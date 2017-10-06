Daily Trivia: Georgia high school coach who played college football at Vanderbilt
Georgia plays at Vanderbilt in an SEC game on Saturday. Which former Lowndes Viking and NFL player is the only high school head coach in Georgia who played at Vanderbilt? This coach also played in the CFL, the World League of American Football and the Arena Football League. (Answer Monday)
Answer to Thursday’s question: Blace Brown, the Gulf South Conference defensive player of the week, played high school football at Cherokee, where he had 80 catches for 1,137 yards as a senior in 2013.
