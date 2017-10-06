Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
64
8
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Daily List: Class A teams that have been better than expected

ajc-sports.ajc, Class A, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

GHSF Daily has been looking this week at the teams that are overachieving the most, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Overachievement is measured by Maxwell’s current rating of the team minus the preseason rating, which was based on historical performance. Today, we look at Class A. Only schools that are performing better than expected are included.

Private

20.74 – Mount de Sales

20.38 – Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

10.80 – North Cobb Christian

8.74 – Savannah Country Day

8.13 – Hebron Christian

7.98 – Athens Academy

7.48 – Lakeview Academy

6.89 – Whitefield Academy

6.33 – Walker

5.54 – Brookstone

4.98 – Providence Christian

4.54 – Eagle’s Landing Christian

4.33 – Mount Pisgah Christian

4.14 – St. Francis

3.36 – Stratford Academy

2.58 – Our Lady of Mercy

2.20 – Strong Rock Christian

Public

16.42 – Schley County

13.18 – Montgomery County

11.58 – Jenkins County

8.31 – Manchester

7.72 – Chattahoochee County

7.41 – Charlton County

7.27 – Irwin County

7.26 – Central (Talbotton)

6.18 – Washington-Wilkes

6.14 – Towns County

6.06 – Mount Zion

5.44 – Claxton

5.18 – Taylor County

4.94 – Wilcox County

4.25 – Baconton Charter

2.53 – Trion

2.45 – Portal

2.01 – Marion County

0.99 – Stewart County

0.79 – Mitchell County

0.57 – Greenville

0.29 – Telfair County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

View Comments 0