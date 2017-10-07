Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
76 40
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Saturday Football, Softball and Volleyball scores

Football, Latest News, Softball, Volleyball.

Saturday scores

Football

Archer 20, Newton 19

Softball

Callaway 12, Temple 0

Lamar County 14, Heard County 4

Volleyball

Apalachee 2, Habersham Central 0

Buford 2, Flowery Branch 0

Buford 2, Loganville 0

Buford 3, Loganville 0

Cross Creek 2, Baldwin 1

Cross Creek 2, Hephzibah 0

Flowery Branch 2, Clarke Central 0

Flowery Branch 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Gainesville 2, Apalachee 0

Gainesville 3, Apalachee 0

Gordon Lee 2, Darlington 0

Grovetown 2, Alcovy 0

Grovetown 2, Evans 0

Grovetown 2, Heritage-Conyers 0

Harris County 2, Thomas County Central 0

Harris County 2, Veterans 0

Harris County 2, Warner Robins 0

Harrison 2, Allatoona 0

Hebron Christian 3, Athens Academy 1

Hillgrove 2, North Cobb 0

Houston County 2, Lee County 0

Jefferson 3, Madison County 1

Kennesaw Mountain 2, North Cobb 0

Lakeside-Evans 2, Grovetown 0

Lakeside-Evans 2, Grovetown 1

Lee County 2, Houston County 1

Lee County 2, Valdosta 0

Mt. Paran Christian 2, North Cobb Christian 0

North Cobb 2, Marietta 0

North Cobb 2, McEachern 0

North Cobb Christian 2, Gordon Lee 0

Ola 2, Dutchtown 0

Ola 2, Union Grove 1

Richmond Academy 2, Cross Creek 0

View Comments 0