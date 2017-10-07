Saturday Football, Softball and Volleyball scores
Saturday scores
Football
Archer 20, Newton 19
Softball
Callaway 12, Temple 0
Lamar County 14, Heard County 4
Volleyball
Apalachee 2, Habersham Central 0
Buford 2, Flowery Branch 0
Buford 2, Loganville 0
Buford 3, Loganville 0
Cross Creek 2, Baldwin 1
Cross Creek 2, Hephzibah 0
Flowery Branch 2, Clarke Central 0
Flowery Branch 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Gainesville 2, Apalachee 0
Gainesville 3, Apalachee 0
Gordon Lee 2, Darlington 0
Grovetown 2, Alcovy 0
Grovetown 2, Evans 0
Grovetown 2, Heritage-Conyers 0
Harris County 2, Thomas County Central 0
Harris County 2, Veterans 0
Harris County 2, Warner Robins 0
Harrison 2, Allatoona 0
Hebron Christian 3, Athens Academy 1
Hillgrove 2, North Cobb 0
Houston County 2, Lee County 0
Jefferson 3, Madison County 1
Kennesaw Mountain 2, North Cobb 0
Lakeside-Evans 2, Grovetown 0
Lakeside-Evans 2, Grovetown 1
Lee County 2, Houston County 1
Lee County 2, Valdosta 0
Mt. Paran Christian 2, North Cobb Christian 0
North Cobb 2, Marietta 0
North Cobb 2, McEachern 0
North Cobb Christian 2, Gordon Lee 0
Ola 2, Dutchtown 0
Ola 2, Union Grove 1
Richmond Academy 2, Cross Creek 0
