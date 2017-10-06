Four Questions with Mount Vernon Presbyterian coach Wayne Dabbs

GHSF Daily asked Georgia head coaches to answer these four questions. We’ll report from a different head coach each day.

Wayne Dabbs, Mount Vernon Presbyterian

1. What is the real difference-maker in winning and losing in Georgia high school football? “Players are the No. 1 difference-maker in winning games. Sure, you need good coaching and a good system. Facilities play a role in that as well. But at the end of the day, having good players and developing that talent is No. 1.”

2. Which player that you’ve coached is memorable mostly for his character or inspiration? “This is a very difficult question because I’ve loved all our players through the years, and each of them has made lasting impacts on my life. This list truly would be a mile long if I started naming names.”

3. What is the best atmosphere for a high school game that you’ve experienced away from home? “When I was at Westminster, we played at Calhoun High School in the semifinals several years ago. In my opinion, that is one of the best high school atmospheres in the state.” [Dabbs was Westminster’s offensive line coach for that 2012 season. Calhoun won that game 19-8, and the Class AAA title the next week.]

4. As a player or coach at any level, which game do you wish you could play again? “Those that know me well know that my dad is my hero. He is also a football coach in the state of Alabama. Several years ago, I had the privilege to coach with my dad at Tabernacle Christian in Alabama. We won the CFA state championship that year [2011], and it was one of the best experiences I have ever had to get to coach in the championship game alongside of my hero. I would go back and coach that one over and over again!” [Dabbs’ father is Keith Dabbs.]

