Maxwell Week 8 Projections
Each game is listed showing the game rate, favorite, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, the projected margin, and the opponent.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Oct 5
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|41.34
|AAAA
|Perry
|68.8%
|8
|Howard
|AAAA
|38.78
|AAAA
|Oconee County
|74.3%
|11
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAAA
|25.00
|AAAA
|Columbus
|63.5%
|6
|Shaw
|AAAA
|24.04
|AAA
|Peach County
|98.9%
|39
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|20.36
|AA
|Callaway
|97.7%
|35
|Lamar County
|AA
|3.67
|A-Public
|Wilcox County
|76.5%
|12
|Lanier County
|A-Public
Oct 6
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|69.81
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|80.2%
|14
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|69.78
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|53.3%
|2
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|67.02
|AAAAAA
|Mays
|69.5%
|8
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|66.93
|AAAAAAA
|Lassiter
|54.0%
|2
|Roswell
|AAAAAAA
|66.30
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|74.5%
|11
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|64.15
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|72.8%
|10
|Valdosta
|AAAAAA
|61.95
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|51.7%
|1
|Westlake
|AAAAAAA
|60.74
|AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|51.5%
|1
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|58.04
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|70.9%
|9
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|55.33
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|83.9%
|17
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|53.27
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|56.0%
|3
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAAA
|52.69
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|73.9%
|11
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|49.92
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|54.9%
|2
|Pace Academy
|AAA
|49.41
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|65.1%
|6
|Newnan
|AAAAAAA
|48.95
|AAAA
|Sandy Creek
|75.6%
|11
|Chapel Hill
|AAAA
|48.82
|AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|82.2%
|15
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|47.88
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|94.0%
|27
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|47.45
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|94.5%
|28
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAAA
|46.79
|AAAAA
|Carrollton
|89.1%
|21
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|46.59
|AAAAAA
|Northgate
|66.1%
|7
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|45.56
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|84.5%
|17
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|45.49
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|68.2%
|8
|Spalding
|AAAA
|44.66
|AAAA
|Mary Persons
|84.6%
|17
|Upson-Lee
|AAAA
|44.22
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|82.3%
|15
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|44.16
|AAAA
|St. Pius X
|66.9%
|7
|Stephens County
|AAAA
|43.78
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|81.9%
|15
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|43.48
|AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|53.5%
|2
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|43.27
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|84.9%
|17
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|42.40
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|53.5%
|2
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|41.98
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|83.0%
|16
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|41.83
|AAAAAA
|Dalton
|87.1%
|19
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|41.39
|AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|88.8%
|21
|Ola
|AAAAA
|41.37
|AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|91.0%
|23
|White County
|AAAA
|41.18
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|88.6%
|21
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|40.15
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|97.6%
|35
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|39.60
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|99.7%
|41
|Shiloh
|AAAAAAA
|39.24
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|55.0%
|2
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|38.99
|AAAAA
|Paulding County
|71.6%
|9
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|38.91
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|97.7%
|35
|Thomas County Central
|AAAAA
|38.11
|AA
|Dodge County
|86.6%
|19
|Dublin
|AA
|37.85
|AAAAA
|Bainbridge
|92.0%
|24
|Veterans
|AAAAA
|37.50
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|86.7%
|19
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|37.38
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|91.5%
|24
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAAA
|36.73
|AAAAAA
|Centennial
|81.9%
|15
|Northview
|AAAAAA
|36.68
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|87.2%
|19
|Morrow
|AAAAA
|36.62
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|97.9%
|36
|East Hall
|AAA
|36.13
|AAAAA
|Rome
|98.8%
|39
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|35.45
|A-Private
|Wesleyan
|82.0%
|15
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A-Private
|35.21
|AA
|Thomasville
|90.3%
|22
|Berrien
|AA
|35.05
|AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|82.8%
|16
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|34.97
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|69.8%
|9
|Fayette County
|AAAAA
|34.92
|AAA
|Pike County
|51.8%
|1
|Jackson
|AAA
|33.99
|AAAA
|West Hall
|74.7%
|11
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|33.17
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|99.3%
|40
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|33.11
|AAA
|Calhoun
|96.0%
|31
|Adairsville
|AAA
|33.06
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|64.6%
|6
|New Hampstead
|AAAAA
|32.84
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|61.5%
|5
|Hampton
|AAAAA
|32.67
|AA
|Washington County
|69.2%
|8
|Bleckley County
|AA
|31.86
|AAA
|Dawson County
|67.4%
|7
|Union County
|AAA
|31.56
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|94.7%
|28
|South Effingham
|AAAAA
|30.99
|AAAAAA
|Harrison
|97.9%
|36
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|30.73
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|95.3%
|29
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|30.33
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|99.8%
|41
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAAAA
|30.26
|AAAAAA
|Greenbrier
|62.2%
|5
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|30.15
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|86.5%
|19
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|29.93
|A-Private
|Tattnall Square
|84.6%
|17
|Mount de Sales
|A-Private
|28.99
|AAAAA
|Columbia
|69.3%
|8
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|28.86
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|93.2%
|26
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|28.54
|AA
|Hapeville Charter
|96.9%
|33
|Washington
|AA
|28.44
|A-Public
|Marion County
|65.7%
|7
|Brookstone
|A-Private
|28.12
|A-Private
|Calvary Day
|72.1%
|10
|Savannah Country Day
|A-Private
|27.91
|AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|90.9%
|23
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|27.82
|AAAAA
|Riverwood
|82.7%
|16
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|27.72
|A-Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|86.1%
|18
|Walker
|A-Private
|27.47
|AA
|Southwest
|83.4%
|16
|Northeast
|AA
|27.44
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|84.8%
|17
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|27.30
|AAAAA
|East Paulding
|94.0%
|27
|Cass
|AAAAA
|26.91
|AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|96.3%
|32
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|26.64
|AA
|Spencer
|82.0%
|15
|Jordan
|AA
|26.51
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|89.7%
|22
|Miller Grove
|AAAAA
|25.70
|A-Private
|Athens Academy
|86.4%
|19
|Hebron Christian Academy
|A-Private
|25.55
|AAAA
|Cartersville
|99.8%
|41
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|25.46
|AAA
|Liberty County
|83.2%
|16
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|24.80
|AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|83.3%
|16
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|24.68
|A-Public
|Taylor County
|77.0%
|12
|Schley County
|A-Public
|24.53
|AAA
|Monroe
|74.3%
|11
|Dougherty
|AAA
|24.52
|A-Private
|Athens Christian
|50.2%
|0
|George Walton Academy
|A-Private
|24.42
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|96.4%
|32
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|23.98
|A-Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|80.7%
|14
|Greene County
|A-Public
|23.92
|AAAA
|Pickens
|84.0%
|17
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|23.69
|AA
|Brooks County
|97.6%
|35
|Early County
|AA
|23.12
|AA
|Jefferson County
|94.6%
|28
|Harlem
|AA
|22.41
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|99.4%
|41
|Towers
|AAA
|22.31
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|99.7%
|41
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|21.60
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|99.4%
|41
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAAA
|20.85
|A-Private
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|99.4%
|40
|Our Lady of Mercy
|A-Private
|20.41
|AAA
|Jackson County
|71.6%
|9
|Franklin County
|AAA
|19.94
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|97.8%
|35
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|19.70
|A-Public
|Jenkins County
|57.6%
|3
|Johnson County
|A-Public
|19.26
|AAA
|Pierce County
|85.7%
|18
|Brantley County
|AAA
|18.49
|AA
|Rabun County
|98.7%
|38
|Putnam County
|AA
|18.16
|AAA
|Cook
|92.1%
|24
|Worth County
|AAA
|18.15
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|88.2%
|20
|Richmond Academy
|AAAA
|17.50
|AAA
|Savannah
|61.7%
|5
|Windsor Forest
|AAA
|16.76
|A-Private
|First Presbyterian
|80.0%
|14
|Wilkinson County
|A-Public
|16.05
|AA
|Therrell
|70.5%
|9
|South Atlanta
|AA
|15.30
|A-Public
|Miller County
|53.6%
|2
|Chattahoochee County
|A-Public
|15.25
|A-Private
|Fellowship Christian
|82.1%
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|A-Private
|14.36
|AA
|Glenn Hills
|51.0%
|1
|Laney
|AA
|13.74
|AAAA
|Thomson
|99.6%
|41
|Hephzibah
|AAAA
|13.58
|A-Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|97.7%
|35
|Lakeview Academy
|A-Private
|13.24
|AAA
|North Hall
|78.7%
|13
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|11.93
|A-Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|96.2%
|31
|Gordon Lee
|A-Public
|11.92
|AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|97.2%
|34
|Rutland
|AAA
|11.30
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|97.4%
|34
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|11.00
|AAA
|Jenkins
|96.9%
|33
|Islands
|AAA
|10.14
|AAA
|Appling County
|90.8%
|23
|Long County
|AAA
|10.12
|A-Public
|Dooly County
|86.3%
|19
|Hawkinsville
|A-Public
|9.96
|AAA
|Ringgold
|90.7%
|23
|Murray County
|AAA
|9.60
|AAAA
|Eastside
|98.4%
|37
|Henry County
|AAAA
|9.41
|A-Public
|Montgomery County
|76.8%
|12
|Treutlen
|A-Public
|9.40
|AA
|Toombs County
|94.5%
|28
|Bryan County
|AA
|8.80
|A-Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|82.9%
|16
|Portal
|A-Public
|8.31
|AAAA
|Luella
|83.7%
|16
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|8.17
|A-Private
|Holy Innocents
|84.5%
|17
|Strong Rock Christian
|A-Private
|7.28
|AAAAAA
|Mundy’s Mill
|87.3%
|19
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|6.92
|A-Private
|Stratford Academy
|97.8%
|36
|Twiggs County
|A-Public
|6.75
|AA
|Monticello
|58.0%
|4
|Social Circle
|AA
|5.61
|AAA
|Sonoraville
|94.0%
|27
|Haralson County
|AAA
|5.47
|A-Public
|Lincoln County
|91.3%
|23
|Hancock Central
|A-Public
|4.89
|A-Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|96.9%
|33
|St. Francis
|A-Private
|4.78
|A-Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|96.5%
|32
|Wheeler County
|A-Public
|4.16
|AA
|Douglass
|95.9%
|31
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|3.72
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|98.8%
|39
|East Jackson
|AAA
|3.31
|AAAA
|Burke County
|99.7%
|41
|Cross Creek
|AAAA
|3.21
|A-Private
|Aquinas
|95.8%
|31
|Warren County
|A-Public
|3.19
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|99.6%
|41
|LaFayette
|AAAA
|2.71
|A-Private
|Savannah Christian
|94.2%
|27
|Claxton
|A-Public
|1.41
|A-Private
|Darlington
|97.5%
|34
|North Cobb Christian
|A-Private
|1.31
|A-Private
|Pinecrest Academy
|82.3%
|15
|King’s Ridge Christian
|A-Private
|-2.37
|A-Public
|Greenville
|51.8%
|1
|Central (Talbotton)
|A-Public
|-3.25
|A-Public
|Bowdon
|93.2%
|26
|Christian Heritage
|A-Private
|-3.31
|AAA
|Lovett
|99.7%
|41
|Stone Mountain
|AAA
|-3.84
|AA
|Josey
|63.9%
|6
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|-3.92
|A-Public
|Macon County
|99.7%
|41
|Crawford County
|A-Public
|-5.22
|A-Public
|Seminole County
|88.4%
|20
|Calhoun County
|A-Public
|-5.70
|A-Public
|Commerce
|99.0%
|39
|Providence Christian
|A-Private
|-6.69
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|99.9%
|41
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|-7.32
|AAAAA
|Buford
|100.0%
|42
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|-7.84
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|98.0%
|36
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|-11.66
|A-Public
|Randolph-Clay
|76.6%
|12
|Baconton Charter
|A-Public
|-15.66
|AA
|Elbert County
|99.5%
|41
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|-16.15
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|96.4%
|32
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|-18.32
|A-Public
|Manchester
|99.9%
|42
|Pacelli
|A-Private
|-20.38
|A-Public
|Terrell County
|91.4%
|23
|Stewart County
|A-Public
|-46.85
|AAAAA
|North Springs
|100.0%
|42
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Oct 7
|Game Rate
|Class
|Favorite
|Percent
|Margin
|Opponent
|Class
|74.29
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|78.8%
|13
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|11.41
|AAA
|Redan
|85.9%
|18
|McNair
|AAA
|-12.08
|AAA
|Beach
|95.2%
|29
|Groves
|AAA
View Comments 0