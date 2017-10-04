Maxwell playoff projections after Week 6
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|8 – AAAAAAA
|177,291
|822,709
|311,298
|19,213
|165
|279,134
|720,866
|126,755
|585,032
|0.71
|1 – AAAAAAA
|180,909
|819,091
|353,611
|41,821
|776
|477,066
|522,934
|66,443
|254,099
|2.94
|6 – AAAAAAA
|526,703
|473,297
|49,302
|626
|2
|753,371
|246,629
|7,719
|82,151
|11.17
|3 – AAAAAAA
|660,268
|339,732
|39,683
|1,438
|8
|893,711
|106,289
|1,193
|30,272
|32.03
|4 – AAAAAAA
|806,019
|193,981
|12,238
|205
|1
|915,291
|84,709
|388
|26,137
|37.26
|7 – AAAAAAA
|730,563
|269,437
|21,901
|419
|1
|935,111
|64,889
|758
|13,447
|73.37
|5 – AAAAAAA
|800,069
|199,931
|11,781
|77
|–
|951,981
|48,019
|416
|8,733
|113.51
|2 – AAAAAAA
|982,809
|17,191
|59
|–
|–
|998,007
|1,993
|–
|129
|7,750.94
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Grayson
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|99.13
|999,999
|4.75
|858,622
|753,603
|643,246
|521,543
|0.92
|Lowndes
|1 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|90.12
|999,877
|4.00
|819,003
|636,863
|379,731
|189,946
|4.26
|North Gwinnett
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.21
|999,997
|3.12
|504,748
|398,699
|205,293
|66,246
|14.10
|Archer
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|85.07
|999,867
|2.91
|498,997
|344,557
|192,519
|61,947
|15.14
|Tift County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|7-0
|81.79
|999,794
|3.02
|612,161
|323,004
|121,932
|38,509
|24.97
|McEachern
|3 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|81.49
|997,442
|2.62
|416,181
|261,936
|85,314
|27,727
|35.07
|Colquitt County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|6-1
|80.28
|958,585
|2.75
|541,252
|254,635
|87,650
|25,640
|38.00
|Walton
|4 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|81.70
|999,333
|2.56
|500,332
|155,921
|77,456
|25,396
|38.38
|Mill Creek
|6 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|80.94
|999,317
|2.21
|221,095
|111,610
|47,938
|15,806
|62.27
|Brookwood
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|77.01
|997,829
|2.25
|401,610
|154,297
|39,016
|9,092
|108.99
|Milton
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|74.09
|997,992
|2.18
|339,742
|101,705
|24,260
|4,411
|225.71
|South Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|74.03
|998,260
|2.16
|330,774
|99,767
|23,117
|4,221
|235.91
|Parkview
|7 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|73.02
|996,412
|2.01
|311,999
|93,487
|17,799
|3,172
|314.26
|Newton
|8 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|71.40
|998,366
|1.71
|194,570
|52,306
|11,731
|1,535
|650.47
|North Paulding
|3 – AAAAAAA
|5-0
|70.76
|967,087
|1.80
|209,161
|53,067
|10,914
|1,429
|698.79
|Norcross
|7 – AAAAAAA
|2-4
|71.12
|992,951
|1.54
|141,590
|42,708
|8,723
|1,178
|847.90
|Hillgrove
|3 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|68.88
|940,090
|1.65
|177,428
|36,198
|6,782
|753
|1,327.02
|Lassiter
|4 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|67.52
|922,157
|1.49
|142,814
|25,106
|4,263
|462
|2,163.50
|North Cobb
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|66.97
|917,691
|1.52
|145,992
|23,812
|3,876
|346
|2,889.17
|Roswell
|4 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|66.47
|846,399
|1.30
|102,587
|17,479
|2,644
|237
|4,218.41
|West Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|63.94
|964,254
|1.34
|63,580
|10,162
|1,052
|101
|9,899.99
|Mountain View
|6 – AAAAAAA
|5-1
|64.11
|861,902
|1.24
|70,255
|10,500
|999
|96
|10,415.67
|East Coweta
|2 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|62.01
|974,613
|1.34
|82,542
|8,507
|1,022
|72
|13,887.89
|Westlake
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|61.91
|966,532
|1.32
|77,450
|7,878
|927
|56
|17,856.14
|Woodstock
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|61.33
|691,757
|0.92
|37,645
|4,693
|489
|30
|33,332.33
|Marietta
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|60.54
|815,239
|1.18
|70,105
|5,847
|596
|17
|58,822.53
|Etowah
|4 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|60.16
|631,121
|0.80
|25,546
|3,225
|245
|12
|83,332.33
|South Gwinnett
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|58.24
|855,801
|1.03
|31,243
|2,917
|125
|7
|142,856.14
|Central Gwinnett
|7 – AAAAAAA
|4-2
|59.83
|903,491
|0.97
|9,558
|1,260
|109
|5
|199,999.00
|Camden County
|1 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|57.79
|151,962
|0.24
|12,808
|798
|64
|4
|249,999.00
|Peachtree Ridge
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|55.78
|550,841
|0.66
|12,393
|928
|46
|2
|499,999.00
|Collins Hill
|6 – AAAAAAA
|3-3
|57.02
|616,912
|0.75
|18,871
|1,491
|72
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler
|2 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|53.76
|830,640
|0.92
|11,897
|737
|44
|1
|999,999.00
|North Forsyth
|5 – AAAAAAA
|3-2
|49.56
|587,491
|0.62
|1,596
|117
|5
|–
|–
|Lambert
|5 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.06
|456,068
|0.47
|623
|41
|1
|–
|–
|Newnan
|2 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|46.96
|531,611
|0.55
|1,570
|84
|–
|–
|–
|Campbell
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|44.52
|401,352
|0.41
|772
|34
|–
|–
|–
|Pebblebrook
|2 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|42.53
|315,290
|0.32
|346
|11
|–
|–
|–
|Meadowcreek
|7 – AAAAAAA
|6-0
|39.40
|158,159
|0.16
|227
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Shiloh
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|39.26
|132,183
|0.14
|161
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Kennesaw Mountain
|3 – AAAAAAA
|4-1
|42.98
|34,699
|0.04
|145
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Cherokee
|4 – AAAAAAA
|0-6
|33.31
|3,697
|0.00
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rockdale County
|8 – AAAAAAA
|1-4
|29.39
|16,356
|0.02
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forsyth Central
|5 – AAAAAAA
|0-5
|26.04
|17,167
|0.02
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Duluth
|6 – AAAAAAA
|2-3
|23.46
|1,233
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Discovery
|6 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|22.54
|127
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|7 – AAAAAAA
|1-5
|21.77
|56
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Berkmar
|7 – AAAAAAA
|0-6
|-6.44
|1
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|At Large
|Out
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|608,771
|269,188
|110,006
|–
|11,912
|123
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|218,228
|377,704
|357,236
|–
|46,626
|206
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|169,741
|340,768
|424,529
|–
|23,547
|41,415
|1 – AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|3,260
|12,340
|108,229
|–
|28,133
|848,038
|2 – AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|430,885
|314,091
|163,019
|60,827
|5,791
|25,387
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|399,104
|328,218
|174,190
|65,007
|13
|33,468
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|120,394
|206,086
|302,183
|198,510
|3,467
|169,360
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|28,105
|76,795
|163,004
|263,701
|6
|468,389
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|13,144
|43,617
|110,765
|223,065
|10,761
|598,648
|2 – AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|8,368
|31,193
|86,839
|188,890
|–
|684,710
|3 – AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|631,699
|234,026
|87,328
|36,298
|8,091
|2,558
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|158,158
|285,861
|259,033
|183,357
|80,678
|32,913
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|113,457
|230,797
|265,276
|229,333
|101,227
|59,910
|3 – AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|77,791
|179,166
|248,922
|272,618
|139,194
|82,309
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|18,792
|69,207
|134,299
|256,811
|336,130
|184,761
|3 – AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|103
|943
|5,142
|21,583
|6,928
|965,301
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Walton
|729,502
|194,724
|51,746
|19,170
|4,191
|667
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Lassiter
|111,715
|302,060
|270,024
|185,645
|52,713
|77,843
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|96,985
|257,729
|277,283
|212,432
|1,970
|153,601
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|33,259
|132,349
|208,777
|283,883
|33,489
|308,243
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|28,537
|113,096
|191,583
|296,794
|1,111
|368,879
|4 – AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|2
|42
|587
|2,076
|990
|996,303
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Milton
|465,559
|360,077
|145,186
|24,967
|2,203
|2,008
|5 – AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|423,653
|379,687
|163,716
|28,073
|3,131
|1,740
|5 – AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|102,720
|221,016
|481,893
|148,719
|9,906
|35,746
|5 – AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|5,363
|24,142
|123,046
|428,948
|5,992
|412,509
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|2,701
|15,029
|84,666
|353,672
|–
|543,932
|5 – AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|4
|49
|1,493
|15,621
|–
|982,833
|6 – AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|979,948
|16,079
|2,979
|982
|9
|3
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|13,521
|834,005
|137,481
|12,557
|1,753
|683
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|3,648
|29,133
|173,456
|344,452
|152
|449,159
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|2,545
|3,993
|205,180
|381,952
|23,242
|383,088
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|338
|116,790
|480,853
|258,748
|5,173
|138,098
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|–
|–
|4
|123
|–
|999,873
|6 – AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|–
|–
|47
|1,186
|–
|998,767
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|445,369
|322,241
|187,360
|42,127
|732
|2,171
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|423,070
|375,678
|149,280
|48,176
|208
|3,588
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|114,603
|289,782
|565,021
|23,241
|304
|7,049
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|16,812
|11,027
|90,958
|772,621
|12,073
|96,509
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|146
|1,272
|7,374
|113,785
|35,582
|841,841
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|–
|–
|7
|49
|–
|999,944
|7 – AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|999,999
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|797,370
|181,370
|20,022
|1,226
|11
|1
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Archer
|178,665
|616,528
|185,189
|18,916
|569
|133
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Newton
|23,301
|197,812
|757,579
|17,694
|1,980
|1,634
|8 – AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|656
|3,854
|28,372
|822,907
|12
|144,199
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Shiloh
|8
|436
|8,293
|123,446
|–
|867,817
|8 – AAAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|–
|–
|545
|15,811
|–
|983,644
Class AAAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|1 – AAAAAA
|121,159
|878,841
|500,207
|128,266
|10,443
|269,821
|730,179
|202,812
|537,853
|0.86
|5 – AAAAAA
|442,915
|557,085
|139,459
|13,764
|440
|668,145
|331,855
|23,608
|165,593
|5.04
|4 – AAAAAA
|429,951
|570,049
|125,095
|5,197
|58
|690,165
|309,835
|17,965
|153,162
|5.53
|6 – AAAAAA
|577,396
|422,604
|65,164
|3,726
|69
|816,883
|183,117
|5,421
|72,543
|12.78
|2 – AAAAAA
|695,171
|304,829
|26,830
|623
|4
|863,160
|136,840
|1,589
|59,853
|15.71
|8 – AAAAAA
|867,525
|132,475
|6,149
|106
|1
|970,535
|29,465
|150
|5,490
|181.15
|7 – AAAAAA
|906,172
|93,828
|1,282
|4
|–
|974,522
|25,478
|26
|5,342
|186.20
|3 – AAAAAA
|986,633
|13,367
|37
|–
|–
|998,340
|1,660
|–
|164
|6,096.56
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Lee County
|1 – AAAAAA
|7-0
|77.22
|998,858
|4.12
|808,971
|628,495
|458,214
|316,836
|2.16
|Mays
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|72.50
|998,399
|3.27
|708,195
|383,458
|239,575
|130,262
|6.68
|Tucker
|4 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|72.00
|999,921
|3.38
|591,841
|439,153
|246,332
|128,869
|6.76
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 – AAAAAA
|5-1
|71.40
|965,804
|3.07
|586,594
|404,044
|229,268
|110,789
|8.03
|Coffee
|1 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|71.01
|962,172
|3.01
|576,714
|392,462
|217,633
|102,715
|8.74
|Harrison
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|68.62
|995,157
|2.82
|600,328
|310,365
|136,778
|60,161
|15.62
|Glynn Academy
|2 – AAAAAA
|2-2
|69.77
|997,364
|2.42
|378,577
|256,857
|119,908
|55,793
|16.92
|Douglas County
|5 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|64.83
|999,552
|2.40
|474,981
|183,335
|76,601
|25,702
|37.91
|Stephenson
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|63.74
|999,823
|2.65
|393,494
|215,236
|73,279
|23,136
|42.22
|Valdosta
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|61.54
|811,003
|1.52
|186,648
|89,552
|27,439
|7,450
|133.23
|Alexander
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.95
|968,596
|1.82
|291,708
|85,306
|24,413
|6,071
|163.72
|Allatoona
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|60.75
|896,371
|1.58
|234,571
|70,246
|22,424
|5,871
|169.33
|Alpharetta
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|58.55
|996,969
|2.12
|275,074
|83,037
|23,890
|5,177
|192.16
|Dalton
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|59.15
|942,829
|1.62
|229,944
|64,201
|17,720
|4,160
|239.38
|Brunswick
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.55
|970,291
|1.46
|124,445
|54,699
|15,114
|3,606
|276.32
|Dacula
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|57.59
|990,559
|2.15
|280,312
|69,093
|17,122
|3,587
|277.78
|Hughes
|5 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|59.66
|741,941
|1.30
|191,805
|55,021
|14,408
|3,506
|284.23
|Sequoyah
|6 – AAAAAA
|4-1
|57.41
|952,547
|1.51
|183,877
|45,641
|11,445
|2,332
|427.82
|Lanier
|8 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|54.34
|978,798
|1.91
|191,897
|38,099
|7,499
|1,232
|810.69
|Lovejoy
|4 – AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.78
|984,635
|1.90
|122,525
|34,276
|6,574
|991
|1,008.08
|Winder-Barrow
|8 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|52.50
|974,436
|1.78
|149,627
|26,020
|4,445
|625
|1,599.00
|Effingham County
|2 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.70
|888,671
|1.09
|54,402
|14,981
|2,656
|378
|2,644.50
|Jonesboro
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|48.70
|853,456
|1.45
|58,666
|11,658
|1,610
|166
|6,023.10
|Centennial
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|49.63
|990,805
|1.52
|73,965
|10,240
|1,518
|164
|6,096.56
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|48.60
|986,149
|1.49
|53,952
|11,273
|1,505
|154
|6,492.51
|Richmond Hill
|2 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|48.73
|787,325
|0.89
|27,291
|5,467
|734
|75
|13,332.33
|Houston County
|1 – AAAAAA
|2-5
|50.73
|262,163
|0.34
|12,924
|3,206
|437
|63
|15,872.02
|Northgate
|5 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|51.29
|230,620
|0.30
|21,329
|3,473
|459
|52
|19,229.77
|Gainesville
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|46.30
|904,527
|1.31
|49,832
|5,513
|549
|46
|21,738.13
|Creekview
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.78
|122,328
|0.15
|6,995
|1,010
|164
|19
|52,630.58
|Evans
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|42.09
|937,216
|1.17
|15,370
|1,925
|149
|10
|99,999.00
|Pope
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|40.72
|623,697
|0.77
|12,131
|747
|45
|1
|999,999.00
|Bradwell Institute
|2 – AAAAAA
|6-0
|39.58
|356,349
|0.37
|2,972
|282
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Johns Creek
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|40.08
|557,776
|0.68
|9,727
|596
|29
|–
|–
|Chattahoochee
|7 – AAAAAA
|4-2
|38.62
|623,739
|0.74
|8,649
|433
|20
|–
|–
|New Manchester
|5 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|44.06
|51,903
|0.06
|1,733
|153
|7
|–
|–
|South Cobb
|6 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|41.48
|64,198
|0.07
|1,018
|83
|6
|–
|–
|Drew
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|35.72
|89,577
|0.12
|1,035
|62
|5
|–
|–
|Greenbrier
|3 – AAAAAA
|5-0
|33.09
|698,090
|0.75
|1,473
|101
|3
|–
|–
|Grovetown
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|32.34
|784,679
|0.83
|1,363
|75
|3
|–
|–
|Cambridge
|7 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|38.20
|87,722
|0.10
|1,042
|39
|1
|–
|–
|Northview
|7 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|33.97
|99,140
|0.11
|580
|19
|1
|–
|–
|River Ridge
|6 – AAAAAA
|3-2
|39.49
|25,321
|0.03
|296
|17
|1
|–
|–
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|28.66
|439,071
|0.45
|367
|29
|–
|–
|–
|M.L. King
|4 – AAAAAA
|2-4
|29.72
|52,313
|0.06
|225
|10
|–
|–
|–
|Habersham Central
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|28.31
|130,563
|0.14
|245
|6
|–
|–
|–
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|4 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|30.56
|16,055
|0.02
|84
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Alcovy
|3 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|25.45
|154,795
|0.16
|61
|1
|–
|–
|–
|North Atlanta
|7 – AAAAAA
|3-3
|31.17
|19,683
|0.02
|58
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Mundy’s Mill
|4 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|24.24
|4,220
|0.00
|6
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Tri-Cities
|5 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|35.60
|8,462
|0.01
|74
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Apalachee
|8 – AAAAAA
|1-5
|19.22
|21,117
|0.02
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Sprayberry
|6 – AAAAAA
|1-4
|30.86
|1,249
|0.00
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|South Paulding
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-5
|30.13
|527
|0.00
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Dunwoody
|7 – AAAAAA
|2-3
|22.69
|469
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Creekside
|5 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|26.26
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Osborne
|6 – AAAAAA
|0-6
|5.53
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Forest Park
|4 – AAAAAA
|0-7
|3.37
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAAA
|Lee County
|527,989
|287,660
|134,570
|48,639
|1,142
|1 – AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|216,377
|304,508
|300,987
|143,932
|34,196
|1 – AAAAAA
|Coffee
|214,096
|304,935
|299,999
|143,142
|37,828
|1 – AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|40,980
|93,438
|225,645
|450,940
|188,997
|1 – AAAAAA
|Houston County
|558
|9,459
|38,799
|213,347
|737,837
|2 – AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|683,724
|237,051
|58,919
|17,670
|2,636
|2 – AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|214,325
|421,068
|234,811
|100,087
|29,709
|2 – AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|67,687
|197,958
|359,219
|263,807
|111,329
|2 – AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|30,864
|119,965
|269,184
|367,312
|212,675
|2 – AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|3,400
|23,958
|77,867
|251,124
|643,651
|3 – AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|598,707
|263,145
|92,121
|32,176
|13,851
|3 – AAAAAA
|Evans
|270,156
|365,488
|204,270
|97,302
|62,784
|3 – AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|60,512
|156,752
|281,891
|285,524
|215,321
|3 – AAAAAA
|Greenbrier
|51,161
|139,692
|251,507
|255,730
|301,910
|3 – AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|16,975
|62,457
|135,527
|224,112
|560,929
|3 – AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|2,489
|12,466
|34,684
|105,156
|845,205
|4 – AAAAAA
|Tucker
|671,467
|279,955
|47,902
|597
|79
|4 – AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|305,084
|655,587
|38,438
|714
|177
|4 – AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|23,433
|62,762
|584,766
|313,674
|15,365
|4 – AAAAAA
|Drew
|8
|248
|2,003
|87,318
|910,423
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|7
|52
|350
|15,646
|983,945
|4 – AAAAAA
|M.L. King
|1
|163
|5,468
|46,681
|947,687
|4 – AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|–
|1,233
|321,073
|531,150
|146,544
|4 – AAAAAA
|Mundy’s Mill
|–
|–
|–
|4,220
|995,780
|4 – AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|Mays
|632,491
|272,125
|83,588
|10,195
|1,601
|5 – AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|260,867
|448,651
|255,952
|34,082
|448
|5 – AAAAAA
|Alexander
|106,616
|235,755
|361,858
|264,367
|31,404
|5 – AAAAAA
|Hughes
|21
|40,875
|268,806
|432,239
|258,059
|5 – AAAAAA
|Northgate
|4
|2,494
|26,976
|201,146
|769,380
|5 – AAAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|1
|100
|971
|7,390
|991,538
|5 – AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|–
|–
|1,842
|50,061
|948,097
|5 – AAAAAA
|Creekside
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|–
|–
|7
|520
|999,473
|6 – AAAAAA
|Harrison
|701,298
|211,187
|62,162
|20,510
|4,843
|6 – AAAAAA
|Dalton
|146,308
|273,784
|288,952
|233,785
|57,171
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|116,772
|223,661
|303,377
|308,737
|47,453
|6 – AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|34,694
|284,350
|311,935
|265,392
|103,629
|6 – AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|469
|2,436
|11,696
|49,597
|935,802
|6 – AAAAAA
|Creekview
|459
|4,128
|18,326
|99,415
|877,672
|6 – AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|–
|449
|3,463
|21,409
|974,679
|6 – AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|–
|5
|89
|1,155
|998,751
|6 – AAAAAA
|Osborne
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|908,810
|52,071
|29,459
|6,629
|3,031
|7 – AAAAAA
|Centennial
|56,841
|770,637
|135,235
|28,092
|9,195
|7 – AAAAAA
|Pope
|19,471
|114,035
|201,427
|288,764
|376,303
|7 – AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|9,919
|31,487
|276,342
|305,991
|376,261
|7 – AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|4,914
|22,576
|313,747
|216,539
|442,224
|7 – AAAAAA
|Northview
|44
|8,537
|27,440
|63,119
|900,860
|7 – AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|1
|230
|13,046
|74,445
|912,278
|7 – AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|–
|424
|3,262
|15,997
|980,317
|7 – AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|–
|3
|42
|424
|999,531
|8 – AAAAAA
|Dacula
|424,527
|297,481
|180,483
|88,068
|9,441
|8 – AAAAAA
|Lanier
|286,779
|297,072
|246,254
|148,693
|21,202
|8 – AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|217,171
|270,115
|295,233
|191,917
|25,564
|8 – AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|70,801
|130,453
|259,447
|443,826
|95,473
|8 – AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|708
|4,721
|17,252
|107,882
|869,437
|8 – AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|14
|158
|1,331
|19,614
|978,883
Class AAAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|8 – AAAAA
|217,385
|782,615
|64,269
|1,288
|3
|461,643
|538,357
|6,902
|426,685
|1.34
|7 – AAAAA
|107,549
|892,451
|339,415
|41,827
|246
|516,904
|483,096
|63,005
|283,911
|2.52
|1 – AAAAA
|351,854
|648,146
|71,012
|205
|–
|565,687
|434,313
|5,068
|152,969
|5.54
|4 – AAAAA
|346,096
|653,904
|158,243
|11,676
|185
|628,474
|371,526
|22,636
|128,301
|6.79
|2 – AAAAA
|829,149
|170,851
|3,770
|4
|–
|954,197
|45,803
|136
|5,191
|191.64
|3 – AAAAA
|916,903
|83,097
|2,130
|15
|–
|981,160
|18,840
|20
|2,405
|414.80
|6 – AAAAA
|941,824
|58,176
|425
|1
|–
|991,444
|8,556
|–
|470
|2,126.66
|5 – AAAAA
|984,011
|15,989
|55
|–
|–
|998,259
|1,741
|1
|68
|14,704.88
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Buford
|8 – AAAAA
|3-1
|85.82
|999,996
|4.65
|950,333
|778,598
|531,804
|425,826
|1.35
|Rome
|7 – AAAAA
|5-0
|80.61
|999,989
|4.37
|952,718
|820,454
|366,701
|257,171
|2.89
|Warner Robins
|1 – AAAAA
|6-0
|76.11
|999,927
|3.97
|815,447
|612,703
|415,276
|149,234
|5.70
|Stockbridge
|4 – AAAAA
|5-0
|75.19
|999,842
|3.38
|767,628
|383,514
|210,521
|84,030
|10.90
|Jones County
|4 – AAAAA
|6-0
|70.44
|999,888
|3.09
|666,450
|336,698
|156,447
|41,228
|23.26
|Carrollton
|7 – AAAAA
|4-1
|65.71
|982,834
|2.74
|638,781
|249,915
|109,898
|17,764
|55.29
|Kell
|7 – AAAAA
|3-3
|62.83
|990,877
|2.54
|572,667
|196,717
|68,639
|8,892
|111.46
|Bainbridge
|1 – AAAAA
|4-2
|61.16
|994,515
|2.47
|490,843
|105,308
|24,046
|3,735
|266.74
|Ware County
|2 – AAAAA
|0-4
|60.67
|998,694
|2.23
|257,174
|94,270
|25,719
|3,025
|329.58
|Eagle’s Landing
|4 – AAAAA
|4-2
|60.52
|974,906
|1.93
|194,353
|81,767
|24,497
|2,716
|367.19
|Starr’s Mill
|3 – AAAAA
|5-1
|61.41
|993,482
|1.82
|230,325
|62,893
|15,712
|2,213
|450.88
|Wayne County
|2 – AAAAA
|4-1
|59.67
|998,280
|2.18
|235,480
|79,885
|20,208
|2,166
|460.68
|Clarke Central
|8 – AAAAA
|4-2
|55.13
|993,719
|1.50
|186,144
|39,876
|8,176
|537
|1,861.20
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6 – AAAAA
|5-1
|52.56
|998,008
|2.17
|238,543
|49,022
|7,942
|447
|2,236.14
|Dutchtown
|4 – AAAAA
|3-2
|56.14
|754,385
|1.33
|152,895
|21,232
|2,656
|323
|3,094.98
|Flowery Branch
|8 – AAAAA
|5-1
|53.44
|986,034
|1.42
|156,082
|28,986
|5,256
|320
|3,124.00
|Griffin
|3 – AAAAA
|5-1
|54.14
|968,696
|1.37
|92,642
|17,939
|2,784
|181
|5,523.86
|East Paulding
|7 – AAAAA
|1-4
|53.98
|645,597
|0.73
|31,715
|5,872
|796
|83
|12,047.19
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|47.09
|991,520
|1.69
|76,621
|8,486
|957
|35
|28,570.43
|Arabia Mountain
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|46.38
|989,806
|1.66
|66,738
|7,236
|778
|33
|30,302.03
|Maynard Jackson
|6 – AAAAA
|4-2
|44.88
|976,363
|1.66
|31,690
|3,150
|199
|11
|90,908.09
|Whitewater
|3 – AAAAA
|4-2
|46.64
|964,716
|1.20
|38,187
|3,912
|342
|10
|99,999.00
|Banneker
|6 – AAAAA
|5-1
|44.52
|904,548
|1.46
|41,527
|4,591
|306
|10
|99,999.00
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 – AAAAA
|3-3
|46.14
|183,353
|0.25
|11,496
|719
|41
|4
|249,999.00
|Riverwood
|6 – AAAAA
|2-3
|41.30
|663,949
|1.00
|22,601
|1,598
|98
|2
|499,999.00
|Loganville
|8 – AAAAA
|1-4
|39.85
|663,515
|0.70
|8,374
|633
|22
|2
|499,999.00
|Paulding County
|7 – AAAAA
|2-4
|45.93
|324,513
|0.35
|8,660
|846
|60
|1
|999,999.00
|McIntosh
|3 – AAAAA
|5-0
|41.16
|664,501
|0.71
|6,134
|469
|22
|1
|999,999.00
|Harris County
|1 – AAAAA
|3-3
|40.23
|770,960
|0.93
|12,738
|750
|35
|–
|–
|Thomas County Central
|1 – AAAAA
|2-4
|38.18
|677,413
|0.79
|7,533
|415
|15
|–
|–
|Statesboro
|2 – AAAAA
|2-3
|37.24
|837,012
|0.95
|10,094
|397
|11
|–
|–
|North Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|3-2
|36.23
|403,804
|0.53
|6,130
|241
|11
|–
|–
|Veterans
|1 – AAAAA
|2-4
|36.15
|557,185
|0.63
|4,185
|187
|9
|–
|–
|Columbia
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|34.66
|880,675
|1.10
|6,278
|287
|7
|–
|–
|Villa Rica
|7 – AAAAA
|4-2
|45.25
|25,256
|0.03
|1,202
|132
|7
|–
|–
|Cedar Shoals
|8 – AAAAA
|3-2
|36.42
|293,132
|0.30
|1,014
|80
|1
|–
|–
|New Hampstead
|2 – AAAAA
|3-2
|30.66
|587,870
|0.62
|1,665
|37
|1
|–
|–
|Locust Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-4
|41.58
|53,608
|0.07
|1,859
|67
|–
|–
|–
|South Effingham
|2 – AAAAA
|0-6
|30.29
|578,144
|0.61
|1,471
|37
|–
|–
|–
|Lithonia
|5 – AAAAA
|1-4
|26.53
|590,724
|0.65
|1,145
|24
|–
|–
|–
|Fayette County
|3 – AAAAA
|2-3
|32.20
|231,987
|0.24
|445
|17
|–
|–
|–
|Morrow
|3 – AAAAA
|3-3
|34.35
|175,566
|0.18
|447
|12
|–
|–
|–
|Miller Grove
|5 – AAAAA
|3-2
|24.75
|487,948
|0.53
|708
|11
|–
|–
|–
|Union Grove
|4 – AAAAA
|2-3
|35.44
|21,258
|0.02
|323
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Walnut Grove
|8 – AAAAA
|2-4
|27.89
|63,554
|0.06
|77
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 – AAAAA
|3-3
|36.14
|30,670
|0.03
|132
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Ola
|4 – AAAAA
|1-4
|39.25
|4,074
|0.00
|109
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Hampton
|4 – AAAAA
|1-5
|31.33
|8,686
|0.01
|77
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Chamblee
|5 – AAAAA
|1-4
|10.80
|59,327
|0.06
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Decatur
|6 – AAAAA
|2-3
|25.10
|37,633
|0.04
|83
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lithia Springs
|6 – AAAAA
|1-5
|22.79
|14,260
|0.02
|30
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Grady
|6 – AAAAA
|0-5
|20.07
|1,435
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverdale
|3 – AAAAA
|1-5
|22.56
|1,052
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hiram
|7 – AAAAA
|2-4
|35.61
|190
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cass
|7 – AAAAA
|0-5
|25.91
|74
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 – AAAAA
|0-6
|-7.60
|50
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Clarkston
|5 – AAAAA
|0-7
|-21.73
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Keys
|5 – AAAAA
|0-2
|-46.57
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|829,107
|162,347
|7,567
|906
|73
|1 – AAAAA
|Bainbridge
|162,905
|705,211
|109,488
|16,911
|5,485
|1 – AAAAA
|Harris County
|3,899
|60,604
|390,945
|315,512
|229,040
|1 – AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|2,565
|41,251
|286,249
|347,348
|322,587
|1 – AAAAA
|Veterans
|1,524
|30,587
|205,751
|319,323
|442,815
|2 – AAAAA
|Ware County
|506,231
|431,748
|53,680
|7,035
|1,306
|2 – AAAAA
|Wayne County
|475,310
|454,421
|59,812
|8,737
|1,720
|2 – AAAAA
|Statesboro
|13,163
|69,797
|474,805
|279,247
|162,988
|2 – AAAAA
|New Hampstead
|2,794
|23,034
|212,019
|350,023
|412,130
|2 – AAAAA
|South Effingham
|2,502
|21,000
|199,684
|354,958
|421,856
|3 – AAAAA
|Starr’s Mill
|412,214
|335,643
|188,695
|56,930
|6,518
|3 – AAAAA
|Whitewater
|290,186
|350,565
|202,260
|121,705
|35,284
|3 – AAAAA
|Griffin
|273,774
|211,750
|363,451
|119,721
|31,304
|3 – AAAAA
|McIntosh
|21,401
|86,237
|186,184
|370,679
|335,499
|3 – AAAAA
|Fayette County
|2,336
|13,853
|40,586
|175,212
|768,013
|3 – AAAAA
|Morrow
|78
|1,941
|18,647
|154,900
|824,434
|3 – AAAAA
|Riverdale
|11
|11
|177
|853
|998,948
|4 – AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|569,399
|345,801
|82,920
|1,722
|158
|4 – AAAAA
|Jones County
|398,299
|518,050
|62,509
|21,030
|112
|4 – AAAAA
|Eagle’s Landing
|32,252
|96,170
|758,045
|88,439
|25,094
|4 – AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|47
|39,027
|58,103
|657,208
|245,615
|4 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|3
|924
|31,660
|150,766
|816,647
|4 – AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|–
|1
|6,070
|47,537
|946,392
|4 – AAAAA
|Union Grove
|–
|10
|206
|21,042
|978,742
|4 – AAAAA
|Ola
|–
|16
|464
|3,594
|995,926
|4 – AAAAA
|Hampton
|–
|1
|23
|8,662
|991,314
|5 – AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|474,300
|359,226
|126,066
|31,928
|8,480
|5 – AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|432,190
|380,559
|140,309
|36,748
|10,194
|5 – AAAAA
|Columbia
|72,954
|174,704
|410,249
|222,768
|119,325
|5 – AAAAA
|Lithonia
|12,506
|49,144
|176,598
|352,476
|409,276
|5 – AAAAA
|Miller Grove
|7,949
|35,115
|135,900
|308,984
|512,052
|5 – AAAAA
|Chamblee
|101
|1,252
|10,878
|47,096
|940,673
|5 – AAAAA
|Clarkston
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – AAAAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|795,803
|126,151
|55,166
|20,888
|1,992
|6 – AAAAA
|Banneker
|111,904
|96,521
|472,168
|223,955
|95,452
|6 – AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|51,125
|654,054
|176,108
|95,076
|23,637
|6 – AAAAA
|Riverwood
|39,856
|108,242
|170,479
|345,372
|336,051
|6 – AAAAA
|North Springs
|927
|12,155
|114,129
|276,593
|596,196
|6 – AAAAA
|Decatur
|352
|2,476
|10,165
|24,640
|962,367
|6 – AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|33
|366
|1,604
|12,257
|985,740
|6 – AAAAA
|Grady
|–
|35
|181
|1,219
|998,565
|7 – AAAAA
|Rome
|996,606
|2,675
|646
|62
|11
|7 – AAAAA
|Carrollton
|1,856
|551,694
|389,763
|39,521
|17,166
|7 – AAAAA
|Kell
|1,448
|437,670
|531,146
|20,613
|9,123
|7 – AAAAA
|East Paulding
|67
|1,197
|36,391
|607,942
|354,403
|7 – AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|21
|1,443
|6,660
|17,132
|974,744
|7 – AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|14
|1,851
|28,803
|969,330
|7 – AAAAA
|Paulding County
|–
|5,306
|33,525
|285,682
|675,487
|7 – AAAAA
|Hiram
|–
|1
|16
|173
|999,810
|7 – AAAAA
|Cass
|–
|–
|2
|72
|999,926
|8 – AAAAA
|Buford
|976,524
|22,996
|319
|157
|4
|8 – AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|21,746
|426,912
|423,797
|113,579
|13,966
|8 – AAAAA
|Loganville
|1,297
|51,427
|145,624
|465,167
|336,485
|8 – AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|429
|497,702
|412,258
|83,330
|6,281
|8 – AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|4
|940
|8,629
|53,981
|936,446
|8 – AAAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|–
|23
|9,373
|283,736
|706,868
|8 – AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|–
|–
|–
|50
|999,950
Class AAAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|5 – AAAA
|93,975
|906,025
|407,061
|71,169
|4,126
|130,568
|869,432
|164,169
|786,025
|0.27
|3 – AAAA
|507,269
|492,731
|52,790
|290
|–
|658,621
|341,379
|13,437
|89,185
|10.21
|7 – AAAA
|629,107
|370,893
|36,675
|600
|3
|764,609
|235,391
|5,946
|58,454
|16.11
|8 – AAAA
|534,845
|465,155
|50,784
|201
|–
|827,734
|172,266
|596
|32,745
|29.54
|4 – AAAA
|606,081
|393,919
|42,397
|61
|–
|904,028
|95,972
|532
|12,982
|76.03
|2 – AAAA
|664,928
|335,072
|27,438
|297
|1
|944,591
|55,409
|333
|10,816
|91.46
|6 – AAAA
|734,139
|265,861
|7,026
|10
|–
|964,406
|35,594
|18
|8,893
|111.45
|1 – AAAA
|932,197
|67,803
|1,596
|15
|–
|990,493
|9,507
|19
|900
|1,110.11
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Cartersville
|5 – AAAA
|6-0
|88.24
|999,982
|5.36
|923,084
|865,184
|825,081
|751,208
|0.33
|Thomson
|3 – AAAA
|4-0
|68.90
|999,981
|3.57
|860,989
|390,434
|276,829
|73,252
|12.65
|Marist
|7 – AAAA
|6-0
|68.44
|999,420
|2.84
|429,212
|265,471
|179,452
|45,262
|21.09
|Jefferson
|8 – AAAA
|5-1
|64.19
|999,102
|3.16
|625,813
|443,807
|166,983
|32,223
|30.03
|Troup
|5 – AAAA
|6-0
|65.42
|998,553
|2.86
|482,348
|268,904
|165,003
|29,026
|33.45
|Burke County
|3 – AAAA
|5-0
|60.98
|999,882
|2.84
|697,351
|151,573
|77,902
|15,929
|61.78
|Blessed Trinity
|7 – AAAA
|5-1
|62.62
|996,895
|2.28
|243,020
|128,576
|61,329
|13,167
|74.95
|Woodward Academy
|4 – AAAA
|5-1
|59.05
|999,842
|3.03
|662,380
|326,227
|85,979
|11,942
|82.74
|Mary Persons
|2 – AAAA
|4-2
|59.13
|991,825
|2.64
|518,078
|276,524
|45,218
|9,953
|99.47
|Ridgeland
|6 – AAAA
|5-0
|58.86
|999,720
|2.37
|428,784
|261,300
|34,781
|8,857
|111.91
|Sandy Creek
|5 – AAAA
|3-2
|57.34
|832,580
|1.84
|278,787
|150,799
|27,807
|4,055
|245.61
|Cedartown
|5 – AAAA
|5-1
|54.38
|775,171
|1.56
|201,373
|91,058
|14,871
|1,677
|595.30
|Eastside
|4 – AAAA
|5-1
|50.35
|999,245
|2.17
|335,183
|105,054
|10,341
|1,033
|967.05
|West Laurens
|2 – AAAA
|3-3
|51.01
|931,747
|1.79
|208,942
|61,946
|7,986
|719
|1,389.82
|Americus-Sumter
|1 – AAAA
|4-2
|51.18
|992,944
|1.86
|193,824
|16,388
|4,658
|590
|1,693.92
|St. Pius X
|8 – AAAA
|0-5
|49.17
|947,676
|1.55
|123,718
|44,986
|4,024
|379
|2,637.52
|Oconee County
|8 – AAAA
|3-2
|46.47
|971,365
|1.41
|75,132
|22,977
|1,651
|132
|7,574.76
|Perry
|2 – AAAA
|4-1
|47.11
|754,879
|1.24
|92,425
|17,593
|1,917
|119
|8,402.36
|Cairo
|1 – AAAA
|3-3
|46.64
|866,582
|1.34
|84,546
|16,984
|1,770
|115
|8,694.65
|Northside (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|5-1
|46.78
|901,105
|1.39
|90,551
|18,412
|1,894
|106
|9,432.96
|Hardaway
|1 – AAAA
|3-3
|45.51
|745,355
|1.11
|72,287
|13,945
|1,055
|84
|11,903.76
|Chapel Hill
|5 – AAAA
|3-2
|46.59
|323,253
|0.49
|39,579
|12,198
|838
|59
|16,948.15
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6 – AAAA
|6-0
|42.02
|995,256
|1.16
|26,239
|5,708
|336
|20
|49,999.00
|Northwest Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|4-2
|42.88
|951,725
|1.10
|21,489
|4,453
|413
|15
|66,665.67
|Spalding
|2 – AAAA
|1-4
|42.81
|516,936
|0.73
|29,062
|2,681
|304
|15
|66,665.67
|West Hall
|7 – AAAA
|4-2
|41.89
|836,947
|1.10
|38,772
|8,596
|366
|14
|71,427.57
|Stephens County
|8 – AAAA
|3-2
|41.57
|786,439
|0.96
|21,176
|4,342
|202
|11
|90,908.09
|White County
|7 – AAAA
|5-1
|40.08
|780,283
|0.98
|27,029
|5,228
|184
|11
|90,908.09
|Upson-Lee
|2 – AAAA
|3-2
|42.65
|543,086
|0.78
|33,109
|3,676
|290
|8
|124,999.00
|Salem
|4 – AAAA
|4-2
|39.11
|982,976
|1.25
|49,572
|5,037
|184
|7
|142,856.14
|Carver (Columbus)
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|40.71
|472,943
|0.62
|24,808
|3,665
|149
|5
|199,999.00
|Baldwin
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|36.02
|976,210
|1.22
|36,011
|3,800
|85
|4
|249,999.00
|Howard
|2 – AAAA
|4-2
|38.62
|261,527
|0.34
|7,717
|387
|27
|2
|499,999.00
|Pickens
|6 – AAAA
|3-2
|38.44
|902,544
|0.98
|9,008
|1,437
|82
|1
|999,999.00
|Chestatee
|7 – AAAA
|4-2
|31.63
|386,455
|0.43
|3,089
|298
|6
|–
|–
|North Oconee
|8 – AAAA
|1-5
|31.10
|193,073
|0.20
|409
|21
|2
|–
|–
|Central (Carrollton)
|5 – AAAA
|3-3
|35.11
|69,365
|0.08
|1,831
|239
|1
|–
|–
|North Clayton
|4 – AAAA
|2-3
|25.92
|634,779
|0.66
|2,017
|56
|–
|–
|–
|Columbus
|1 – AAAA
|1-4
|28.52
|11,400
|0.01
|88
|13
|–
|–
|–
|Madison County
|8 – AAAA
|2-4
|25.38
|102,345
|0.11
|83
|7
|–
|–
|–
|Westover
|1 – AAAA
|2-4
|30.24
|7,670
|0.01
|102
|5
|–
|–
|–
|Luella
|4 – AAAA
|0-6
|22.30
|320,341
|0.33
|316
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Richmond Academy
|3 – AAAA
|3-2
|16.50
|490,566
|0.50
|369
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Hephzibah
|3 – AAAA
|4-2
|13.94
|528,182
|0.54
|253
|2
|–
|–
|–
|LaGrange
|5 – AAAA
|0-6
|25.22
|1,096
|0.00
|5
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Southeast Whitfield
|6 – AAAA
|5-1
|21.29
|149,225
|0.15
|20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Shaw
|1 – AAAA
|1-4
|22.99
|2,001
|0.00
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Henry County
|4 – AAAA
|0-5
|9.57
|53,781
|0.05
|6
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Druid Hills
|4 – AAAA
|1-5
|5.94
|9,036
|0.01
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Cross Creek
|3 – AAAA
|2-4
|2.96
|5,179
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|LaFayette
|6 – AAAA
|2-4
|3.40
|1,218
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gilmer
|6 – AAAA
|0-6
|-2.99
|312
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAAA
|Americus-Sumter
|801,848
|121,315
|48,204
|21,577
|7,056
|1 – AAAA
|Hardaway
|92,588
|136,582
|214,978
|301,207
|254,645
|1 – AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|38,182
|334,435
|312,073
|216,415
|98,895
|1 – AAAA
|Cairo
|37,529
|339,369
|292,881
|196,803
|133,418
|1 – AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|29,791
|67,702
|127,514
|247,936
|527,057
|1 – AAAA
|Columbus
|55
|315
|2,007
|9,023
|988,600
|1 – AAAA
|Shaw
|7
|32
|387
|1,575
|997,999
|1 – AAAA
|Westover
|–
|250
|1,956
|5,464
|992,330
|2 – AAAA
|Mary Persons
|651,668
|238,047
|78,991
|23,119
|8,175
|2 – AAAA
|West Laurens
|213,961
|359,896
|237,497
|120,393
|68,253
|2 – AAAA
|Perry
|90,492
|194,527
|259,615
|210,245
|245,121
|2 – AAAA
|Upson-Lee
|31,751
|99,041
|174,840
|237,454
|456,914
|2 – AAAA
|Spalding
|7,831
|88,901
|171,909
|248,295
|483,064
|2 – AAAA
|Howard
|4,297
|19,588
|77,148
|160,494
|738,473
|3 – AAAA
|Thomson
|683,296
|301,797
|14,604
|284
|19
|3 – AAAA
|Burke County
|311,471
|635,672
|51,385
|1,354
|118
|3 – AAAA
|Baldwin
|5,152
|59,520
|791,060
|120,478
|23,790
|3 – AAAA
|Richmond Academy
|51
|1,734
|74,606
|414,175
|509,434
|3 – AAAA
|Hephzibah
|30
|1,261
|65,512
|461,379
|471,818
|3 – AAAA
|Cross Creek
|–
|16
|2,833
|2,330
|994,821
|4 – AAAA
|Woodward Academy
|736,726
|236,248
|24,227
|2,641
|158
|4 – AAAA
|Eastside
|241,802
|552,967
|185,972
|18,504
|755
|4 – AAAA
|Salem
|19,266
|190,209
|626,455
|147,046
|17,024
|4 – AAAA
|North Clayton
|2,199
|19,764
|143,924
|468,892
|365,221
|4 – AAAA
|Luella
|7
|634
|12,844
|306,856
|679,659
|4 – AAAA
|Henry County
|–
|178
|5,854
|47,749
|946,219
|4 – AAAA
|Druid Hills
|–
|–
|724
|8,312
|990,964
|5 – AAAA
|Cartersville
|899,867
|96,403
|3,415
|297
|18
|5 – AAAA
|Troup
|95,358
|776,281
|120,119
|6,795
|1,447
|5 – AAAA
|Sandy Creek
|4,174
|8,359
|444,419
|375,628
|167,420
|5 – AAAA
|Cedartown
|400
|116,266
|326,181
|332,324
|224,829
|5 – AAAA
|Chapel Hill
|201
|1,116
|90,194
|231,742
|676,747
|5 – AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|–
|1,575
|15,646
|52,144
|930,635
|5 – AAAA
|LaGrange
|–
|–
|26
|1,070
|998,904
|6 – AAAA
|Ridgeland
|861,329
|121,654
|11,947
|4,790
|280
|6 – AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|91,230
|333,834
|333,709
|236,483
|4,744
|6 – AAAA
|Pickens
|40,211
|190,998
|285,207
|386,128
|97,456
|6 – AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|7,014
|350,445
|354,289
|239,977
|48,275
|6 – AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|216
|3,069
|14,685
|131,255
|850,775
|6 – AAAA
|Gilmer
|–
|–
|16
|296
|999,688
|6 – AAAA
|LaFayette
|–
|–
|147
|1,071
|998,782
|7 – AAAA
|Marist
|631,804
|329,071
|33,513
|5,032
|580
|7 – AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|348,572
|544,241
|88,829
|15,253
|3,105
|7 – AAAA
|West Hall
|11,163
|67,077
|424,717
|333,990
|163,053
|7 – AAAA
|White County
|7,608
|48,405
|346,793
|377,477
|219,717
|7 – AAAA
|Chestatee
|853
|11,206
|106,148
|268,248
|613,545
|8 – AAAA
|Jefferson
|766,531
|182,049
|39,885
|10,637
|898
|8 – AAAA
|St. Pius X
|124,139
|375,012
|291,868
|156,657
|52,324
|8 – AAAA
|Oconee County
|80,048
|300,612
|380,808
|209,897
|28,635
|8 – AAAA
|Stephens County
|28,633
|132,661
|242,053
|383,092
|213,561
|8 – AAAA
|North Oconee
|591
|5,689
|25,791
|161,002
|806,927
|8 – AAAA
|Madison County
|58
|3,977
|19,595
|78,715
|897,655
Class AAA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|5 – AAA
|110,581
|889,419
|231,535
|22,520
|727
|271,817
|728,183
|21,132
|403,364
|1.48
|7 – AAA
|170,357
|829,643
|26,801
|201
|–
|432,935
|567,065
|872
|335,904
|1.98
|4 – AAA
|142,985
|857,015
|152,353
|1,610
|4
|611,321
|388,679
|7,106
|180,353
|4.54
|6 – AAA
|392,090
|607,910
|31,658
|143
|–
|789,493
|210,507
|570
|69,623
|13.36
|1 – AAA
|842,915
|157,085
|5,867
|40
|–
|942,455
|57,545
|130
|9,177
|107.97
|8 – AAA
|905,809
|94,191
|2,354
|5
|–
|989,491
|10,509
|15
|1,039
|961.46
|3 – AAA
|957,154
|42,846
|189
|–
|–
|994,793
|5,207
|–
|449
|2,226.17
|2 – AAA
|954,451
|45,549
|337
|1
|–
|997,520
|2,480
|–
|91
|10,988.01
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5 – AAA
|5-0
|73.89
|999,998
|4.86
|934,453
|852,537
|697,444
|395,422
|1.53
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7 – AAA
|5-1
|74.11
|999,998
|4.61
|878,836
|835,044
|566,223
|335,842
|1.98
|Peach County
|4 – AAA
|4-1
|69.25
|999,989
|4.34
|960,080
|831,554
|376,151
|178,749
|4.59
|Calhoun
|6 – AAA
|5-1
|64.39
|991,469
|3.38
|711,956
|598,269
|206,318
|69,189
|13.45
|Crisp County
|1 – AAA
|4-1
|54.54
|999,669
|2.91
|777,987
|132,868
|54,150
|8,964
|110.56
|Lovett
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|54.49
|984,420
|2.11
|291,361
|117,902
|24,736
|4,490
|221.72
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|51.27
|986,844
|1.95
|271,670
|93,231
|14,949
|2,116
|471.59
|Westside (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|3-3
|46.98
|993,342
|2.71
|639,168
|163,036
|18,594
|1,574
|634.32
|Pace Academy
|5 – AAA
|2-2
|48.76
|979,600
|1.81
|235,569
|80,487
|12,186
|1,336
|747.50
|Monroe Area
|8 – AAA
|6-0
|47.76
|999,274
|2.23
|311,957
|68,910
|8,575
|921
|1,084.78
|Jenkins
|3 – AAA
|5-0
|44.78
|999,653
|2.28
|466,067
|39,724
|5,044
|445
|2,246.19
|Bremen
|6 – AAA
|6-0
|46.48
|911,252
|1.40
|135,035
|38,672
|4,548
|429
|2,330.00
|Cook
|1 – AAA
|1-4
|41.67
|988,707
|2.09
|324,376
|25,316
|3,321
|206
|4,853.37
|Morgan County
|8 – AAA
|5-1
|40.32
|987,408
|1.75
|107,220
|25,669
|1,865
|116
|8,619.69
|Liberty County
|2 – AAA
|2-3
|38.74
|984,712
|1.90
|206,801
|30,774
|1,794
|72
|13,887.89
|East Hall
|7 – AAA
|5-1
|36.48
|978,614
|1.53
|35,222
|10,058
|809
|35
|28,570.43
|Dawson County
|7 – AAA
|3-2
|37.05
|977,427
|1.54
|39,185
|10,644
|870
|27
|37,036.04
|Pike County
|4 – AAA
|4-1
|35.01
|946,143
|1.64
|162,515
|11,682
|699
|17
|58,822.53
|Pierce County
|2 – AAA
|1-3
|34.67
|959,503
|1.59
|110,395
|10,844
|494
|14
|71,427.57
|Jackson
|4 – AAA
|3-3
|34.85
|814,338
|1.29
|101,805
|4,600
|340
|13
|76,922.08
|Monroe
|1 – AAA
|1-4
|32.51
|932,332
|1.46
|72,467
|4,275
|196
|7
|142,856.14
|Appling County
|2 – AAA
|0-3
|31.15
|918,979
|1.34
|64,096
|3,946
|179
|5
|199,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 – AAA
|1-4
|30.64
|976,687
|1.33
|59,165
|2,908
|160
|4
|249,999.00
|Sonoraville
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|32.30
|649,096
|0.69
|5,455
|1,118
|108
|3
|333,332.33
|Adairsville
|6 – AAA
|3-2
|32.06
|658,856
|0.71
|6,087
|1,041
|84
|2
|499,999.00
|Hart County
|8 – AAA
|1-5
|29.06
|975,132
|1.21
|9,645
|1,387
|59
|2
|499,999.00
|Union County
|7 – AAA
|4-2
|29.23
|608,196
|0.75
|10,803
|786
|29
|–
|–
|Jackson County
|8 – AAA
|3-3
|27.39
|806,678
|0.93
|3,560
|575
|25
|–
|–
|Ringgold
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|30.83
|362,911
|0.41
|6,826
|531
|18
|–
|–
|Tattnall County
|2 – AAA
|1-3
|23.34
|682,592
|0.80
|13,684
|288
|12
|–
|–
|Dougherty
|1 – AAA
|1-5
|21.90
|690,207
|0.85
|13,876
|458
|8
|–
|–
|North Hall
|7 – AAA
|1-5
|23.40
|377,666
|0.43
|2,520
|113
|6
|–
|–
|Savannah
|3 – AAA
|3-1
|20.44
|845,150
|0.94
|12,010
|321
|3
|–
|–
|Central (Macon)
|4 – AAA
|1-4
|23.55
|188,889
|0.23
|5,432
|106
|1
|–
|–
|North Murray
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|24.46
|260,972
|0.28
|1,900
|77
|1
|–
|–
|Brantley County
|2 – AAA
|0-4
|17.34
|358,691
|0.39
|2,437
|32
|1
|–
|–
|Worth County
|1 – AAA
|0-6
|16.48
|389,085
|0.45
|3,323
|74
|–
|–
|–
|Beach
|3 – AAA
|2-2
|16.89
|670,783
|0.69
|2,337
|56
|–
|–
|–
|Redan
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|27.26
|17,751
|0.02
|195
|29
|–
|–
|–
|Windsor Forest
|3 – AAA
|4-1
|15.68
|283,245
|0.30
|1,195
|27
|–
|–
|–
|Towers
|5 – AAA
|2-3
|22.29
|30,340
|0.03
|188
|16
|–
|–
|–
|Franklin County
|8 – AAA
|1-5
|17.56
|203,435
|0.21
|100
|8
|–
|–
|–
|Kendrick
|4 – AAA
|1-5
|15.15
|49,874
|0.06
|343
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 – AAA
|3-3
|16.20
|139,352
|0.14
|223
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Long County
|2 – AAA
|0-5
|8.82
|95,523
|0.10
|165
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Islands
|3 – AAA
|2-3
|10.40
|222,049
|0.23
|253
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rutland
|4 – AAA
|0-5
|11.39
|7,425
|0.01
|23
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lumpkin County
|7 – AAA
|0-5
|10.90
|36,445
|0.04
|22
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Fannin County
|7 – AAA
|2-4
|11.90
|21,654
|0.02
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Jackson
|8 – AAA
|1-3
|3.20
|28,073
|0.03
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|McNair
|5 – AAA
|3-2
|9.22
|1,040
|0.00
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Murray County
|6 – AAA
|2-4
|8.62
|13,900
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Haralson County
|6 – AAA
|0-5
|4.22
|12,138
|0.01
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 – AAA
|0-5
|-7.94
|2,122
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Groves
|3 – AAA
|0-5
|-12.98
|311
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Coahulla Creek
|6 – AAA
|0-5
|-17.12
|54
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stone Mountain
|5 – AAA
|1-4
|-3.65
|7
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AAA
|Crisp County
|761,195
|203,011
|31,175
|4,288
|331
|1 – AAA
|Cook
|190,679
|538,067
|213,102
|46,859
|11,293
|1 – AAA
|Monroe
|42,380
|201,519
|496,051
|192,382
|67,668
|1 – AAA
|Dougherty
|4,698
|41,796
|182,116
|461,597
|309,793
|1 – AAA
|Worth County
|1,048
|15,607
|77,556
|294,874
|610,915
|2 – AAA
|Liberty County
|510,971
|285,344
|138,937
|49,460
|15,288
|2 – AAA
|Pierce County
|284,066
|333,039
|237,968
|104,430
|40,497
|2 – AAA
|Appling County
|160,654
|255,874
|326,083
|176,368
|81,021
|2 – AAA
|Tattnall County
|35,601
|91,137
|195,672
|360,182
|317,408
|2 – AAA
|Brantley County
|8,022
|30,333
|83,860
|236,476
|641,309
|2 – AAA
|Long County
|686
|4,273
|17,480
|73,084
|904,477
|3 – AAA
|Jenkins
|944,470
|43,263
|9,583
|2,337
|347
|3 – AAA
|Savannah
|31,301
|230,436
|428,831
|154,582
|154,850
|3 – AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|15,476
|625,966
|260,622
|74,623
|23,313
|3 – AAA
|Beach
|6,067
|60,888
|133,391
|470,437
|329,217
|3 – AAA
|Windsor Forest
|2,151
|35,021
|107,198
|138,875
|716,755
|3 – AAA
|Islands
|535
|4,401
|60,149
|156,964
|777,951
|3 – AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|–
|25
|220
|1,877
|997,878
|3 – AAA
|Groves
|–
|–
|6
|305
|999,689
|4 – AAA
|Peach County
|986,934
|11,557
|1,044
|454
|11
|4 – AAA
|Pike County
|7,780
|152,098
|457,824
|328,441
|53,857
|4 – AAA
|Jackson
|3,534
|16,481
|345,283
|449,040
|185,662
|4 – AAA
|Westside (Macon)
|1,609
|812,070
|161,591
|18,072
|6,658
|4 – AAA
|Central (Macon)
|139
|7,107
|22,969
|158,674
|811,111
|4 – AAA
|Kendrick
|4
|646
|10,989
|38,235
|950,126
|4 – AAA
|Rutland
|–
|41
|300
|7,084
|992,575
|5 – AAA
|Cedar Grove
|966,670
|32,619
|694
|15
|2
|5 – AAA
|Pace Academy
|32,117
|225,398
|311,379
|410,706
|20,400
|5 – AAA
|Lovett
|868
|455,127
|321,268
|207,157
|15,580
|5 – AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|337
|286,661
|363,321
|336,525
|13,156
|5 – AAA
|Towers
|8
|179
|2,481
|27,672
|969,660
|5 – AAA
|Redan
|–
|14
|818
|16,919
|982,249
|5 – AAA
|McNair
|–
|2
|39
|999
|998,960
|5 – AAA
|Stone Mountain
|–
|–
|–
|7
|999,993
|6 – AAA
|Calhoun
|840,561
|101,018
|45,401
|4,489
|8,531
|6 – AAA
|Bremen
|133,294
|416,180
|306,988
|54,790
|88,748
|6 – AAA
|Ringgold
|11,088
|181,356
|128,507
|41,960
|637,089
|6 – AAA
|Adairsville
|6,488
|46,980
|203,201
|402,187
|341,144
|6 – AAA
|Sonoraville
|5,296
|21,645
|206,273
|415,882
|350,904
|6 – AAA
|North Murray
|2,371
|153,105
|67,558
|37,938
|739,028
|6 – AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|878
|78,746
|36,517
|23,211
|860,648
|6 – AAA
|Murray County
|22
|876
|4,876
|8,126
|986,100
|6 – AAA
|Haralson County
|2
|91
|657
|11,388
|987,862
|6 – AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|–
|3
|22
|29
|999,946
|7 – AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|972,918
|26,269
|792
|19
|2
|7 – AAA
|East Hall
|13,452
|474,427
|417,135
|73,600
|21,386
|7 – AAA
|Dawson County
|13,409
|459,873
|371,655
|132,490
|22,573
|7 – AAA
|North Hall
|217
|12,624
|65,168
|299,657
|622,334
|7 – AAA
|Lumpkin County
|3
|180
|4,117
|32,145
|963,555
|7 – AAA
|Union County
|1
|26,043
|136,219
|445,933
|391,804
|7 – AAA
|Fannin County
|–
|584
|4,914
|16,156
|978,346
|8 – AAA
|Monroe Area
|674,960
|276,846
|42,700
|4,768
|726
|8 – AAA
|Morgan County
|274,767
|464,283
|184,430
|63,928
|12,592
|8 – AAA
|Hart County
|45,273
|163,169
|460,671
|306,019
|24,868
|8 – AAA
|Jackson County
|4,205
|89,035
|289,870
|423,568
|193,322
|8 – AAA
|Franklin County
|788
|6,531
|18,123
|177,993
|796,565
|8 – AAA
|East Jackson
|7
|136
|4,206
|23,724
|971,927
Class AA
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Region
Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Teams in Semifinals
|Teams in Finals
|Region
|Eliminated
|1+
|2+
|3+
|4
|Eliminated
|1+
|2
|Champion
|Odds
|2 – AA
|179,033
|820,967
|65,494
|1,719
|15
|263,474
|736,526
|10,801
|648,801
|0.54
|1 – AA
|270,294
|729,706
|267,830
|34,057
|141
|652,384
|347,616
|22,685
|104,961
|8.53
|8 – AA
|432,479
|567,521
|5,770
|2
|–
|614,645
|385,355
|163
|101,664
|8.84
|6 – AA
|796,627
|203,373
|8,005
|51
|–
|870,713
|129,287
|219
|69,472
|13.39
|5 – AA
|428,854
|571,146
|120,282
|2,567
|2
|824,540
|175,460
|5,617
|47,183
|20.19
|3 – AA
|678,118
|321,882
|17,858
|110
|–
|881,675
|118,325
|194
|19,689
|49.79
|4 – AA
|872,779
|127,221
|1,999
|1
|–
|950,409
|49,591
|241
|6,672
|148.88
|7 – AA
|872,005
|127,995
|4,282
|7
|–
|982,115
|17,885
|35
|1,558
|640.85
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Avg Depth
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Benedictine
|2 – AA
|6-0
|78.36
|999,997
|5.10
|936,610
|809,528
|731,091
|647,210
|0.55
|Rabun County
|8 – AA
|5-0
|61.37
|999,999
|3.84
|812,521
|564,925
|384,379
|101,591
|8.84
|Hapeville Charter
|6 – AA
|4-1
|62.14
|999,936
|3.20
|845,917
|193,320
|127,322
|69,391
|13.41
|Brooks County
|1 – AA
|5-0
|60.57
|998,477
|3.24
|686,373
|470,913
|172,253
|62,122
|15.10
|Callaway
|5 – AA
|5-0
|57.33
|999,270
|3.28
|766,124
|428,510
|117,671
|37,038
|26.00
|Thomasville
|1 – AA
|5-0
|56.08
|995,620
|2.70
|526,253
|296,709
|105,660
|23,857
|40.92
|Dodge County
|3 – AA
|5-0
|54.35
|998,873
|2.87
|470,828
|297,334
|115,257
|19,389
|50.58
|Fitzgerald
|1 – AA
|1-4
|55.27
|994,510
|2.59
|492,202
|263,025
|92,293
|18,980
|51.69
|Heard County
|5 – AA
|5-1
|51.32
|998,245
|2.76
|588,874
|242,673
|60,174
|10,004
|98.96
|Jefferson County
|4 – AA
|6-0
|50.38
|999,990
|2.12
|220,804
|72,146
|28,491
|3,946
|252.42
|Screven County
|4 – AA
|5-0
|49.07
|999,999
|2.05
|190,144
|56,745
|21,337
|2,726
|365.84
|Swainsboro
|2 – AA
|5-1
|47.12
|895,281
|1.36
|131,082
|42,330
|10,735
|1,111
|899.09
|Pepperell
|7 – AA
|4-2
|42.52
|996,891
|2.23
|275,283
|64,309
|8,636
|786
|1,271.26
|Rockmart
|7 – AA
|4-2
|42.85
|999,821
|2.24
|277,795
|65,189
|9,160
|769
|1,299.39
|Vidalia
|2 – AA
|2-3
|43.90
|965,307
|1.32
|91,708
|26,690
|4,849
|432
|2,313.81
|Southwest
|3 – AA
|2-2
|41.21
|870,098
|1.44
|80,856
|20,307
|1,542
|193
|5,180.35
|Spencer
|5 – AA
|3-2
|39.31
|943,444
|1.56
|122,166
|22,636
|3,223
|141
|7,091.20
|Washington County
|3 – AA
|2-3
|38.60
|812,615
|1.27
|58,031
|13,031
|1,074
|74
|13,512.51
|Elbert County
|8 – AA
|5-1
|37.20
|998,993
|1.75
|99,881
|8,145
|1,137
|73
|13,697.63
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 – AA
|4-3
|36.85
|999,780
|1.56
|79,298
|10,395
|1,556
|61
|16,392.44
|Toombs County
|2 – AA
|5-0
|37.18
|943,786
|1.11
|39,526
|7,808
|565
|36
|27,776.78
|Dublin
|3 – AA
|4-2
|36.28
|897,079
|1.32
|46,044
|8,665
|612
|32
|31,249.00
|Douglass
|6 – AA
|3-2
|34.83
|939,563
|1.18
|58,788
|6,829
|615
|19
|52,630.58
|Bacon County
|2 – AA
|4-2
|37.90
|181,669
|0.21
|8,651
|1,834
|87
|12
|83,332.33
|Coosa
|7 – AA
|4-2
|30.97
|951,411
|1.37
|39,136
|2,508
|114
|3
|333,332.33
|Berrien
|1 – AA
|4-2
|33.25
|992,110
|1.05
|9,686
|1,085
|95
|2
|499,999.00
|Bleckley County
|3 – AA
|4-2
|29.93
|341,153
|0.41
|5,044
|485
|34
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington
|6 – AA
|2-4
|28.22
|487,925
|0.53
|9,039
|716
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|Chattooga
|7 – AA
|1-5
|24.12
|570,820
|0.62
|4,595
|261
|10
|–
|–
|Jordan
|5 – AA
|1-4
|24.16
|458,928
|0.50
|4,467
|132
|9
|–
|–
|Harlem
|4 – AA
|4-2
|22.39
|981,539
|1.11
|5,002
|306
|4
|–
|–
|Therrell
|6 – AA
|2-4
|22.23
|430,778
|0.45
|3,330
|149
|1
|–
|–
|Banks County
|8 – AA
|2-4
|18.28
|885,903
|0.98
|4,126
|116
|1
|–
|–
|Putnam County
|8 – AA
|4-2
|18.52
|775,385
|0.85
|3,707
|106
|1
|–
|–
|Temple
|5 – AA
|4-2
|22.12
|338,836
|0.36
|2,104
|32
|–
|–
|–
|Northeast
|3 – AA
|3-2
|25.08
|79,160
|0.09
|427
|27
|–
|–
|–
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 – AA
|2-3
|17.84
|106,861
|0.11
|394
|20
|–
|–
|–
|Laney
|4 – AA
|1-5
|14.45
|482,828
|0.50
|398
|15
|–
|–
|–
|Lamar County
|5 – AA
|0-5
|20.20
|261,277
|0.28
|1,317
|14
|–
|–
|–
|Dade County
|7 – AA
|3-3
|15.76
|361,597
|0.38
|727
|13
|–
|–
|–
|Glenn Hills
|4 – AA
|3-3
|14.28
|373,990
|0.38
|199
|8
|–
|–
|–
|Model
|7 – AA
|1-5
|14.42
|106,085
|0.11
|148
|4
|–
|–
|–
|Jeff Davis
|2 – AA
|3-2
|24.18
|10,342
|0.01
|58
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Early County
|1 – AA
|2-4
|22.94
|19,283
|0.02
|41
|2
|–
|–
|–
|Monticello
|8 – AA
|0-5
|8.35
|158,336
|0.16
|108
|1
|–
|–
|–
|South Atlanta
|6 – AA
|2-5
|13.53
|35,157
|0.04
|63
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Metter
|2 – AA
|2-4
|15.67
|2,662
|0.00
|4
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Social Circle
|8 – AA
|2-4
|5.67
|180,988
|0.19
|85
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Butler
|4 – AA
|2-4
|8.69
|154,392
|0.16
|29
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Armuchee
|7 – AA
|1-5
|3.97
|13,370
|0.01
|7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 – AA
|0-5
|-5.61
|4,389
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Josey
|4 – AA
|1-4
|-0.46
|2,873
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|East Laurens
|3 – AA
|0-6
|7.23
|1,022
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Bryan County
|2 – AA
|0-4
|8.10
|956
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Oglethorpe County
|8 – AA
|0-5
|-16.05
|396
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Central
|7 – AA
|0-6
|-12.19
|5
|0.00
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Out
|1 – AA
|Brooks County
|501,100
|304,827
|167,795
|24,755
|1,523
|1 – AA
|Thomasville
|268,216
|349,989
|322,551
|54,864
|4,380
|1 – AA
|Fitzgerald
|224,708
|325,484
|377,977
|66,341
|5,490
|1 – AA
|Berrien
|5,948
|18,594
|129,455
|838,113
|7,890
|1 – AA
|Early County
|28
|1,106
|2,222
|15,927
|980,717
|2 – AA
|Benedictine
|993,548
|6,003
|415
|31
|3
|2 – AA
|Toombs County
|5,585
|152,520
|291,342
|494,339
|56,214
|2 – AA
|Swainsboro
|615
|482,908
|268,608
|143,150
|104,719
|2 – AA
|Vidalia
|238
|357,059
|397,178
|210,832
|34,693
|2 – AA
|Bacon County
|14
|1,322
|39,621
|140,712
|818,331
|2 – AA
|Jeff Davis
|–
|184
|2,765
|7,393
|989,658
|2 – AA
|Metter
|–
|–
|9
|2,653
|997,338
|2 – AA
|Bryan County
|–
|4
|62
|890
|999,044
|3 – AA
|Dodge County
|848,988
|122,518
|20,598
|6,769
|1,127
|3 – AA
|Washington County
|74,348
|237,296
|264,732
|236,239
|187,385
|3 – AA
|Dublin
|59,166
|242,246
|309,417
|286,250
|102,921
|3 – AA
|Southwest
|12,649
|359,682
|298,974
|198,793
|129,902
|3 – AA
|Bleckley County
|4,817
|31,767
|78,717
|225,852
|658,847
|3 – AA
|Northeast
|32
|6,489
|27,517
|45,122
|920,840
|3 – AA
|East Laurens
|–
|2
|45
|975
|998,978
|4 – AA
|Jefferson County
|510,407
|464,433
|24,953
|197
|10
|4 – AA
|Screven County
|488,856
|508,385
|2,534
|224
|1
|4 – AA
|Harlem
|737
|24,989
|786,252
|169,561
|18,461
|4 – AA
|Glenn Hills
|–
|1,888
|18,748
|353,354
|626,010
|4 – AA
|Josey
|–
|–
|340
|2,533
|997,127
|4 – AA
|Laney
|–
|56
|162,144
|320,628
|517,172
|4 – AA
|Butler
|–
|248
|4,592
|149,552
|845,608
|4 – AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|–
|1
|437
|3,951
|995,611
|5 – AA
|Callaway
|615,715
|309,912
|67,985
|5,658
|730
|5 – AA
|Heard County
|334,329
|499,603
|150,874
|13,439
|1,755
|5 – AA
|Spencer
|48,054
|171,047
|567,955
|156,388
|56,556
|5 – AA
|Jordan
|1,306
|11,813
|98,824
|346,985
|541,072
|5 – AA
|Lamar County
|364
|4,928
|47,577
|208,408
|738,723
|5 – AA
|Temple
|232
|2,697
|66,785
|269,122
|661,164
|6 – AA
|Hapeville Charter
|914,656
|76,405
|7,780
|1,095
|64
|6 – AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|70,609
|885,147
|41,828
|2,196
|220
|6 – AA
|Douglass
|14,434
|31,214
|745,098
|148,817
|60,437
|6 – AA
|Therrell
|211
|1,348
|123,234
|305,985
|569,222
|6 – AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|79
|5,246
|26,872
|74,664
|893,139
|6 – AA
|Washington
|11
|608
|54,756
|432,550
|512,075
|6 – AA
|South Atlanta
|–
|32
|432
|34,693
|964,843
|7 – AA
|Rockmart
|476,205
|402,051
|119,453
|2,112
|179
|7 – AA
|Pepperell
|474,805
|430,808
|70,022
|21,256
|3,109
|7 – AA
|Coosa
|48,611
|133,925
|652,806
|116,069
|48,589
|7 – AA
|Dade County
|366
|6,766
|77,031
|277,434
|638,403
|7 – AA
|Chattooga
|11
|25,319
|56,847
|488,643
|429,180
|7 – AA
|Model
|2
|1,129
|23,798
|81,156
|893,915
|7 – AA
|Armuchee
|–
|2
|42
|13,326
|986,630
|7 – AA
|Gordon Central
|–
|–
|1
|4
|999,995
|8 – AA
|Rabun County
|926,774
|72,445
|738
|42
|1
|8 – AA
|Elbert County
|72,535
|839,212
|84,317
|2,929
|1,007
|8 – AA
|Putnam County
|543
|2,552
|372,286
|400,004
|224,615
|8 – AA
|Banks County
|101
|81,911
|464,996
|338,895
|114,097
|8 – AA
|Monticello
|30
|3,701
|24,277
|130,328
|841,664
|8 – AA
|Social Circle
|17
|179
|53,381
|127,411
|819,012
|8 – AA
|Oglethorpe County
|–
|–
|5
|391
|999,604
Class A-Public
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2 – A
|5-1
|53.69
|1,000,000
|837,103
|741,244
|483,904
|330,207
|2.03
|Macon County
|4 – A
|3-2
|53.38
|973,996
|795,043
|620,390
|401,031
|263,318
|2.80
|Manchester
|4 – A
|6-0
|50.03
|999,413
|661,070
|483,402
|286,826
|151,047
|5.62
|Clinch County
|2 – A
|4-2
|47.08
|1,000,000
|798,625
|469,220
|258,936
|111,089
|8.00
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 – A
|5-0
|43.69
|999,672
|559,864
|344,058
|175,243
|57,642
|16.35
|Charlton County
|2 – A
|4-1
|40.22
|999,999
|699,673
|302,605
|121,237
|31,984
|30.27
|Commerce
|8 – A
|4-1
|40.14
|999,997
|436,345
|208,347
|84,476
|21,941
|44.58
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 – A
|5-1
|36.92
|994,224
|442,857
|168,865
|55,405
|11,859
|83.32
|Washington-Wilkes
|7 – A
|2-3
|36.04
|868,622
|373,659
|127,766
|36,417
|7,442
|133.37
|Trion
|6 – A
|5-1
|33.31
|977,440
|248,702
|86,980
|21,269
|3,501
|284.63
|Turner County
|2 – A
|4-2
|33.15
|967,221
|241,036
|79,695
|18,533
|3,006
|331.67
|Marion County
|4 – A
|5-1
|33.02
|705,101
|267,145
|74,440
|17,637
|2,867
|347.80
|Taylor County
|4 – A
|4-1
|34.42
|329,617
|128,955
|36,189
|9,067
|1,698
|587.93
|Pelham
|1 – A
|5-1
|25.32
|999,939
|209,387
|68,550
|9,319
|712
|1,403.49
|Mitchell County
|1 – A
|5-1
|25.00
|999,840
|204,684
|65,096
|8,427
|621
|1,609.31
|Telfair County
|2 – A
|2-4
|28.57
|556,683
|152,152
|30,154
|5,126
|610
|1,638.34
|Bowdon
|6 – A
|2-4
|21.98
|910,697
|289,203
|32,961
|2,549
|218
|4,586.16
|Jenkins County
|3 – A
|5-1
|21.74
|930,676
|98,039
|14,675
|1,463
|80
|12,499.00
|Lincoln County
|7 – A
|1-4
|27.79
|124,331
|24,553
|4,316
|643
|70
|14,284.71
|Chattahoochee County
|1 – A
|2-3
|14.35
|998,087
|217,352
|16,671
|966
|31
|32,257.06
|Johnson County
|3 – A
|4-1
|18.12
|545,612
|71,791
|6,504
|464
|18
|55,554.56
|Miller County
|1 – A
|3-2
|16.35
|872,677
|75,052
|7,249
|438
|15
|66,665.67
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 – A
|1-3
|21.85
|79,969
|10,980
|1,306
|112
|7
|142,856.14
|Seminole County
|1 – A
|3-2
|13.52
|669,942
|54,290
|3,840
|206
|5
|199,999.00
|Montgomery County
|3 – A
|3-2
|19.01
|145,569
|17,554
|1,571
|103
|5
|199,999.00
|Greene County
|7 – A
|3-2
|21.16
|61,112
|7,460
|834
|78
|5
|199,999.00
|Atkinson County
|2 – A
|1-5
|11.02
|771,230
|54,368
|2,507
|100
|2
|499,999.00
|Schley County
|4 – A
|4-1
|21.75
|3,901
|601
|103
|9
|–
|–
|Dooly County
|4 – A
|0-5
|26.14
|3,761
|407
|73
|9
|–
|–
|Towns County
|8 – A
|2-4
|7.65
|96,054
|2,629
|88
|2
|–
|–
|Central (Talbotton)
|4 – A
|2-4
|-2.43
|765,297
|4,363
|61
|2
|–
|–
|Wilcox County
|2 – A
|1-4
|12.53
|22,096
|640
|44
|2
|–
|–
|Terrell County
|1 – A
|1-5
|1.42
|131,072
|2,119
|38
|1
|–
|–
|Claxton
|3 – A
|0-5
|1.35
|765,307
|2,835
|59
|–
|–
|–
|Calhoun County
|1 – A
|1-4
|-7.41
|772,744
|6,632
|52
|–
|–
|–
|Randolph-Clay
|1 – A
|2-3
|-2.76
|184,350
|2,252
|30
|–
|–
|–
|Wilkinson County
|7 – A
|1-4
|13.91
|5,393
|160
|12
|–
|–
|–
|Gordon Lee
|6 – A
|2-4
|10.92
|2,030
|31
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Baconton Charter
|1 – A
|1-4
|-14.03
|765,317
|380
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Portal
|3 – A
|1-4
|6.66
|428
|6
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Treutlen
|3 – A
|1-5
|6.48
|389
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Twiggs County
|7 – A
|0-5
|6.77
|91
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lanier County
|2 – A
|1-4
|1.31
|92
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Warren County
|7 – A
|0-5
|2.70
|11
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hancock Central
|7 – A
|0-5
|3.66
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Hawkinsville
|4 – A
|1-4
|8.26
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wheeler County
|3 – A
|3-4
|4.39
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Greenville
|4 – A
|0-5
|-2.29
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Crawford County
|4 – A
|2-3
|-3.70
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stewart County
|1 – A
|1-4
|-21.62
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|1 – A
|Mitchell County
|498,288
|554,878
|444,962
|160
|1 – A
|Pelham
|481,741
|557,326
|442,613
|61
|1 – A
|Seminole County
|19,938
|20,072
|649,870
|330,058
|1 – A
|Miller County
|28
|12,742
|859,935
|127,323
|1 – A
|Chattahoochee County
|5
|730,754
|267,333
|1,913
|1 – A
|Randolph-Clay
|–
|36
|184,314
|815,650
|1 – A
|Calhoun County
|–
|80,107
|692,637
|227,256
|1 – A
|Terrell County
|–
|–
|131,072
|868,928
|1 – A
|Baconton Charter
|–
|4,421
|760,896
|234,683
|1 – A
|Stewart County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|2 – A
|Irwin County
|984,625
|987,826
|12,174
|–
|2 – A
|Turner County
|12,591
|21,900
|945,321
|32,779
|2 – A
|Clinch County
|1,936
|951,478
|48,522
|–
|2 – A
|Charlton County
|843
|925,897
|74,102
|1
|2 – A
|Wilcox County
|3
|3
|22,093
|977,904
|2 – A
|Telfair County
|1
|676
|556,007
|443,317
|2 – A
|Atkinson County
|1
|81,271
|689,959
|228,770
|2 – A
|Lanier County
|–
|–
|92
|999,908
|3 – A
|Emanuel County Institute
|520,759
|548,556
|445,668
|5,776
|3 – A
|Jenkins County
|33,048
|50,378
|880,298
|69,324
|3 – A
|Johnson County
|11,192
|12,274
|533,338
|454,388
|3 – A
|McIntosh County Academy
|5,304
|5,304
|74,665
|920,031
|3 – A
|Montgomery County
|1,344
|1,344
|144,225
|854,431
|3 – A
|Portal
|25
|25
|403
|999,572
|3 – A
|Claxton
|2
|1,150
|764,157
|234,693
|3 – A
|Treutlen
|–
|–
|389
|999,611
|3 – A
|Wheeler County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Macon County
|596,602
|596,602
|377,394
|26,004
|4 – A
|Manchester
|397,061
|399,903
|599,510
|587
|4 – A
|Taylor County
|2,522
|2,522
|327,095
|670,383
|4 – A
|Schley County
|1,463
|1,463
|2,438
|996,099
|4 – A
|Marion County
|134
|134
|704,967
|294,899
|4 – A
|Hawkinsville
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Dooly County
|–
|–
|3,761
|996,239
|4 – A
|Crawford County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Greenville
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|4 – A
|Central (Talbotton)
|–
|9,212
|756,085
|234,703
|6 – A
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|397,659
|481,565
|518,107
|328
|6 – A
|Trion
|38,857
|57,622
|919,818
|22,560
|6 – A
|Gordon Lee
|1
|1
|2,029
|997,970
|6 – A
|Bowdon
|–
|474,510
|436,187
|89,303
|7 – A
|Washington-Wilkes
|172,973
|173,080
|695,542
|131,378
|7 – A
|Lincoln County
|7,088
|7,088
|117,243
|875,669
|7 – A
|Greene County
|4,118
|4,118
|56,994
|938,888
|7 – A
|Wilkinson County
|28
|28
|5,365
|994,607
|7 – A
|Warren County
|2
|2
|9
|999,989
|7 – A
|Twiggs County
|1
|1
|90
|999,909
|7 – A
|Hancock Central
|1
|1
|–
|999,999
|8 – A
|Commerce
|24,167
|243,730
|756,267
|3
|8 – A
|Towns County
|–
|–
|96,054
|903,946
Class A-Private
Modal Bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Record
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtrfinals
|Semifinals
|Finals
|Champion
|Odds
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|5 – A
|6-0
|71.34
|1,000,000
|976,628
|946,950
|899,500
|827,377
|0.21
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 – A
|6-0
|50.74
|1,000,000
|833,437
|600,665
|396,410
|70,480
|13.19
|Wesleyan
|5 – A
|5-2
|48.44
|1,000,000
|768,415
|433,513
|201,224
|35,832
|26.91
|Tattnall Square
|7 – A
|5-0
|44.95
|998,667
|542,378
|328,278
|109,231
|16,560
|59.39
|Stratford Academy
|7 – A
|5-0
|44.25
|999,913
|558,819
|317,003
|104,304
|14,632
|67.34
|Mount Paran Christian
|6 – A
|4-1
|44.08
|999,912
|583,493
|327,976
|99,921
|14,484
|68.04
|Athens Academy
|8 – A
|5-0
|41.79
|1,000,000
|665,140
|347,662
|74,022
|10,851
|91.16
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 – A
|5-1
|38.95
|999,969
|364,402
|158,330
|35,023
|3,812
|261.33
|Darlington
|6 – A
|3-3
|37.65
|981,312
|205,486
|78,409
|17,434
|1,791
|557.35
|Calvary Day
|3 – A
|4-1
|34.72
|999,614
|464,409
|143,103
|20,591
|1,703
|586.20
|Aquinas
|7 – A
|3-2
|33.48
|992,340
|408,284
|79,757
|15,325
|1,000
|999.00
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 – A
|6-0
|32.70
|1,000,000
|337,664
|87,192
|12,280
|801
|1,247.44
|Savannah Christian
|3 – A
|2-2
|29.78
|805,508
|124,743
|26,170
|2,495
|162
|6,171.84
|Brookstone
|4 – A
|5-1
|25.94
|848,275
|280,940
|10,748
|1,840
|95
|10,525.32
|First Presbyterian
|7 – A
|4-1
|28.35
|795,371
|90,731
|14,268
|1,623
|93
|10,751.69
|Athens Christian
|8 – A
|2-3
|24.84
|998,992
|254,815
|30,160
|2,527
|90
|11,110.11
|Fellowship Christian
|6 – A
|3-2
|28.32
|789,021
|85,867
|13,583
|1,489
|64
|15,624.00
|Mount de Sales
|7 – A
|3-2
|27.35
|816,789
|88,587
|10,965
|1,314
|48
|20,832.33
|Savannah Country Day
|3 – A
|4-1
|25.82
|913,159
|72,421
|11,167
|908
|38
|26,314.79
|George Walton Academy
|8 – A
|4-1
|24.20
|988,168
|65,533
|9,945
|751
|28
|35,713.29
|Walker
|6 – A
|3-3
|25.28
|882,981
|60,526
|8,479
|670
|28
|35,713.29
|Hebron Christian Academy
|8 – A
|4-1
|23.85
|986,648
|58,012
|8,551
|631
|23
|43,477.26
|Holy Innocents
|5 – A
|1-5
|23.11
|557,890
|41,723
|3,220
|241
|4
|249,999.00
|Our Lady of Mercy
|5 – A
|3-3
|21.01
|952,761
|39,543
|3,337
|226
|3
|333,332.33
|Pinecrest Academy
|6 – A
|0-5
|14.46
|45,214
|2,174
|37
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Lakeview Academy
|8 – A
|2-3
|12.84
|615,408
|16,872
|385
|15
|–
|–
|Whitefield Academy
|6 – A
|3-2
|12.50
|249,459
|5,901
|140
|3
|–
|–
|Christian Heritage
|6 – A
|0-5
|-4.77
|765,297
|2,882
|6
|–
|–
|–
|Strong Rock Christian
|5 – A
|2-3
|5.59
|14,815
|149
|1
|–
|–
|–
|Landmark Christian
|5 – A
|0-6
|7.71
|2,052
|26
|–
|–
|–
|–
|North Cobb Christian
|6 – A
|1-4
|0.63
|231
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Providence Christian
|8 – A
|1-4
|-6.18
|197
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|St. Francis
|6 – A
|1-4
|4.01
|37
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|King’s Ridge Christian
|6 – A
|1-4
|-1.44
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Riverside Military Academy
|8 – A
|0-6
|-4.80
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Pacelli
|4 – A
|0-6
|-18.63
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|Reg Chmp
|Seed 1 – 8
|Seed 9 – 24
|Out
|3 – A
|Calvary Day
|257,512
|844,213
|155,401
|386
|3 – A
|Savannah Christian
|124,647
|124,841
|680,667
|194,492
|3 – A
|Savannah Country Day
|46,167
|50,544
|862,615
|86,841
|4 – A
|Brookstone
|2,218
|474,732
|373,543
|151,725
|4 – A
|Pacelli
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|5 – A
|Eagle’s Landing Christian
|994,918
|996,230
|3,770
|–
|5 – A
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|4,708
|209,795
|790,205
|–
|5 – A
|Wesleyan
|225
|236,109
|763,891
|–
|5 – A
|Our Lady of Mercy
|149
|1,029
|951,732
|47,239
|5 – A
|Landmark Christian
|–
|–
|2,052
|997,948
|5 – A
|Strong Rock Christian
|–
|–
|14,815
|985,185
|5 – A
|Holy Innocents
|–
|–
|557,890
|442,110
|6 – A
|Mount Paran Christian
|347,216
|407,586
|592,326
|88
|6 – A
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|168,477
|214,837
|785,132
|31
|6 – A
|Darlington
|44,247
|44,248
|937,064
|18,688
|6 – A
|Walker
|3,529
|3,571
|879,410
|117,019
|6 – A
|Fellowship Christian
|7
|12
|789,009
|210,979
|6 – A
|Whitefield Academy
|7
|17
|249,442
|750,541
|6 – A
|Pinecrest Academy
|–
|–
|45,214
|954,786
|6 – A
|St. Francis
|–
|–
|37
|999,963
|6 – A
|Christian Heritage
|–
|142,300
|622,997
|234,703
|6 – A
|King’s Ridge Christian
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|6 – A
|North Cobb Christian
|–
|–
|231
|999,769
|7 – A
|Tattnall Square
|378,076
|401,524
|597,143
|1,333
|7 – A
|Stratford Academy
|343,891
|391,437
|608,476
|87
|7 – A
|Aquinas
|79,202
|748,520
|243,820
|7,660
|7 – A
|First Presbyterian
|12,020
|12,934
|782,437
|204,629
|7 – A
|Mount de Sales
|2,600
|2,832
|813,957
|183,211
|8 – A
|Prince Avenue Christian
|776,392
|842,644
|157,356
|–
|8 – A
|Athens Academy
|198,139
|994,796
|5,204
|–
|8 – A
|Hebron Christian Academy
|1,070
|36,943
|949,705
|13,352
|8 – A
|George Walton Academy
|232
|46,356
|941,812
|11,832
|8 – A
|Athens Christian
|–
|771,820
|227,172
|1,008
|8 – A
|Lakeview Academy
|–
|130
|615,278
|384,592
|8 – A
|Riverside Military Academy
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|8 – A
|Providence Christian
|–
|–
|197
|999,803
|1 – A
|Pataula Charter
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – A
|Georgia Military College
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
|7 – A
|Glascock County
|–
|–
|–
|1,000,000
