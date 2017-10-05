Our Products
Daily List: AAA and AA teams that have been better than expected

ajc-sports.ajc, Class AA, Class AAA, Daily List, Football, high school sports, Latest News.

GHSF Daily is looking this week at the teams that are overachieving the most, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Overachievement is measured by Maxwell’s current rating of the team minus the preseason rating, which was based on historical performance. Today, we look at classes AAA and AA. Only schools that are performing better than expected are included.

Class AAA

30.15 – Monroe Area

29.17 – Lakeview-Ft. Ogle.

15.50 – Bremen

13.14 – Windsor Forest

12.63 – East Hall

9.64 – Beach

9.54 – Peach County

8.77 – Cedar Grove

8.07 – Islands

6.94 – Pike County

6.50 – Jenkins

6.10 – Morgan County

5.36 – Greater Atlanta Christian

5.18 – Jackson County

4.67 – Crisp County

3.19 – Hart County

1.97 – Coahulla Creek

1.43 – Redan

1.38 – Ringgold

1.32 – Westside (Macon)

1.02 – Dougherty

0.95 – Southeast Bulloch

0.37 – Cook

0.36 – Towers

0.25 – North Murray

Class AA

19.87 – Hapeville Charter

18.85 – Swainsboro

18.33 – Bleckley County

16.70 – Thomasville

16.46 – Bacon County

15.51 – Harlem

13.75 – Heard County

13.58 – Jordan

13.10 – Toombs County

12.65 – Southwest

12.26 – Glenn Hills

12.22 – Dodge County

12.04 – Coosa

11.39 – Temple

9.91 – Putnam County

9.84 – B.E.S.T. Academy

9.74 – Berrien

9.05 – Jeff Davis

8.67 – Gordon Central

7.86 – Brooks County

7.47 – Social Circle

7.36 – Rabun County

7.31 – Rockmart

6.59 – Northeast

6.36 – Screven County

5.72 – Jefferson County

4.70 – Armuchee

4.21 – Douglass

3.96 – Butler

3.73 – Spencer

3.17 – Washington

2.64 – Therrell

1.52 – Benedictine

1.33 – Callaway

1.12 – Dade County

0.63 – Dublin

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

