Two upstarts — Mt. Vernon , Schley County — highlight weekend’s best

Here are the best games on the slate for Week 8:

No. 7 Wesleyan (5-2, 2-1 in Region 5) at No. 9 Mount Vernon Presbyterian (6-0, 2-0).

It has already been a historic season at Mount Vernon Presbyterian. The Mustangs are ranked in the Atlanta Journal Constitution Top 10 for the first time since the school, located on the north Fulton County-DeKalb County boarder, restarted its football program in 2006. And this season they have beaten Landmark Christian and Holy Innocents’, both perennial playoff programs, for the first time. Mt. Vernon will go for another first-time win Friday when it hosts the Wolves. The Mustangs are led by junior RB Austin Douglas (840 all-purpose yards, 6 touchdowns) and senior QB Reggie Burnette Jr. (1,215 yards passing, 12 touchdowns; 352 yards rushing, 6 touchdown passes), while Wesleyan is led by QB Banks Ramsey (1, 276 yards passing, 17 touchdowns; 365 yards rushing, 6 touchdowns). Wesleyan won last year’s game, the first between the two schools, 34-0.

No. 8 Taylor County (4-1, 1-1 in Region 4-Division B) at Schley County (4-1, 2-0).

The last two seasons, Schley County has gone winless (0-13) in region play and just 4-16 overall. This season under second-year head coach Darren Alford, the Wildcats have already matched that two-year win total and are looking to advance to the state playoffs for the first time since 2008. That year, Schley County beat Taylor County, one of only three wins the Wildcats have had over the Vikings in 17 meetings. Schley County will have to find a way to slow down senior Lyn’J Dixon. The Tennessee commit is averaging 113 yards rushing per game.

Other top games:

No. 4 Tattnall Square (5-0, 1-0 in Region 7-Division A) at Mount de Sales (3-2, 0-1)

No. 5 Athens Academy (5-0, 4-0 in Region 8) vs. Hebron Christian (4-1, 3-1)

No. 10 Calvary Day (4-1, 1-0 in Region 3-Division A) vs. Savannah Country Day (4-1, 1-0)