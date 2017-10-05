Daily List: AAA and AA teams that have been better than expected
GHSF Daily is looking this week at the teams that are overachieving the most, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Overachievement is measured by Maxwell’s current rating of the team minus the preseason rating, which was based on historical performance. Today, we look at classes AAA and AA. Only schools that are performing better than expected are included.
Class AAA
30.15 – Monroe Area
29.17 – Lakeview-Ft. Ogle.
15.50 – Bremen
13.14 – Windsor Forest
12.63 – East Hall
9.64 – Beach
9.54 – Peach County
8.77 – Cedar Grove
8.07 – Islands
6.94 – Pike County
6.50 – Jenkins
6.10 – Morgan County
5.36 – Greater Atlanta Christian
5.18 – Jackson County
4.67 – Crisp County
3.19 – Hart County
1.97 – Coahulla Creek
1.43 – Redan
1.38 – Ringgold
1.32 – Westside (Macon)
1.02 – Dougherty
0.95 – Southeast Bulloch
0.37 – Cook
0.36 – Towers
0.25 – North Murray
Class AA
19.87 – Hapeville Charter
18.85 – Swainsboro
18.33 – Bleckley County
16.70 – Thomasville
16.46 – Bacon County
15.51 – Harlem
13.75 – Heard County
13.58 – Jordan
13.10 – Toombs County
12.65 – Southwest
12.26 – Glenn Hills
12.22 – Dodge County
12.04 – Coosa
11.39 – Temple
9.91 – Putnam County
9.84 – B.E.S.T. Academy
9.74 – Berrien
9.05 – Jeff Davis
8.67 – Gordon Central
7.86 – Brooks County
7.47 – Social Circle
7.36 – Rabun County
7.31 – Rockmart
6.59 – Northeast
6.36 – Screven County
5.72 – Jefferson County
4.70 – Armuchee
4.21 – Douglass
3.96 – Butler
3.73 – Spencer
3.17 – Washington
2.64 – Therrell
1.52 – Benedictine
1.33 – Callaway
1.12 – Dade County
0.63 – Dublin
