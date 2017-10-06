The Leaderboard: Lakeview Academy QB, WR form potent combination

It’s hard to make a name for oneself on a Class A program that has never made the playoffs or had a winning season against a full region schedule, but K.J. Millwood and Alec Bornhorst are doing the best they can at Lakeview Academy, a private school in Gainesville.

Millwood is the son of former Atlanta Braves pitcher Kevin Millwood. K.J. plays outfield and pitches on the baseball team, but he’s better at football. He’s a wide receiver and two-way starter, and he’s leading Class A in receiving yards with 680. Millwood actually leads the state in receiving yards per game at 136.0 through Lakeview’s 2-3 start. He has gone over 100 yards in every game.

Bornhorst has thrown for 1,171 yards, which also makes the GHSF Daily state leaderboard. He also had three 100-yard rushing games. He also plays quite a bit on defense.

As a junior, Millwood hasn’t had much college interest yet. Bornhorst is being recruited by schools in the MAC and Ivy League, including Miami of Ohio, Yale and Harvard.

Both are three-sport athletes at Lakeview and played on Lakeview’s state-semifinal basketball team last season and figure to play more prominent roles on that squad this season.

Lakeview Academy (2-3) faces its third ranked opponent this week, No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian. The team missed the state playoffs last season by a fraction of a point in the GHSA power ratings.

The leaderboard has one change at the top this week as Troup’s Montez Crowe – by virtue of a 525-yard passing effort against Sandy Creek – leads the passing chart.

(For highlights, courtesy of the NFHS Network, click the names listed in blue.)

Rushing

1,410 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek (AAAAAAA leader)

1,314 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge (AAAAA)

1,264 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute (AAAAAA)

1,196 – Noah Venable, Jackson County (AAA)

1,174 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy

1,108 – Cal’Von Harris, Harris County

1,076 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro (AA)

1,074 – Uriah West, Douglas County

1,042 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County (A)

1,024 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver-Atlanta

981 – Chris Stovall, Miller County

980 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County

965 – C’Bo Flemister, Pike County

958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee (AAAA)

941 – A.J. Brown, Harlem

935 – Kaleb Crane, White County

914 – Marco Lee, Hardaway

910 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter

910 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County

908 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding

861 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day

845 – Travon Mathews, Marion County

845 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area

844 – Zebrandon Gant, Effingham County

832 – Christian Royalston, Hughes

816 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian

811 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins

806 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh

802 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’

793 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch

777 – Zabrion Whatley, Rockmart

777 – Z.J. Whatley, Rockmart

763 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy

757 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier

757 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee

754 – Josiah Futral, Kell

754 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County

750 – James Thomas, Mitchell County

750 – Cambren Harrison, East Hall

748 – Richard Hill, Brookstone

742 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County

734 – Joseph Vose, Walker

730 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch

726 – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside-Atlanta

725 – Drake Bolus, Jones County

723 – Juan Powell, Douglass

718 – Miles Montgomery, Whitewater

715 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen

713 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem

708 – Keyshawn Morgan, Toombs County

706 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County

706 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

694 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County

689 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester

688 – Clark Smith, Brookstone

686 – Milkell Adams, Greene County

682 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine

679 – Lakelvin Clark, Westside-Macon

671 – Wesley Steiner, Houston County

671 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central

666 – Marcel Murray, Hiram

656 – Torrence “Yunk” Parker, Wheeler County

653 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County

652 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy

Passing

2,205 – Montez Crowe, Troup (AAAA leader)

2,104 – Austin Parker, East Hall (AAA)

1,705 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett (AAAAAAA)

1,687 – Max Brosmer, Centennial (AAAAAA)

1,627 – Griffin Collier, Tift County

1,556 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins (AAAAA)

1,544 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek

1,538 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

1,537 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage-Conyers

1,517 – Octavious Battle, Carver-Atlanta

1,517 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central

1,514 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek

1,492 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County

1,472 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian (A)

1,457 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold

1,451 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth

1,418 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray

1,401 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County

1,391 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield

1,356 – Colton McDaniel, Northview

1,283 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock

1,278 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens

1,276 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan

1,219 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County (AA)

1,215 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian

1,215 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge

1,209 – Brian Adams, North Springs

1,206 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun

1,199 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview

1,198 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian

1,192 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian

1,171 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy

1,159 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County

1,145 – Fred Payton, Parkview

1,136 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville

1,130 – Mark Wright, Carrollton

1,089 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth

1,087 – Nakia Davis Jr., B.E.S.T. Academy

1,087 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County

1,082 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham

1,073 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta

1,072 – Blake Bryan, Heritage-Ringgold

1,064 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County

1,063 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick

1,060 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing

1,057 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb

1,052 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central

1,040 – Jaylen Joyner, Dougherty

1,038 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow

1,014 – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County

1,014 – Austin Kirksey, Walton

1,006 – Leyton Pickney, Veterans

990 – Max Johnson, Oconee County

974 – Justin Fields, Harrison

967 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity

965 – Wade Sumner, Coffee

963 – Harrison Bailey, Marietta

962 – C.J. Hales, Jefferson County

961 – Evan Conley, Kell

958 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding

951 – Nick Iannone, Benedictine

941 – Jerid Stokes, Effingham County

939 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View

938 – Cole Wright, Union County

931 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins

927 – Kris Daniels, Montgomery County

914 – Jordan Yates, Milton

906 – Donovan Carter, Columbus

Receiving

898 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County (AAAAAAA leader)

709 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall (AAA)

697 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge (AAAAAA)

680 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy (A)

658 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage-Conyers

650 – Jamari Thrash, Troup (AAAA)

627 – Connor Rice, North Murray

624 – Luke Grant, Heritage-Ringgold

618 – Blane Mason, Centennial

611 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins (AAAAA)

598 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett

597 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek

583 – Ty Terrell, Lee County

581 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield

572 – William Huzzie, Duluth

572 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County

567 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

563 – Steven Peterson, Harrison

559 – David Woodward, Mount Pisgah Christian

554 – Ty King, Jefferson County (AA)

542 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield

542 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy

537 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview

535 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens

534 – Quinadarious Monday, Carver-Atlanta

533 – Demario Gant, Effingham County

527 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central

526 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian

522 – Noah Frith, Woodstock

521 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee

518 – Kai Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian

512 – Michael Luckie, Kell

506 – Josh Vann, Tucker

503 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity

502 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian

497 – Josh Vann, Tucker

484 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett

481 – Louis Hall, Woodstock

478 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins

472 – Malik Washington, Parkview

472 – Cal Dickie, Centennial

465 – Demonte Pressley, Lakeside-Atlanta

463 – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central

460 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta

459 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus

458 – Kobe Hudson, Troup

455 – Travion Hampton, Duluth

454 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County

452 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan

449 – Dalrone Donaldson, Coffee

445 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch

441 – Nikel Stone, Jefferson County

441 – Devron Harper, Heritage-Conyers

440 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee

431 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View

430 – Jallah Zeze, Central Gwinnett

427 – Cole Keener, Rabun County

426 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville

425 – Sam James, Richmond Hill

424 – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County

419 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth

417 – Jaylon Barden, Westside-Macon

415 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes

414 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy

413 – Pete Brower, Ringgold

411 – Braelin Williams, Americus-Sumter

409 – Branderious Rawlings, Johnson County

406 – Tyrek Presley, Drew

405 – Jason Ledford, Paulding County

404 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander

403 – Stephon Walker, Ridgeland

403 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick

402 – Jordan Huff, Morgan County

401 – John Welch, Aquinas

401 – Giovanni Dyer, Columbia

401 – Brysen Boone, South Cobb

400 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody

400 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.