New power ratings: ELCA stays on top, Mt. Zion-Carroll new public No. 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Mt. Zion-Carroll are the No. 1 teams in this week’s new Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps Power Ratings. ELCA maintained its choke hold on the top spot on the private side, after winning its 28th consecutive game last week, 45-6 over Wesleyan. On the public side, Mt. Zion-Carroll vaulted into the No. 1 spot, up from No. 3 last week, after the Lions rallied for a 31-30 overtime win over Darlington.

Here’s how the Top 24 breaks down this week:

Class A Private

Rank School Region Record Ranking
1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 5-A 6-0 16.12
2 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A 6-0 14.89
3 Mt. Vernon 5-A 6-0 13.56
4 Stratford Academy 7-A 5-0 13.53
5 Athens Academy 8-A 5-0 13.27
6 Savannah Country Day 3-A 4-1 12.80
7 Wesleyan 5-A 4-2 12.54
8 Mt. Paran Christian 6-A 4-1 12.20
9 Mt. Pisgah Christian 6-A 5-1 12.03
10 Calvary Day School 3-A 4-1 12.00
11 George Walton Academy 8-A 4-1 11.93
12 Tattnall Square Academy 7-A 5-0 11.80
13 Mount de Sales Academy 7-A 3-2 11.70
14 Hebron Christian Academy 8-A 4-1 11.57
15 Aquinas 7-A 3-2 11.33
16 Darlington 6-A 3-3 11.17
17 Savannah Christian 3-A 2-2 11.10
18 Walker 6-A 3-3 11.06
19 First Presbyterian 7-A 4-1 10.87
20 Brookstone 4-A 5-1 10.64
21 Athens Christian 8-A 2-3 10.60
22 Fellowship Christian 6-A 3-2 10.13
23 Whitefield Academy 6-A 2-2 10.08
24 Lakeview Academy 8-A 2-3 9.70

First team out:  Our Lady of Mercy (2-3, 8.93 rating)
Worst team in:  No. 21 Athens Christian and No. 24 Lakeview Academy (2-3)
Best team out:  No. 25 Our Lady of Mercy and No. 30 Strong Rock (2-3)

 

Class A Public

Rank School Region Record Ranking
1 Mt. Zion, Carroll 6-A 5-0 14.53
2 Commerce 8-A 4-1 14.07
3 Irwin County 2-A 5-1 13.94
3 Manchester 4-A 6-0 13.94
5 Trion 6-A 5-1 13.11
6 Jenkins County 3-A 5-1 12.86
7 Emanuel County Institute 3-A 5-1 12.19
8 Clinch County 2-A 4-2 12.11
9 Marion County 4-A 5-1 12.08
10 Macon County 4-A 3-2 12.03
11 Washington-Wilkes 7-A 2-3 12.00
12 Charlton County 2-A 4-1 11.78
13 Pelham 1-A 5-1 11.56
14 Mitchell County 1-A 5-1 11.39
15 Turner County 2-A 4-2 11.25
16 Johnson County 3-A 4-1 11.00
17 Schley County 4-A 3-1 10.92
18 Taylor County 4-A 4-1 10.70
19 Telfair County 2-A 2-4 10.69
20 Miller County 1-A 3-2 10.33
21 Montgomery County 3-A 3-2 10.27
22 Chattahoochee County 1-A 2-3 10.20
23 Bowdon 6-A 2-4 9.86
24 Towns County 8-A 2-4 9.61


First team out:  Greene County (3-2, 9.50 rating)
Worst team in:  No. 19 Telfair County, No. 23 Bowdon and No. 24 Towns County (2-4)
Best team out:  No. 28 Seminole County (3-2)

 

 

