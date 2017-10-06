Our Products
National rankings: Grayson moves up in five polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

9. (10) Grayson

18. (23) Lowndes

42. (35) Cartersville

46. (48) Rome

48. (65) Buford

57. (79) Colquitt County

64. (59) Archer

65. (78) Walton

73. (NR) North Gwinnett

80. (NR) Eagle’s Landing Christian

USA Today

7. (13) Grayson

MaxPreps

3. (4) Grayson

PrepNation

3. (5) Grayson

High School Football America

4. (4) Grayson

51. (54) Cartersville

60. (61) Buford

63. (64) Lowndes

65. (68) Colquitt County

97. (NR) Archer

Prep Force

8. (9) Grayson

25. (NR) Lowndes

