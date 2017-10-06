Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
75 55
1
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Friday Football scores

Football, high school sports, Latest News.

Friday scores

Football

Alexander 28, Tri-Cities 21

Allatoona 24, Creekview 0

Alpharetta 37, Pope 14

Appling County 35, Long County 0

Aquinas 58, Warren County 0

Arabia Mountain 36, Miller Grove 28

Athens Academy 49, Hebron Christian 14

Baconton Charter 21, Randolph-Clay 6

Bainbridge 28, Veterans 14

Baldwin 24, Richmond Academy 20

Bleckley County 42, Washington County 28

Blessed Trinity 50, White County 14

Brooks County 49, Early County 0

Brookwood 63, Meadowcreek 0

Brunswick 64, Bradwell Institute 21

Buford 70, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Burke County 68, Cross Creek 6

Calhoun 42, Adairsville 16

Calvary Day 29, Savannah Country Day 3

Cambridge 38, Dunwoody 16

Carrollton 36, Villa Rica 34

Cartersville 56, LaGrange 0

Cedar Grove 34, Towers 0

Cedartown 35, Central-Carroll 14

Centennial 48, Northview 17

Central Gwinnett 52, Berkmar 0

Chapel Hill 35, Sandy Creek 32

Chattahoochee 38, Johns Creek 33

Chattahoochee County 19, Miller County 16

Christian Heritage 17, Bowdon 7

Clarke Central 49, Loganville 21

Collins Hill 44, Duluth 9

Columbia 26, Lithonia 7

Commerce 55, Providence Christian 0

Cook 40, Worth County 19

Dacula 49, Apalachee 13

Dalton 25, River Ridge 0

Darlington 28, North Cobb Christian 7

Dawson County 52, Union County 21

Decatur 14, Riverwood 12

Dodge County 42, Dublin 21

Dooly County 40, Hawkinsville 7

Douglass 41, Forest Park 16

Dutchtown 24, Locust Grove 20

Eagle’s Landing Chr. 76, Our Lady of Mercy 6

East Paulding 17, Cass 9

Eastside 52, Henry County 21

Elbert County 63, Oglethorpe County 0

Emanuel County 68, Wheeler County 28

Evans 43, Alcovy 10

Fayette County 41, McIntosh 35

First Presbyterian 40, Wilkinson County 20

Flowery Branch 49, Walnut Grove 13

Gainesville 30, Habersham Central 27

George Walton 25, Athens Christian 13

Glenn Hills 32, Laney 14

Glynn Academy 48, Effingham County 27

Grayson 52, Shiloh 6

Greater Atlanta Christian 59, East Hall 0

Griffin 21, Morrow 14

Grovetown 42, Heritage-Conyers 39

Hapeville Charter 63, Washington 6

Harrison 63, Sprayberry 41

Heritage-Catoosa 44, Northwest Whitfield 21

Hillgrove 16, North Paulding 14

Hughes 40, South Paulding 7

Jackson County 28, Franklin County 21

Jefferson County 49, Harlem 0

Jenkins 41, Islands 7

Jenkins County 35, Johnson County 14

John Milledge 49, Georgia Military 14

King’s Ridge 14, Pinecrest Academy 7

Lakeside-Evans 20, Greenbrier 19

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42, Coahulla Creek 0

Liberty County 35, Tattnall County 13

Lincoln County 49, Hancock Central 0

Lovett 50, Stone Mountain 0

Lowndes 68, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7

Luella 40, Druid Hills 7

Macon County 49, Crawford County 0

Manchester 68, St. Anne Pacelli 14

Marietta 44, Kennesaw Mountain 28

Marion County 55, Brookstone 28

Mary Persons 28, Upson-Lee 21

Mays 35, Douglas County 3

McEachern 27, North Cobb 21

McIntosh Co. Academy 38, Portal 13

Mill Creek 45, Discovery 7

Milton 17, West Forsyth 13

Monroe 29, Dougherty 19

Monroe Area 55, East Jackson 0

Montgomery County 47, Treutlen 6

Monticello 21, Social Circle 13

Mountain View 38, Peachtree Ridge 7

Mt. Paran Christian 38, Walker 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 27

Mt. Zion, Carroll 35, Gordon Lee 7

Mundy’s Mill 55, Osborne 6

New Hampstead 39, Statesboro 35

Newnan 45, Wheeler 20

North Forsyth 58, Forsyth Central 0

North Hall 55, Lumpkin County 14

North Springs 94, Cross Keys 0

Northgate 27, New Manchester 26

Northside-Warner Rob 16, Valdosta 7

Ola 24, Eagle’s Landing 7

Parkview 52, Lakeside-DeKalb 30

Paulding County 35, Woodland-Cartersville 34

Pebblebrook 37, Campbell 21

Pickens 49, Southeast Whitfield 21

Pierce County 48, Brantley County 18

Pike County 52, Jackson 14

Prince Avenue 71, Lakeview Academy 7

Rabun County 59, Putnam County 0

Ridgeland 62, LaFayette 0

Ringgold 54, Murray County 28

Rome 42, Hiram 13

Roswell 36, Lassiter 30

Savannah Christian 27, Claxton 6

Seminole County 43, Calhoun County 15

Sequoyah 47, South Cobb 20

Sonoraville 33, Haralson County 0

South Atlanta 42, Therrell 26

South Forsyth 38, Lambert 0

Southeast Bulloch 35, Johnson-Savannah 14

Southwest 18, Northeast 7

Southwest DeKalb 55, Chamblee 8

Spencer 12, Jordan 7

St. Pius X 28, Stephens County 13

Starr’s Mill 43, Whitewater 21

Stockbridge 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 14

Stratford Academy 41, Twiggs County 0

Strong Rock Chr. 38, Holy Innocents’ 28

Tattnall Square 35, Mt. de Sales 14

Taylor County 31, Schley County 28

Terrell County 28, Stewart County 12

Thomasville 42, Berrien 14

Thomson 55, Hephzibah 20

Toombs County 42, Bryan County 7

Union Grove 7, Hampton 6

Walton 49, Cherokee 7

Ware County 27, East Lake, FL 9

Warner Robins 30, Thomas Co. Central 28

Washington-Wilkes 40, Greene County 27

Wayne County 13, South Effingham 9

Wesleyan 34, Mt. Vernon 14

West Hall 28, Chestatee 14

West Laurens 27, Spalding 25

Westlake 14, East Coweta 12

Westminster 14, Pace Academy 13

Westside-Augusta 53, Josey 22

Westside-Macon 31, Rutland 13

Whitefield Academy 31, Fellowship Christian 24

Winder-Barrow 24, Lanier 21

Windsor Forest 17, Savannah 14

Woodstock 38, Etowah 35

Woodward Academy 51, North Clayton 0

View Comments 0