Friday Night Chat: Football scores, updates, chat – LIVE

Come here tonight to find scores and discuss the games. It’s the eighth weekend of 12 in the regular season.

On the Web
NFHS Network
The NFHS Network will present live streaming of the following games this week. To view the games, click here. Note that the times listed are the start of the broadcast and not necessarily the kickoff time, and that more games might be added to the schedule.
Today
*Therrell at South Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
*Cartersville at LaGrange, 7 p.m.
*Loganville at Clarke Central, 7 p.m.
*Brantley County at Pierce County, 7:15 p.m.
*East Hall at Greater Atlanta Christian, 7:15 p.m.
*Fellowship Christian at Whitefield Academy, 7:15 p.m.
*Our Lady of Mercy at Eagle’s Landing Christian, 7:15 p.m.
*Upson-Lee at Mary Persons, 7:15 p.m.
*Alpharetta at Pope, 7:20 p.m.
*Chattahoochee at Johns Creek, 7:30 p.m.
*Centennial at Northview, 7:30 p.m.
*Forest Park at Douglass, 7:30 p.m.
*Riverwood at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
*St. Pius at Stephens County, 7:30 p.m.
*Westminster at Pace Academy, 7:30 p.m.
*White County at Blessed Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
*Douglas County at Mays, 8 p.m.
