Favorites dominate in Week 8

The meek most definitely did not inherit the earth Friday night, as the top teams in the state, public and private, flexed their muscles. If you take out No. 7 (Private) Wesleyan’s 34-14 win over No. 9 Mount Vernon Presbyterian, and No. 8 (Public) Taylor County’s 31-28 win over Schley County (more on this one later), the average score of 13 games involving teams in the top 10 was 51-9.

Check out the carnage:

No. 1 (Private) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy 76, Our Lady of Mercy 6. Khaleb Hood scored on a punt and a kickoff return, while Sean Queen, Josh Mays, Keaton Mitchell and Josh Rogers each scored two touchdowns. The Chargers rolled up 508 yards of total offense.

No. 1 (Public) Manchester 68, Pacelli 14.

No. 2 (Private) Prince Avenue Christian 71, Lakeview Academy 7. PAC trailed 7-0 early but led 30-7 by halftime, as Brock Vandagriff scored twice while Sam Wessinger, Grant Roland added touchdowns and James DeLaurier tacked on a field goal.

No. 3 (Private) Mount Paran Christian 38, Walker 0. The Eagles picked up nearly 200 yards of offense in the first quarter, while holding Walker to negative two, and led 21-9 at the half.

No. 3 (Public) Macon County 49, Crawford County 0.

No. 4 (Private) Tattnall Square 35, Mount de Sales 14. The Trojans trailed 14-7 early but rolled off 21 unanswered points to take a 28-14 lead by halftime.

No. 5 (Private) Athens Academy 49, Hebron Christian 14. The Spartans jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and cruised to victory. Lenneth Whitehead scored two of the touchdowns on runs of five and 55 yards, while Deion Colzie caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jack Thomas.

No. 5 (Public) Mt. Zion-Carroll 35, Gordon Lee 7

No. 6 Stratford Academy (Private) 41, Twiggs County 0

No. 6 (Public) Commerce 55, Providence Christian 0. The Tigers bounced back from last week’s loss to Prince Avenue with a crushing win. Commerce led 42-0 at halftime and the junior varsity squad scored two touchdowns in the second half while preserving the shut out.

No. 8 (Private) Mount Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 27

No. 9 (Public) Emmanuel County Institute 68, Wheeler County 28

No. 10 (Private) Calvary Day 29, Savannah Country Day 3

Taylor County wins back-and-forth battle

No. 8 Taylor County moved to 5-1 with a come-from-behind 31-28 win over a feisty Schley County squad. Taylor led 12-7 at halftime, but trailed 21-18 heading into the fourth quarter. The Vikings outscored the Wildcats (4-2) 13-7 in the fourth to claim the victory.