When he stood up, he was wide open and caught a Chance Loeffler pass to give Westminster the victory.

“I’ve been thinking about this the whole season since we put that play in,” Jones told Adam Krohn who covered the game for the AJC. “I knew it would come down to a moment like this. We’ve been practicing that play all summer.”

Loeffler completed nine of 16 passes for 82 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 15 yards on seven attempts and scored a touchdown. Joe Egan scored the other touchdown for Westminster, on a 38-yard run.

Keashawn Perryman scored both of Pace’s touchdowns on runs of 15 and 11 yards.

Westminster will host McNair on Friday; Pace will host No. 1 Cedar Grove.

— In other Region 5 play, defending champion and No. 1 Cedar Grove (6-0, 3-0) played without injured starting quarterback Xavier Dennis and moved past Towers 34-0 with backup Devon Barnes leading the offense.

Barnes was 5-of-7 passing for 44 yards and one touchdown. Running back Darrell Neal had seven carries for 93 yards and a score. Chevon Wright rushed for 49 yards on three carries and scored one touchdown. Defensive lineman Roderic Forts led a smothering defense with one tackle for a loss and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown. Rashad Cheney made nine tackles, one for loss. Isaiah Ratcliff made nine tackles, two for a loss.

— No. 2 Peach County (5-1, 2-0) moved past Central-Macon, 44-0, Thursday night. The Trojans scored big early, and substituted freely before halftime. Chris Gibson had 11 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns. The Trojans will host Rutland on Friday.

— No. 3 Greater Atlanta Christian (6-1, 3-0) had no trouble moving past East Hall, 59-0. AJC Super 11 selection and Clemson commitment Kyler McMichael had rushing touchdowns of 37 and 5 yards. The Spartans travel to Lumpkin County on Friday.

— No. 4 Calhoun (6-1, 2-0) had little trouble with Adairsville’s triple option attack, winning 42-16. Calhoun will host Sonoraville on Oct. 20.

— No. 5 Jenkins (6-0, 3-0) held off Islands 41-7 after leading 20-7 at the half. The Warriors face Groves on Thursday.

— No. 6 Bremen (6-0, 1-0) did not play.

— No. 7 Monroe Area (7-0, 2-0) defeated East Jackson 55-0. Monroe Area will travel to Morgan County on Friday.

— No. 8 Crisp (4-1, 0-0) did not play.

— No. 9 Lovett (3-3, 2-1) won 50-0 against Stone Mountain. The Lions will travel to Redan on Friday.