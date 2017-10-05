Thursday Football, Softball and Volleyball scores
Football
Beach 35, Groves 0
Callaway 48, Lamar County 7
Columbus 13, Shaw 7
Howard 29, Perry 27
Peach County 44, Central-Macon 0
Softball
Alexander 11, Northgate 8
Baconton Charter 12, Miller County 1
Bowdon 9, Darlington 2
Brookstone 9, Crawford County 1
Buford 10, Walnut Grove 0
Burke County 16, Hephzibah 1
Calhoun County 16, Pataula Charter 15
Camden County 8, Colquitt County 0
Carrollton 7, Woodland-Cartersville 2
Charlton County 13, Clinch County 1
Chattahoochee 14, Alpharetta 0
Dacula 3, Apalachee 1
Dade County 1, Armuchee 0
Decatur 7, North Springs 2
Dunwoody 8, Chattahoochee 0
Emanuel County Institute 6, Calvary Day 0
Forsyth Central 7, North Forsyth 1
Franklin County 16, Morgan County 4
George Walton Academy 16, Towns County 4
Gordon Lee 9, Mt. Zion, Carroll 2
Jackson County 9, Franklin County 1
Jefferson County 10, Westside-Augusta 3
Lanier County 15, Turner County 1
Locust Grove 7, Union Grove 4
Madison County 1, Stephens County 0
Milton 7, West Forsyth 6
Northside-Columbus 10, Columbus 2
Pace Academy 3, Westminster 2
Perry 12, Mary Persons 4
Prince Avenue 7, Commerce 4
Rockmart 11, Dade County 6
Rutland 8, Peach County 6
Seminole County 21, Webster County 0
Taylor County 3, Hawkinsville 2
Telfair County 12, Echols County 4
Thomasville 5, Early County 2
Wheeler County 8, Treutlen 4
Wilcox County 13, Irwin County 1
Worth County 15, Crisp County 1
Volleyball
Allatoona 2, South Cobb 0
Athens Academy 2, Lakeview Academy 0
East Hall 2, Dawson County 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 2, East Hall 0
Hardaway 2, Shaw 0
Hart County 3, Monroe Area 0
Hebron Christian 2, Athens Academy 0
Heritage-Catoosa 2, Southeast Whitfield 0
Jonesboro 2, Tucker 0
LaFayette 2, Gilmer 0
Lakeview Academy 2, Providence Christian 0
Lassiter 3, Roswell 1
Luella 2, Eastside 0
North Cobb Christian 2, Gordon Lee 0
North Gwinnett 2, Duluth 0
North Gwinnett 2, Mill Creek 0
North Hall 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
Ridgeland 2, Pickens 0
Riverwood 2, Decatur 0
South Forsyth 3, West Forsyth 1
Walton 3, Etowah 0
Woodward Academy 3, Luella 0
