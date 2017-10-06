National rankings: Grayson moves up in five polls
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
9. (10) Grayson
18. (23) Lowndes
42. (35) Cartersville
46. (48) Rome
48. (65) Buford
57. (79) Colquitt County
64. (59) Archer
65. (78) Walton
73. (NR) North Gwinnett
80. (NR) Eagle’s Landing Christian
7. (13) Grayson
3. (4) Grayson
3. (5) Grayson
4. (4) Grayson
51. (54) Cartersville
60. (61) Buford
63. (64) Lowndes
65. (68) Colquitt County
97. (NR) Archer
8. (9) Grayson
25. (NR) Lowndes
