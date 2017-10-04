Maxwell playoff projections after Week 6

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2017 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 seasons.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

All out of state opponents were considered equal to the average of the GHSA team’s classification (i.e., out of state opponents of Class AAAAAAA GHSA teams were treated as an average Class AAAAAAA team).

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 8 – AAAAAAA 177,291 822,709 311,298 19,213 165 279,134 720,866 126,755 585,032 0.71 1 – AAAAAAA 180,909 819,091 353,611 41,821 776 477,066 522,934 66,443 254,099 2.94 6 – AAAAAAA 526,703 473,297 49,302 626 2 753,371 246,629 7,719 82,151 11.17 3 – AAAAAAA 660,268 339,732 39,683 1,438 8 893,711 106,289 1,193 30,272 32.03 4 – AAAAAAA 806,019 193,981 12,238 205 1 915,291 84,709 388 26,137 37.26 7 – AAAAAAA 730,563 269,437 21,901 419 1 935,111 64,889 758 13,447 73.37 5 – AAAAAAA 800,069 199,931 11,781 77 – 951,981 48,019 416 8,733 113.51 2 – AAAAAAA 982,809 17,191 59 – – 998,007 1,993 – 129 7,750.94

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Grayson 8 – AAAAAAA 5-0 99.13 999,999 4.75 858,622 753,603 643,246 521,543 0.92 Lowndes 1 – AAAAAAA 6-0 90.12 999,877 4.00 819,003 636,863 379,731 189,946 4.26 North Gwinnett 6 – AAAAAAA 5-1 84.21 999,997 3.12 504,748 398,699 205,293 66,246 14.10 Archer 8 – AAAAAAA 5-0 85.07 999,867 2.91 498,997 344,557 192,519 61,947 15.14 Tift County 1 – AAAAAAA 7-0 81.79 999,794 3.02 612,161 323,004 121,932 38,509 24.97 McEachern 3 – AAAAAAA 3-2 81.49 997,442 2.62 416,181 261,936 85,314 27,727 35.07 Colquitt County 1 – AAAAAAA 6-1 80.28 958,585 2.75 541,252 254,635 87,650 25,640 38.00 Walton 4 – AAAAAAA 5-0 81.70 999,333 2.56 500,332 155,921 77,456 25,396 38.38 Mill Creek 6 – AAAAAAA 4-2 80.94 999,317 2.21 221,095 111,610 47,938 15,806 62.27 Brookwood 7 – AAAAAAA 3-2 77.01 997,829 2.25 401,610 154,297 39,016 9,092 108.99 Milton 5 – AAAAAAA 4-1 74.09 997,992 2.18 339,742 101,705 24,260 4,411 225.71 South Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 5-0 74.03 998,260 2.16 330,774 99,767 23,117 4,221 235.91 Parkview 7 – AAAAAAA 3-2 73.02 996,412 2.01 311,999 93,487 17,799 3,172 314.26 Newton 8 – AAAAAAA 5-1 71.40 998,366 1.71 194,570 52,306 11,731 1,535 650.47 North Paulding 3 – AAAAAAA 5-0 70.76 967,087 1.80 209,161 53,067 10,914 1,429 698.79 Norcross 7 – AAAAAAA 2-4 71.12 992,951 1.54 141,590 42,708 8,723 1,178 847.90 Hillgrove 3 – AAAAAAA 3-2 68.88 940,090 1.65 177,428 36,198 6,782 753 1,327.02 Lassiter 4 – AAAAAAA 4-1 67.52 922,157 1.49 142,814 25,106 4,263 462 2,163.50 North Cobb 3 – AAAAAAA 4-1 66.97 917,691 1.52 145,992 23,812 3,876 346 2,889.17 Roswell 4 – AAAAAAA 1-4 66.47 846,399 1.30 102,587 17,479 2,644 237 4,218.41 West Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 4-1 63.94 964,254 1.34 63,580 10,162 1,052 101 9,899.99 Mountain View 6 – AAAAAAA 5-1 64.11 861,902 1.24 70,255 10,500 999 96 10,415.67 East Coweta 2 – AAAAAAA 4-1 62.01 974,613 1.34 82,542 8,507 1,022 72 13,887.89 Westlake 2 – AAAAAAA 2-3 61.91 966,532 1.32 77,450 7,878 927 56 17,856.14 Woodstock 4 – AAAAAAA 3-2 61.33 691,757 0.92 37,645 4,693 489 30 33,332.33 Marietta 3 – AAAAAAA 4-1 60.54 815,239 1.18 70,105 5,847 596 17 58,822.53 Etowah 4 – AAAAAAA 3-3 60.16 631,121 0.80 25,546 3,225 245 12 83,332.33 South Gwinnett 8 – AAAAAAA 1-5 58.24 855,801 1.03 31,243 2,917 125 7 142,856.14 Central Gwinnett 7 – AAAAAAA 4-2 59.83 903,491 0.97 9,558 1,260 109 5 199,999.00 Camden County 1 – AAAAAAA 3-3 57.79 151,962 0.24 12,808 798 64 4 249,999.00 Peachtree Ridge 6 – AAAAAAA 1-4 55.78 550,841 0.66 12,393 928 46 2 499,999.00 Collins Hill 6 – AAAAAAA 3-3 57.02 616,912 0.75 18,871 1,491 72 1 999,999.00 Wheeler 2 – AAAAAAA 3-2 53.76 830,640 0.92 11,897 737 44 1 999,999.00 North Forsyth 5 – AAAAAAA 3-2 49.56 587,491 0.62 1,596 117 5 – – Lambert 5 – AAAAAAA 1-4 47.06 456,068 0.47 623 41 1 – – Newnan 2 – AAAAAAA 1-4 46.96 531,611 0.55 1,570 84 – – – Campbell 2 – AAAAAAA 2-3 44.52 401,352 0.41 772 34 – – – Pebblebrook 2 – AAAAAAA 2-3 42.53 315,290 0.32 346 11 – – – Meadowcreek 7 – AAAAAAA 6-0 39.40 158,159 0.16 227 5 – – – Shiloh 8 – AAAAAAA 1-5 39.26 132,183 0.14 161 3 – – – Kennesaw Mountain 3 – AAAAAAA 4-1 42.98 34,699 0.04 145 2 – – – Cherokee 4 – AAAAAAA 0-6 33.31 3,697 0.00 5 – – – – Rockdale County 8 – AAAAAAA 1-4 29.39 16,356 0.02 4 – – – – Forsyth Central 5 – AAAAAAA 0-5 26.04 17,167 0.02 – – – – – Duluth 6 – AAAAAAA 2-3 23.46 1,233 0.00 – – – – – Discovery 6 – AAAAAAA 1-5 22.54 127 0.00 – – – – – Lakeside (Atlanta) 7 – AAAAAAA 1-5 21.77 56 0.00 – – – – – Berkmar 7 – AAAAAAA 0-6 -6.44 1 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 At Large Out 1 – AAAAAAA Lowndes 608,771 269,188 110,006 – 11,912 123 1 – AAAAAAA Tift County 218,228 377,704 357,236 – 46,626 206 1 – AAAAAAA Colquitt County 169,741 340,768 424,529 – 23,547 41,415 1 – AAAAAAA Camden County 3,260 12,340 108,229 – 28,133 848,038 2 – AAAAAAA East Coweta 430,885 314,091 163,019 60,827 5,791 25,387 2 – AAAAAAA Westlake 399,104 328,218 174,190 65,007 13 33,468 2 – AAAAAAA Wheeler 120,394 206,086 302,183 198,510 3,467 169,360 2 – AAAAAAA Newnan 28,105 76,795 163,004 263,701 6 468,389 2 – AAAAAAA Campbell 13,144 43,617 110,765 223,065 10,761 598,648 2 – AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 8,368 31,193 86,839 188,890 – 684,710 3 – AAAAAAA McEachern 631,699 234,026 87,328 36,298 8,091 2,558 3 – AAAAAAA North Paulding 158,158 285,861 259,033 183,357 80,678 32,913 3 – AAAAAAA Hillgrove 113,457 230,797 265,276 229,333 101,227 59,910 3 – AAAAAAA North Cobb 77,791 179,166 248,922 272,618 139,194 82,309 3 – AAAAAAA Marietta 18,792 69,207 134,299 256,811 336,130 184,761 3 – AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 103 943 5,142 21,583 6,928 965,301 4 – AAAAAAA Walton 729,502 194,724 51,746 19,170 4,191 667 4 – AAAAAAA Lassiter 111,715 302,060 270,024 185,645 52,713 77,843 4 – AAAAAAA Roswell 96,985 257,729 277,283 212,432 1,970 153,601 4 – AAAAAAA Woodstock 33,259 132,349 208,777 283,883 33,489 308,243 4 – AAAAAAA Etowah 28,537 113,096 191,583 296,794 1,111 368,879 4 – AAAAAAA Cherokee 2 42 587 2,076 990 996,303 5 – AAAAAAA Milton 465,559 360,077 145,186 24,967 2,203 2,008 5 – AAAAAAA South Forsyth 423,653 379,687 163,716 28,073 3,131 1,740 5 – AAAAAAA West Forsyth 102,720 221,016 481,893 148,719 9,906 35,746 5 – AAAAAAA North Forsyth 5,363 24,142 123,046 428,948 5,992 412,509 5 – AAAAAAA Lambert 2,701 15,029 84,666 353,672 – 543,932 5 – AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 4 49 1,493 15,621 – 982,833 6 – AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 979,948 16,079 2,979 982 9 3 6 – AAAAAAA Mill Creek 13,521 834,005 137,481 12,557 1,753 683 6 – AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 3,648 29,133 173,456 344,452 152 449,159 6 – AAAAAAA Collins Hill 2,545 3,993 205,180 381,952 23,242 383,088 6 – AAAAAAA Mountain View 338 116,790 480,853 258,748 5,173 138,098 6 – AAAAAAA Discovery – – 4 123 – 999,873 6 – AAAAAAA Duluth – – 47 1,186 – 998,767 7 – AAAAAAA Brookwood 445,369 322,241 187,360 42,127 732 2,171 7 – AAAAAAA Parkview 423,070 375,678 149,280 48,176 208 3,588 7 – AAAAAAA Norcross 114,603 289,782 565,021 23,241 304 7,049 7 – AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 16,812 11,027 90,958 772,621 12,073 96,509 7 – AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 146 1,272 7,374 113,785 35,582 841,841 7 – AAAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) – – 7 49 – 999,944 7 – AAAAAAA Berkmar – – – 1 – 999,999 8 – AAAAAAA Grayson 797,370 181,370 20,022 1,226 11 1 8 – AAAAAAA Archer 178,665 616,528 185,189 18,916 569 133 8 – AAAAAAA Newton 23,301 197,812 757,579 17,694 1,980 1,634 8 – AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 656 3,854 28,372 822,907 12 144,199 8 – AAAAAAA Shiloh 8 436 8,293 123,446 – 867,817 8 – AAAAAAA Rockdale County – – 545 15,811 – 983,644

Class AAAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 1 – AAAAAA 121,159 878,841 500,207 128,266 10,443 269,821 730,179 202,812 537,853 0.86 5 – AAAAAA 442,915 557,085 139,459 13,764 440 668,145 331,855 23,608 165,593 5.04 4 – AAAAAA 429,951 570,049 125,095 5,197 58 690,165 309,835 17,965 153,162 5.53 6 – AAAAAA 577,396 422,604 65,164 3,726 69 816,883 183,117 5,421 72,543 12.78 2 – AAAAAA 695,171 304,829 26,830 623 4 863,160 136,840 1,589 59,853 15.71 8 – AAAAAA 867,525 132,475 6,149 106 1 970,535 29,465 150 5,490 181.15 7 – AAAAAA 906,172 93,828 1,282 4 – 974,522 25,478 26 5,342 186.20 3 – AAAAAA 986,633 13,367 37 – – 998,340 1,660 – 164 6,096.56

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Lee County 1 – AAAAAA 7-0 77.22 998,858 4.12 808,971 628,495 458,214 316,836 2.16 Mays 5 – AAAAAA 4-1 72.50 998,399 3.27 708,195 383,458 239,575 130,262 6.68 Tucker 4 – AAAAAA 5-1 72.00 999,921 3.38 591,841 439,153 246,332 128,869 6.76 Northside (Warner Robins) 1 – AAAAAA 5-1 71.40 965,804 3.07 586,594 404,044 229,268 110,789 8.03 Coffee 1 – AAAAAA 3-2 71.01 962,172 3.01 576,714 392,462 217,633 102,715 8.74 Harrison 6 – AAAAAA 3-2 68.62 995,157 2.82 600,328 310,365 136,778 60,161 15.62 Glynn Academy 2 – AAAAAA 2-2 69.77 997,364 2.42 378,577 256,857 119,908 55,793 16.92 Douglas County 5 – AAAAAA 6-0 64.83 999,552 2.40 474,981 183,335 76,601 25,702 37.91 Stephenson 4 – AAAAAA 4-2 63.74 999,823 2.65 393,494 215,236 73,279 23,136 42.22 Valdosta 1 – AAAAAA 2-4 61.54 811,003 1.52 186,648 89,552 27,439 7,450 133.23 Alexander 5 – AAAAAA 4-1 59.95 968,596 1.82 291,708 85,306 24,413 6,071 163.72 Allatoona 6 – AAAAAA 2-3 60.75 896,371 1.58 234,571 70,246 22,424 5,871 169.33 Alpharetta 7 – AAAAAA 4-1 58.55 996,969 2.12 275,074 83,037 23,890 5,177 192.16 Dalton 6 – AAAAAA 4-1 59.15 942,829 1.62 229,944 64,201 17,720 4,160 239.38 Brunswick 2 – AAAAAA 3-1 59.55 970,291 1.46 124,445 54,699 15,114 3,606 276.32 Dacula 8 – AAAAAA 1-4 57.59 990,559 2.15 280,312 69,093 17,122 3,587 277.78 Hughes 5 – AAAAAA 4-2 59.66 741,941 1.30 191,805 55,021 14,408 3,506 284.23 Sequoyah 6 – AAAAAA 4-1 57.41 952,547 1.51 183,877 45,641 11,445 2,332 427.82 Lanier 8 – AAAAAA 3-2 54.34 978,798 1.91 191,897 38,099 7,499 1,232 810.69 Lovejoy 4 – AAAAAA 4-3 53.78 984,635 1.90 122,525 34,276 6,574 991 1,008.08 Winder-Barrow 8 – AAAAAA 6-0 52.50 974,436 1.78 149,627 26,020 4,445 625 1,599.00 Effingham County 2 – AAAAAA 3-3 52.70 888,671 1.09 54,402 14,981 2,656 378 2,644.50 Jonesboro 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 48.70 853,456 1.45 58,666 11,658 1,610 166 6,023.10 Centennial 7 – AAAAAA 3-3 49.63 990,805 1.52 73,965 10,240 1,518 164 6,096.56 Heritage (Conyers) 3 – AAAAAA 3-2 48.60 986,149 1.49 53,952 11,273 1,505 154 6,492.51 Richmond Hill 2 – AAAAAA 5-0 48.73 787,325 0.89 27,291 5,467 734 75 13,332.33 Houston County 1 – AAAAAA 2-5 50.73 262,163 0.34 12,924 3,206 437 63 15,872.02 Northgate 5 – AAAAAA 3-3 51.29 230,620 0.30 21,329 3,473 459 52 19,229.77 Gainesville 8 – AAAAAA 1-4 46.30 904,527 1.31 49,832 5,513 549 46 21,738.13 Creekview 6 – AAAAAA 2-3 49.78 122,328 0.15 6,995 1,010 164 19 52,630.58 Evans 3 – AAAAAA 3-2 42.09 937,216 1.17 15,370 1,925 149 10 99,999.00 Pope 7 – AAAAAA 2-3 40.72 623,697 0.77 12,131 747 45 1 999,999.00 Bradwell Institute 2 – AAAAAA 6-0 39.58 356,349 0.37 2,972 282 17 1 999,999.00 Johns Creek 7 – AAAAAA 2-4 40.08 557,776 0.68 9,727 596 29 – – Chattahoochee 7 – AAAAAA 4-2 38.62 623,739 0.74 8,649 433 20 – – New Manchester 5 – AAAAAA 2-4 44.06 51,903 0.06 1,733 153 7 – – South Cobb 6 – AAAAAA 2-3 41.48 64,198 0.07 1,018 83 6 – – Drew 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 35.72 89,577 0.12 1,035 62 5 – – Greenbrier 3 – AAAAAA 5-0 33.09 698,090 0.75 1,473 101 3 – – Grovetown 3 – AAAAAA 3-3 32.34 784,679 0.83 1,363 75 3 – – Cambridge 7 – AAAAAA 1-5 38.20 87,722 0.10 1,042 39 1 – – Northview 7 – AAAAAA 1-4 33.97 99,140 0.11 580 19 1 – – River Ridge 6 – AAAAAA 3-2 39.49 25,321 0.03 296 17 1 – – Lakeside (Evans) 3 – AAAAAA 0-5 28.66 439,071 0.45 367 29 – – – M.L. King 4 – AAAAAA 2-4 29.72 52,313 0.06 225 10 – – – Habersham Central 8 – AAAAAA 1-4 28.31 130,563 0.14 245 6 – – – Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4 – AAAAAA 1-4 30.56 16,055 0.02 84 3 – – – Alcovy 3 – AAAAAA 3-3 25.45 154,795 0.16 61 1 – – – North Atlanta 7 – AAAAAA 3-3 31.17 19,683 0.02 58 1 – – – Mundy’s Mill 4 – AAAAAA 0-6 24.24 4,220 0.00 6 1 – – – Tri-Cities 5 – AAAAAA 1-4 35.60 8,462 0.01 74 – – – – Apalachee 8 – AAAAAA 1-5 19.22 21,117 0.02 3 – – – – Sprayberry 6 – AAAAAA 1-4 30.86 1,249 0.00 2 – – – – South Paulding 5 – AAAAAA 0-5 30.13 527 0.00 2 – – – – Dunwoody 7 – AAAAAA 2-3 22.69 469 0.00 – – – – – Creekside 5 – AAAAAA 0-6 26.26 – – – – – – – Osborne 6 – AAAAAA 0-6 5.53 – – – – – – – Forest Park 4 – AAAAAA 0-7 3.37 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAAA Lee County 527,989 287,660 134,570 48,639 1,142 1 – AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 216,377 304,508 300,987 143,932 34,196 1 – AAAAAA Coffee 214,096 304,935 299,999 143,142 37,828 1 – AAAAAA Valdosta 40,980 93,438 225,645 450,940 188,997 1 – AAAAAA Houston County 558 9,459 38,799 213,347 737,837 2 – AAAAAA Glynn Academy 683,724 237,051 58,919 17,670 2,636 2 – AAAAAA Brunswick 214,325 421,068 234,811 100,087 29,709 2 – AAAAAA Effingham County 67,687 197,958 359,219 263,807 111,329 2 – AAAAAA Richmond Hill 30,864 119,965 269,184 367,312 212,675 2 – AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 3,400 23,958 77,867 251,124 643,651 3 – AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 598,707 263,145 92,121 32,176 13,851 3 – AAAAAA Evans 270,156 365,488 204,270 97,302 62,784 3 – AAAAAA Grovetown 60,512 156,752 281,891 285,524 215,321 3 – AAAAAA Greenbrier 51,161 139,692 251,507 255,730 301,910 3 – AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 16,975 62,457 135,527 224,112 560,929 3 – AAAAAA Alcovy 2,489 12,466 34,684 105,156 845,205 4 – AAAAAA Tucker 671,467 279,955 47,902 597 79 4 – AAAAAA Stephenson 305,084 655,587 38,438 714 177 4 – AAAAAA Lovejoy 23,433 62,762 584,766 313,674 15,365 4 – AAAAAA Drew 8 248 2,003 87,318 910,423 4 – AAAAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 7 52 350 15,646 983,945 4 – AAAAAA M.L. King 1 163 5,468 46,681 947,687 4 – AAAAAA Jonesboro – 1,233 321,073 531,150 146,544 4 – AAAAAA Mundy’s Mill – – – 4,220 995,780 4 – AAAAAA Forest Park – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA Mays 632,491 272,125 83,588 10,195 1,601 5 – AAAAAA Douglas County 260,867 448,651 255,952 34,082 448 5 – AAAAAA Alexander 106,616 235,755 361,858 264,367 31,404 5 – AAAAAA Hughes 21 40,875 268,806 432,239 258,059 5 – AAAAAA Northgate 4 2,494 26,976 201,146 769,380 5 – AAAAAA Tri-Cities 1 100 971 7,390 991,538 5 – AAAAAA New Manchester – – 1,842 50,061 948,097 5 – AAAAAA Creekside – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAAA South Paulding – – 7 520 999,473 6 – AAAAAA Harrison 701,298 211,187 62,162 20,510 4,843 6 – AAAAAA Dalton 146,308 273,784 288,952 233,785 57,171 6 – AAAAAA Sequoyah 116,772 223,661 303,377 308,737 47,453 6 – AAAAAA Allatoona 34,694 284,350 311,935 265,392 103,629 6 – AAAAAA South Cobb 469 2,436 11,696 49,597 935,802 6 – AAAAAA Creekview 459 4,128 18,326 99,415 877,672 6 – AAAAAA River Ridge – 449 3,463 21,409 974,679 6 – AAAAAA Sprayberry – 5 89 1,155 998,751 6 – AAAAAA Osborne – – – – 1,000,000 7 – AAAAAA Alpharetta 908,810 52,071 29,459 6,629 3,031 7 – AAAAAA Centennial 56,841 770,637 135,235 28,092 9,195 7 – AAAAAA Pope 19,471 114,035 201,427 288,764 376,303 7 – AAAAAA Chattahoochee 9,919 31,487 276,342 305,991 376,261 7 – AAAAAA Johns Creek 4,914 22,576 313,747 216,539 442,224 7 – AAAAAA Northview 44 8,537 27,440 63,119 900,860 7 – AAAAAA Cambridge 1 230 13,046 74,445 912,278 7 – AAAAAA North Atlanta – 424 3,262 15,997 980,317 7 – AAAAAA Dunwoody – 3 42 424 999,531 8 – AAAAAA Dacula 424,527 297,481 180,483 88,068 9,441 8 – AAAAAA Lanier 286,779 297,072 246,254 148,693 21,202 8 – AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 217,171 270,115 295,233 191,917 25,564 8 – AAAAAA Gainesville 70,801 130,453 259,447 443,826 95,473 8 – AAAAAA Habersham Central 708 4,721 17,252 107,882 869,437 8 – AAAAAA Apalachee 14 158 1,331 19,614 978,883

Class AAAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 8 – AAAAA 217,385 782,615 64,269 1,288 3 461,643 538,357 6,902 426,685 1.34 7 – AAAAA 107,549 892,451 339,415 41,827 246 516,904 483,096 63,005 283,911 2.52 1 – AAAAA 351,854 648,146 71,012 205 – 565,687 434,313 5,068 152,969 5.54 4 – AAAAA 346,096 653,904 158,243 11,676 185 628,474 371,526 22,636 128,301 6.79 2 – AAAAA 829,149 170,851 3,770 4 – 954,197 45,803 136 5,191 191.64 3 – AAAAA 916,903 83,097 2,130 15 – 981,160 18,840 20 2,405 414.80 6 – AAAAA 941,824 58,176 425 1 – 991,444 8,556 – 470 2,126.66 5 – AAAAA 984,011 15,989 55 – – 998,259 1,741 1 68 14,704.88

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Buford 8 – AAAAA 3-1 85.82 999,996 4.65 950,333 778,598 531,804 425,826 1.35 Rome 7 – AAAAA 5-0 80.61 999,989 4.37 952,718 820,454 366,701 257,171 2.89 Warner Robins 1 – AAAAA 6-0 76.11 999,927 3.97 815,447 612,703 415,276 149,234 5.70 Stockbridge 4 – AAAAA 5-0 75.19 999,842 3.38 767,628 383,514 210,521 84,030 10.90 Jones County 4 – AAAAA 6-0 70.44 999,888 3.09 666,450 336,698 156,447 41,228 23.26 Carrollton 7 – AAAAA 4-1 65.71 982,834 2.74 638,781 249,915 109,898 17,764 55.29 Kell 7 – AAAAA 3-3 62.83 990,877 2.54 572,667 196,717 68,639 8,892 111.46 Bainbridge 1 – AAAAA 4-2 61.16 994,515 2.47 490,843 105,308 24,046 3,735 266.74 Ware County 2 – AAAAA 0-4 60.67 998,694 2.23 257,174 94,270 25,719 3,025 329.58 Eagle’s Landing 4 – AAAAA 4-2 60.52 974,906 1.93 194,353 81,767 24,497 2,716 367.19 Starr’s Mill 3 – AAAAA 5-1 61.41 993,482 1.82 230,325 62,893 15,712 2,213 450.88 Wayne County 2 – AAAAA 4-1 59.67 998,280 2.18 235,480 79,885 20,208 2,166 460.68 Clarke Central 8 – AAAAA 4-2 55.13 993,719 1.50 186,144 39,876 8,176 537 1,861.20 Carver (Atlanta) 6 – AAAAA 5-1 52.56 998,008 2.17 238,543 49,022 7,942 447 2,236.14 Dutchtown 4 – AAAAA 3-2 56.14 754,385 1.33 152,895 21,232 2,656 323 3,094.98 Flowery Branch 8 – AAAAA 5-1 53.44 986,034 1.42 156,082 28,986 5,256 320 3,124.00 Griffin 3 – AAAAA 5-1 54.14 968,696 1.37 92,642 17,939 2,784 181 5,523.86 East Paulding 7 – AAAAA 1-4 53.98 645,597 0.73 31,715 5,872 796 83 12,047.19 Southwest DeKalb 5 – AAAAA 3-2 47.09 991,520 1.69 76,621 8,486 957 35 28,570.43 Arabia Mountain 5 – AAAAA 3-2 46.38 989,806 1.66 66,738 7,236 778 33 30,302.03 Maynard Jackson 6 – AAAAA 4-2 44.88 976,363 1.66 31,690 3,150 199 11 90,908.09 Whitewater 3 – AAAAA 4-2 46.64 964,716 1.20 38,187 3,912 342 10 99,999.00 Banneker 6 – AAAAA 5-1 44.52 904,548 1.46 41,527 4,591 306 10 99,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4 – AAAAA 3-3 46.14 183,353 0.25 11,496 719 41 4 249,999.00 Riverwood 6 – AAAAA 2-3 41.30 663,949 1.00 22,601 1,598 98 2 499,999.00 Loganville 8 – AAAAA 1-4 39.85 663,515 0.70 8,374 633 22 2 499,999.00 Paulding County 7 – AAAAA 2-4 45.93 324,513 0.35 8,660 846 60 1 999,999.00 McIntosh 3 – AAAAA 5-0 41.16 664,501 0.71 6,134 469 22 1 999,999.00 Harris County 1 – AAAAA 3-3 40.23 770,960 0.93 12,738 750 35 – – Thomas County Central 1 – AAAAA 2-4 38.18 677,413 0.79 7,533 415 15 – – Statesboro 2 – AAAAA 2-3 37.24 837,012 0.95 10,094 397 11 – – North Springs 6 – AAAAA 3-2 36.23 403,804 0.53 6,130 241 11 – – Veterans 1 – AAAAA 2-4 36.15 557,185 0.63 4,185 187 9 – – Columbia 5 – AAAAA 3-2 34.66 880,675 1.10 6,278 287 7 – – Villa Rica 7 – AAAAA 4-2 45.25 25,256 0.03 1,202 132 7 – – Cedar Shoals 8 – AAAAA 3-2 36.42 293,132 0.30 1,014 80 1 – – New Hampstead 2 – AAAAA 3-2 30.66 587,870 0.62 1,665 37 1 – – Locust Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-4 41.58 53,608 0.07 1,859 67 – – – South Effingham 2 – AAAAA 0-6 30.29 578,144 0.61 1,471 37 – – – Lithonia 5 – AAAAA 1-4 26.53 590,724 0.65 1,145 24 – – – Fayette County 3 – AAAAA 2-3 32.20 231,987 0.24 445 17 – – – Morrow 3 – AAAAA 3-3 34.35 175,566 0.18 447 12 – – – Miller Grove 5 – AAAAA 3-2 24.75 487,948 0.53 708 11 – – – Union Grove 4 – AAAAA 2-3 35.44 21,258 0.02 323 5 – – – Walnut Grove 8 – AAAAA 2-4 27.89 63,554 0.06 77 4 – – – Woodland (Cartersville) 7 – AAAAA 3-3 36.14 30,670 0.03 132 4 – – – Ola 4 – AAAAA 1-4 39.25 4,074 0.00 109 3 – – – Hampton 4 – AAAAA 1-5 31.33 8,686 0.01 77 1 – – – Chamblee 5 – AAAAA 1-4 10.80 59,327 0.06 5 – – – – Decatur 6 – AAAAA 2-3 25.10 37,633 0.04 83 – – – – Lithia Springs 6 – AAAAA 1-5 22.79 14,260 0.02 30 – – – – Grady 6 – AAAAA 0-5 20.07 1,435 0.00 1 – – – – Riverdale 3 – AAAAA 1-5 22.56 1,052 0.00 – – – – – Hiram 7 – AAAAA 2-4 35.61 190 0.00 1 – – – – Cass 7 – AAAAA 0-5 25.91 74 0.00 – – – – – Johnson (Gainesville) 8 – AAAAA 0-6 -7.60 50 0.00 – – – – – Clarkston 5 – AAAAA 0-7 -21.73 – – – – – – – Cross Keys 5 – AAAAA 0-2 -46.57 – – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAAA Warner Robins 829,107 162,347 7,567 906 73 1 – AAAAA Bainbridge 162,905 705,211 109,488 16,911 5,485 1 – AAAAA Harris County 3,899 60,604 390,945 315,512 229,040 1 – AAAAA Thomas County Central 2,565 41,251 286,249 347,348 322,587 1 – AAAAA Veterans 1,524 30,587 205,751 319,323 442,815 2 – AAAAA Ware County 506,231 431,748 53,680 7,035 1,306 2 – AAAAA Wayne County 475,310 454,421 59,812 8,737 1,720 2 – AAAAA Statesboro 13,163 69,797 474,805 279,247 162,988 2 – AAAAA New Hampstead 2,794 23,034 212,019 350,023 412,130 2 – AAAAA South Effingham 2,502 21,000 199,684 354,958 421,856 3 – AAAAA Starr’s Mill 412,214 335,643 188,695 56,930 6,518 3 – AAAAA Whitewater 290,186 350,565 202,260 121,705 35,284 3 – AAAAA Griffin 273,774 211,750 363,451 119,721 31,304 3 – AAAAA McIntosh 21,401 86,237 186,184 370,679 335,499 3 – AAAAA Fayette County 2,336 13,853 40,586 175,212 768,013 3 – AAAAA Morrow 78 1,941 18,647 154,900 824,434 3 – AAAAA Riverdale 11 11 177 853 998,948 4 – AAAAA Stockbridge 569,399 345,801 82,920 1,722 158 4 – AAAAA Jones County 398,299 518,050 62,509 21,030 112 4 – AAAAA Eagle’s Landing 32,252 96,170 758,045 88,439 25,094 4 – AAAAA Dutchtown 47 39,027 58,103 657,208 245,615 4 – AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 3 924 31,660 150,766 816,647 4 – AAAAA Locust Grove – 1 6,070 47,537 946,392 4 – AAAAA Union Grove – 10 206 21,042 978,742 4 – AAAAA Ola – 16 464 3,594 995,926 4 – AAAAA Hampton – 1 23 8,662 991,314 5 – AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 474,300 359,226 126,066 31,928 8,480 5 – AAAAA Arabia Mountain 432,190 380,559 140,309 36,748 10,194 5 – AAAAA Columbia 72,954 174,704 410,249 222,768 119,325 5 – AAAAA Lithonia 12,506 49,144 176,598 352,476 409,276 5 – AAAAA Miller Grove 7,949 35,115 135,900 308,984 512,052 5 – AAAAA Chamblee 101 1,252 10,878 47,096 940,673 5 – AAAAA Clarkston – – – – 1,000,000 5 – AAAAA Cross Keys – – – – 1,000,000 6 – AAAAA Carver (Atlanta) 795,803 126,151 55,166 20,888 1,992 6 – AAAAA Banneker 111,904 96,521 472,168 223,955 95,452 6 – AAAAA Maynard Jackson 51,125 654,054 176,108 95,076 23,637 6 – AAAAA Riverwood 39,856 108,242 170,479 345,372 336,051 6 – AAAAA North Springs 927 12,155 114,129 276,593 596,196 6 – AAAAA Decatur 352 2,476 10,165 24,640 962,367 6 – AAAAA Lithia Springs 33 366 1,604 12,257 985,740 6 – AAAAA Grady – 35 181 1,219 998,565 7 – AAAAA Rome 996,606 2,675 646 62 11 7 – AAAAA Carrollton 1,856 551,694 389,763 39,521 17,166 7 – AAAAA Kell 1,448 437,670 531,146 20,613 9,123 7 – AAAAA East Paulding 67 1,197 36,391 607,942 354,403 7 – AAAAA Villa Rica 21 1,443 6,660 17,132 974,744 7 – AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 14 1,851 28,803 969,330 7 – AAAAA Paulding County – 5,306 33,525 285,682 675,487 7 – AAAAA Hiram – 1 16 173 999,810 7 – AAAAA Cass – – 2 72 999,926 8 – AAAAA Buford 976,524 22,996 319 157 4 8 – AAAAA Flowery Branch 21,746 426,912 423,797 113,579 13,966 8 – AAAAA Loganville 1,297 51,427 145,624 465,167 336,485 8 – AAAAA Clarke Central 429 497,702 412,258 83,330 6,281 8 – AAAAA Walnut Grove 4 940 8,629 53,981 936,446 8 – AAAAA Cedar Shoals – 23 9,373 283,736 706,868 8 – AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) – – – 50 999,950

Class AAAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 5 – AAAA 93,975 906,025 407,061 71,169 4,126 130,568 869,432 164,169 786,025 0.27 3 – AAAA 507,269 492,731 52,790 290 – 658,621 341,379 13,437 89,185 10.21 7 – AAAA 629,107 370,893 36,675 600 3 764,609 235,391 5,946 58,454 16.11 8 – AAAA 534,845 465,155 50,784 201 – 827,734 172,266 596 32,745 29.54 4 – AAAA 606,081 393,919 42,397 61 – 904,028 95,972 532 12,982 76.03 2 – AAAA 664,928 335,072 27,438 297 1 944,591 55,409 333 10,816 91.46 6 – AAAA 734,139 265,861 7,026 10 – 964,406 35,594 18 8,893 111.45 1 – AAAA 932,197 67,803 1,596 15 – 990,493 9,507 19 900 1,110.11

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Cartersville 5 – AAAA 6-0 88.24 999,982 5.36 923,084 865,184 825,081 751,208 0.33 Thomson 3 – AAAA 4-0 68.90 999,981 3.57 860,989 390,434 276,829 73,252 12.65 Marist 7 – AAAA 6-0 68.44 999,420 2.84 429,212 265,471 179,452 45,262 21.09 Jefferson 8 – AAAA 5-1 64.19 999,102 3.16 625,813 443,807 166,983 32,223 30.03 Troup 5 – AAAA 6-0 65.42 998,553 2.86 482,348 268,904 165,003 29,026 33.45 Burke County 3 – AAAA 5-0 60.98 999,882 2.84 697,351 151,573 77,902 15,929 61.78 Blessed Trinity 7 – AAAA 5-1 62.62 996,895 2.28 243,020 128,576 61,329 13,167 74.95 Woodward Academy 4 – AAAA 5-1 59.05 999,842 3.03 662,380 326,227 85,979 11,942 82.74 Mary Persons 2 – AAAA 4-2 59.13 991,825 2.64 518,078 276,524 45,218 9,953 99.47 Ridgeland 6 – AAAA 5-0 58.86 999,720 2.37 428,784 261,300 34,781 8,857 111.91 Sandy Creek 5 – AAAA 3-2 57.34 832,580 1.84 278,787 150,799 27,807 4,055 245.61 Cedartown 5 – AAAA 5-1 54.38 775,171 1.56 201,373 91,058 14,871 1,677 595.30 Eastside 4 – AAAA 5-1 50.35 999,245 2.17 335,183 105,054 10,341 1,033 967.05 West Laurens 2 – AAAA 3-3 51.01 931,747 1.79 208,942 61,946 7,986 719 1,389.82 Americus-Sumter 1 – AAAA 4-2 51.18 992,944 1.86 193,824 16,388 4,658 590 1,693.92 St. Pius X 8 – AAAA 0-5 49.17 947,676 1.55 123,718 44,986 4,024 379 2,637.52 Oconee County 8 – AAAA 3-2 46.47 971,365 1.41 75,132 22,977 1,651 132 7,574.76 Perry 2 – AAAA 4-1 47.11 754,879 1.24 92,425 17,593 1,917 119 8,402.36 Cairo 1 – AAAA 3-3 46.64 866,582 1.34 84,546 16,984 1,770 115 8,694.65 Northside (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 5-1 46.78 901,105 1.39 90,551 18,412 1,894 106 9,432.96 Hardaway 1 – AAAA 3-3 45.51 745,355 1.11 72,287 13,945 1,055 84 11,903.76 Chapel Hill 5 – AAAA 3-2 46.59 323,253 0.49 39,579 12,198 838 59 16,948.15 Heritage (Ringgold) 6 – AAAA 6-0 42.02 995,256 1.16 26,239 5,708 336 20 49,999.00 Northwest Whitfield 6 – AAAA 4-2 42.88 951,725 1.10 21,489 4,453 413 15 66,665.67 Spalding 2 – AAAA 1-4 42.81 516,936 0.73 29,062 2,681 304 15 66,665.67 West Hall 7 – AAAA 4-2 41.89 836,947 1.10 38,772 8,596 366 14 71,427.57 Stephens County 8 – AAAA 3-2 41.57 786,439 0.96 21,176 4,342 202 11 90,908.09 White County 7 – AAAA 5-1 40.08 780,283 0.98 27,029 5,228 184 11 90,908.09 Upson-Lee 2 – AAAA 3-2 42.65 543,086 0.78 33,109 3,676 290 8 124,999.00 Salem 4 – AAAA 4-2 39.11 982,976 1.25 49,572 5,037 184 7 142,856.14 Carver (Columbus) 1 – AAAA 2-4 40.71 472,943 0.62 24,808 3,665 149 5 199,999.00 Baldwin 3 – AAAA 3-2 36.02 976,210 1.22 36,011 3,800 85 4 249,999.00 Howard 2 – AAAA 4-2 38.62 261,527 0.34 7,717 387 27 2 499,999.00 Pickens 6 – AAAA 3-2 38.44 902,544 0.98 9,008 1,437 82 1 999,999.00 Chestatee 7 – AAAA 4-2 31.63 386,455 0.43 3,089 298 6 – – North Oconee 8 – AAAA 1-5 31.10 193,073 0.20 409 21 2 – – Central (Carrollton) 5 – AAAA 3-3 35.11 69,365 0.08 1,831 239 1 – – North Clayton 4 – AAAA 2-3 25.92 634,779 0.66 2,017 56 – – – Columbus 1 – AAAA 1-4 28.52 11,400 0.01 88 13 – – – Madison County 8 – AAAA 2-4 25.38 102,345 0.11 83 7 – – – Westover 1 – AAAA 2-4 30.24 7,670 0.01 102 5 – – – Luella 4 – AAAA 0-6 22.30 320,341 0.33 316 4 – – – Richmond Academy 3 – AAAA 3-2 16.50 490,566 0.50 369 3 – – – Hephzibah 3 – AAAA 4-2 13.94 528,182 0.54 253 2 – – – LaGrange 5 – AAAA 0-6 25.22 1,096 0.00 5 2 – – – Southeast Whitfield 6 – AAAA 5-1 21.29 149,225 0.15 20 – – – – Shaw 1 – AAAA 1-4 22.99 2,001 0.00 11 – – – – Henry County 4 – AAAA 0-5 9.57 53,781 0.05 6 – – – – Druid Hills 4 – AAAA 1-5 5.94 9,036 0.01 3 – – – – Cross Creek 3 – AAAA 2-4 2.96 5,179 0.01 – – – – – LaFayette 6 – AAAA 2-4 3.40 1,218 0.00 – – – – – Gilmer 6 – AAAA 0-6 -2.99 312 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAAA Americus-Sumter 801,848 121,315 48,204 21,577 7,056 1 – AAAA Hardaway 92,588 136,582 214,978 301,207 254,645 1 – AAAA Northside (Columbus) 38,182 334,435 312,073 216,415 98,895 1 – AAAA Cairo 37,529 339,369 292,881 196,803 133,418 1 – AAAA Carver (Columbus) 29,791 67,702 127,514 247,936 527,057 1 – AAAA Columbus 55 315 2,007 9,023 988,600 1 – AAAA Shaw 7 32 387 1,575 997,999 1 – AAAA Westover – 250 1,956 5,464 992,330 2 – AAAA Mary Persons 651,668 238,047 78,991 23,119 8,175 2 – AAAA West Laurens 213,961 359,896 237,497 120,393 68,253 2 – AAAA Perry 90,492 194,527 259,615 210,245 245,121 2 – AAAA Upson-Lee 31,751 99,041 174,840 237,454 456,914 2 – AAAA Spalding 7,831 88,901 171,909 248,295 483,064 2 – AAAA Howard 4,297 19,588 77,148 160,494 738,473 3 – AAAA Thomson 683,296 301,797 14,604 284 19 3 – AAAA Burke County 311,471 635,672 51,385 1,354 118 3 – AAAA Baldwin 5,152 59,520 791,060 120,478 23,790 3 – AAAA Richmond Academy 51 1,734 74,606 414,175 509,434 3 – AAAA Hephzibah 30 1,261 65,512 461,379 471,818 3 – AAAA Cross Creek – 16 2,833 2,330 994,821 4 – AAAA Woodward Academy 736,726 236,248 24,227 2,641 158 4 – AAAA Eastside 241,802 552,967 185,972 18,504 755 4 – AAAA Salem 19,266 190,209 626,455 147,046 17,024 4 – AAAA North Clayton 2,199 19,764 143,924 468,892 365,221 4 – AAAA Luella 7 634 12,844 306,856 679,659 4 – AAAA Henry County – 178 5,854 47,749 946,219 4 – AAAA Druid Hills – – 724 8,312 990,964 5 – AAAA Cartersville 899,867 96,403 3,415 297 18 5 – AAAA Troup 95,358 776,281 120,119 6,795 1,447 5 – AAAA Sandy Creek 4,174 8,359 444,419 375,628 167,420 5 – AAAA Cedartown 400 116,266 326,181 332,324 224,829 5 – AAAA Chapel Hill 201 1,116 90,194 231,742 676,747 5 – AAAA Central (Carrollton) – 1,575 15,646 52,144 930,635 5 – AAAA LaGrange – – 26 1,070 998,904 6 – AAAA Ridgeland 861,329 121,654 11,947 4,790 280 6 – AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 91,230 333,834 333,709 236,483 4,744 6 – AAAA Pickens 40,211 190,998 285,207 386,128 97,456 6 – AAAA Northwest Whitfield 7,014 350,445 354,289 239,977 48,275 6 – AAAA Southeast Whitfield 216 3,069 14,685 131,255 850,775 6 – AAAA Gilmer – – 16 296 999,688 6 – AAAA LaFayette – – 147 1,071 998,782 7 – AAAA Marist 631,804 329,071 33,513 5,032 580 7 – AAAA Blessed Trinity 348,572 544,241 88,829 15,253 3,105 7 – AAAA West Hall 11,163 67,077 424,717 333,990 163,053 7 – AAAA White County 7,608 48,405 346,793 377,477 219,717 7 – AAAA Chestatee 853 11,206 106,148 268,248 613,545 8 – AAAA Jefferson 766,531 182,049 39,885 10,637 898 8 – AAAA St. Pius X 124,139 375,012 291,868 156,657 52,324 8 – AAAA Oconee County 80,048 300,612 380,808 209,897 28,635 8 – AAAA Stephens County 28,633 132,661 242,053 383,092 213,561 8 – AAAA North Oconee 591 5,689 25,791 161,002 806,927 8 – AAAA Madison County 58 3,977 19,595 78,715 897,655

Class AAA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 5 – AAA 110,581 889,419 231,535 22,520 727 271,817 728,183 21,132 403,364 1.48 7 – AAA 170,357 829,643 26,801 201 – 432,935 567,065 872 335,904 1.98 4 – AAA 142,985 857,015 152,353 1,610 4 611,321 388,679 7,106 180,353 4.54 6 – AAA 392,090 607,910 31,658 143 – 789,493 210,507 570 69,623 13.36 1 – AAA 842,915 157,085 5,867 40 – 942,455 57,545 130 9,177 107.97 8 – AAA 905,809 94,191 2,354 5 – 989,491 10,509 15 1,039 961.46 3 – AAA 957,154 42,846 189 – – 994,793 5,207 – 449 2,226.17 2 – AAA 954,451 45,549 337 1 – 997,520 2,480 – 91 10,988.01

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Cedar Grove 5 – AAA 5-0 73.89 999,998 4.86 934,453 852,537 697,444 395,422 1.53 Greater Atlanta Christian 7 – AAA 5-1 74.11 999,998 4.61 878,836 835,044 566,223 335,842 1.98 Peach County 4 – AAA 4-1 69.25 999,989 4.34 960,080 831,554 376,151 178,749 4.59 Calhoun 6 – AAA 5-1 64.39 991,469 3.38 711,956 598,269 206,318 69,189 13.45 Crisp County 1 – AAA 4-1 54.54 999,669 2.91 777,987 132,868 54,150 8,964 110.56 Lovett 5 – AAA 2-3 54.49 984,420 2.11 291,361 117,902 24,736 4,490 221.72 Westminster (Atlanta) 5 – AAA 1-4 51.27 986,844 1.95 271,670 93,231 14,949 2,116 471.59 Westside (Macon) 4 – AAA 3-3 46.98 993,342 2.71 639,168 163,036 18,594 1,574 634.32 Pace Academy 5 – AAA 2-2 48.76 979,600 1.81 235,569 80,487 12,186 1,336 747.50 Monroe Area 8 – AAA 6-0 47.76 999,274 2.23 311,957 68,910 8,575 921 1,084.78 Jenkins 3 – AAA 5-0 44.78 999,653 2.28 466,067 39,724 5,044 445 2,246.19 Bremen 6 – AAA 6-0 46.48 911,252 1.40 135,035 38,672 4,548 429 2,330.00 Cook 1 – AAA 1-4 41.67 988,707 2.09 324,376 25,316 3,321 206 4,853.37 Morgan County 8 – AAA 5-1 40.32 987,408 1.75 107,220 25,669 1,865 116 8,619.69 Liberty County 2 – AAA 2-3 38.74 984,712 1.90 206,801 30,774 1,794 72 13,887.89 East Hall 7 – AAA 5-1 36.48 978,614 1.53 35,222 10,058 809 35 28,570.43 Dawson County 7 – AAA 3-2 37.05 977,427 1.54 39,185 10,644 870 27 37,036.04 Pike County 4 – AAA 4-1 35.01 946,143 1.64 162,515 11,682 699 17 58,822.53 Pierce County 2 – AAA 1-3 34.67 959,503 1.59 110,395 10,844 494 14 71,427.57 Jackson 4 – AAA 3-3 34.85 814,338 1.29 101,805 4,600 340 13 76,922.08 Monroe 1 – AAA 1-4 32.51 932,332 1.46 72,467 4,275 196 7 142,856.14 Appling County 2 – AAA 0-3 31.15 918,979 1.34 64,096 3,946 179 5 199,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3 – AAA 1-4 30.64 976,687 1.33 59,165 2,908 160 4 249,999.00 Sonoraville 6 – AAA 3-3 32.30 649,096 0.69 5,455 1,118 108 3 333,332.33 Adairsville 6 – AAA 3-2 32.06 658,856 0.71 6,087 1,041 84 2 499,999.00 Hart County 8 – AAA 1-5 29.06 975,132 1.21 9,645 1,387 59 2 499,999.00 Union County 7 – AAA 4-2 29.23 608,196 0.75 10,803 786 29 – – Jackson County 8 – AAA 3-3 27.39 806,678 0.93 3,560 575 25 – – Ringgold 6 – AAA 3-3 30.83 362,911 0.41 6,826 531 18 – – Tattnall County 2 – AAA 1-3 23.34 682,592 0.80 13,684 288 12 – – Dougherty 1 – AAA 1-5 21.90 690,207 0.85 13,876 458 8 – – North Hall 7 – AAA 1-5 23.40 377,666 0.43 2,520 113 6 – – Savannah 3 – AAA 3-1 20.44 845,150 0.94 12,010 321 3 – – Central (Macon) 4 – AAA 1-4 23.55 188,889 0.23 5,432 106 1 – – North Murray 6 – AAA 3-3 24.46 260,972 0.28 1,900 77 1 – – Brantley County 2 – AAA 0-4 17.34 358,691 0.39 2,437 32 1 – – Worth County 1 – AAA 0-6 16.48 389,085 0.45 3,323 74 – – – Beach 3 – AAA 2-2 16.89 670,783 0.69 2,337 56 – – – Redan 5 – AAA 1-4 27.26 17,751 0.02 195 29 – – – Windsor Forest 3 – AAA 4-1 15.68 283,245 0.30 1,195 27 – – – Towers 5 – AAA 2-3 22.29 30,340 0.03 188 16 – – – Franklin County 8 – AAA 1-5 17.56 203,435 0.21 100 8 – – – Kendrick 4 – AAA 1-5 15.15 49,874 0.06 343 3 – – – Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6 – AAA 3-3 16.20 139,352 0.14 223 3 – – – Long County 2 – AAA 0-5 8.82 95,523 0.10 165 1 – – – Islands 3 – AAA 2-3 10.40 222,049 0.23 253 – – – – Rutland 4 – AAA 0-5 11.39 7,425 0.01 23 – – – – Lumpkin County 7 – AAA 0-5 10.90 36,445 0.04 22 – – – – Fannin County 7 – AAA 2-4 11.90 21,654 0.02 10 – – – – East Jackson 8 – AAA 1-3 3.20 28,073 0.03 1 – – – – McNair 5 – AAA 3-2 9.22 1,040 0.00 1 – – – – Murray County 6 – AAA 2-4 8.62 13,900 0.01 – – – – – Haralson County 6 – AAA 0-5 4.22 12,138 0.01 – – – – – Johnson (Savannah) 3 – AAA 0-5 -7.94 2,122 0.00 – – – – – Groves 3 – AAA 0-5 -12.98 311 0.00 – – – – – Coahulla Creek 6 – AAA 0-5 -17.12 54 0.00 – – – – – Stone Mountain 5 – AAA 1-4 -3.65 7 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AAA Crisp County 761,195 203,011 31,175 4,288 331 1 – AAA Cook 190,679 538,067 213,102 46,859 11,293 1 – AAA Monroe 42,380 201,519 496,051 192,382 67,668 1 – AAA Dougherty 4,698 41,796 182,116 461,597 309,793 1 – AAA Worth County 1,048 15,607 77,556 294,874 610,915 2 – AAA Liberty County 510,971 285,344 138,937 49,460 15,288 2 – AAA Pierce County 284,066 333,039 237,968 104,430 40,497 2 – AAA Appling County 160,654 255,874 326,083 176,368 81,021 2 – AAA Tattnall County 35,601 91,137 195,672 360,182 317,408 2 – AAA Brantley County 8,022 30,333 83,860 236,476 641,309 2 – AAA Long County 686 4,273 17,480 73,084 904,477 3 – AAA Jenkins 944,470 43,263 9,583 2,337 347 3 – AAA Savannah 31,301 230,436 428,831 154,582 154,850 3 – AAA Southeast Bulloch 15,476 625,966 260,622 74,623 23,313 3 – AAA Beach 6,067 60,888 133,391 470,437 329,217 3 – AAA Windsor Forest 2,151 35,021 107,198 138,875 716,755 3 – AAA Islands 535 4,401 60,149 156,964 777,951 3 – AAA Johnson (Savannah) – 25 220 1,877 997,878 3 – AAA Groves – – 6 305 999,689 4 – AAA Peach County 986,934 11,557 1,044 454 11 4 – AAA Pike County 7,780 152,098 457,824 328,441 53,857 4 – AAA Jackson 3,534 16,481 345,283 449,040 185,662 4 – AAA Westside (Macon) 1,609 812,070 161,591 18,072 6,658 4 – AAA Central (Macon) 139 7,107 22,969 158,674 811,111 4 – AAA Kendrick 4 646 10,989 38,235 950,126 4 – AAA Rutland – 41 300 7,084 992,575 5 – AAA Cedar Grove 966,670 32,619 694 15 2 5 – AAA Pace Academy 32,117 225,398 311,379 410,706 20,400 5 – AAA Lovett 868 455,127 321,268 207,157 15,580 5 – AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 337 286,661 363,321 336,525 13,156 5 – AAA Towers 8 179 2,481 27,672 969,660 5 – AAA Redan – 14 818 16,919 982,249 5 – AAA McNair – 2 39 999 998,960 5 – AAA Stone Mountain – – – 7 999,993 6 – AAA Calhoun 840,561 101,018 45,401 4,489 8,531 6 – AAA Bremen 133,294 416,180 306,988 54,790 88,748 6 – AAA Ringgold 11,088 181,356 128,507 41,960 637,089 6 – AAA Adairsville 6,488 46,980 203,201 402,187 341,144 6 – AAA Sonoraville 5,296 21,645 206,273 415,882 350,904 6 – AAA North Murray 2,371 153,105 67,558 37,938 739,028 6 – AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 878 78,746 36,517 23,211 860,648 6 – AAA Murray County 22 876 4,876 8,126 986,100 6 – AAA Haralson County 2 91 657 11,388 987,862 6 – AAA Coahulla Creek – 3 22 29 999,946 7 – AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 972,918 26,269 792 19 2 7 – AAA East Hall 13,452 474,427 417,135 73,600 21,386 7 – AAA Dawson County 13,409 459,873 371,655 132,490 22,573 7 – AAA North Hall 217 12,624 65,168 299,657 622,334 7 – AAA Lumpkin County 3 180 4,117 32,145 963,555 7 – AAA Union County 1 26,043 136,219 445,933 391,804 7 – AAA Fannin County – 584 4,914 16,156 978,346 8 – AAA Monroe Area 674,960 276,846 42,700 4,768 726 8 – AAA Morgan County 274,767 464,283 184,430 63,928 12,592 8 – AAA Hart County 45,273 163,169 460,671 306,019 24,868 8 – AAA Jackson County 4,205 89,035 289,870 423,568 193,322 8 – AAA Franklin County 788 6,531 18,123 177,993 796,565 8 – AAA East Jackson 7 136 4,206 23,724 971,927

Class AA

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Region

Each region is shown with the number of times it has teams represented in the semifinals and the finals and the number of times a representative of the region won the state championship along with the associated odds.

Teams in Semifinals Teams in Finals Region Eliminated 1+ 2+ 3+ 4 Eliminated 1+ 2 Champion Odds 2 – AA 179,033 820,967 65,494 1,719 15 263,474 736,526 10,801 648,801 0.54 1 – AA 270,294 729,706 267,830 34,057 141 652,384 347,616 22,685 104,961 8.53 8 – AA 432,479 567,521 5,770 2 – 614,645 385,355 163 101,664 8.84 6 – AA 796,627 203,373 8,005 51 – 870,713 129,287 219 69,472 13.39 5 – AA 428,854 571,146 120,282 2,567 2 824,540 175,460 5,617 47,183 20.19 3 – AA 678,118 321,882 17,858 110 – 881,675 118,325 194 19,689 49.79 4 – AA 872,779 127,221 1,999 1 – 950,409 49,591 241 6,672 148.88 7 – AA 872,005 127,995 4,282 7 – 982,115 17,885 35 1,558 640.85

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Avg Depth Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Benedictine 2 – AA 6-0 78.36 999,997 5.10 936,610 809,528 731,091 647,210 0.55 Rabun County 8 – AA 5-0 61.37 999,999 3.84 812,521 564,925 384,379 101,591 8.84 Hapeville Charter 6 – AA 4-1 62.14 999,936 3.20 845,917 193,320 127,322 69,391 13.41 Brooks County 1 – AA 5-0 60.57 998,477 3.24 686,373 470,913 172,253 62,122 15.10 Callaway 5 – AA 5-0 57.33 999,270 3.28 766,124 428,510 117,671 37,038 26.00 Thomasville 1 – AA 5-0 56.08 995,620 2.70 526,253 296,709 105,660 23,857 40.92 Dodge County 3 – AA 5-0 54.35 998,873 2.87 470,828 297,334 115,257 19,389 50.58 Fitzgerald 1 – AA 1-4 55.27 994,510 2.59 492,202 263,025 92,293 18,980 51.69 Heard County 5 – AA 5-1 51.32 998,245 2.76 588,874 242,673 60,174 10,004 98.96 Jefferson County 4 – AA 6-0 50.38 999,990 2.12 220,804 72,146 28,491 3,946 252.42 Screven County 4 – AA 5-0 49.07 999,999 2.05 190,144 56,745 21,337 2,726 365.84 Swainsboro 2 – AA 5-1 47.12 895,281 1.36 131,082 42,330 10,735 1,111 899.09 Pepperell 7 – AA 4-2 42.52 996,891 2.23 275,283 64,309 8,636 786 1,271.26 Rockmart 7 – AA 4-2 42.85 999,821 2.24 277,795 65,189 9,160 769 1,299.39 Vidalia 2 – AA 2-3 43.90 965,307 1.32 91,708 26,690 4,849 432 2,313.81 Southwest 3 – AA 2-2 41.21 870,098 1.44 80,856 20,307 1,542 193 5,180.35 Spencer 5 – AA 3-2 39.31 943,444 1.56 122,166 22,636 3,223 141 7,091.20 Washington County 3 – AA 2-3 38.60 812,615 1.27 58,031 13,031 1,074 74 13,512.51 Elbert County 8 – AA 5-1 37.20 998,993 1.75 99,881 8,145 1,137 73 13,697.63 B.E.S.T. Academy 6 – AA 4-3 36.85 999,780 1.56 79,298 10,395 1,556 61 16,392.44 Toombs County 2 – AA 5-0 37.18 943,786 1.11 39,526 7,808 565 36 27,776.78 Dublin 3 – AA 4-2 36.28 897,079 1.32 46,044 8,665 612 32 31,249.00 Douglass 6 – AA 3-2 34.83 939,563 1.18 58,788 6,829 615 19 52,630.58 Bacon County 2 – AA 4-2 37.90 181,669 0.21 8,651 1,834 87 12 83,332.33 Coosa 7 – AA 4-2 30.97 951,411 1.37 39,136 2,508 114 3 333,332.33 Berrien 1 – AA 4-2 33.25 992,110 1.05 9,686 1,085 95 2 499,999.00 Bleckley County 3 – AA 4-2 29.93 341,153 0.41 5,044 485 34 1 999,999.00 Washington 6 – AA 2-4 28.22 487,925 0.53 9,039 716 12 1 999,999.00 Chattooga 7 – AA 1-5 24.12 570,820 0.62 4,595 261 10 – – Jordan 5 – AA 1-4 24.16 458,928 0.50 4,467 132 9 – – Harlem 4 – AA 4-2 22.39 981,539 1.11 5,002 306 4 – – Therrell 6 – AA 2-4 22.23 430,778 0.45 3,330 149 1 – – Banks County 8 – AA 2-4 18.28 885,903 0.98 4,126 116 1 – – Putnam County 8 – AA 4-2 18.52 775,385 0.85 3,707 106 1 – – Temple 5 – AA 4-2 22.12 338,836 0.36 2,104 32 – – – Northeast 3 – AA 3-2 25.08 79,160 0.09 427 27 – – – KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6 – AA 2-3 17.84 106,861 0.11 394 20 – – – Laney 4 – AA 1-5 14.45 482,828 0.50 398 15 – – – Lamar County 5 – AA 0-5 20.20 261,277 0.28 1,317 14 – – – Dade County 7 – AA 3-3 15.76 361,597 0.38 727 13 – – – Glenn Hills 4 – AA 3-3 14.28 373,990 0.38 199 8 – – – Model 7 – AA 1-5 14.42 106,085 0.11 148 4 – – – Jeff Davis 2 – AA 3-2 24.18 10,342 0.01 58 2 – – – Early County 1 – AA 2-4 22.94 19,283 0.02 41 2 – – – Monticello 8 – AA 0-5 8.35 158,336 0.16 108 1 – – – South Atlanta 6 – AA 2-5 13.53 35,157 0.04 63 1 – – – Metter 2 – AA 2-4 15.67 2,662 0.00 4 1 – – – Social Circle 8 – AA 2-4 5.67 180,988 0.19 85 – – – – Butler 4 – AA 2-4 8.69 154,392 0.16 29 – – – – Armuchee 7 – AA 1-5 3.97 13,370 0.01 7 – – – – Westside (Augusta) 4 – AA 0-5 -5.61 4,389 0.00 – – – – – Josey 4 – AA 1-4 -0.46 2,873 0.00 – – – – – East Laurens 3 – AA 0-6 7.23 1,022 0.00 – – – – – Bryan County 2 – AA 0-4 8.10 956 0.00 – – – – – Oglethorpe County 8 – AA 0-5 -16.05 396 0.00 – – – – – Gordon Central 7 – AA 0-6 -12.19 5 0.00 – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1 2 3 4 Out 1 – AA Brooks County 501,100 304,827 167,795 24,755 1,523 1 – AA Thomasville 268,216 349,989 322,551 54,864 4,380 1 – AA Fitzgerald 224,708 325,484 377,977 66,341 5,490 1 – AA Berrien 5,948 18,594 129,455 838,113 7,890 1 – AA Early County 28 1,106 2,222 15,927 980,717 2 – AA Benedictine 993,548 6,003 415 31 3 2 – AA Toombs County 5,585 152,520 291,342 494,339 56,214 2 – AA Swainsboro 615 482,908 268,608 143,150 104,719 2 – AA Vidalia 238 357,059 397,178 210,832 34,693 2 – AA Bacon County 14 1,322 39,621 140,712 818,331 2 – AA Jeff Davis – 184 2,765 7,393 989,658 2 – AA Metter – – 9 2,653 997,338 2 – AA Bryan County – 4 62 890 999,044 3 – AA Dodge County 848,988 122,518 20,598 6,769 1,127 3 – AA Washington County 74,348 237,296 264,732 236,239 187,385 3 – AA Dublin 59,166 242,246 309,417 286,250 102,921 3 – AA Southwest 12,649 359,682 298,974 198,793 129,902 3 – AA Bleckley County 4,817 31,767 78,717 225,852 658,847 3 – AA Northeast 32 6,489 27,517 45,122 920,840 3 – AA East Laurens – 2 45 975 998,978 4 – AA Jefferson County 510,407 464,433 24,953 197 10 4 – AA Screven County 488,856 508,385 2,534 224 1 4 – AA Harlem 737 24,989 786,252 169,561 18,461 4 – AA Glenn Hills – 1,888 18,748 353,354 626,010 4 – AA Josey – – 340 2,533 997,127 4 – AA Laney – 56 162,144 320,628 517,172 4 – AA Butler – 248 4,592 149,552 845,608 4 – AA Westside (Augusta) – 1 437 3,951 995,611 5 – AA Callaway 615,715 309,912 67,985 5,658 730 5 – AA Heard County 334,329 499,603 150,874 13,439 1,755 5 – AA Spencer 48,054 171,047 567,955 156,388 56,556 5 – AA Jordan 1,306 11,813 98,824 346,985 541,072 5 – AA Lamar County 364 4,928 47,577 208,408 738,723 5 – AA Temple 232 2,697 66,785 269,122 661,164 6 – AA Hapeville Charter 914,656 76,405 7,780 1,095 64 6 – AA B.E.S.T. Academy 70,609 885,147 41,828 2,196 220 6 – AA Douglass 14,434 31,214 745,098 148,817 60,437 6 – AA Therrell 211 1,348 123,234 305,985 569,222 6 – AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 79 5,246 26,872 74,664 893,139 6 – AA Washington 11 608 54,756 432,550 512,075 6 – AA South Atlanta – 32 432 34,693 964,843 7 – AA Rockmart 476,205 402,051 119,453 2,112 179 7 – AA Pepperell 474,805 430,808 70,022 21,256 3,109 7 – AA Coosa 48,611 133,925 652,806 116,069 48,589 7 – AA Dade County 366 6,766 77,031 277,434 638,403 7 – AA Chattooga 11 25,319 56,847 488,643 429,180 7 – AA Model 2 1,129 23,798 81,156 893,915 7 – AA Armuchee – 2 42 13,326 986,630 7 – AA Gordon Central – – 1 4 999,995 8 – AA Rabun County 926,774 72,445 738 42 1 8 – AA Elbert County 72,535 839,212 84,317 2,929 1,007 8 – AA Putnam County 543 2,552 372,286 400,004 224,615 8 – AA Banks County 101 81,911 464,996 338,895 114,097 8 – AA Monticello 30 3,701 24,277 130,328 841,664 8 – AA Social Circle 17 179 53,381 127,411 819,012 8 – AA Oglethorpe County – – 5 391 999,604

Class A-Public

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Irwin County 2 – A 5-1 53.69 1,000,000 837,103 741,244 483,904 330,207 2.03 Macon County 4 – A 3-2 53.38 973,996 795,043 620,390 401,031 263,318 2.80 Manchester 4 – A 6-0 50.03 999,413 661,070 483,402 286,826 151,047 5.62 Clinch County 2 – A 4-2 47.08 1,000,000 798,625 469,220 258,936 111,089 8.00 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6 – A 5-0 43.69 999,672 559,864 344,058 175,243 57,642 16.35 Charlton County 2 – A 4-1 40.22 999,999 699,673 302,605 121,237 31,984 30.27 Commerce 8 – A 4-1 40.14 999,997 436,345 208,347 84,476 21,941 44.58 Emanuel County Institute 3 – A 5-1 36.92 994,224 442,857 168,865 55,405 11,859 83.32 Washington-Wilkes 7 – A 2-3 36.04 868,622 373,659 127,766 36,417 7,442 133.37 Trion 6 – A 5-1 33.31 977,440 248,702 86,980 21,269 3,501 284.63 Turner County 2 – A 4-2 33.15 967,221 241,036 79,695 18,533 3,006 331.67 Marion County 4 – A 5-1 33.02 705,101 267,145 74,440 17,637 2,867 347.80 Taylor County 4 – A 4-1 34.42 329,617 128,955 36,189 9,067 1,698 587.93 Pelham 1 – A 5-1 25.32 999,939 209,387 68,550 9,319 712 1,403.49 Mitchell County 1 – A 5-1 25.00 999,840 204,684 65,096 8,427 621 1,609.31 Telfair County 2 – A 2-4 28.57 556,683 152,152 30,154 5,126 610 1,638.34 Bowdon 6 – A 2-4 21.98 910,697 289,203 32,961 2,549 218 4,586.16 Jenkins County 3 – A 5-1 21.74 930,676 98,039 14,675 1,463 80 12,499.00 Lincoln County 7 – A 1-4 27.79 124,331 24,553 4,316 643 70 14,284.71 Chattahoochee County 1 – A 2-3 14.35 998,087 217,352 16,671 966 31 32,257.06 Johnson County 3 – A 4-1 18.12 545,612 71,791 6,504 464 18 55,554.56 Miller County 1 – A 3-2 16.35 872,677 75,052 7,249 438 15 66,665.67 McIntosh County Academy 3 – A 1-3 21.85 79,969 10,980 1,306 112 7 142,856.14 Seminole County 1 – A 3-2 13.52 669,942 54,290 3,840 206 5 199,999.00 Montgomery County 3 – A 3-2 19.01 145,569 17,554 1,571 103 5 199,999.00 Greene County 7 – A 3-2 21.16 61,112 7,460 834 78 5 199,999.00 Atkinson County 2 – A 1-5 11.02 771,230 54,368 2,507 100 2 499,999.00 Schley County 4 – A 4-1 21.75 3,901 601 103 9 – – Dooly County 4 – A 0-5 26.14 3,761 407 73 9 – – Towns County 8 – A 2-4 7.65 96,054 2,629 88 2 – – Central (Talbotton) 4 – A 2-4 -2.43 765,297 4,363 61 2 – – Wilcox County 2 – A 1-4 12.53 22,096 640 44 2 – – Terrell County 1 – A 1-5 1.42 131,072 2,119 38 1 – – Claxton 3 – A 0-5 1.35 765,307 2,835 59 – – – Calhoun County 1 – A 1-4 -7.41 772,744 6,632 52 – – – Randolph-Clay 1 – A 2-3 -2.76 184,350 2,252 30 – – – Wilkinson County 7 – A 1-4 13.91 5,393 160 12 – – – Gordon Lee 6 – A 2-4 10.92 2,030 31 3 – – – Baconton Charter 1 – A 1-4 -14.03 765,317 380 1 – – – Portal 3 – A 1-4 6.66 428 6 1 – – – Treutlen 3 – A 1-5 6.48 389 2 – – – – Twiggs County 7 – A 0-5 6.77 91 1 – – – – Lanier County 2 – A 1-4 1.31 92 – – – – – Warren County 7 – A 0-5 2.70 11 – – – – – Hancock Central 7 – A 0-5 3.66 1 – – – – – Hawkinsville 4 – A 1-4 8.26 – – – – – – Wheeler County 3 – A 3-4 4.39 – – – – – – Greenville 4 – A 0-5 -2.29 – – – – – – Crawford County 4 – A 2-3 -3.70 – – – – – – Stewart County 1 – A 1-4 -21.62 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team Reg Chmp Seed 1 – 8 Seed 9 – 24 Out 1 – A Mitchell County 498,288 554,878 444,962 160 1 – A Pelham 481,741 557,326 442,613 61 1 – A Seminole County 19,938 20,072 649,870 330,058 1 – A Miller County 28 12,742 859,935 127,323 1 – A Chattahoochee County 5 730,754 267,333 1,913 1 – A Randolph-Clay – 36 184,314 815,650 1 – A Calhoun County – 80,107 692,637 227,256 1 – A Terrell County – – 131,072 868,928 1 – A Baconton Charter – 4,421 760,896 234,683 1 – A Stewart County – – – 1,000,000 2 – A Irwin County 984,625 987,826 12,174 – 2 – A Turner County 12,591 21,900 945,321 32,779 2 – A Clinch County 1,936 951,478 48,522 – 2 – A Charlton County 843 925,897 74,102 1 2 – A Wilcox County 3 3 22,093 977,904 2 – A Telfair County 1 676 556,007 443,317 2 – A Atkinson County 1 81,271 689,959 228,770 2 – A Lanier County – – 92 999,908 3 – A Emanuel County Institute 520,759 548,556 445,668 5,776 3 – A Jenkins County 33,048 50,378 880,298 69,324 3 – A Johnson County 11,192 12,274 533,338 454,388 3 – A McIntosh County Academy 5,304 5,304 74,665 920,031 3 – A Montgomery County 1,344 1,344 144,225 854,431 3 – A Portal 25 25 403 999,572 3 – A Claxton 2 1,150 764,157 234,693 3 – A Treutlen – – 389 999,611 3 – A Wheeler County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Macon County 596,602 596,602 377,394 26,004 4 – A Manchester 397,061 399,903 599,510 587 4 – A Taylor County 2,522 2,522 327,095 670,383 4 – A Schley County 1,463 1,463 2,438 996,099 4 – A Marion County 134 134 704,967 294,899 4 – A Hawkinsville – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Dooly County – – 3,761 996,239 4 – A Crawford County – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Greenville – – – 1,000,000 4 – A Central (Talbotton) – 9,212 756,085 234,703 6 – A Mount Zion (Carroll) 397,659 481,565 518,107 328 6 – A Trion 38,857 57,622 919,818 22,560 6 – A Gordon Lee 1 1 2,029 997,970 6 – A Bowdon – 474,510 436,187 89,303 7 – A Washington-Wilkes 172,973 173,080 695,542 131,378 7 – A Lincoln County 7,088 7,088 117,243 875,669 7 – A Greene County 4,118 4,118 56,994 938,888 7 – A Wilkinson County 28 28 5,365 994,607 7 – A Warren County 2 2 9 999,989 7 – A Twiggs County 1 1 90 999,909 7 – A Hancock Central 1 1 – 999,999 8 – A Commerce 24,167 243,730 756,267 3 8 – A Towns County – – 96,054 903,946

Class A-Private

Modal Bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.



Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Record Rating Playoffs Qtrfinals Semifinals Finals Champion Odds Eagle’s Landing Christian 5 – A 6-0 71.34 1,000,000 976,628 946,950 899,500 827,377 0.21 Prince Avenue Christian 8 – A 6-0 50.74 1,000,000 833,437 600,665 396,410 70,480 13.19 Wesleyan 5 – A 5-2 48.44 1,000,000 768,415 433,513 201,224 35,832 26.91 Tattnall Square 7 – A 5-0 44.95 998,667 542,378 328,278 109,231 16,560 59.39 Stratford Academy 7 – A 5-0 44.25 999,913 558,819 317,003 104,304 14,632 67.34 Mount Paran Christian 6 – A 4-1 44.08 999,912 583,493 327,976 99,921 14,484 68.04 Athens Academy 8 – A 5-0 41.79 1,000,000 665,140 347,662 74,022 10,851 91.16 Mount Pisgah Christian 6 – A 5-1 38.95 999,969 364,402 158,330 35,023 3,812 261.33 Darlington 6 – A 3-3 37.65 981,312 205,486 78,409 17,434 1,791 557.35 Calvary Day 3 – A 4-1 34.72 999,614 464,409 143,103 20,591 1,703 586.20 Aquinas 7 – A 3-2 33.48 992,340 408,284 79,757 15,325 1,000 999.00 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5 – A 6-0 32.70 1,000,000 337,664 87,192 12,280 801 1,247.44 Savannah Christian 3 – A 2-2 29.78 805,508 124,743 26,170 2,495 162 6,171.84 Brookstone 4 – A 5-1 25.94 848,275 280,940 10,748 1,840 95 10,525.32 First Presbyterian 7 – A 4-1 28.35 795,371 90,731 14,268 1,623 93 10,751.69 Athens Christian 8 – A 2-3 24.84 998,992 254,815 30,160 2,527 90 11,110.11 Fellowship Christian 6 – A 3-2 28.32 789,021 85,867 13,583 1,489 64 15,624.00 Mount de Sales 7 – A 3-2 27.35 816,789 88,587 10,965 1,314 48 20,832.33 Savannah Country Day 3 – A 4-1 25.82 913,159 72,421 11,167 908 38 26,314.79 George Walton Academy 8 – A 4-1 24.20 988,168 65,533 9,945 751 28 35,713.29 Walker 6 – A 3-3 25.28 882,981 60,526 8,479 670 28 35,713.29 Hebron Christian Academy 8 – A 4-1 23.85 986,648 58,012 8,551 631 23 43,477.26 Holy Innocents 5 – A 1-5 23.11 557,890 41,723 3,220 241 4 249,999.00 Our Lady of Mercy 5 – A 3-3 21.01 952,761 39,543 3,337 226 3 333,332.33 Pinecrest Academy 6 – A 0-5 14.46 45,214 2,174 37 2 1 999,999.00 Lakeview Academy 8 – A 2-3 12.84 615,408 16,872 385 15 – – Whitefield Academy 6 – A 3-2 12.50 249,459 5,901 140 3 – – Christian Heritage 6 – A 0-5 -4.77 765,297 2,882 6 – – – Strong Rock Christian 5 – A 2-3 5.59 14,815 149 1 – – – Landmark Christian 5 – A 0-6 7.71 2,052 26 – – – – North Cobb Christian 6 – A 1-4 0.63 231 – – – – – Providence Christian 8 – A 1-4 -6.18 197 – – – – – St. Francis 6 – A 1-4 4.01 37 – – – – – King’s Ridge Christian 6 – A 1-4 -1.44 – – – – – – Riverside Military Academy 8 – A 0-6 -4.80 – – – – – – Pacelli 4 – A 0-6 -18.63 – – – – – –

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.