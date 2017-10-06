Daily List: Class A teams that have been better than expected
GHSF Daily has been looking this week at the teams that are overachieving the most, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Overachievement is measured by Maxwell’s current rating of the team minus the preseason rating, which was based on historical performance. Today, we look at Class A. Only schools that are performing better than expected are included.
Private
20.74 – Mount de Sales
20.38 – Mt. Vernon Presbyterian
10.80 – North Cobb Christian
8.74 – Savannah Country Day
8.13 – Hebron Christian
7.98 – Athens Academy
7.48 – Lakeview Academy
6.89 – Whitefield Academy
6.33 – Walker
5.54 – Brookstone
4.98 – Providence Christian
4.54 – Eagle’s Landing Christian
4.33 – Mount Pisgah Christian
4.14 – St. Francis
3.36 – Stratford Academy
2.58 – Our Lady of Mercy
2.20 – Strong Rock Christian
Public
16.42 – Schley County
13.18 – Montgomery County
11.58 – Jenkins County
8.31 – Manchester
7.72 – Chattahoochee County
7.41 – Charlton County
7.27 – Irwin County
7.26 – Central (Talbotton)
6.18 – Washington-Wilkes
6.14 – Towns County
6.06 – Mount Zion
5.44 – Claxton
5.18 – Taylor County
4.94 – Wilcox County
4.25 – Baconton Charter
2.53 – Trion
2.45 – Portal
2.01 – Marion County
0.99 – Stewart County
0.79 – Mitchell County
0.57 – Greenville
0.29 – Telfair County
