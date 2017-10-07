Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
72 40
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Valdosta loses region opener; big wins for Mays, Brunswick

6ABlog, ajc-sports.ajc, Class AAAAAA, Football, high school sports.

Region play is in full swing in Class AAAAAA now that Regions 2 and 8 got in on the act this weekend.

Coffee (1-AAAAAA) and Richmond Hill (2-AAAAAA) are the only teams in the classification that have not played a region game. Both were off on Friday and begin league play next week, Coffee at Houston County and Richmond Hill at Bradwell Institute.

Here’s a look around the regions at how Friday’s games impacted the playoff and region title chases:

*Region 1: Defending state champion Valdosta, which went 4-0 in region play last season, got off to an 0-1 start with a 16-7 loss to Northside-Warner Robins. Neither team scored on offensive touchdown – Northside recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Valdosta returned an interception. The victory put Northside in a tie for first place with No. 2 Lee County, and the two will meet next weekend.

*Region 2: Brunswick, the only team from the five-team region that didn’t advance to the playoffs last year, made a statement with a 64-21 victory over previously unbeaten Bradwell Institute in the teams’ region opener. Jamarius Stevens threw a 65-yard TD pass to D.J. Whitfield on the first play of the game. Brunswick is tied for first place with Glynn Academy, which it will face next weekend.

*Region 3: Grovetown is alone in first place at 2-0 after its 42-39 win over defending region champ Heritage-Conyers. Grovetown, which began its program in 2009 and made the playoffs for the first time last year, is seeking its first region championship. Evans and Lakeside-Evans won their region openers Friday night and trail the Warriors by a half-game. Grovetown host Evans next weekend.

*Region 4: Most of the region had the week off, but Mundy’s Mill picked up its first victory of the season and ended a nine-game losing streak when it beat Osborne 55-6 in a non-region game. The region returns to a full schedule next weekend, with Tucker vs. Lovejoy highlighting the schedule. Tucker is tied with Stephenson for first place, with third-place Lovejoy a half-game behind them.

*Region 5: Mays ended Douglas County’s hopes for an unbeaten season with a 35-3 victory in a game between top-10 teams that were both undefeated in region play. Douglas County, which was trying to get to 7-0 for the first time since the 2002 team went 10-0 in the regular season, fell into third place. The win leaves Mays in a first-place tie with Alexander, which got past Tri-Cities 28-21.

*Region 6: Harrison QB Justin Fields capped off a banner day in which he committed to Georgia by passing for five touchdowns and running for two more in a 63-41 victory over Sprayberry. Harrison, Sequoyah and defending region champ Dalton are tied for first place with 3-0 region records. Fourth-place Allatoona is 2-1. Barring a major upset, those will be the region’s four playoff teams.

*Region 7: Alpharetta (beat Pope 37-14), Chattahoochee (beat Johns Creek 38-31) and Centennial (beat Northview) are beginning to pull away from the pack. Alpharetta is 4-0 in the region, and Chattahoochee and Centennial are both 4-1. Fourth-place Pope is 2-2 and has a slight lead over a group of four three-loss teams. One of those teams is John’s Creek, the defending region champion.

*Region 8: Winder-Barrow is one of the three remaining unbeaten teams in AAAAAA (Lee County and Richmond Hill are the others) and 2-0 in region play after holding on for a 24-21 win over Lanier. The Bulldoggs led 24-14 with 1:03 remaining but needed a blocked field-goal attempt on the final play of the game to preserve the victory. Dacula and Gainesville won region openers Friday.

*Standings: Here’s a look at the region standings after Week 8:

Region 1-AAAAAA
Lee County 1-0 7-0 Did not play vs. Northside, W. Robins
Northside (W.R.) 1-0 6-1 d. Valdosta 16-7 at Lee Co.
Coffee 0-0 3-2 Did not play at Houston Co. (FF)
Houston County 0-1 2-5 Did not play vs. Coffee (FF)
Valdosta 0-1 2-5 l. to Northside, W.R. 16-7 Does not play
Region 2-AAAAAA
Brunswick 1-0 4-1 d. Bradwell Institute 64-21 at Glynn Academy (GL)
Glynn Academy 1-0 3-2 d. Effingham Co. 48-27 vs. Brunswick (GL)
Richmond Hill 0-0 5-0 Did not play at Bradwell Institute
Bradwell Institute 0-1 6-1 l. to Brunswick 64-21 vs. Richmond Hill
Effingham County 0-1 3-4 l. to Glynn Academy 48-27 Does not play
Region 3-AAAAAA
Grovetown 2-0 4-3 d. Heritage, Con. 42-39 vs. Evans
Evans 1-0 4-2 d. Alcovy 43-10 at Grovetown
Lakeside (Evans) 1-0 1-5 d. Greenbrier 20-19 vs. Alcovy
Greenbrier 0-1 5-1 l. to Lakeside, Evans 20-19 at Heritage, Conyers
Heritage (Conyers) 0-1 3-3 l. to Grovetown 42-39 vs. Greenbrier
Alcovy 0-2 3-4 l. to Evans 43-10 at Lakeside, Evans
Region 4-AAAAAA
Tucker 3-0 5-1 Did not play at Lovejoy (TO)
Stephenson 3-0 4-2 Did not play vs. Drew (HS)
Lovejoy 3-1 4-3 Did not play vs. Tucker (TO)
Drew 1-2 2-4 Did not play at Stephenson (HS)
Jonesboro 1-2 2-4 Did not play at M.L. King (Sat., GO)
M.L. King 1-2 2-4 Did not play vs. Jonesboro (Sat., GO)
Mt. Zion (Jonesboro) 1-2 1-5 l. to Lowndes 68-7 at Mundy’s Mill (Thu., TO)
Mundy’s Mill 0-4 1-6 d. Osborne 55-6 vs. Mt. Zion (Thu., TO)
*Forest Park 0-8 l. to Douglass 41-16 Does not play
Region 5-AAAAAA
Alexander 4-0 5-1 d. Tri-Cities 28-21 vs. Hughes
Mays 4-0 5-1 d. Douglas Co. 35-3 at Creekside
Douglas County 4-1 6-1 l. to Mays 35-3 at Tri-Cities
Hughes 3-2 5-2 d. South Paulding 40-7 at Alexander
Northgate 3-2 4-3 d. New Manchester 27-26 Does not play
Tri-Cities 1-3 1-5 l. to Alexander 28-21 vs. Douglas Co.
New Manchester 1-4 2-5 l. to Northgate 27-26 at South Paulding
Creekside 0-4 0-6 Did not play vs. Mays
South Paulding 0-4 0-6 l. to Hughes 40-7 vs. New Manchester
Region 6-AAAAAA
Dalton 3-0 5-1 d. River Ridge 25-0 vs. Sequoyah
Sequoyah 3-0 5-1 d. South Cobb 47-20 at Dalton
Harrison 3-0 4-2 d. Sprayberry 63-41 at South Cobb
Allatoona 2-1 3-3 d. Creekview 24-0 vs. Sprayberry
South Cobb 1-2 2-4 l. to Sequoyah 47-20 vs. Harrison
River Ridge 0-3 3-3 l. to Dalton 25-0 vs. Creekview
Creekview 0-3 2-4 l. to Allatoona 24-0 at River Ridge
Sprayberry 0-3 1-5 l. to Harrison 63-41 at Allatoona
*Osborne 0-7 l. to Mundy’s Mill 55-6 Does not play
Region 7-AAAAAA
Alpharetta 4-0 5-1 d. Pope 37-14 vs. Johns Creek
Chattahoochee 4-1 5-2 d. Johns Creek 38-31 Does not play
Centennial 4-1 4-3 d. Northview 48-17 vs. North Atlanta
Pope 2-2 2-4 l. to Alpharetta 37-14 at Dunwoody (ND)
Cambridge 2-3 2-5 d. Dunwoody 38-16 at Northview
Johns Creek 2-3 2-5 l. to Chattahoochee 38-31 at Alpharetta
North Atlanta 1-3 3-3 Did not play at Centennial
Northview 1-3 1-5 l. to Centennial 48-17 vs. Cambridge
Dunwoody 0-4 2-4 l. to Cambridge 38-16 vs. Pope (ND)
Region 8-AAAAAA
Winder-Barrow 2-0 7-0 d. Lanier 24-21 Does not play
Dacula 1-0 2-4 d. Apalachee 49-13 vs. Gainesville
Gainesville 1-0 2-4 d. Habersham Cent. 30-27 at Dacula
Lanier 0-1 3-3 l. to Winder-Barrow 24-21 at Habersham Central
Habersham Central 0-1 1-5 l. to Gainesville 30-27 vs. Lanier
Apalachee 0-2 1-6 l. to Dacula 49-13 Does not play
View Comments 0