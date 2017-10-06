The Leaderboard: Lakeview Academy QB, WR form potent combination
It’s hard to make a name for oneself on a Class A program that has never made the playoffs or had a winning season against a full region schedule, but K.J. Millwood and Alec Bornhorst are doing the best they can at Lakeview Academy, a private school in Gainesville.
Millwood is the son of former Atlanta Braves pitcher Kevin Millwood. K.J. plays outfield and pitches on the baseball team, but he’s better at football. He’s a wide receiver and two-way starter, and he’s leading Class A in receiving yards with 680. Millwood actually leads the state in receiving yards per game at 136.0 through Lakeview’s 2-3 start. He has gone over 100 yards in every game.
Bornhorst has thrown for 1,171 yards, which also makes the GHSF Daily state leaderboard. He also had three 100-yard rushing games. He also plays quite a bit on defense.
As a junior, Millwood hasn’t had much college interest yet. Bornhorst is being recruited by schools in the MAC and Ivy League, including Miami of Ohio, Yale and Harvard.
Both are three-sport athletes at Lakeview and played on Lakeview’s state-semifinal basketball team last season and figure to play more prominent roles on that squad this season.
Lakeview Academy (2-3) faces its third ranked opponent this week, No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian. The team missed the state playoffs last season by a fraction of a point in the GHSA power ratings.
The leaderboard has one change at the top this week as Troup’s Montez Crowe – by virtue of a 525-yard passing effort against Sandy Creek – leads the passing chart.
Rushing
1,410 – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek (AAAAAAA leader)
1,314 – Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge (AAAAA)
1,264 – Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute (AAAAAA)
1,196 – Noah Venable, Jackson County (AAA)
1,174 – Zion Custis, Lovejoy
1,108 – Cal’Von Harris, Harris County
1,076 – Jalyn Williams, Swainsboro (AA)
1,074 – Uriah West, Douglas County
1,042 – Brandon Mackey, Wheeler County (A)
1,024 – Jo’quavious Marks, Carver-Atlanta
981 – Chris Stovall, Miller County
980 – Tucker Gregg, Murray County
965 – C’Bo Flemister, Pike County
958 – Nick Lyles, Chestatee (AAAA)
941 – A.J. Brown, Harlem
935 – Kaleb Crane, White County
914 – Marco Lee, Hardaway
910 – Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter
910 – Anthony Madison, Bacon County
908 – Tyrell Robinson, East Paulding
861 – Adam Byck, Savannah Country Day
845 – Travon Mathews, Marion County
845 – Chandler Byron, Monroe Area
844 – Zebrandon Gant, Effingham County
832 – Christian Royalston, Hughes
816 – Chandler Lewis, Hebron Christian
811 – Ameen Stevens, Jenkins
806 – Bradley Ector, McIntosh
802 – Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’
793 – Malik Damons, Flowery Branch
777 – Zabrion Whatley, Rockmart
777 – Z.J. Whatley, Rockmart
763 – Caleb Pressley, Our Lady of Mercy
757 – Jonquavous Brown, Greenbrier
757 – Daymon Thomas, Upson-Lee
754 – Josiah Futral, Kell
754 – Aaron Beasley, Heard County
750 – James Thomas, Mitchell County
750 – Cambren Harrison, East Hall
748 – Richard Hill, Brookstone
742 – Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County
734 – Joseph Vose, Walker
730 – Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch
726 – Maxwell Guggemos, Lakeside-Atlanta
725 – Drake Bolus, Jones County
723 – Juan Powell, Douglass
718 – Miles Montgomery, Whitewater
715 – Tyran Dobbs, Bremen
713 – Cameron Garnett, Harlem
708 – Keyshawn Morgan, Toombs County
706 – R.J. Carr, Dodge County
706 – Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain
694 – Kris Coleman, Liberty County
689 – Kelvin Turner, Manchester
688 – Clark Smith, Brookstone
686 – Milkell Adams, Greene County
682 – Travis Blackshear, Benedictine
679 – Lakelvin Clark, Westside-Macon
671 – Wesley Steiner, Houston County
671 – Jonathan Sewell, Clarke Central
666 – Marcel Murray, Hiram
656 – Torrence “Yunk” Parker, Wheeler County
653 – Ty Leggett, Colquitt County
652 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy
Passing
2,205 – Montez Crowe, Troup (AAAA leader)
2,104 – Austin Parker, East Hall (AAA)
1,705 – Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett (AAAAAAA)
1,687 – Max Brosmer, Centennial (AAAAAA)
1,627 – Griffin Collier, Tift County
1,556 – Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins (AAAAA)
1,544 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek
1,538 – Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
1,537 – Caleb Pruitt, Heritage-Conyers
1,517 – Octavious Battle, Carver-Atlanta
1,517 – A.J. Curry, Habersham Central
1,514 – Zach Gibson, Johns Creek
1,492 – Trey Patterson, Morgan County
1,472 – Jacob Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian (A)
1,457 – Cole Kibler, Ringgold
1,451 – Ben Bales, North Forsyth
1,418 – Preston Poag Jr., North Murray
1,401 – Jase Orndorff, Lee County
1,391 – Porter Johnson, Southeast Whitfield
1,356 – Colton McDaniel, Northview
1,283 – Garrett Bass, Woodstock
1,278 – Jacob Brumby, Pickens
1,276 – Banks Ramsey, Wesleyan
1,219 – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County (AA)
1,215 – Reginald Burnette Jr., Mount Vernon Presbyterian
1,215 – Hogan Dykes, Cambridge
1,209 – Brian Adams, North Springs
1,206 – Gavin Gray, Calhoun
1,199 – Chandler Gantt, Creekview
1,198 – Dalton Cox, First Presbyterian
1,192 – Grant Roland, Prince Avenue Christian
1,171 – Alec Bornhorst, Lakeview Academy
1,159 – Brantley Mauldin, Paulding County
1,145 – Fred Payton, Parkview
1,136 – J.T. Rice, Thomasville
1,130 – Mark Wright, Carrollton
1,089 – Jalil El-Amin, Duluth
1,087 – Nakia Davis Jr., B.E.S.T. Academy
1,087 – A.J. Bell, Charlton County
1,082 – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham
1,073 – Matthew Downing, Alpharetta
1,072 – Blake Bryan, Heritage-Ringgold
1,064 – Antonio Gilbert, Peach County
1,063 – Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick
1,060 – Cameron Lewis, Eagle’s Landing
1,057 – Justin Tomlin, Southwest DeKalb
1,052 – Jack Mangel, Clarke Central
1,040 – Jaylen Joyner, Dougherty
1,038 – Brock Landis, Winder-Barrow
1,014 – Steven Krajewski, Colquitt County
1,014 – Austin Kirksey, Walton
1,006 – Leyton Pickney, Veterans
990 – Max Johnson, Oconee County
974 – Justin Fields, Harrison
967 – Jake Smith, Blessed Trinity
965 – Wade Sumner, Coffee
963 – Harrison Bailey, Marietta
962 – C.J. Hales, Jefferson County
961 – Evan Conley, Kell
958 – Ross Malmgren, North Paulding
951 – Nick Iannone, Benedictine
941 – Jerid Stokes, Effingham County
939 – Matthew Edwards, Mountain View
938 – Cole Wright, Union County
931 – Javonte Middleton, Jenkins
927 – Kris Daniels, Montgomery County
914 – Jordan Yates, Milton
906 – Donovan Carter, Columbus
Receiving
898 – Rashod Bateman, Tift County (AAAAAAA leader)
709 – Sedrion Morse, East Hall (AAA)
697 – Ridge Polk, Cambridge (AAAAAA)
680 – K.J. Millwood, Lakeview Academy (A)
658 – Jordan “Mega” Young, Heritage-Conyers
650 – Jamari Thrash, Troup (AAAA)
627 – Connor Rice, North Murray
624 – Luke Grant, Heritage-Ringgold
618 – Blane Mason, Centennial
611 – Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins (AAAAA)
598 – Khmari Thompson, Central Gwinnett
597 – Zach Williams, Johns Creek
583 – Ty Terrell, Lee County
581 – Oscar Gonzalez, Southeast Whitfield
572 – William Huzzie, Duluth
572 – Anthony Cooper, Morgan County
567 – Justin Douglas, Mount Vernon Presbyterian
563 – Steven Peterson, Harrison
559 – David Woodward, Mount Pisgah Christian
554 – Ty King, Jefferson County (AA)
542 – Landon Eaton, Southeast Whitfield
542 – Katerian Legrone, B.E.S.T. Academy
537 – Tanner McCrary, Creekview
535 – Zach Goss Jr., Pickens
534 – Quinadarious Monday, Carver-Atlanta
533 – Demario Gant, Effingham County
527 – Jim Barnett, Habersham Central
526 – Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian
522 – Noah Frith, Woodstock
521 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee
518 – Kai Williams, Mount Pisgah Christian
512 – Michael Luckie, Kell
506 – Josh Vann, Tucker
503 – Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity
502 – Titus Moore, First Presbyterian
497 – Josh Vann, Tucker
484 – Josh Downs, North Gwinnett
481 – Louis Hall, Woodstock
478 – Tyrone Scott, Jenkins
472 – Malik Washington, Parkview
472 – Cal Dickie, Centennial
465 – Demonte Pressley, Lakeside-Atlanta
463 – Donovan Curry, Habersham Central
460 – Ramel Keyton, Marietta
459 – Mike Ramsey, Columbus
458 – Kobe Hudson, Troup
455 – Travion Hampton, Duluth
454 – Kearis Jackson, Peach County
452 – Zach Peterson, Wesleyan
449 – Dalrone Donaldson, Coffee
445 – Jalin Strown, Flowery Branch
441 – Nikel Stone, Jefferson County
441 – Devron Harper, Heritage-Conyers
440 – Jermaine Browner, North Oconee
431 – Malachi Carter, Mountain View
430 – Jallah Zeze, Central Gwinnett
427 – Cole Keener, Rabun County
426 – Kevin Cochran, Thomasville
425 – Sam James, Richmond Hill
424 – Cam Singletary, Colquitt County
419 – Cedric Touchstone, North Forsyth
417 – Jaylon Barden, Westside-Macon
415 – Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes
414 – Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy
413 – Pete Brower, Ringgold
411 – Braelin Williams, Americus-Sumter
409 – Branderious Rawlings, Johnson County
406 – Tyrek Presley, Drew
405 – Jason Ledford, Paulding County
404 – Michiah “Rae Rae” Randolph, Alexander
403 – Stephon Walker, Ridgeland
403 – Alonzo Brown, Brunswick
402 – Jordan Huff, Morgan County
401 – John Welch, Aquinas
401 – Giovanni Dyer, Columbia
401 – Brysen Boone, South Cobb
400 – Turner Nims, Dunwoody
400 – Kevah Brantley, Lithonia
