Friday Football scores
Friday scores
Football
Alexander 28, Tri-Cities 21
Allatoona 24, Creekview 0
Alpharetta 37, Pope 14
Appling County 35, Long County 0
Aquinas 58, Warren County 0
Arabia Mountain 36, Miller Grove 28
Athens Academy 49, Hebron Christian 14
Baconton Charter 21, Randolph-Clay 6
Bainbridge 28, Veterans 14
Baldwin 24, Richmond Academy 20
Bleckley County 42, Washington County 28
Blessed Trinity 50, White County 14
Brooks County 49, Early County 0
Brookwood 63, Meadowcreek 0
Brunswick 64, Bradwell Institute 21
Buford 70, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Burke County 68, Cross Creek 6
Calhoun 42, Adairsville 16
Calvary Day 29, Savannah Country Day 3
Cambridge 38, Dunwoody 16
Carrollton 36, Villa Rica 34
Cartersville 56, LaGrange 0
Cedar Grove 34, Towers 0
Cedartown 35, Central-Carroll 14
Centennial 48, Northview 17
Central Gwinnett 52, Berkmar 0
Chapel Hill 35, Sandy Creek 32
Chattahoochee 38, Johns Creek 33
Chattahoochee County 19, Miller County 16
Christian Heritage 17, Bowdon 7
Clarke Central 49, Loganville 21
Collins Hill 44, Duluth 9
Columbia 26, Lithonia 7
Commerce 55, Providence Christian 0
Cook 40, Worth County 19
Dacula 49, Apalachee 13
Dalton 25, River Ridge 0
Darlington 28, North Cobb Christian 7
Dawson County 52, Union County 21
Decatur 14, Riverwood 12
Dodge County 42, Dublin 21
Dooly County 40, Hawkinsville 7
Douglass 41, Forest Park 16
Dutchtown 24, Locust Grove 20
Eagle’s Landing Chr. 76, Our Lady of Mercy 6
East Paulding 17, Cass 9
Eastside 52, Henry County 21
Elbert County 63, Oglethorpe County 0
Emanuel County 68, Wheeler County 28
Evans 43, Alcovy 10
Fayette County 41, McIntosh 35
First Presbyterian 40, Wilkinson County 20
Flowery Branch 49, Walnut Grove 13
Gainesville 30, Habersham Central 27
George Walton 25, Athens Christian 13
Glenn Hills 32, Laney 14
Glynn Academy 48, Effingham County 27
Grayson 52, Shiloh 6
Greater Atlanta Christian 59, East Hall 0
Griffin 21, Morrow 14
Grovetown 42, Heritage-Conyers 39
Hapeville Charter 63, Washington 6
Harrison 63, Sprayberry 41
Heritage-Catoosa 44, Northwest Whitfield 21
Hillgrove 16, North Paulding 14
Hughes 40, South Paulding 7
Jackson County 28, Franklin County 21
Jefferson County 49, Harlem 0
Jenkins 41, Islands 7
Jenkins County 35, Johnson County 14
John Milledge 49, Georgia Military 14
King’s Ridge 14, Pinecrest Academy 7
Lakeside-Evans 20, Greenbrier 19
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42, Coahulla Creek 0
Liberty County 35, Tattnall County 13
Lincoln County 49, Hancock Central 0
Lovett 50, Stone Mountain 0
Lowndes 68, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7
Luella 40, Druid Hills 7
Macon County 49, Crawford County 0
Manchester 68, St. Anne Pacelli 14
Marietta 44, Kennesaw Mountain 28
Marion County 55, Brookstone 28
Mary Persons 28, Upson-Lee 21
Mays 35, Douglas County 3
McEachern 27, North Cobb 21
McIntosh Co. Academy 38, Portal 13
Mill Creek 45, Discovery 7
Milton 17, West Forsyth 13
Monroe 29, Dougherty 19
Monroe Area 55, East Jackson 0
Montgomery County 47, Treutlen 6
Monticello 21, Social Circle 13
Mountain View 38, Peachtree Ridge 7
Mt. Paran Christian 38, Walker 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 27
Mt. Zion, Carroll 35, Gordon Lee 7
Mundy’s Mill 55, Osborne 6
New Hampstead 39, Statesboro 35
Newnan 45, Wheeler 20
North Forsyth 58, Forsyth Central 0
North Hall 55, Lumpkin County 14
North Springs 94, Cross Keys 0
Northgate 27, New Manchester 26
Northside-Warner Rob 16, Valdosta 7
Ola 24, Eagle’s Landing 7
Parkview 52, Lakeside-DeKalb 30
Paulding County 35, Woodland-Cartersville 34
Pebblebrook 37, Campbell 21
Pickens 49, Southeast Whitfield 21
Pierce County 48, Brantley County 18
Pike County 52, Jackson 14
Prince Avenue 71, Lakeview Academy 7
Rabun County 59, Putnam County 0
Ridgeland 62, LaFayette 0
Ringgold 54, Murray County 28
Rome 42, Hiram 13
Roswell 36, Lassiter 30
Savannah Christian 27, Claxton 6
Seminole County 43, Calhoun County 15
Sequoyah 47, South Cobb 20
Sonoraville 33, Haralson County 0
South Atlanta 42, Therrell 26
South Forsyth 38, Lambert 0
Southeast Bulloch 35, Johnson-Savannah 14
Southwest 18, Northeast 7
Southwest DeKalb 55, Chamblee 8
Spencer 12, Jordan 7
St. Pius X 28, Stephens County 13
Starr’s Mill 43, Whitewater 21
Stockbridge 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 14
Stratford Academy 41, Twiggs County 0
Strong Rock Chr. 38, Holy Innocents’ 28
Tattnall Square 35, Mt. de Sales 14
Taylor County 31, Schley County 28
Terrell County 28, Stewart County 12
Thomasville 42, Berrien 14
Thomson 55, Hephzibah 20
Toombs County 42, Bryan County 7
Union Grove 7, Hampton 6
Walton 49, Cherokee 7
Ware County 27, East Lake, FL 9
Warner Robins 30, Thomas Co. Central 28
Washington-Wilkes 40, Greene County 27
Wayne County 13, South Effingham 9
Wesleyan 34, Mt. Vernon 14
West Hall 28, Chestatee 14
West Laurens 27, Spalding 25
Westlake 14, East Coweta 12
Westminster 14, Pace Academy 13
Westside-Augusta 53, Josey 22
Westside-Macon 31, Rutland 13
Whitefield Academy 31, Fellowship Christian 24
Winder-Barrow 24, Lanier 21
Windsor Forest 17, Savannah 14
Woodstock 38, Etowah 35
Woodward Academy 51, North Clayton 0
View Comments 0