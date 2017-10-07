Valdosta loses region opener; big wins for Mays, Brunswick
Region play is in full swing in Class AAAAAA now that Regions 2 and 8 got in on the act this weekend.
Coffee (1-AAAAAA) and Richmond Hill (2-AAAAAA) are the only teams in the classification that have not played a region game. Both were off on Friday and begin league play next week, Coffee at Houston County and Richmond Hill at Bradwell Institute.
Here’s a look around the regions at how Friday’s games impacted the playoff and region title chases:
*Region 1: Defending state champion Valdosta, which went 4-0 in region play last season, got off to an 0-1 start with a 16-7 loss to Northside-Warner Robins. Neither team scored on offensive touchdown – Northside recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Valdosta returned an interception. The victory put Northside in a tie for first place with No. 2 Lee County, and the two will meet next weekend.
*Region 2: Brunswick, the only team from the five-team region that didn’t advance to the playoffs last year, made a statement with a 64-21 victory over previously unbeaten Bradwell Institute in the teams’ region opener. Jamarius Stevens threw a 65-yard TD pass to D.J. Whitfield on the first play of the game. Brunswick is tied for first place with Glynn Academy, which it will face next weekend.
*Region 3: Grovetown is alone in first place at 2-0 after its 42-39 win over defending region champ Heritage-Conyers. Grovetown, which began its program in 2009 and made the playoffs for the first time last year, is seeking its first region championship. Evans and Lakeside-Evans won their region openers Friday night and trail the Warriors by a half-game. Grovetown host Evans next weekend.
*Region 4: Most of the region had the week off, but Mundy’s Mill picked up its first victory of the season and ended a nine-game losing streak when it beat Osborne 55-6 in a non-region game. The region returns to a full schedule next weekend, with Tucker vs. Lovejoy highlighting the schedule. Tucker is tied with Stephenson for first place, with third-place Lovejoy a half-game behind them.
*Region 5: Mays ended Douglas County’s hopes for an unbeaten season with a 35-3 victory in a game between top-10 teams that were both undefeated in region play. Douglas County, which was trying to get to 7-0 for the first time since the 2002 team went 10-0 in the regular season, fell into third place. The win leaves Mays in a first-place tie with Alexander, which got past Tri-Cities 28-21.
*Region 6: Harrison QB Justin Fields capped off a banner day in which he committed to Georgia by passing for five touchdowns and running for two more in a 63-41 victory over Sprayberry. Harrison, Sequoyah and defending region champ Dalton are tied for first place with 3-0 region records. Fourth-place Allatoona is 2-1. Barring a major upset, those will be the region’s four playoff teams.
*Region 7: Alpharetta (beat Pope 37-14), Chattahoochee (beat Johns Creek 38-31) and Centennial (beat Northview) are beginning to pull away from the pack. Alpharetta is 4-0 in the region, and Chattahoochee and Centennial are both 4-1. Fourth-place Pope is 2-2 and has a slight lead over a group of four three-loss teams. One of those teams is John’s Creek, the defending region champion.
*Region 8: Winder-Barrow is one of the three remaining unbeaten teams in AAAAAA (Lee County and Richmond Hill are the others) and 2-0 in region play after holding on for a 24-21 win over Lanier. The Bulldoggs led 24-14 with 1:03 remaining but needed a blocked field-goal attempt on the final play of the game to preserve the victory. Dacula and Gainesville won region openers Friday.
*Standings: Here’s a look at the region standings after Week 8:
|Region 1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|1-0
|7-0
|Did not play
|vs. Northside, W. Robins
|Northside (W.R.)
|1-0
|6-1
|d. Valdosta 16-7
|at Lee Co.
|Coffee
|0-0
|3-2
|Did not play
|at Houston Co. (FF)
|Houston County
|0-1
|2-5
|Did not play
|vs. Coffee (FF)
|Valdosta
|0-1
|2-5
|l. to Northside, W.R. 16-7
|Does not play
|Region 2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|1-0
|4-1
|d. Bradwell Institute 64-21
|at Glynn Academy (GL)
|Glynn Academy
|1-0
|3-2
|d. Effingham Co. 48-27
|vs. Brunswick (GL)
|Richmond Hill
|0-0
|5-0
|Did not play
|at Bradwell Institute
|Bradwell Institute
|0-1
|6-1
|l. to Brunswick 64-21
|vs. Richmond Hill
|Effingham County
|0-1
|3-4
|l. to Glynn Academy 48-27
|Does not play
|Region 3-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|2-0
|4-3
|d. Heritage, Con. 42-39
|vs. Evans
|Evans
|1-0
|4-2
|d. Alcovy 43-10
|at Grovetown
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-0
|1-5
|d. Greenbrier 20-19
|vs. Alcovy
|Greenbrier
|0-1
|5-1
|l. to Lakeside, Evans 20-19
|at Heritage, Conyers
|Heritage (Conyers)
|0-1
|3-3
|l. to Grovetown 42-39
|vs. Greenbrier
|Alcovy
|0-2
|3-4
|l. to Evans 43-10
|at Lakeside, Evans
|Region 4-AAAAAA
|Tucker
|3-0
|5-1
|Did not play
|at Lovejoy (TO)
|Stephenson
|3-0
|4-2
|Did not play
|vs. Drew (HS)
|Lovejoy
|3-1
|4-3
|Did not play
|vs. Tucker (TO)
|Drew
|1-2
|2-4
|Did not play
|at Stephenson (HS)
|Jonesboro
|1-2
|2-4
|Did not play
|at M.L. King (Sat., GO)
|M.L. King
|1-2
|2-4
|Did not play
|vs. Jonesboro (Sat., GO)
|Mt. Zion (Jonesboro)
|1-2
|1-5
|l. to Lowndes 68-7
|at Mundy’s Mill (Thu., TO)
|Mundy’s Mill
|0-4
|1-6
|d. Osborne 55-6
|vs. Mt. Zion (Thu., TO)
|*Forest Park
|0-8
|l. to Douglass 41-16
|Does not play
|Region 5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|4-0
|5-1
|d. Tri-Cities 28-21
|vs. Hughes
|Mays
|4-0
|5-1
|d. Douglas Co. 35-3
|at Creekside
|Douglas County
|4-1
|6-1
|l. to Mays 35-3
|at Tri-Cities
|Hughes
|3-2
|5-2
|d. South Paulding 40-7
|at Alexander
|Northgate
|3-2
|4-3
|d. New Manchester 27-26
|Does not play
|Tri-Cities
|1-3
|1-5
|l. to Alexander 28-21
|vs. Douglas Co.
|New Manchester
|1-4
|2-5
|l. to Northgate 27-26
|at South Paulding
|Creekside
|0-4
|0-6
|Did not play
|vs. Mays
|South Paulding
|0-4
|0-6
|l. to Hughes 40-7
|vs. New Manchester
|Region 6-AAAAAA
|Dalton
|3-0
|5-1
|d. River Ridge 25-0
|vs. Sequoyah
|Sequoyah
|3-0
|5-1
|d. South Cobb 47-20
|at Dalton
|Harrison
|3-0
|4-2
|d. Sprayberry 63-41
|at South Cobb
|Allatoona
|2-1
|3-3
|d. Creekview 24-0
|vs. Sprayberry
|South Cobb
|1-2
|2-4
|l. to Sequoyah 47-20
|vs. Harrison
|River Ridge
|0-3
|3-3
|l. to Dalton 25-0
|vs. Creekview
|Creekview
|0-3
|2-4
|l. to Allatoona 24-0
|at River Ridge
|Sprayberry
|0-3
|1-5
|l. to Harrison 63-41
|at Allatoona
|*Osborne
|0-7
|l. to Mundy’s Mill 55-6
|Does not play
|Region 7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|4-0
|5-1
|d. Pope 37-14
|vs. Johns Creek
|Chattahoochee
|4-1
|5-2
|d. Johns Creek 38-31
|Does not play
|Centennial
|4-1
|4-3
|d. Northview 48-17
|vs. North Atlanta
|Pope
|2-2
|2-4
|l. to Alpharetta 37-14
|at Dunwoody (ND)
|Cambridge
|2-3
|2-5
|d. Dunwoody 38-16
|at Northview
|Johns Creek
|2-3
|2-5
|l. to Chattahoochee 38-31
|at Alpharetta
|North Atlanta
|1-3
|3-3
|Did not play
|at Centennial
|Northview
|1-3
|1-5
|l. to Centennial 48-17
|vs. Cambridge
|Dunwoody
|0-4
|2-4
|l. to Cambridge 38-16
|vs. Pope (ND)
|Region 8-AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|2-0
|7-0
|d. Lanier 24-21
|Does not play
|Dacula
|1-0
|2-4
|d. Apalachee 49-13
|vs. Gainesville
|Gainesville
|1-0
|2-4
|d. Habersham Cent. 30-27
|at Dacula
|Lanier
|0-1
|3-3
|l. to Winder-Barrow 24-21
|at Habersham Central
|Habersham Central
|0-1
|1-5
|l. to Gainesville 30-27
|vs. Lanier
|Apalachee
|0-2
|1-6
|l. to Dacula 49-13
|Does not play
