Maxwell Week 8 Projections

Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Oct 5

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
41.34 AAAA Perry 68.8% 8 Howard AAAA
38.78 AAAA Oconee County 74.3% 11 Cedar Shoals AAAAA
25.00 AAAA Columbus 63.5% 6 Shaw AAAA
24.04 AAA Peach County 98.9% 39 Central (Macon) AAA
20.36 AA Callaway 97.7% 35 Lamar County AA
3.67 A-Public Wilcox County 76.5% 12 Lanier County A-Public

 

Oct 6

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
69.81 AAAAAAA McEachern 80.2% 14 North Cobb AAAAAAA
69.78 AAAAAAA North Paulding 53.3% 2 Hillgrove AAAAAAA
67.02 AAAAAA Mays 69.5% 8 Douglas County AAAAAA
66.93 AAAAAAA Lassiter 54.0% 2 Roswell AAAAAAA
66.30 AAAAAAA Milton 74.5% 11 West Forsyth AAAAAAA
64.15 AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 72.8% 10 Valdosta AAAAAA
61.95 AAAAAAA East Coweta 51.7% 1 Westlake AAAAAAA
60.74 AAAAAAA Woodstock 51.5% 1 Etowah AAAAAAA
58.04 AAAAAAA Mountain View 70.9% 9 Peachtree Ridge AAAAAAA
55.33 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 83.9% 17 Effingham County AAAAAA
53.27 AAAAAA Lanier 56.0% 3 Winder-Barrow AAAAAA
52.69 AAAAAA Allatoona 73.9% 11 Creekview AAAAAA
49.92 AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 54.9% 2 Pace Academy AAA
49.41 AAAAAAA Wheeler 65.1% 6 Newnan AAAAAAA
48.95 AAAA Sandy Creek 75.6% 11 Chapel Hill AAAA
48.82 AAAAA Starr’s Mill 82.2% 15 Whitewater AAAAA
47.88 AAAAAAA South Forsyth 94.0% 27 Lambert AAAAAAA
47.45 AAAAA Stockbridge 94.5% 28 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAAA
46.79 AAAAA Carrollton 89.1% 21 Villa Rica AAAAA
46.59 AAAAAA Northgate 66.1% 7 New Manchester AAAAAA
45.56 AAAAAAA Marietta 84.5% 17 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA
45.49 AAAA West Laurens 68.2% 8 Spalding AAAA
44.66 AAAA Mary Persons 84.6% 17 Upson-Lee AAAA
44.22 AAAAAA Sequoyah 82.3% 15 South Cobb AAAAAA
44.16 AAAA St. Pius X 66.9% 7 Stephens County AAAA
43.78 AAAAA Dutchtown 81.9% 15 Locust Grove AAAAA
43.48 AAAAAAA Campbell 53.5% 2 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA
43.27 AAAAAA Alpharetta 84.9% 17 Pope AAAAAA
42.40 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 53.5% 2 Heritage (Ringgold) AAAA
41.98 AAAAA Clarke Central 83.0% 16 Loganville AAAAA
41.83 AAAAAA Dalton 87.1% 19 River Ridge AAAAAA
41.39 AAAAA Eagle’s Landing 88.8% 21 Ola AAAAA
41.37 AAAA Blessed Trinity 91.0% 23 White County AAAA
41.18 AAAAAA Brunswick 88.6% 21 Bradwell Institute AAAAAA
40.15 AAAAAAA Brookwood 97.6% 35 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA
39.60 AAAAAAA Grayson 99.7% 41 Shiloh AAAAAAA
39.24 AAAAAA Johns Creek 55.0% 2 Chattahoochee AAAAAA
38.99 AAAAA Paulding County 71.6% 9 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA
38.91 AAAAA Warner Robins 97.7% 35 Thomas County Central AAAAA
38.11 AA Dodge County 86.6% 19 Dublin AA
37.85 AAAAA Bainbridge 92.0% 24 Veterans AAAAA
37.50 AAAA Cedartown 86.7% 19 Central (Carrollton) AAAA
37.38 AAAAAA Alexander 91.5% 24 Tri-Cities AAAAAA
36.73 AAAAAA Centennial 81.9% 15 Northview AAAAAA
36.68 AAAAA Griffin 87.2% 19 Morrow AAAAA
36.62 AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 97.9% 36 East Hall AAA
36.13 AAAAA Rome 98.8% 39 Hiram AAAAA
35.45 A-Private Wesleyan 82.0% 15 Mount Vernon Presbyterian A-Private
35.21 AA Thomasville 90.3% 22 Berrien AA
35.05 AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 82.8% 16 Grovetown AAAAAA
34.97 AAAAA McIntosh 69.8% 9 Fayette County AAAAA
34.92 AAA Pike County 51.8% 1 Jackson AAA
33.99 AAAA West Hall 74.7% 11 Chestatee AAAA
33.17 AAAAAAA Walton 99.3% 40 Cherokee AAAAAAA
33.11 AAA Calhoun 96.0% 31 Adairsville AAA
33.06 AAAAA Statesboro 64.6% 6 New Hampstead AAAAA
32.84 AAAAA Union Grove 61.5% 5 Hampton AAAAA
32.67 AA Washington County 69.2% 8 Bleckley County AA
31.86 AAA Dawson County 67.4% 7 Union County AAA
31.56 AAAAA Wayne County 94.7% 28 South Effingham AAAAA
30.99 AAAAAA Harrison 97.9% 36 Sprayberry AAAAAA
30.73 AAAAAA Hughes 95.3% 29 South Paulding AAAAAA
30.33 AAAAAAA Lowndes 99.8% 41 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAAAA
30.26 AAAAAA Greenbrier 62.2% 5 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA
30.15 AAAAAA Gainesville 86.5% 19 Habersham Central AAAAAA
29.93 A-Private Tattnall Square 84.6% 17 Mount de Sales A-Private
28.99 AAAAA Columbia 69.3% 8 Lithonia AAAAA
28.86 AAAAA Flowery Branch 93.2% 26 Walnut Grove AAAAA
28.54 AA Hapeville Charter 96.9% 33 Washington AA
28.44 A-Public Marion County 65.7% 7 Brookstone A-Private
28.12 A-Private Calvary Day 72.1% 10 Savannah Country Day A-Private
27.91 AAAAAAA North Forsyth 90.9% 23 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA
27.82 AAAAA Riverwood 82.7% 16 Decatur AAAAA
27.72 A-Private Mount Paran Christian 86.1% 18 Walker A-Private
27.47 AA Southwest 83.4% 16 Northeast AA
27.44 AAAAAA Evans 84.8% 17 Alcovy AAAAAA
27.30 AAAAA East Paulding 94.0% 27 Cass AAAAA
26.91 AAAA Woodward Academy 96.3% 32 North Clayton AAAA
26.64 AA Spencer 82.0% 15 Jordan AA
26.51 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 89.7% 22 Miller Grove AAAAA
25.70 A-Private Athens Academy 86.4% 19 Hebron Christian Academy A-Private
25.55 AAAA Cartersville 99.8% 41 LaGrange AAAA
25.46 AAA Liberty County 83.2% 16 Tattnall County AAA
24.80 AAAAAA Cambridge 83.3% 16 Dunwoody AAAAAA
24.68 A-Public Taylor County 77.0% 12 Schley County A-Public
24.53 AAA Monroe 74.3% 11 Dougherty AAA
24.52 A-Private Athens Christian 50.2% 0 George Walton Academy A-Private
24.42 AAAAAAA Collins Hill 96.4% 32 Duluth AAAAAAA
23.98 A-Public Washington-Wilkes 80.7% 14 Greene County A-Public
23.92 AAAA Pickens 84.0% 17 Southeast Whitfield AAAA
23.69 AA Brooks County 97.6% 35 Early County AA
23.12 AA Jefferson County 94.6% 28 Harlem AA
22.41 AAA Cedar Grove 99.4% 41 Towers AAA
22.31 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 99.7% 41 Discovery AAAAAAA
21.60 AAAAAAA Parkview 99.4% 41 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAAAA
20.85 A-Private Eagle’s Landing Christian 99.4% 40 Our Lady of Mercy A-Private
20.41 AAA Jackson County 71.6% 9 Franklin County AAA
19.94 AAAAAA Dacula 97.8% 35 Apalachee AAAAAA
19.70 A-Public Jenkins County 57.6% 3 Johnson County A-Public
19.26 AAA Pierce County 85.7% 18 Brantley County AAA
18.49 AA Rabun County 98.7% 38 Putnam County AA
18.16 AAA Cook 92.1% 24 Worth County AAA
18.15 AAAA Baldwin 88.2% 20 Richmond Academy AAAA
17.50 AAA Savannah 61.7% 5 Windsor Forest AAA
16.76 A-Private First Presbyterian 80.0% 14 Wilkinson County A-Public
16.05 AA Therrell 70.5% 9 South Atlanta AA
15.30 A-Public Miller County 53.6% 2 Chattahoochee County A-Public
15.25 A-Private Fellowship Christian 82.1% 15 Whitefield Academy A-Private
14.36 AA Glenn Hills 51.0% 1 Laney AA
13.74 AAAA Thomson 99.6% 41 Hephzibah AAAA
13.58 A-Private Prince Avenue Christian 97.7% 35 Lakeview Academy A-Private
13.24 AAA North Hall 78.7% 13 Lumpkin County AAA
11.93 A-Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 96.2% 31 Gordon Lee A-Public
11.92 AAA Westside (Macon) 97.2% 34 Rutland AAA
11.30 AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 97.4% 34 Chamblee AAAAA
11.00 AAA Jenkins 96.9% 33 Islands AAA
10.14 AAA Appling County 90.8% 23 Long County AAA
10.12 A-Public Dooly County 86.3% 19 Hawkinsville A-Public
9.96 AAA Ringgold 90.7% 23 Murray County AAA
9.60 AAAA Eastside 98.4% 37 Henry County AAAA
9.41 A-Public Montgomery County 76.8% 12 Treutlen A-Public
9.40 AA Toombs County 94.5% 28 Bryan County AA
8.80 A-Public McIntosh County Academy 82.9% 16 Portal A-Public
8.31 AAAA Luella 83.7% 16 Druid Hills AAAA
8.17 A-Private Holy Innocents 84.5% 17 Strong Rock Christian A-Private
7.28 AAAAAA Mundy’s Mill 87.3% 19 Osborne AAAAAA
6.92 A-Private Stratford Academy 97.8% 36 Twiggs County A-Public
6.75 AA Monticello 58.0% 4 Social Circle AA
5.61 AAA Sonoraville 94.0% 27 Haralson County AAA
5.47 A-Public Lincoln County 91.3% 23 Hancock Central A-Public
4.89 A-Private Mount Pisgah Christian 96.9% 33 St. Francis A-Private
4.78 A-Public Emanuel County Institute 96.5% 32 Wheeler County A-Public
4.16 AA Douglass 95.9% 31 Forest Park AAAAAA
3.72 AAA Monroe Area 98.8% 39 East Jackson AAA
3.31 AAAA Burke County 99.7% 41 Cross Creek AAAA
3.21 A-Private Aquinas 95.8% 31 Warren County A-Public
3.19 AAAA Ridgeland 99.6% 41 LaFayette AAAA
2.71 A-Private Savannah Christian 94.2% 27 Claxton A-Public
1.41 A-Private Darlington 97.5% 34 North Cobb Christian A-Private
1.31 A-Private Pinecrest Academy 82.3% 15 King’s Ridge Christian A-Private
-2.37 A-Public Greenville 51.8% 1 Central (Talbotton) A-Public
-3.25 A-Public Bowdon 93.2% 26 Christian Heritage A-Private
-3.31 AAA Lovett 99.7% 41 Stone Mountain AAA
-3.84 AA Josey 63.9% 6 Westside (Augusta) AA
-3.92 A-Public Macon County 99.7% 41 Crawford County A-Public
-5.22 A-Public Seminole County 88.4% 20 Calhoun County A-Public
-5.70 A-Public Commerce 99.0% 39 Providence Christian A-Private
-6.69 AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 99.9% 41 Berkmar AAAAAAA
-7.32 AAAAA Buford 100.0% 42 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAAA
-7.84 AAA Southeast Bulloch 98.0% 36 Johnson (Savannah) AAA
-11.66 A-Public Randolph-Clay 76.6% 12 Baconton Charter A-Public
-15.66 AA Elbert County 99.5% 41 Oglethorpe County AA
-16.15 AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 96.4% 32 Coahulla Creek AAA
-18.32 A-Public Manchester 99.9% 42 Pacelli A-Private
-20.38 A-Public Terrell County 91.4% 23 Stewart County A-Public
-46.85 AAAAA North Springs 100.0% 42 Cross Keys AAAAA

 

Oct 7

Game Rate Class Favorite Percent Margin Opponent Class
74.29 AAAAAAA Archer 78.8% 13 Newton AAAAAAA
11.41 AAA Redan 85.9% 18 McNair AAA
-12.08 AAA Beach 95.2% 29 Groves AAA
