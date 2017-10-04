New power ratings: ELCA stays on top, Mt. Zion-Carroll new public No. 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Mt. Zion-Carroll are the No. 1 teams in this week’s new Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Power Ratings. ELCA maintained its choke hold on the top spot on the private side, after winning its 28th consecutive game last week, 45-6 over Wesleyan. On the public side, Mt. Zion-Carroll vaulted into the No. 1 spot, up from No. 3 last week, after the Lions rallied for a 31-30 overtime win over Darlington.
Here’s how the Top 24 breaks down this week:
Class A Private
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5-A
|6-0
|16.12
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A
|6-0
|14.89
|3
|Mt. Vernon
|5-A
|6-0
|13.56
|4
|Stratford Academy
|7-A
|5-0
|13.53
|5
|Athens Academy
|8-A
|5-0
|13.27
|6
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A
|4-1
|12.80
|7
|Wesleyan
|5-A
|4-2
|12.54
|8
|Mt. Paran Christian
|6-A
|4-1
|12.20
|9
|Mt. Pisgah Christian
|6-A
|5-1
|12.03
|10
|Calvary Day School
|3-A
|4-1
|12.00
|11
|George Walton Academy
|8-A
|4-1
|11.93
|12
|Tattnall Square Academy
|7-A
|5-0
|11.80
|13
|Mount de Sales Academy
|7-A
|3-2
|11.70
|14
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8-A
|4-1
|11.57
|15
|Aquinas
|7-A
|3-2
|11.33
|16
|Darlington
|6-A
|3-3
|11.17
|17
|Savannah Christian
|3-A
|2-2
|11.10
|18
|Walker
|6-A
|3-3
|11.06
|19
|First Presbyterian
|7-A
|4-1
|10.87
|20
|Brookstone
|4-A
|5-1
|10.64
|21
|Athens Christian
|8-A
|2-3
|10.60
|22
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A
|3-2
|10.13
|23
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A
|2-2
|10.08
|24
|Lakeview Academy
|8-A
|2-3
|9.70
First team out: Our Lady of Mercy (2-3, 8.93 rating)
Worst team in: No. 21 Athens Christian and No. 24 Lakeview Academy (2-3)
Best team out: No. 25 Our Lady of Mercy and No. 30 Strong Rock (2-3)
Class A Public
|Rank
|School
|Region
|Record
|Ranking
|1
|Mt. Zion, Carroll
|6-A
|5-0
|14.53
|2
|Commerce
|8-A
|4-1
|14.07
|3
|Irwin County
|2-A
|5-1
|13.94
|3
|Manchester
|4-A
|6-0
|13.94
|5
|Trion
|6-A
|5-1
|13.11
|6
|Jenkins County
|3-A
|5-1
|12.86
|7
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A
|5-1
|12.19
|8
|Clinch County
|2-A
|4-2
|12.11
|9
|Marion County
|4-A
|5-1
|12.08
|10
|Macon County
|4-A
|3-2
|12.03
|11
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-A
|2-3
|12.00
|12
|Charlton County
|2-A
|4-1
|11.78
|13
|Pelham
|1-A
|5-1
|11.56
|14
|Mitchell County
|1-A
|5-1
|11.39
|15
|Turner County
|2-A
|4-2
|11.25
|16
|Johnson County
|3-A
|4-1
|11.00
|17
|Schley County
|4-A
|3-1
|10.92
|18
|Taylor County
|4-A
|4-1
|10.70
|19
|Telfair County
|2-A
|2-4
|10.69
|20
|Miller County
|1-A
|3-2
|10.33
|21
|Montgomery County
|3-A
|3-2
|10.27
|22
|Chattahoochee County
|1-A
|2-3
|10.20
|23
|Bowdon
|6-A
|2-4
|9.86
|24
|Towns County
|8-A
|2-4
|9.61
First team out: Greene County (3-2, 9.50 rating)
Worst team in: No. 19 Telfair County, No. 23 Bowdon and No. 24 Towns County (2-4)
Best team out: No. 28 Seminole County (3-2)
