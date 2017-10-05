Daily Trivia: Georgia high school where Troy’s Blace Brown played
Former Georgia high school player Blace Brown is the Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the week. Brown intercepted his eighth career pass, forced a fumble and broke up a pass in Troy’s 27-24 victory over LSU. Brown’s interception came on LSU’s final drive of the game with the Tigers trailing 27-24. Troy snapped LSU’s 49-game home non-conference winning streak. Brown and the Troy defense held LSU scoreless in the first half. For which Georgia high school did Brown play? (Answer Friday)
Answer to Wednesday’s question: The Georgia high school with the most current and former NFL players with 20 is Griffin. The most recent is Corey Moore, who is active with the Houston Texans.
