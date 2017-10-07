Chapel Hill shakes up Region 5-AAAA with win over Sandy Creek
Week 7 saw several statement wins across the regions and others that will shake up the status quo. In Region 2, Mary Persons held off Upson-Lee 28-21 to move into a tie with West Laurens at 2-0 in region play. In 3-AAAA, Hephzibah was outmatched by Thomson 55-22, but still proved to be a strong playoff contender. Eastside surpassed 50 points for the third time this season in a 52-21 win over Henry County and Woodward Academy ran past North Clayton 51-0.
In Region 5-AAAA, Chapel Hill defeated Sandy Creek 35-32 for the first time in school history as Cartersville rolled past LaGrange and Troup rested on the bye week.
Heritage-Catoosa and Pickens proved to be the only teams standing in Ridgeland’s path to a successful Region 6-AAAA title defense and Ridgeland’s 62-0 win over LaFayette brought the Panthers’ points allowed this season to just 4.7 points per game.
In Region 7-AAAA, Blessed Trinity and Marist still look like the teams to beat and St. Pius scored its first win of the season in a 28-23 win over Region 8-AAAA opponent Stephens County.
Week 7 Results
Region 1
Columbus 13, Shaw 7
Americus-Sumter, Cairo, Carver-Columbus, Hardaway, Westover BYE
Region 2
Howard 29, Perry 27
Mary Persons 28, Upson-Lee 21
West Laurens 27, Spalding 25
Region 3
Baldwin 24, Richmond Academy 20
Burke County 68, Cross Creek 6
Thomson 55, Hephzibah 22
Region 4
Luella 40, Druid Hills 7
Eastside 52, Henry County 21
Woodward Academy 51, North Clayton 0
Salem BYE
Region 5
Cartersville 56, LaGrange 0
Cedartown 35, Central-Carroll 14
Chapel Hill 35, Sandy Creek 32
Troup BYE
Region 6
Heritage-Catoosa 44, Northwest Whitfield 21
Ridgeland 62, LaFayette 0
Pickens 49, Southeast Whitfield 21
Gilmer BYE
Region 7
Blessed Trinity 50, White County 14
West Hall 28, Chestatee 14
Marist BYE
Region 8
Oconee County 26, Cedar Shoals 17
St. Pius 28, Stephens County 13
Jefferson, Madison County, North Oconee BYE
