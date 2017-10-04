New power ratings: ELCA stays on top, Mt. Zion-Carroll new public No. 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Mt. Zion-Carroll are the No. 1 teams in this week’s new Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Power Ratings. ELCA maintained its choke hold on the top spot on the private side, after winning its 28th consecutive game last week, 45-6 over Wesleyan. On the public side, Mt. Zion-Carroll vaulted into the No. 1 spot, up from No. 3 last week, after the Lions rallied for a 31-30 overtime win over Darlington.

Here’s how the Top 24 breaks down this week:

Class A Private

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-A 6-0 16.12 2 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A 6-0 14.89 3 Mt. Vernon 5-A 6-0 13.56 4 Stratford Academy 7-A 5-0 13.53 5 Athens Academy 8-A 5-0 13.27 6 Savannah Country Day 3-A 4-1 12.80 7 Wesleyan 5-A 4-2 12.54 8 Mt. Paran Christian 6-A 4-1 12.20 9 Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-A 5-1 12.03 10 Calvary Day School 3-A 4-1 12.00 11 George Walton Academy 8-A 4-1 11.93 12 Tattnall Square Academy 7-A 5-0 11.80 13 Mount de Sales Academy 7-A 3-2 11.70 14 Hebron Christian Academy 8-A 4-1 11.57 15 Aquinas 7-A 3-2 11.33 16 Darlington 6-A 3-3 11.17 17 Savannah Christian 3-A 2-2 11.10 18 Walker 6-A 3-3 11.06 19 First Presbyterian 7-A 4-1 10.87 20 Brookstone 4-A 5-1 10.64 21 Athens Christian 8-A 2-3 10.60 22 Fellowship Christian 6-A 3-2 10.13 23 Whitefield Academy 6-A 2-2 10.08 24 Lakeview Academy 8-A 2-3 9.70

First team out: Our Lady of Mercy (2-3, 8.93 rating)

Worst team in: No. 21 Athens Christian and No. 24 Lakeview Academy (2-3)

Best team out: No. 25 Our Lady of Mercy and No. 30 Strong Rock (2-3)

Class A Public

Rank School Region Record Ranking 1 Mt. Zion, Carroll 6-A 5-0 14.53 2 Commerce 8-A 4-1 14.07 3 Irwin County 2-A 5-1 13.94 3 Manchester 4-A 6-0 13.94 5 Trion 6-A 5-1 13.11 6 Jenkins County 3-A 5-1 12.86 7 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 5-1 12.19 8 Clinch County 2-A 4-2 12.11 9 Marion County 4-A 5-1 12.08 10 Macon County 4-A 3-2 12.03 11 Washington-Wilkes 7-A 2-3 12.00 12 Charlton County 2-A 4-1 11.78 13 Pelham 1-A 5-1 11.56 14 Mitchell County 1-A 5-1 11.39 15 Turner County 2-A 4-2 11.25 16 Johnson County 3-A 4-1 11.00 17 Schley County 4-A 3-1 10.92 18 Taylor County 4-A 4-1 10.70 19 Telfair County 2-A 2-4 10.69 20 Miller County 1-A 3-2 10.33 21 Montgomery County 3-A 3-2 10.27 22 Chattahoochee County 1-A 2-3 10.20 23 Bowdon 6-A 2-4 9.86 24 Towns County 8-A 2-4 9.61



First team out: Greene County (3-2, 9.50 rating)

Worst team in: No. 19 Telfair County, No. 23 Bowdon and No. 24 Towns County (2-4)

Best team out: No. 28 Seminole County (3-2)