Friday night recap: Week 8

The Dublin Fighting Irish put up its best fight against No. 9 Dodge County in the game of the week, but it wasn’t enough as the Indians prevailed with a 42-21 win in a Region 3-AA contest. The win puts the Indians (6-0, 3-0 3-AA) in the driver’s seat for the region’s No. 1 seed and pushes the Fighting Irish (4-2, 2-1) into the pack with the rest of 3-AA.

The Indians have now beaten Dublin four consecutive times dating back to 2012, are 6-0 for the third time in the last three seasons and are well-positioned to make their sixth straight playoff appearance.

WGXA has the highlights.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:

No. 2 Hapeville Charter dominated Washington 63-6 in Region 6 play and have outscored league opponents 105-13 through two games thus far. The Hornets are 5-1, 2-0 in 6-AA and appear destined for a second consecutive region title. For a game capsule, go here .

. In Region 8, No. 4 Rabun County continues to put up points, this time shutting out Putnam County 59-0 to improve to 6-0, 2-0. The Wildcats are averaging 48.6 points a game. WDUN has the recap .

. On Thursday, the No. 5 Callaway Cavaliers beat Lamar County 48-7 in their Region 5 opener to move to 6-0. The Cavs haven’t lost a regular season game since Aug. 21, 2015 — a 25-game win streak. The Cavs actually trailed early before running away with it, as Kevin Eckleberry reports for the LaGrange Daily News.

for the LaGrange Daily News. No. 6 Thomasville came off a bye to beat Berrien 42-14 in its Region 1 opener. The Bulldogs moved to 6-0 for the first time since 1988, when Mike Hodges led them to a 15-0 record and AAA title. Clint Thompson

No. 7 Brooks County opened Region 1 play with a 49-0 shutout over Early County to improve to 6-0.

In Region 4, No. 8 Jefferson County shut out Harlem 49-0. The Dragons are 6-0, 3-0 in league play.

On bye: No. 1 Benedictine; No. 3 Screven County; No. 10 Heard County

